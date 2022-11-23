The Paldea region is known for its prestigious school, and while you don’t have to give all the right Pokémon Scarlet and Violet class answers, it certainly benefits you to take time out from saving the world and attend a few lectures. Coming first in your exams and befriending your teachers earns you some rare rewards, including regional Pokémon and even a glimpse at Paldea's greatest treasure.

This guide explains how classes work, which answers you should pick for your midterms and finals, and what you get for all the trouble.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet classes explained

Once you first visit Naranja Academy – which you should do as soon as possible – you can enroll in a handful of classes, including biology, math, and history. Your teachers ask a few questions during each class and go over information that, if you’re familiar with Pokémon, you might already know, topics such as how effective certain damage types are.

Others, especially the history class, tie in a bit of Paldea’s lore and coincide with plot developments that are likely occurring in tandem with your classes, depending on how you’re progressing in the Victory Road path.

New classes unlock as you progress through the main story, so make sure to visit the academy every now and again to check. After you have three sessions in a specific class, you can visit the front desk and request to take a midterm test in that subject. Then, after three more sessions in that same subject, you can take a final exam.

As far as we can tell, the answers you give in normal lessons don’t have any effect on closeness with teachers or the rewards you can get later in the game. Midterm and finals answers do matter, however, and you can get some rare rewards if you ace the tests and befriend your professors, the director, and Nurse Miriam.

Befriending your teachers happens naturally as you attend classes, and it seems you get a boost from doing well on tests. Short story events with each teacher occasionally happen as your relationships improve. If you check the school map and see an exclamation mark by one of the locations, it means a new event is available.

Most professors have one last event after exams that you need to complete to get their final reward, except Director Clavell and Nurse Miriam. They give you their final prizes after you complete Operation Starfall and Victory Road, respectively..

All midterm answers in Scarlet and Violet

Biology midterm answers

What button would you use to let a Pokémon out of its ball so that it can walk with you?

ZR

Combine one letter and one number below to correctly say when and where Eggs are found

A (During picnics) and 2 (in a basket)

Which of the following is an effective way to warm up Eggs?

Walking around

What will NOT make Pokémon easier to catch?

Giving them a berry

What will make it easier to catch Pokémon of higher and higher levels?

Gym badges

Math midterm answers

How much damage does Water Gun do when it hits a Fire-type Pokémon?

Double damage

How much damage does Razor Leaf do when it hits a Fire-type Pokémon?

Half damage

If you spent $2000 on as many $200 Poké Balls as possible, how many would you get?

Eleven

What percent chance does a Pokémon usually have to land a critical hit?

About 4 percent

How much damage does a move deal when it lands a critical hit?

One and a half times as much

History midterm answers

What is the name of the geological formation in the center of the Paldea region?

The Great Crater of Paldea

What was long believed to rest in the depths of Area Zero?

Treasure

How many years ago did the Paldean Empire begin to rule this region?

2,000 years ago

How many years ago was this academy built?

805

Those seeking [fill in the blank] need look no further than the oranges/grapes of Paldea

Oranges

Languages midterm answers

Gracias, arigato, merci, and xièxie all share the same meaning. What is it?

Thank you

Which of the following means “delicious”?

Deliceaux

Which of these phrases doesn't belong?

Time to eat

When speaking with a person, what is the first step to smooth communication?

Compliment them

What is your beloved teacher's name?

Salvatore

Battle Studies midterm answers

The higher a Pokémon's Sp. Def, the less damage it takes from [fill in the blank] attacks

Special

Which of the following has no effect on a move's damage?

The move’s name

How many Trainers are on a Tera Raid Battle team?

Four

What is an effective method for breaking an opponent's Tera Shield?

Terastalizing and attacking

What is Ms. Dendra's favorite type?

Fighting

Art midterm answers

What is the name of the gemstone that glows over a Pokémon's head when it Terastallizes?

Tera Jewel

When the answer to question 1 is in the shape of flowers, what type does it represent?

Grass type

What shape are most snowflakes classified as?

Hexagon

Where is the eatery that allows you to change a Tera Type?

Medali

What makes something beautiful?

No correct answer

Home Ec midterm answers

Which is not an effect of a picnic meal?

Increasing speed

Which of the following affects the kinds of Meal Powers received from a particular meal?

Fillings and condiments

Which of these Berries can restore a Pokémon's HP?

Oran Berry

Leandro wanted his Pokémon to decide on its own when to use its item in battle, so he gave it an Oran Berry. This will work as he hopes.

True

If a move runs out of PP, it can no longer be used. If a Pokémon runs out of PP for all its moves, it can only sit there in frustration.

False

All final exam answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The final exams in each class are a mix of questions you already answered and some new ones from your more recent lessons.

Biology final exam answers

How many of the following four methods make it easier to catch a Pokémon? Inflicting Paralysis, using a Poké Toy, feeding them a Berry, surprising them from behind.

2

True or false? You can get new Pokémon only by catching them yourself or trading with other Trainers.

False

If a Pokémon is holding an Everstone, will using an item that induces Evolution, such as a Fire Stone, cause it to evolve?

No

What is the probability of running into a Shiny Pokémon?

1 in 4,000

True or false? The Pokémon known as Oricorio has three forms

False

Math final exam answers

How many Great Balls could you purchase with 3,000 if each one costs 600?

Five

If a Water-type move with a power of 100 lands a critical hit on a Grass-type Pokémon, what will the move's power be?

0.75

Under normal conditions, what percent chance does Stone Edge have to land a critical hit?

12 percent

If a Pokémon uses Swords Dance twice to boost its Attack by four stages, how much damage will its physical moves then do?

Triple damage

If a Rock-type Pokémon whose Tera Type is Rock Terastallizes, what will the power of its Rock-type moves be multiplied by?

2x

History final exam answers

What is the area within the Great Crater of Paldea called?

Area Zero

How many years ago was this academy founded

805 years ago

Which of these did not appear in the Paldean fairy tale about the four treasures?

A folding fan

Which Area Zero Expedition member wrote the record of the team's activities?

Heath

How many years ago did Professor Sada (or Turo) invent Tera Orbs?

10

Languages final exam answers

Which of the following means “delicious”?

Delicieux

What do these two foreign phrases mean? Je t'aime! Ich liebe dich!

I love you

Based on what you just heard, what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing?

Anger

Based on what you just heard, what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing?

Happiness

What is your beloved teacher's name?

Salvatore

Battle Studies final exam answers

Which cheer boosts Attack and Sp. Atk for all allies during a Tera Raid Battle?

Go all out

What do we call the battles that Pokémon sent out with the R Button do on their own?

How do you obtain LP

Exchange materials

High-level Pokémon are adjusted to what level when using Flat Rules in Link Battles?

Level 50

When using Normal Rules in Link Battles, you can use multiple Pokémon of the same species and multiples of the same held item

True

Art final exam answers

What is the name of the restaurant where you can change a Pokemon's Tera Type?

The Treasure Eatery

What is the name of Brassius's signature art installation that we discussed in class?

Surrendering Sunflora

How many waterfalls are counted among the Ten Sights of Paldea?

2

Where can you find the Million Volt Skyline?

Levincia

The Marks a Pokemon has are present when you first meet and none can be added later.

False

Home Ec final exam answers

Which of the following Meal Powers makes it easier to come across Shiny Pokémon?

Sparkling Power

Which of the following is NOT an effect of Egg Power?

It helps hatch strong Pokémon

What is a simple yet important tactic for increasing the effectiveness of Meal Powers?

Make food with others

What is the correct action to take when your adorable Pokémon become dirty?

This is a question about academy rules. Should you change your uniform tops and bottoms to properly match each season?

It doesn’t matter

Rewards for befriending teachers

Maxing out your friendship with a teacher – which, again, happens once you see all their events and pass your exams – earns you a special reward once you speak to them after your finals are over.

Dendra

Help her make a sandwich

10 Protein

Salvatore

Help him care for an injured Pawmi

Galarian Meowth

Tyme

Help her resolve an issue with a student

50 Rock Tera Shards

Saguaro

Help him be himself

Sweet Herba Mystica quest

Raifort

Show her all four Stake Pokémon

She shows you the Treasures of Ruin

Hassel

Help him resolve his family troubles

50 Dragon Shards

Miriam

Complete Victory Road

Help her become a teacher

10 Max Revive

Director Clavell

Complete Operation Starfall

1 Big Nugget

Check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough for more tips and tricks!