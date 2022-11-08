Terastalizing is Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's unique battle mechanic. And, just like Sword & Shield's Gigantamaxing, you'll be able to embark on Tera Raid Battles, where you and three other trainers can band together to take on a Tera Pokémon. If you beat it in the allotted time, you'll have the chance to capture it.

Many of these Tera Raid battles will be put on by Game Freak and The Pokémon Company. These Event Battles offer a unique opportunity to capture a Pokémon that might not ordinarily be catchable in the region, or may come with special abilities or stats. Or, sometimes, you might just be able to find a Pokémon more frequently.

Below is a list of all Tera Raid Battle events — current, upcoming, and expired.

Below are all of the current and upcoming Tera Raid Battle Events, which you can participate in with other trainers online.

Tera Raid Battle Event Event Period Eevee Spotlight 24th November 4pm PST to 27th November 3:59pm PST Unrivaled Charizard* 1st December 4pm PST to 4th December 3:59pm PST

15th December 4pm PST to 18th December 3:59pm PST



*Unrivaled Charizard is only available by interacting with Black Crystals found across the Paldea region during this event. This means it will be a tough, seven-star Tera Raid Battle, so bring your best Pokémon for the job!

Complete list of Expired Tera Raid Battle Events

Tera Raid Battle Event Event Period N/A N/A

We'll update this list with all Tera Raid Battle Events as they're announced!