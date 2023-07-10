Now updated with The Lara Croft Collection and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection!
Switch is many a gamer's go-to console for revisiting retro classics, at home on the TV, or wherever you happen to take the handheld hybrid. Squeezing in nostalgia trips between the big new releases has never been easier, and there have been a host of exceptional collections and compilation packages on Nintendo's system that bring together bundles of retro games, often with new features, bells and whistles.
We've put together the following list of the best compilations on Switch. We've stuck to bundles which include a minimum of three games (many of them contain a lot more than three). While most of the collections below feature retro gaming delights from yesteryear, you'll also find trilogy collections of more recent games. Plenty of good-value variety for everyone!
So, without further ado, let's dive into our picks — in no particular order — of the best compilations and collections on Switch.
Mega Man Legacy Collection (Switch eShop)
We begin with one of several collections of Mega Men. Digital Eclipse did a great job with all the details in Mega Man Legacy Collection, presenting the original games in their best possible light, while tossing in a handful of extra features and challenges on top to sweeten the deal. The rewind feature is a welcome inclusion that helps to mitigate the difficulty of some of the games, and the overall quality of the series difficult to dispute. We would highly recommend you pick this one up - all the included extra features coupled with the ability to play these games both at home and on the go make it a no-brainer.
Borderlands Legendary Collection (Switch)
Borderlands Legendary Collection is an excellent Switch showing for this beloved series, though it's difficult to determine if the price is right; sure, there's an enormous amount of content here so you're certainly not being ripped off, but it's old content and these games are routinely extremely cheap on other services. Still, it's a technically excellent port of three expansive, enjoyable shooters, and they're a perfect fit for the Switch. Whether played alone or with pals, the gameplay is terrific to dip into for 20 minutes or get stuck into for a massive grinding session. If you've somehow never played Borderlands before, you can't go wrong with this set. And if you have, but want to try a different character class on the bus ride home, now's your chance.
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Switch)
While some of the games included in this compendium are rendered somewhat superfluous by the fact that far superior sequels and updates exist alongside them, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection remains an utterly essential purchase for any self-respecting fighting game fan. This is like a history lesson in how the one-on-one fighter has evolved over time. The experience really benefits from using the right controller; while the Joy-Con are perfectly acceptable when you're hosting impromptu local multiplayer challenges and the Pro Controller's D-Pad is passable, we found the 8bitdo SN30 and SN30 Pro pads to be much better options, and if you have an arcade stick that's compatible with Switch, now is the ideal time to dig it out – this is fighting game nirvana, pure and simple.
SEGA Mega Drive Classics (Switch)
Sega's had more than one stab at creating a comprehensive collection of its best Mega Drive titles and, as a result, Sega Mega Drive Classics does lose some of its impact due to sheer familiarity; for example, we already have an immaculately-ported version of Sonic on the Switch eShop right now. Even so, it's hard to argue with the 50-odd games that ship with this new compendium, and only a fool would contest the fact that it showcases some of the best games of the 16-bit era. The modern-day enhancements are welcome too, and while this isn't the first time many of these games have gone portable, it's a real boon to be able to play the likes of Phantasy Star IV or Story of Thor on the bus. When you take into account how much quality there is on offer here, Sega Mega Drive Classics becomes an easy recommendation.
Contra Anniversary Collection (Switch eShop)
While it’s a shame that there are fewer games here than in other Konami collections – we’d have loved to have seen NES title Contra Force or the now-extinct WiiWare title Contra ReBirth – the ones included in the Contra Anniversary Collection are universally brilliant. The 8-bit and 16-bit Contra games are among the finest examples of the run ‘n gun genre, and to have almost all of them included in a single release and emulated flawlessly is an absolute treat. Whether you’re a fan of the series or a curious onlooker who’s always wanted to see what the fuss was all about, this is essential.
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Switch)
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is a ruthlessly faithful recreation of some of the earliest successes in 3D platforming. Levels are slick, gorgeous to look at, and recreate the feel of the originals superbly. Newcomers to the series may be put off by the steep difficulty spikes and little to no explanation of some of the finer mechanics. All the fun and the foibles of the original three games are here, for better or for worse, and despite some odd design choices it still manages to be a really enjoyable retread of some old classics, warts and all. This is definitely worth a look if you're a fan of 3D platformers, but just as was the case back in the '90s, Crash isn't in quite the same league as Mario when it comes to playability, inventiveness and entertainment. If you're after a nostalgia trip, though, it's tough to beat.
SNK 40th Anniversary Collection (Switch)
SNK 40th Anniversary Collection is how retro compilations should be done. Although the emulation has a few little hiccups along the way, the overall package here is wonderfully presented. Rather than just slapping a rudimentary menu over a bunch of old ROMs, it’s clear there’s been a lot of effort made here to catalogue an often forgotten period in one of Japan’s most important game developers. As with all compilations, there are a few misses, but the quality is generally high, and the supporting museum mode is an absolute treasure trove for retro enthusiasts.
Namco Museum (Switch eShop)
Namco Museum does a great job of highlighting the illustrious lineage of one of video gaming's most famous arcade companies; not only is it packed with addictive games that will keep you glued to your Switch for many weeks to come, but it boasts excellent emulation, a host of options, online leaderboards, a special challenge mode for each game and a new version of Pac-Man VS. which is sure to become the go-to party title for many Switch players. While there are a couple of titles that we'd have swapped out for other, more worthy offerings from Namco's past, you're still getting an excellent selection of games for a reasonable price here.
Mega Man X Legacy Collection (Switch eShop)
Mega Man X Legacy Collection is a fantastic re-release of several must-play gaming classics, presenting them as authentically as possible while still including a few modern features on top that help to improve the overall experience and keep it from feeling antiquated. Throw in the new X Challenge mode and an enormous archive of museum content and this stands as the definitive way to play the Mega Man X games in the modern era. Four fantastic games, a bevy of extra content, and the ability to play at home or on the go make this one an easy recommendation.
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Switch eShop)
The original Ace Attorney is almost two decades old, which is remarkable when you consider just how well it holds up. Sure, it’s been ported plenty of times and the jump to Nintendo DS certainly helped shake off the retro cobwebs, but as a piece of interactive history, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is as utterly addictive and truly rewarding as it was back at the turn of the millennium. Whether you’re brand new to the world of virtual defence law or a veteran attorney, Phoenix Wright’s first adventures are still a fine set of cases to undertake.
Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch)
We had an absolute blast playing through these three gems all over again, especially now they look sharper than ever. It’s a shame that the presentation is practically barebones with no bonus content beyond the soundtracks, but there can still be no denying the quality of the games on offer here. Super Mario 3D All-Stars is The Beatles’ Greatest Hits of the video game world, and is an absolute treat whether you’re reliving it in HD or discovering it for the first time.
It's been delisted from the Switch eShop now, but you can still find physical versions on store shelves.
Castlevania Anniversary Collection had some potential but I'm bummed that it only included the original Adventure instead of ReBirth which was the vastly superior game
And for some reason Symphony of the Night is like fated to never appear on a Nintendo system and Rondo of Blood only got an untranslated emulated port to Wii. I wish that collection covered just a bit more of the series' beginnings up to the start of the Metroidvanias.
Great compilations indeed.
@TheFrenchiestFry I concur. A Igavania Collection With SotN, the Sorrow duology, OoE, CotM, HoD and PoR sounds like a no-brainer on the Switch
Genesis/Mega Drive input lag collection
I liked the Castlevania collection and have played it more than the Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, I feel like that needed more everything.
I feel like the Street Fighter 30th collection is one of the best collections I’ve downloaded personally.
I’d love to see a SNK fighter collection but I’ve already got a great start on my own with the ACA Neo-Geo releases.
@SeantheDon29 I'd imagine they would do a second Collection just for the Igavanias and then possibly a third for the 3D non-Lords of Shadow Castlevania games like CV64/Legacy of Darkness, Lament of Innocence and Curse of Darkness
I doubt they'll ever acknowledge Lords of Shadow ever again after how terrible LoS 2 was
Spyro and Mario are great collections. Spyro is the better made one, but Mario has the better games.
Pretty much all of these look good.
That Megadrive collection is awful on Switch with the Sonic games in particular virtually unplayable due to the awful input lag
The Castlevania collection is a thing of beauty though
Looks like there just aren't enough good tower defense games on Switch to qualify for a genre.
I heard the Sega Genesis collection has terrible input lag, making it unplayable. That has kept me away, instead I bought the Sonic games separately
@carlos82 beat me to it haha
@Slowdive Do you suppose Square Enix will ever get around to releasing the other two Dragon Quest "trilogies", to say nothing of the 8 and 16-bit Final Fantasy games? It has been nearly four years since the Switch released. Surely these would be profitable moves, especially in the case of the FF games...
@Jmjfrank haha, things like Shining Force are fine to play on it but Sonic was completely unplayable for me.
Took it back the same day I bought it
might have included Metro Redux, but an otherwise great list.
Castlevania and mario take the cake
Castlevania and Megadrive collection are so good.
I really wish Konami made another Castlevania collection, they may not be able to make games anymore but I'd like them to make their catalogue better available at the very least.
Konami arcade classics
Take off sega collection plz 🤮
Waste of money and I got it on Black Friday.
Gotta get those Mario 3D all stars clicks.
SNK, Namco, Konami, Sega, and Capcom always had the best collections out there. Hope we get more for Switch in the future.
The Knights of Pen and Paper collections are great.
The Castlevania Collection is pretty nice. I can't wait for the LRG release!
I am the only one waiting for a Castlevania Collection 2 that includes the awesome and underrated “Lamment of Innocence”?
I've got most of the compilations. It's great to have access to some of the greatest games of all time to play either at home or on the go.
I do wish there was a Midway/Atari (from the mid 80s) collection. The Switch has a solid selection of arcade hits, but we've seen nothing from WB Games for these classics. I'd love it if they either published something or gave Arcade Archives the rights to publish these games. Defender, Robotron 2080, Paperboy, Marble Madness, Roadblasters, Tapper... it would be awesome to be able to play these on my Switch.
Also, time for Microsoft to port over Rare Replay. If they are friendly with Nintendo, then let the Switch play games where 90% of them started life on a Nintendo console.
The Mega Man collections being on here hurts me. I used to like those, but after I started to actually become a fan of the franchise, I realized how bad they were. I already did a massive rant on these over on gamefaqs, and I'll edit that in once I find it, because that rant was a long one.
Edit: Here's the rant: https://gamefaqs.gamespot.com/boards/189706-nintendo-switch/78752774?page=2
I have most of those and they are banging
I finally decided to pick up the Crash collection since I was a lifelong Nintendo fan and stuck with Mario throughout the 90s (didn't invest in a Playstation until close to the PS2 release), and really enjoyed playing the original... until I hit that Road to Nowhere level and it was like hitting a brick wall. Now I know why Mario 64 won that fight..that level is senselessly difficult to the point of ruining my enjoyment of the entire original game.
I'm going to move on to giving Crash 2 and 3 a try (I bought the series because Crash 4 looks like fun, and I finally wanted to give it a try), but Crash 1 may remain unbeaten for awhile. I've beaten and destroyed some of the most difficult games during my youth (NES Batman, Battletoads, Ninja Gaiden, etc), but I'm pushing 40 now and apparently don't have the patience for brutal difficulties anymore.
@kingbk Yes! I am still hoping for this
@AlienigenX Unfortunately it is a PS2 Exclusive.
But I wouldn't mind Curse of Darkness
Pretty good list. I would also add Mighty Switch Force Collection.
Where’s overcooked one and two? .
Oh, and doesn’t Super Smash Brothers Ultimate count as a collection, since it’s more or less a museum of gaming history?
Darius Cozmic Collection is my favourite- incredible care and impeccable quality.
Mario 3D All-Stars is my least favourite. It's an emulated ROM-dump with no special features and mucked up controls + weak performance.
What about Bioshock collection???
Another compilation that is not to be missed is Metro Redux, which surely didn't make the list because it has 2 games on it, but excellent versions and full games on the cart if you go physical.
I really enjoyed all Mega Man Collections and Mario and Mana Collection (they could put the GBA remake of the first game instead of the GB version). But I really want a Kingdom hearts, Castlevania (GBA + DS), Batman Arkham, MGS and Tomb raider reboot collections. And of course a Zelda, Metroid, DK and Fire Emblem collections
Collection of Mana is a worthwhile addition to the list. Developed by M2 and pretty spot on.
Sega Genesis Collection is a mixed bag, but overall I'd say not worth it. Too many games have input lag and while you CAN play Sonic, if you've played Sonic before you basically have to relearn how to play as it requires pushing buttons slightly before you normally would. basically Sonic jumps when you let go of the button as opposed to when you press it. Spinball and Ristar are unplayable. Even the Shining Force games are weirdly slow. I find myself missing the entranceway because I needed to take my finger off the D-Pad earlier.
Then other games are quite playable: the Vectorman games, and Gunstar Heroes is arguably better here than on the Mini. BUT the few games that work are not worth it and can be found elsewhere. Its just disappointing to see such a large library and only want to play 1/4 of them due to the emulation. I bought it on sale and the joy of getting so many games for such a low price was overshadowed by these problems.
Too bad because D3 did a fine job with the Shenmue games.
The japanese exclusive NAMCOT COLLECTION has auch an amazing presentation. I wish Nintendo would do the SNES app like this. Or even the homescreen.
It's hard to explain but it is basically a shelve that you can design yourself with the original packaging of the games. Including the original spines!
Super lovely and makes you feel the love for their games.
@ShiroiTaka That’s there, at the top of the second page.
I adore compilations but will never forgive the SNK collection’s lack of tate (portrait) screen mode while playing on TV. It’s handheld only!
I invested in a rotating TV mount and enjoy other games in tate mode (Pinball FX, Stern, Downwell, and some Arcade Archives) so SNK’s limitation is such a disappointment.
Snk collection is nice for the way it finally makes ikari warriors games dual stick. Technically I think the SNES app is the best collection on the system.
Sega Mega Drive Collection is not included, perhaps because the Switch version has input lag and it lacks the best Mega Drive game... 🤔
@TheFrenchiestFry rondo of blood is dracula's curse on snes.
I love love looove Collection games. That many games for the price of one, or better half is awesome! Admittedly, I only bought the SNK Collection for Crystalis.
These collections are really hit or miss. The street fighter collection left out the best version of alpha 3, upper. The Castlevania one left out the games I was most looking forward too (legends and kid Dracula Gameboy). Only first party pickings on the sega Collection no Power Rangers the Movie or Valis the Fantasm Soldier!
Tell me why we can’t just buy games ala VC and just transfer them from gen to gen from here til the end of time! Cough up money for our online service and you may or may not get to play the games you wanted but hey you can play the ones we are sure you’ll enjoy. Yeah right!
For myself, 3D Allstars is the best of the bunch. But, each game in the collection is a favorite. My second favorite collection would have to be Spyro. The first game in that collection is my favorite one. The second is good too, but I found Spyro 3 a little convoluted. Same with the Crash collection. I love my 3D platformers, though. The Switch has become the best console for 3D platformers since the N64.
The collection I would really like to see is a Metal Gear Solid collection. In my dream collection it would have Twin Snakes, Sons of Liberty, Snake Eater (with the 3DS enhancements) and Guns of the Patriots. I would settle for any MGS game now, though.
@Dirty0814
Dracula X is a stripped down port of Rondo. Dracula’s curse is the third nes game.
@GameOtaku my bad ye dracula x. As far as stripped down any of them ported from Japan are stripped down period. That goes for most games.
Baldur’s Gate I&II and Planescape Torment/ Icewind Dale are all excellent. I’m making good progress through Baldur’s Gate for the third time.
It's great to finally have BioShock and Borderlands on a Nintendo platform and have em all on a portable device is icing on the cake.
Well, Borderlands 2 was on Vita....but yeah, that port sucked. I still find it very impressive to have these PS3 looking games on a portable device, without any downgrades compared to the PS3 equivalents.
@kingbk 'Also, time for Microsoft to port over Rare Replay....'
I can see Microsoft porting over Rare Replay to the Switch (or the next Switch) maybe Xmas 2021.
The new Xbox will be out a year by then, and the Xbox one will be a distant memory in Microsofts mind by then.
Or, they will carry the port over to the series X and it will never come to Nintendo
These collections are great for the Switch.
I hope more companies do loads more.
Only problem with some are the prices.
I'm happy to pay between €10 and €20 for a collection (retro, not Bioshock, Spyro etc). Anymore than that, and I give them a miss.
They do go on sale though on the eshop, and thats when I pick them up.
Those Darius collections are priced why too high. And when on sale, they are still way to high lol.
Hahaha, no Assassin Creed rebel collection? Granted, I've only played some black flag and haven't even finished that so I get your point
Darius Cozmic Collection is the best.
Being a sucker for this kind of compilations, I gotta say I skipped the Mega Drive one, although it was my first home console and I absolutely love it, because it lacked the 2 Wonder Boy games that were available on Xbox One and PS4. Impossible to understand and forgive, especially when Wonder Boy: Monster Lair is a game that usually doesn't come in any Wonder Boy collection. A real shame.
But it looks like aside from emulation issues (they say there are a lot on Streets of Rage titles and sound ones on Sonic) there is an awful input lag too, and that's on Switch and doesn't happen on other platforms. So the idea is good, but these mistakes are hard to forget.
Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle is the one that does it for me. The mid-'80s to mid-'90s was just the best time in arcade gaming.
@carlos82 I keep hearing this. Given that the common games run great on my 15 yr old psp, it is a pretty ***** effort.
Treated myself to the castlevania and contra collection, fantastic bargain at £3.99 a pop on a eshop sale
@Dirty0814 No. Dracula X is its own game. It's radically different from Rondo of Blood in terms of stages, bosses and even how many maidens you have to rescue
I don't consider it at all to be the SNES version of Rondo of Blood
That'd be like saying Mega Man and Bass was the SNES version of Mega Man 8
@masterLEON
I just bought that game on sale and I’ve noticed input lag. Not on every game; Altered Beast, Revenge of Shinobi, and the RPGs were fine. Beyond Oasis (or Story of Thor for Europeans) had a ton of input lag; it was the worst of the games I tried.
But Sonic 1 and Sonic 2 aren’t even playable for me due to the input lag. Haven’t tried the Golden Axe titles yet.
@Markiemania95 lol I hadn't even noticed the second page.
Does the Mega Drive Collection also have input lag on Xbox? I've heard that only the Switch version has input lag.
The Street Fighter collection shouldve included the PsP version of SF Alpha 3.
Please stop advocating for the SEGA Mega Drive Classics collection. Your review, which prompted me to buy it, left out the horrible input lag. Pop on a Sonic sometime, hit jump and see what happens. And Sega being Sega has never patched it.
Borderlands collection for 20€ - 30€ is dirty cheap, Borderlands 2 alone with its DLCs is worth 100€ of fun gameplay
@TheFrenchiestFry
Hold up…. aint you that weirdo from twitter who was like "ooh horny people are bad" or somethin? 🤣
(yeah I remember an account named TheFrenchiestFry with a Joker Persona 5 pfp saying that and also about how George Floyd was a pornstar….very very odd…. 😐)
I feel like the Atelier Dusk and Mysterious trilogy collections should be on this list. Each includes 3 beefy RPGs.
Heading into the future I hope to see at least one of these collections below on the switch:
Konami Gradius Collection
Or At The Very Least Konami Arcade Classics 2 (Gradius III, Gradius IV, Jackal, Lethal Enforcers, The Devastators)
Taito Legends
Midway Arcade Origins
Midway Arcade Sports Pack
Midway Arcade Racing Pack
Namco Tekken Arcade Collection
There is also the Kunio-kun collection and that Grisaia collection.
Disney. Afternoon. Collection.
Someone make it happen...
It's so weird that you can have all these great collections, but Nintendo's own legacy content is locked behind a paywall.
@Tobiaku : That’s already listed under its localised title.
@Silly_G Is the Double dragon & Kunio kun bundle the same as the Kunio kun the worlds collection? (or whatever it was named?
I’d be all over the Bioshock Collection if it supported gyro aiming.
Capcom announced months ago they'd be adding more games to Arcade Stadium, hopefully they still follow through with this.
Man, I wish that Shadowgate/Deja Vu/Uninvited collection that is on XB/PS/Steam would come to Switch.
There are so many games you can play on the Switch. Love it!
I am looking forward to what Nintendo will do with the Switch 2. These retro games and all ports from older systems will not sell as well on the next system, since most people that want them have already bought them for this Switch.
Mega Drive Collection was amazing for its RPGs - namely Phantasy Star and Shining Force, but for all the action games like Sonic, it's awful. The input delay is unforgivable.
@Friendly
I agree 100% - I’m overwhelmed with games to play on the Switch!
I sincerely hope when Nintendo does bring out a successor, it’s completely backwards-compatible with all the carts and eshop purchases we’ve made. They can really build on this platform - really there’s no need to scrap it for something new.
Now time for Square to stop being ridiculous and bring over the Final Fantasy I-VI collection to the Switch. Why is that only on PC and mobile?
I loved the Yomawari Collection, Metro Redux, and the Assassin's Creed Rebel Collection (but I wouldn't have loved it much less if it was just AC4). There's some more collections physically available that I really enjoyed, like Cat Quest 1+2, Banner Saga Trilogy,... and they can mostly be had for great prices if you look for them. Collections on cartridge at great sales just make the deal so much sweeter. 60 for a new game that may or may not become a classic, or maybe 20 for several classics, remade or not, old or quite 'recent'...
@Tobiaku : Short answer, yes. Kunio-kun was released in December 2018, and while the software/interface contains English support, 11 of the ROMs are only available in Japanese, while seven of them contain English support.
The Double Dragon/Kunio-kun bundle (released in February 2020) is the Western release of the Kunio-kun Worlds Collection, and it contains translated versions of the 11 games that were previously Japan-exclusive for the very first time.
The previous release is considered a separate unit of software and was not updated to include English translations for the Japanese ROMs.
@kingbk Perhaps because it's trash. They should just release the original Final Fantasy (and Dragon Quest) games untouched.
@TheFrenchiestFry Lords Of Shadow 2 was actually a great game. The fact that you travel through a modern city and your memories pop back and pull you to what the place used to be when you were recovering g your memories was really well done. The combat was great too. Don’t see any reason why would anyone complain so much-except for some artistical differences which Kojima added to the first game, I think the second game is better in many regards.
Picked up the Castlevania and Contra Anniversary Collections this week since they are each on sale for $5US. Both are really great, especially if you have nostalgia for these series.
So many good video collections! Such great value too!
Updated, and some great compilations, but conspicuous by their absence are Capcom Arcade Stadium, Konami Arcade Classics and Retro Classix #1: Data East (even though the menu system is a bit crap.) Some stone cold classics in those compilations.
@Papichulo Yes, but no. The Genesis Collection had a glitch were saved data could not be loaded making it the worst Genesis collection ever made. You also forgot Activision Anthology, the second best port after the Remix edition on PC. Intellivision Lives however was terrible compared to the Plug and Play Controllers, DS port, and AT Games console, though far better than the PS one port.
i wouldnt call mega man and X collections great wen crapcom put one collection on cartridge while the other downloadable which is dumb.
I hope more collections come to the Switch such as Konami Arcade Hits, Konami TMNT Collection, Konami Sports Collection, Epyx Collection, Intellivision Lives, Midway Arcade Treasures 1-3, CastleVania DS Collection, EA Collection, & Final Fight Collection featuring Final Fight 1-3 for SNES, Final Fight Guy, Final Fight CD, Fight Fight One, Mighty Final Fight, Fight Final: Street Wise, & the Final Fight fighting game.
I never had a problem with the Genessis collection. I did only play the RPG though. I’ve never experienced any lag or anything like what people are saying. I think the best collection is Genessis collection. It had Phantasy star two through four. It had Shining Force 1 + 2. They all had an easy quick save and load mode.
No love for the Gunvolt Striker Pack: how disappointing.
I'm waiting on Doom: The Classics Collection from LRG right now 😎
@ShiroiTaka Hell yes.. I have it on Switch and PS4.. It's on this list
Not surprising that that they'd include the Mana collection and ignore the SaGa one.
Especially if you grew up during the GameBoy era, SaGa I-III (branded as Final Fantasy Legend I-III in NA) was pretty epic. The games are understandably more compact, but cover big adventure in the way of time travel, Innerspace-style shrinking into a body, and (of course) banana (opium) smugglers.
COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND is not only a great bit in its own right, but also a nice introduction to the sort of wackiness you'll encounter later on in SaGa Frontier Remastered on Switch. Definitely the best RPGs on the OG GameBoy. Dated a little, but still fun if you love old school Square JRPG.
Baldur’s Gate I&II and Planescape Tormemt/Icewind Dale. 100’s hours of D&D goodness right there that have never been bettered.
@Silly_G Oh cool, I did not know that
I would love more Namco Museums. (One with Ridge Racer, Tekken, CyberSled, Starblade, Soul Edge and Air Combat would be lovely.)
@TheFrenchiestFry LoS1 was amazing i cant even understand how bad LoS2 was and how that happened
I feel like Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series should be on here too
@Expa0 @partisan Konami made a lot of collections the past 2 years. Castlevania, Contra, Arcade Classics and TMNT. Hopefully they keep going
So where's the wonderboy collection or the Ori one? Hell even oddworld collection is a good buy.
The ones I have from this list are:
*Mega Drive Collection
*Street Fighter Collection
*Capcom Beating Collection
*Turtles Collection
@masterLEON haha!
no atelier series?
@johnedwin are you thinking of the Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack? That is really just 3 completely seperate downloads/programs for a slight sale ($90 total) as opposed to most or possibly all of these other collections which combine several or many games into one interface and (like normal games) are $60 or less. Imagine one game which included like 5 or 10 Atelier games all in one combined program; it would be enormous.
Hey Konami,
Some of us have all the Parodius games on older consoles and/or emulation boxes - and we STILL want to luzz money at you for a collection on the Switch! Same goes for the Otomedius games too!
@R_is_KC someone mentioned in another thread it’s down to a split in Atari. Some games went with the other half which isn’t involved with that collection - that’s why there’s no Paperboy, Klax, Xybots, Roadblasters or Marble Madness.
It's a shame they pretend eShop deals don't exist for the sole purpose of hoping you click their link and buy from Amazon so they get their finders fee.
A lot of these games like the Bioshock collection go from "ehh" to "ohh nice" as a good deal when you put into perspective it goes for $10 on the eShop and says $50 on here but is actually over $60 when you click their linky link.
Y U no love Lost Vikings and Rock N' Roll Racing?!
I have all of them except:
@MontyCircus Do the cozmic collections at least have the ability to put more coins in as you want/ free play? They’re on sale now and if that’s the case I’ll probably pick them up
(I asked this earlier but since you have them I figured I’d ask you)
For a few more modern-going-on-retro options, there's the Naruto UNS Trilogy, Trine Collection, Assassin's Creed Ezio Collection, as well as a larger Assassin's Creed bundle with everything between 2 and Rogue, DOOM Slayers Collection, Serious Sam Collection, and Crysis Trilogy. Shovel Knight Treasure Trove and Monster Hunter GU also deserve at least an honorable mention. Honestly, I'd take any of these over most of the actual list.
I feel this is a very underappreciated part of the Switch library, since I see every day people crying for the death of virtual console, and yes I agree when it comes to first party games there could be more and better distribution, but when it comes to third party these destroy Virtual Console in every way, more games at a better price, with more options and most of the time with better emulation. Virtual Cons-who?
@Oscarzxn
Yeah i definitely love the amount of retro collections and remasters we have seen, with some of them going above and beyond with extra (like that atari 50 one)
i really would love to see Nintendos franchises get that kind of treatment since i enjoy nintendos legacy content but am not a fan of the whole subscription-only model or the limited release stuff (as in delisting digital games after a few months)
For example imagine something like a 2d mario collection with various versions of the games available (such as the all stars and GBA versions with e-reader content on SMB3)
Street Fighter 30th collection is the best collection.
I like Crash Bandicoot trilogy too!
Atari, Sega, Konami, and Capcom made the best collections ever. Here's hoping we see more coming soon. Can't wait to pick up the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection and Suikoden 1& 2 Collection next year. Still crossing my finger for the Final Fantasy: Pixel Remastered Collection.
I noticed that you put 2 jokes in this collection of collections - Mario 3D All-Stars (which should be burned at the stake like a witch from Salem) and The Spyro Trilogy : Reignited. It's so bad I don't even have a comment for it.
Street Fighter 30th Collection FTW!
Hours upon hours diving into this beast with my Nintendo SNES Switch controller.
What are some upcoming collections? Any rumored ones?
The Atari 50 Celebration so richly deserves its spot in the list - I just started playing this weekend, and was blown away by all the extras, interviews, and gorgeous presentation. I played so much Atari VCS as a kid, and many of their cabinets in the arcade, so the collection is such a treat! My only negatives are the lack of proper peripherals (paddle, trackball) to play the games authentically, and the total absence of all the great 3rd-party games that helped make Atari’s old consoles so memorable.
Capcom Arcade Stadium 2 really should have made the cut in this update, too. If I didn’t have too many games already, I would have bought it by now. I loved Magic Sword and Sidearms back in the day.
@Dman10
The Megaman Battle network collection is coming out early next year iirc.
Im still hoping for some kind of FF collection of those remasters they released on mobile/pc a while back, though i imagine they will be sold individually they could have some big anniversary special edition or something (again this is just a hope)
@Teksetter
Yeah its one of those cases where i didnt really have any nostalgia for the games since i grew up during the master system/megadrive era but i could feel the amount of love put into it. As for the capcom arcade stadium, that kind of model would have been my dream method of how nintendo could have handled the virtual console for switch, having the games on a single app, being able to purchase and keep the games, maybe even selling bundles or giving full access for NSO expansion users for those who would rather go for the service option. again looking at that and things like the atari collection makes me wish nintendo handled its legacy content with that kind of love since they have a strong legacy.
The Castlevania Advance collection is indeed carried by Aria of sorrow but both Circle of the moon and Harmony of Dissonace are still very much top-tier games.
The darkness of the visuals of CotM are no longer a burden to it yet the music of HoD is still below Castlevania standards due to it's lacking quality.
The compositions are great though.
@MontyCircus nothing pre GBA? You're missing out on some great games, especially Zelda, and the Mario and Wario Land games.
@Corvus96
Maybe they're better without the tiny motion-blur, pea-soup, green/yellow screen that can only be seen directly under lamp light?
I always looked at them as vastly inferior experiences when compared to large, full-colour, full sound, home console TV alternatives.
