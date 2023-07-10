Now updated with The Lara Croft Collection and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection!

Switch is many a gamer's go-to console for revisiting retro classics, at home on the TV, or wherever you happen to take the handheld hybrid. Squeezing in nostalgia trips between the big new releases has never been easier, and there have been a host of exceptional collections and compilation packages on Nintendo's system that bring together bundles of retro games, often with new features, bells and whistles.

We've put together the following list of the best compilations on Switch. We've stuck to bundles which include a minimum of three games (many of them contain a lot more than three). While most of the collections below feature retro gaming delights from yesteryear, you'll also find trilogy collections of more recent games. Plenty of good-value variety for everyone!

So, without further ado, let's dive into our picks — in no particular order — of the best compilations and collections on Switch.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Mega Man Legacy Collection (Switch eShop) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 22nd May 2018 ( USA ) / 22nd May 2018 ( UK/EU )









We begin with one of several collections of Mega Men. Digital Eclipse did a great job with all the details in Mega Man Legacy Collection, presenting the original games in their best possible light, while tossing in a handful of extra features and challenges on top to sweeten the deal. The rewind feature is a welcome inclusion that helps to mitigate the difficulty of some of the games, and the overall quality of the series difficult to dispute. We would highly recommend you pick this one up - all the included extra features coupled with the ability to play these games both at home and on the go make it a no-brainer.

Contra Anniversary Collection (Switch eShop) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 11th Jun 2019 ( USA ) / 11th Jun 2019 ( UK/EU )











While it’s a shame that there are fewer games here than in other Konami collections – we’d have loved to have seen NES title Contra Force or the now-extinct WiiWare title Contra ReBirth – the ones included in the Contra Anniversary Collection are universally brilliant. The 8-bit and 16-bit Contra games are among the finest examples of the run ‘n gun genre, and to have almost all of them included in a single release and emulated flawlessly is an absolute treat. Whether you’re a fan of the series or a curious onlooker who’s always wanted to see what the fuss was all about, this is essential.

Namco Museum (Switch eShop) Publisher: Bandai Namco / Developer: Bandai Namco Release Date: 28th Jul 2017 ( USA ) / 28th Jul 2017 ( UK/EU )

















Namco Museum does a great job of highlighting the illustrious lineage of one of video gaming's most famous arcade companies; not only is it packed with addictive games that will keep you glued to your Switch for many weeks to come, but it boasts excellent emulation, a host of options, online leaderboards, a special challenge mode for each game and a new version of Pac-Man VS. which is sure to become the go-to party title for many Switch players. While there are a couple of titles that we'd have swapped out for other, more worthy offerings from Namco's past, you're still getting an excellent selection of games for a reasonable price here.