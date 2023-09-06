Updated with the four titles from September 2023.

Nintendo Switch Online had a slow start initially, but with the introduction of SNES games, we've seen added value coming to the service which better justifies the asking price. Nintendo has been slowly but surely fleshing out the number of games available, now including Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles, and we've pulled together a complete list of all the titles you'll get when you subscribe to the service – including the most recent additions as well as the bonus SP iterations of certain games. We've also listed the Japanese exclusives that aren't available to subscribers in the West (unless you have a Japanese Nintendo Account, of course).

And there's also the Expansion Pack tier that features Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, and Game Boy Advance games, providing a more varied library of retro games — for a price, of course.

Remember, these games aren't individual downloads, but are bundled together in the Nintendo Switch Online NES, SNES, GB, N64, Genesis / Mega Drive, GBA applications, which are 'free' to download. Each title benefits from save states (and the ability to rewind the action for the NES, SNES, and GB games).

If you're interested in which games are really worth your time, you can find out in our reader-ranked polls and check out our reviews for many of them:

Nintendo Switch Online: NES Games (67)

Nintendo Switch Online: NES SP Versions

As well as releasing classic NES games on Nintendo Switch Online, Nintendo has also released special 'SP' versions of selected titles which offer a new way to experience them. These are often save states which place the player in a particularly tricky part of the game, or ones which give the player access to extra items from the start. Metroid and Gradius have two SP versions each.

Nintendo Switch Online: Japanese NES Exclusives

Adventures of Lolo (Japanese version, not to be confused with the Western version or the Western sequel which used this game as a partial source for some stages — thanks Lilly!)

(Japanese version, not to be confused with the Western version or the Western sequel which used this game as a partial source for some stages — thanks Lilly!) Tsuppari Oozumou

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light

Yie Ar Kung-Fu

Clu Clu Land: Welcome to New Clu Clu Land

NES Open Tournament Golf (SP version)

Famicom Wars



Route 16 Turbo



Atlantis no Nazo

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light (SP version)



(SP version) Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light (SP version 2)

(SP version 2) Smash Ping Pong

Nintendo Switch Online: SNES Games (58)

Nintendo Switch Online: SNES SP Versions

As with the NES games, 'SP' versions of SNES games are also available. Well, there's one at the time of writing, but it's a good'un:

Super Mario Kart SP - Fully Souped Up! (150cc difficulty unlocked from the beginning)

(150cc difficulty unlocked from the beginning) Super Metroid S P - S amus Aran's Ultimate Arsenal! (All items obtained and weapons and Power Suit upgrades unlocked)

(All items obtained and weapons and Power Suit upgrades unlocked) Super Mario World SP - Give the world a whole new look! (Special World is completed unlocking a new-look Dinosaur Land)

(Special World is completed unlocking a new-look Dinosaur Land) Super Punch-Out!! SP - Champion Edition (All Circuits completed, Special Circuit unlocked)

(All Circuits completed, Special Circuit unlocked) Kirby's Dream Course SP - Dancy along with Kirby! (All secret modes unlocked)

(All secret modes unlocked) Kirby's Dream Land 3 SP - Set difficulty to Easy Breezy! (All secret modes unlocked)

(All secret modes unlocked) Kirby Super Star SP - Meta Knight's revenge! (All secret modes unlocked)

Nintendo Switch Online: Japanese SNES Exclusives (Super Famicom)

Nintendo Switch Online: Game Boy (Color) Games (17)

Upcoming NSO Game Boy (Color) games

Here are the announced Game Boy (Color) games scheduled to arrive on Nintendo Switch Online in the future.

Kaeru no Tame ni Kane wa Naru (The Frog For Whom The Bell Tolls) - (Japanese Exclusive)



Nintendo Switch Online: Japanese Game Boy (Color) Exclusives

One extra Japan-only Game Boy title is currently available in that region only:

Nintendo Switch Online: N64 Games (23) The following Nintendo 64 games are available as part of the upgraded Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack membership level: Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack N64 lineup

Upcoming NSO N64 games

Here are the announced N64 games scheduled to arrive on Nintendo Switch Online in the future.

Nintendo Switch Online: Japanese N64 Exclusives

Two extra Japan-only N64 titles are available in that region only:

Nintendo Switch Online: Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Games (44)

The following Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games are available as part of the upgraded Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack membership level:

Nintendo Switch Online: Game Boy Advance Games (11)

The following Game Boy Advance games are available as part of the upgraded Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack membership level:

Nintendo Switch Online: Japanese Game Boy Advance Exclusives

One extra Japan-only GBA title is available in that region only:

Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade

Upcoming NSO Game Boy Advance games

Here are the announced Game Boy Advance games scheduled to arrive on Nintendo Switch Online in the future.

Where To Buy Nintendo Switch Online Subscriptions

If all the games in the lists above have you sold on Nintendo Switch Online, you'll be pleased to know that setting up a subscription is a walk in the park.

You can buy access to Nintendo Switch Online directly from your console, or you can pick up various subscription tiers at retail which cover different lengths of membership. Here are your retail options:

Nintendo Switch Online - Standard Membership

The standard, original Nintendo Switch Online membership gives you access to online multiplayer, as well as all of the NES, SNES and Game Boy games listed above. We actually offer these subscriptions on our own store for our readers in Europe, and are sometimes able to offer discounts. Any deals will be highlighted below if active:

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

If you'd like to go one step further, the Expansion Pack tier gives you everything the standard membership has to offer as well as Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, and Game Boy Advance games, and some Switch game DLC packs.

If you're interested in seeing all the NES games available for the Nintendo Switch Online service ranked (or all the SNES games given the same treatment), we've got you covered. Same for every N64 game and every Genesis / Mega Drive game on the service, too. We're nothing if not comprehensive!



