Getting Galarian Meowth in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet takes a bit of time and mental effort, as unlike the Pokémon’s standard, Kantonian form, you can’t find Galarian Meowth in the wilds with other Paldean Pokémon. You have to use your wits instead.

This guide explains how to get Galarian Meowth and whether it’s worth the trouble.

How to get Galarian Meowth in Scarlet and Violet

Galarian Meowth is a gift Pokémon, but you won’t be able to earn them for a while.

Salvatore, the languages teacher, gives you Galarian Meowth after you pass the languages finals and help him take care of an injured Pawmi that found its way to the academy.

As thanks for your assistance, Salvatore hands over Galarian Meowth. At level five, this is an inexperienced Meowth and only knows Fake Out, Hone Claws, and Growl. If you want more than one Galarian Meowth, you can breed the Pokémon either with another Galarian Meowth obtained in a trade or by pairing it with a Ditto.

If you aren’t satisfied with your Galarian Meowth’s nature, head over to Chansey's Goods and pick up some Mints to change it.

Is Galarian Meowth good?

It depends on what you want for your team. Galarian Meowth has the high attack and defense stats you expect from Steel types, but at the expense of Kantonian Meowth’s high speed.

Galarian Meowth and Perrserker’s move pool is only slightly different from regular Meowth and Persian, with Metal Claw and Metal Sound as the only notable inclusions. They can learn almost all the same TM moves as well, so the stat difference and physical appearance are the only major factors to consider when deciding whether you want to invest in a Galarian Meowth.

