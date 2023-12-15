Fan favorite building-turned-Pokémon (or Pokémon-turned-building?) Duraludon from the Galar region is back in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, and with his return has come a new bridge-themed evolution, Archaludon.

You may be wondering how to find Duraludon and evolve it into Archaludon – it’s much easier than you’d think.



This guide covers how to find a Duraludon and and the two ways to get the evolutionary item to evolve him in Archaludon.

Where to find Duraludon in The Indigo Disk



Duraludon is found almost everywhere in the Polar Biome of the Terarium. You won’t find him close to the Central Plaza, but the further you climb into the mountainous region of the area, the more likely you’ll stumble upon the Steel and Dragon-type Pokémon. Do note that you won’t discover him to the north of the Polar Biome covered in water, however.

If you’re lucky, you can also find Wild Tera Duraludon wandering the area. We found one near the Polar Biome’s Battle Stadium.

How to evolve Duraladon into Archaludon

Evolving Duraludon is a little more complicated than pumping him full of Rare Candies. In fact, you need a new item added to the game to evolve Duraludon – Metal Alloy.

Where to find Metal Alloy

There are two ways to get a Metal Alloy. First, you can purchase one in the Blueberry Academy school shop. If you’re out in the Terarium, fast-travel to the entrance at the bottom right of the map and head to one of the gates beside the receptionist. This will bring up the Blueberry Academy fast travel menu and from here you can head to the store.



However, a Metal Alloy costs 300 BP – a steep price considering how little BP you get from Blueberry Quests. You’ll have to spend some time taking pictures of Pokémon, auto-battling, and completing other quests that you can access from pressing right on the D-pad when you’re in the Terarium.

The other way to nab one is to continue to fill out the Blueberry Pokédex, which will reward you with a Metal Alloy when you’ve registered 190 of the 240 available Pokémon. Paying BP at the shop is infinitely quicker, however.

Use the Metal Alloy once obtained on Duraludon and enjoy your fancy new and powerful Archaludon.

