Chi-Yu is the goldfish legendary Pokémon of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and if you thought goldfish weren't dangerous, well, think again.

This unusual Ruinous Pokémon is nicely hidden in Paldea, but it can be tough to catch. Here's how you can get Chi-Yu in your game.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - How To Get Chi-Yu

Where to find Chi-Yu

Sealed away behind the Blue Shrine in North Province (Area Two), in a cave atop a waterfall, which is in the northeast section of the map.

Having all of Koraidon/Miraidon's traversal abilities — which includes climbing — will make accessing this shrine really easy, so this will be one of the last ones you unlock.

How to open the shrine

To open this shrine, you'll need to pull all eight Blue Ominous Stakes from the ground.

These are spread across the northeast regions — Glaseado Mountain, North Province (Area One) and (Area Two), Tagtree Thicket, and East Province (Area Three).

How to catch Chi-Yu

As always with important moments, save right beforehand, and turn off autosave if you're particularly worried about messing up.

What type do you think a goldfish Pokémon is? If you said Dark/Fire, you'd be correct. Strangely. Its Beads of Ruin ability will lower your team's Defense, so you'll be pretty susceptible all fight.

This makes Water-type Pokémon provide a nice resistance, especially if you have the final evolution of Quaxly — though make sure you have something good to take its health down slowly too.

This fight takes place in a cave, so Dusk Balls are really handy here. Otherwise, bring your usuals — Quick, Ultra, and Timer.

If you catch it, you'll have one of the four Ruinous Pokémon!

Another fish in the sea, then. Let us know if you're finding our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough guides helpful so far and keep reading on for more hints, tips, and tricks for your journey in the Paldea region!