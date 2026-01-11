Last September, Nintendo revealed Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park would be arriving in Spring 2026.

We haven't really heard anything about it since then, and now in a slight development, a rating has been spotted on the Entertainment Software Rating Board. Here it is:

This hopefully means an update about this title is nearby, and perhaps Nintendo will lock in a release date.

When Bellabel Park opens its doors, according to Nintendo, you'll be able to experience a variety of attractions where you team up (or work against) friends and family to collect the most coins, run and hide in "Phanto tag", and much more.

As for the Switch 2 Edition, this version of the game will "other content and enhancements", with more details to be revealed in the future. You can find out a little more about what to expect in our previous story.