Wo-Chien is one of the new legendary Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

At level 60, it's a powerful foe worth adding to your team, but you'll need to do a bit of exploring in order to catch it. Here's how to find and catch Wo-Chien.

Where to find Wo-Chien

Wo-Chien is hidden behind the Purple Shrine in South Province (Area One). You might spot this early on in your journey as this is one of the first areas you can explore, but you won't be able to open it until much later. The shrine is located on the far east side of (Area One), at the base of a cliff face.

You don't need to have beaten the main story to access these, but being around level 60 will help you tackle this Pokémon.

How to open the shrine

To open the shrine, you'll need to pull all eight Purple Ominous Stakes from the ground.

These are all located across the Southern areas of Paldea. We'll have a full list of where to locate all of these soon.

How to catch Wo-Chien

We recommend turning off autosave before the battle and saving manually. That way, if you fail to catch the Pokémon, you can simply reload straight away.

This unusual snail Pokémon is a Dark/Grass type and comes with the ability Tablets of Ruin which reduces your Pokémon team's Attack stat.

If you're looking to catch it, try to avoid Fire-type moves which will likely knock it out in one hit. Try to chip down its health using other moves, while making sure your Pokémon is resistant to Dark, Grass, and Earth-type moves.

Bring Ultra Balls and Timer Balls. If it's night and you have Dusk Balls, these are good too. And you can try a Quick Ball too if you want!

Once you catch it, you'll have one of the four Ruinous Pokémon!

That's one snail we don't want to mess with ever again.