Kantonian Growlithe are prowling the fields of Kitakami in The Teal Mask, but did you know you can actually get a Hisuian Growlithe too?

The adorable Hisuian Growlithe was introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and is available in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's DLC as a reward for completing a sidequest.

Here's how to get Hisuian Growlithe, and how to evolve it into Hisuian Arcanine in The Teal Mask.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Get Hisuian Growlithe

How do you get Hisuian Growlithe?

Getting Hisuian Growlithe is very simple. You can't catch it in the Kitakami region, but you'll instead get it as a reward for completing some tasks for Perrin, the photographer.

You need to complete her sidequest to capture the Bloodmoon Beast — Bloodmoon Ursaluna. To find out what steps you need to take to complete that, check out our How To get Bloodmoon Ursaluna guide.

Once you've caught the huge Pokémon, fly back to Mossui Town and talk to Perrin on the west side of town. She'll reward you with a Choice Scarf and a level 15 Hisuian Growlithe.

How to evolve Hisuian Growlithe into Hisuian Arcanine

You might think that Hisuian Growlithe, being a Fire/Rock-type, has a different evolution method than its Kantonian counterpart, but it doesn't!

All you need to do is use a Fire Stone on the little guy and it'll evolve into the majestic Hisuian Arcanine. You can pick these up all over the Kitakami region, and you can even buy them in stores across Paldea.

Hisuian Growlithe and Arcanine don't count towards the Kitakami Pokédex total, but they're both great Pokémon to have at your side.

