Nintendo Switch Online had a slow start initially, but with the introduction of SNES games, we've seen added value coming to the service which better justifies the asking price. Nintendo has been slowly but surely fleshing out the number of games available, now including Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles, and we've pulled together a complete list of all the titles you'll get when you subscribe to the service – including the most recent additions as well as the bonus SP iterations of certain games. We've also listed the Japanese exclusives that aren't available to subscribers in the West (unless you have a Japanese Nintendo Account, of course).
And there's also the Expansion Pack tier that features Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, and Game Boy Advance games, providing a more varied library of retro games — for a price, of course.
Remember, these games aren't individual downloads, but are bundled together in the Nintendo Switch Online NES, SNES, GB, N64, Genesis / Mega Drive, GBA applications, which are 'free' to download. Each title benefits from save states (and the ability to rewind the action for the NES, SNES, and GB games).
If you're interested in which games are really worth your time, you can find out in our reader-ranked polls and check out our reviews for many of them:
- Every Nintendo Switch Online NES Game Ranked
- Every Nintendo Switch Online SNES Game Ranked
- Every Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy (Color) Game Ranked
- Every Nintendo Switch Online N64 Game Ranked
- Every Nintendo Switch Online Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Game Ranked
- Every Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy Advance (GBA) Game Ranked
Nintendo Switch Online: NES Games (67)
- Balloon Fight
- Baseball
- Donkey Kong
- Double Dragon
- Dr. Mario
- Excitebike
- Ghosts ’n Goblins
- Gradius
- Ice Climber
- Ice Hockey
- The Legend of Zelda
- Mario Bros.
- Pro Wrestling
- River City Ransom
- Soccer
- Super Mario Bros.
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- Tecmo Bowl
- Tennis
- Yoshi
- NES Open Tournament Golf
- Solomon's Key
- Super Dodge Ball
- Metroid
- Mighty Bomb Jack
- TwinBee
- Adventures of Lolo (Western version)
- Ninja Gaiden
- Wario's Woods
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
- Blaster Master
- Super Mario Bros. 2
- Kirby's Adventure
- Kid Icarus
- StarTropics (Western exclusive)
- Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
- Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream
- Star Soldier
- Donkey Kong Jr.
- VS. Excitebike
- Clu Clu Land (Western exclusive)
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge
- Volleyball
- City Connection
- Wrecking Crew
- Donkey Kong 3
- Kung-Fu Heroes
- Vice: Project Doom
- Crystalis
- Journey to Silius
- Shadow of the Ninja (Western exclusive)
- Eliminator Boat Duel (Western exclusive)
- Rygar
- The Immortal (Western exclusive)
- S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team (Western exclusive)
- Nightshade (Western exclusive)
- Fire 'n Ice
- Ninja JaJaMaru-kun
- EarthBound Beginnings
- Dig Dug II
- Mappy-Land
- Pinball
- Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia
- Xevious
- Mystery Tower (Tower of Babel)
- Joy Mech Fight
- Downtown Nekketsu March: Super-Awesome Field Day!
Nintendo Switch Online: NES SP Versions
As well as releasing classic NES games on Nintendo Switch Online, Nintendo has also released special 'SP' versions of selected titles which offer a new way to experience them. These are often save states which place the player in a particularly tricky part of the game, or ones which give the player access to extra items from the start. Metroid and Gradius have two SP versions each.
- The Legend of Zelda - Living The Life of Luxury! (Loads of Rupees, all gear)
- Gradius - Stage 5 And Maxed Out! (Stage 5, full power)
- Gradius - The Second Loop (Harder difficulty)
- Metroid - The Decisive Battle Against Ridley! (All gear, Ridley Battle)
- Metroid - Samus Aran's Ultimate Arsenal (All power-ups unlocked)
- Dr. Mario - The UFO Cover-Up (Level 20 cut-scene)
- Ninja Gaiden - The Thrilling Climax! (Stage 6-4)
- Ghosts ’n Goblins - The Great Demon Lord Awaits (Stage 6, dagger weapon)
- Blaster Master - The Underworld Lord Awaits (Level 8, Sophia fully equipped)
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link - Link, Warrior without Equal (Attack, Magic, and Life all maxed out at level eight)
- Kirby's Adventure - Now with Extra Game! (Extra Game setting and Sound Test)
- Kid Icarus - The Three Sacred Treasures (Final Stage with each of the Three Sacred Treasures)
- Star Soldier - Certain Victory on Stage 8 (Stage 8, five-way shot and shield)
- TwinBee - A Second Helping of Donburi Island! (Level 6, increased difficulty)
- Mighty Bomb Jack - High Game Deviation Value! (Final zone)
- Super Mario Bros. 3 - Mario, the Quick-Change Artist! (World 8, multiples of 8 power-ups available)
Nintendo Switch Online: Japanese NES Exclusives
- Adventures of Lolo (Japanese version, not to be confused with the Western version or the Western sequel which used this game as a partial source for some stages — thanks Lilly!)
- Tsuppari Oozumou
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light
- Yie Ar Kung-Fu
- Clu Clu Land: Welcome to New Clu Clu Land
- NES Open Tournament Golf (SP version)
- Famicom Wars
- Route 16 Turbo
- Atlantis no Nazo
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light (SP version)
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light (SP version 2)
- Smash Ping Pong
Nintendo Switch Online: SNES Games (58)
- Super Mario World
- Super Mario Kart
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Super Metroid
- Stunt Race FX
- Kirby's Dream Land 3
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island
- Star Fox
- F-ZERO
- Pilotwings
- Kirby's Dream Course
- BRAWL BROTHERS
- Breath of Fire
- Demon's Crest
- Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
- SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE
- Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts
- Super Puyo Puyo 2
- Super Soccer
- Super Tennis
- Star Fox 2 (previously exclusive to the Super NES Classic Mini)
- Kirby Super Star
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Breath of Fire II
- Pop'n Twinbee
- Smash Tennis
- Wild Guns
- Panel de Pon
- Operation Logic Bomb (Western exclusive)
- Donkey Kong Country
- Natsume Championship Wrestling (Western exclusive)
- Super Mario All-Stars
- Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest
- Mario's Super Picross
- The Peace Keepers (Western exclusive)
- Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!
- The Ignition Factor
- Super Valis IV (Western exclusive)
- Tuff E Nuff
- Doomsday Warrior
- Prehistorik Man (Western exclusive)
- Psycho Dream
- Joe & Mac
- Magical Drop II
- Spanky's Quest
- Super Baseball Simulator 1.000
- Claymates
- Jelly Boy
- Bombuzal
- EarthBound
- Earthworm Jim 2 (Western exclusive)
- Congo's Caper (Western exclusive)
- Rival Turf
- Fighter's History
- Kirby's Avalanche (Western exclusive)
- Side Pocket
- Harvest Moon
- Kirby's Star Stacker
Nintendo Switch Online: SNES SP Versions
As with the NES games, 'SP' versions of SNES games are also available. Well, there's one at the time of writing, but it's a good'un:
- Super Mario Kart SP - Fully Souped Up! (150cc difficulty unlocked from the beginning)
- Super Metroid SP - Samus Aran's Ultimate Arsenal! (All items obtained and weapons and Power Suit upgrades unlocked)
- Super Mario World SP - Give the world a whole new look! (Special World is completed unlocking a new-look Dinosaur Land)
- Super Punch-Out!! SP - Champion Edition (All Circuits completed, Special Circuit unlocked)
- Kirby's Dream Course SP - Dancy along with Kirby! (All secret modes unlocked)
- Kirby's Dream Land 3 SP - Set difficulty to Easy Breezy! (All secret modes unlocked)
- Kirby Super Star SP - Meta Knight's revenge! (All secret modes unlocked)
Nintendo Switch Online: Japanese SNES Exclusives (Super Famicom)
- Shin Megami Tensei
- Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem
- Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zen'in Shūgō
- Sugoi Hebereke
- Shin Megami Tensei II
- Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War
- Shin Megami Tense If
- Umihara Kawase
Nintendo Switch Online: Game Boy (Color) Games (17)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX
- Tetris
- Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins
- Gargoyle’s Quest
- Game & Watch Gallery 3
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare (Western exclusive)
- Metroid II: Return of Samus
- Wario Land 3
- Kirby’s Dream Land
- Kirby's Dream Land 2
- BurgerTime Deluxe
- Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble
- Blaster Master: Enemy Below
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages
- Pokémon Trading Card Game
- Quest for Camelot
Upcoming NSO Game Boy (Color) games
Here are the announced Game Boy (Color) games scheduled to arrive on Nintendo Switch Online in the future.
- Kaeru no Tame ni Kane wa Naru (The Frog For Whom The Bell Tolls) - (Japanese Exclusive)
Nintendo Switch Online: Japanese Game Boy (Color) Exclusives
One extra Japan-only Game Boy title is currently available in that region only:
Nintendo Switch Online: N64 Games (23)
The following Nintendo 64 games are available as part of the upgraded Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack membership level:
Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack N64 lineup
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Sin and Punishment
- Dr. Mario 64 (Western exclusive)
- Mario Tennis
- WinBack
- Yoshi’s Story
- Paper Mario
- Banjo-Kazooie
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- F-Zero X
- Mario Golf
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Pokémon Snap
- Pokémon Puzzle League
- Wave Race 64
- Pilotwings 64
- Mario Party
- Mario Party 2
- GoldenEye 007
- Pokémon Stadium
- Pokémon Stadium 2
- Excitebike 64
Upcoming NSO N64 games
Here are the announced N64 games scheduled to arrive on Nintendo Switch Online in the future.
- Mario Party 3
- 1080º Snowboarding
- Harvest Moon 64 (Japanese exclusive)
Nintendo Switch Online: Japanese N64 Exclusives
Two extra Japan-only N64 titles are available in that region only:
Nintendo Switch Online: Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Games (44)
The following Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games are available as part of the upgraded Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack membership level:
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- M.U.S.H.A.
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Strider
- Altered Beast
- Dynamite Headdy
- Sword of Vermilion
- ToeJam & Earl
- Thunder Force II
- Light Crusader
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Alien Soldier
- Space Harrier II
- Shining Force II
- Sonic Spinball
- Comix Zone
- Target Earth (Assault Suits Leynos)
- Zero Wing
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Alisia Dragoon
- Beyond Oasis (The Story of Thor)
- Earthworm Jim
- Golden Axe II
- Alien Storm
- Columns
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition
- Pulseman
- Kid Chameleon
- Flicky
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- Ghouls 'n Ghosts
- Landstalker
- Crusader of Centy
Nintendo Switch Online: Game Boy Advance Games (11)
The following Game Boy Advance games are available as part of the upgraded Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack membership level:
- Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 (with e-Reader)
- WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$
- Kuru Kuru Kururin
- Mario Kart Super Circuit
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
- The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
- Metroid Fusion
- Super Mario Advance
- Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2
- Yoshi's Island: Super Mario Advance 3
- Fire Emblem
Nintendo Switch Online: Japanese Game Boy Advance Exclusives
One extra Japan-only GBA title is available in that region only:
- Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade
Upcoming NSO Game Boy Advance games
Here are the announced Game Boy Advance games scheduled to arrive on Nintendo Switch Online in the future.
Where To Buy Nintendo Switch Online Subscriptions
If all the games in the lists above have you sold on Nintendo Switch Online, you'll be pleased to know that setting up a subscription is a walk in the park.
You can buy access to Nintendo Switch Online directly from your console, or you can pick up various subscription tiers at retail which cover different lengths of membership. Here are your retail options:
Nintendo Switch Online - Standard Membership
The standard, original Nintendo Switch Online membership gives you access to online multiplayer, as well as all of the NES, SNES and Game Boy games listed above. We actually offer these subscriptions on our own store for our readers in Europe, and are sometimes able to offer discounts. Any deals will be highlighted below if active:
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
If you'd like to go one step further, the Expansion Pack tier gives you everything the standard membership has to offer as well as Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, and Game Boy Advance games, and some Switch game DLC packs.
