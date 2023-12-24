Nintendo Switch is a console with brilliant software for gamers young and old. Nintendo's wholesome, family-friendly image is well-earned, and with characters like Mario, Luigi, and the rest of the Mushroom Kingdom gang, Switch games cater to the young and the young-at-heart alike. With its excellent parental controls, Switch is the perfect console for kids and parents.

The console's success has led to a wider variety of games across genres than ever before on a Nintendo platform, including many that might not be appropriate for your young ones due to their mature content.

With that in mind, we've rounded up the very best kids games on Switch arranged in a general ascending order of age appropriateness. We've included ESRB and PEGI ratings in addition to our own minimum age recommendations based on the level of coordination and skill needed to have fun with the game. Remember these are only a rough guide based on our personal experience — you are, of course, the best judge of what is appropriate for your child.

Generally speaking, the games towards the back half tend to involve more reading and more complex controls. That doesn't mean your 10-year-old won't also love the choices at the beginning, though. 'Minimum' is just that and doesn't exclude older kids (or, indeed, adults). Every single game below is a winner, whatever your age.

Many kids might enjoy simply watching you play a game (something like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, for example). If so, bully for you — the eShop is your oyster! It's also worth noting that there are many more games aimed at kids on Switch; we've concentrated on what we consider to be the very best examples.

So, let’s take a look at the best kids games on Nintendo Switch...