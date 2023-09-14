When you first arrive in Kitakami as part of a class field trip in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, you might wonder where you’ll find Ogerpon – the mask-wearing Pokémon that features prominently in The Teal Mask DLC.

During your time exploring the small, additional region, you’ll meet the new Legendary Pokémon a handful of times, yet capturing it requires a few hoops to jump through.

Here's where to find and how to catch Ogerpon.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Get Ogerpon

Where do I find Ogerpon?

Like many Pokémon games before it, you cannot catch Ogerpon until the end of the expansion’s story.

Without spoiling anything, you must battle a powerful trainer to earn the right to claim Ogerpon as your Pokémon in front of The Dreaded Den. This trainer has the most powerful team you’ll likely to have faced thus far, which includes the following:

Shiftry

Probopass

Dipplin

Yanmega

Gliscor

We'll cover a more detailed strategy on how to beat this formidable trainer in our story walkthrough very soon. But we do recommend bringing an Ice-type move or two to hit the powerful Gliscor for its 4x weakness. The levels of the Pokémon on this team will depend on where you are in the base game's story.

After defeating this trainer, you must then prove your worth to Ogerpon by battling it.

How to catch Ogerpon

To catch Ogerpon, you must defeat it a total of four times in a row for each of its four masks. The Hearthflame Mask turns Ogerpon and its Ivy Cludgel move (with 100 Power) into Fire-type. The Wellspring Mask does the same for Water-type, and the Cornerstone Mask does the same for Rock-type. Its default is the Teal Mask, which leaves Ogerpon as a Grass-type.

Ogerpon can pose quite the challenge at whatever level you face it, and it will be level 70 if you manage to catch it (at least on our cleared game save it was, anyway). We'll cover the best way to beat this legendary mask-swapping 'mon in our upcoming story walkthrough for The Teal Mask.

With Ogerpon defeated, you can catch it in whichever Poké Ball you prefer best. It will not struggle or break free. Finally, Ogerpon will entrust you with Hearthflame, Wellspring, and Cornerstone Masks with the Teal Mask being the default option when Ogerpon isn’t holding a different mask.

With Ogerpon caught, you have the first of the legendary Pokémon in this DLC expansion. For more help exploring Paldea and Kitakami, check out our full Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough.