On 11th January 2024, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet received a free epilogue chapter that, if you reach the end of, will reward you with a brand new Mythical Pokémon.

This new Mythical is accessible only after getting through the Mochi Madness Epilogue, but even getting to this point in the game takes a lot of work.

In this guide, we'll tell you how to unlock Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's free epilogue, the recommended level, and how to catch the new Mythical Pokémon.

How To Unlock Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's Epilogue

To unlock Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's epilogue, you will need to complete a number of steps before you can even think about bagging this new Pokémon.

Note that you must own and complete both parts of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Expansion Pass in order to access the Epilogue. You cannot play through this if you have not done this. We've listed what you need to do below in order to tackle this new final chapter:

We've seen reports that you may also need to unlock and take part in the Ace Academy Tournament, which is available after beating the game's main story. If you are unable to start the DLC after completing all of the above steps, try unlocking this by following our Ace Academy Tournament guide.

How to get the Mythical Pecha Berry

Getting the Mythical Pecha Berry is pretty simple. All you need to do is claim your free Mystery Gift via the Internet in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

To do that, head to the Poké Portal in the menu and select the 'Mystery Gift' option. Then, select 'Get via Internet' and wait for the Pecha Berry gift to pop up, select, and then you're done! You don't need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to receive this, so everyone can claim this.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mochi Madness Epilogue recommended level

During the Mochi Madness Epilogue, you will have to face off against a few powerful trainers and Pokémon. As such, we recommend that your Pokémon team is between levels 85-90 for this epilogue. Every trainer you face will have Pokémon in the 80s, so you need to make sure you're as powerful as possible.

Fortunately, as Mochi Madness takes place after the base game and both DLCs, you should already be prepared for the challenges that await in the Epilogue.

How to start Mochi Madness Epilogue

The game doesn't tell you quite how to start the Epilogue, but it's fairly simple.

Once you've obtained the Mythical Pecha Berry Mystery Gift, head on over to the Kitakami region and fly to Mossui Town. Then, head to Peachy's store to the right of the Community Center and the Pokémom Center and interact with the little pink doll on the side.

As long as you have the Mythical Pecha Berry on you, you'll get a short cutscene which will lead to you returning to your home in Paldea, which will kick off the events of the Epilogue.

How to get the new Mythical Pokémon

Before you can think about obtaining the new Mythical Pokémon, you need to make you way through the Mochi Madness story.

Fortunately, it doesn't take very long — less than an hour, in fact. As long as your Pokemon team is strong enough, you shouldn't have too much trouble making your wait through the Epilogue.

How to catch Pecharunt

At the very end of the storyline, once you've beaten the last trainer (who we won't spoil here), you will be able to challenge Pecharunt, the Pokémon you've been chasing across Kitakami, to a battle. You'll have a chance to heal and save before taking it on, too.

First of all, you need to beat Pecharunt in battle by reducing its health to 0. Pecharunt is Poison/Ghost type, which means it's weak to Ground, Psychic, Ghost, and Steel-type moves. We used our Skeledirge and Shadow Ball to make short work of this peachy little Mythical.

Once you've defeated Pecharunt, Kieran will pipe up and tell you to catch it in a Poké Ball. And yes, Pecharunt is a guaranteed catch, so use whatever ball you fancy! Your brand new Mythical will be level 88 when you catch it, so you can start using it right away if you want.

For more tips on how to get around in Paldea, Kitakami and the Blueberry Academy, head on over to our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough.