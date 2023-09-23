Updated with Vampire Survivors and Trombone Champ. Enjoy!

So, you're having a party, possibly on a rooftop, dancing to the music and all that jazz, but suddenly there's a lull. Fear not because we've got just the thing to get the party started again! Nintendo Switch has a whole host of crowd-pleasing co-op and competitive party games, whether you're hosting a birthday party for a bunch of kids, throwing a casual soirée for a few select dinner guests or you've got all the furniture in the garage. Regardless of the function, you're sure to find games here for all occasions.

Below you'll find our picks — in no particular order — for the best party games on Switch. While the console's lineup of brilliant co-op games may fit the bill for smaller get-togethers, some games require a little more thought, consideration and coordination than the average party-goer might be ready for (or capable of). For this selection we've chosen games that work best with lots of people, including spectators, and ones that let anybody join in with the minimum of fuss.

So, it's time to check out the best Nintendo Switch party games. Fill those bowls of nibbles to the brim, charge your Joy-Con, and pack your party bags, people, because tonight's gonna be a large one...

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Jackbox Games / Developer: Jackbox Games Release Date: 13th Apr 2017 ( USA ) / 13th Apr 2017 ( UK/EU )







This is a great option for anyone at your gathering that might find a controller intimidating. You'll need an internet connection and a smartphone each for this one, but if you can get a decent group together, The Jackbox Party Pack 3 is a laugh riot for up to 8 players. We've specifically chosen the third instalment in the series because it includes Quiplash 2, Tee K.O., and Trivia Murder Party — three of the most popular Jackbox games, which offer word-based funnies, drawing-based giggles, and trivia-based triumph. Something for everyone! For anybody who's dabbled in the series around a friend's house, "Is Jackbox Games on Switch?" is a common question when they're looking at a new console — Jackbox is a big deal in the party game scene. Thankfully, there are multiple Jackbox games on Switch if you're after more of the same. Seriously, they're approaching double digits now.

1-2-Switch (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 3rd Mar 2017 ( USA ) / 3rd Mar 2017 ( UK/EU )















It might not have set the world alight when it released at the start of the Switch's life, and it may have worked better as a pack-in title to showcase the unique features of the console and its Joy-Con controllers, but when played with a group of friends or family members 1-2-Switch is a proper hoot. What it lacks in longevity it makes up for with the sort of accessible social appeal that made Wii Sports a living room tradition for so many households all over the world. This really is a party game - as in it requires the context of a social gathering to work properly - and if you've only tried it as a solo player we entirely understand if you found it underwhelming. In a group context, though, it really shines and if you can find it for a reasonable price, it's well worth a go. You always fancied trying that HD rumble ice cube trick, didn't you? There's also not the sequel, Everybody 1-2-Switch, if you just can't get enough and want to expand on the concept here with similar shenanigans involving many, many more people using their phones as an input device. 1-2-Switch $41.86

Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes (Switch eShop) Publisher: Steel Crate Games / Developer: Steel Crate Games Release Date: 16th Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 16th Aug 2018 ( UK/EU ) One person's got a bomb which needs diffusing while the rest have a printed (yes, an actual physical printout) manual with all the instructions you need to disarm the explosive. Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes is an absolute nail-biter of a party game. Obviously, you'll need to have the manual prepared beforehand — it's possible to use a PDF, but the game is far better then there's random sheets of A4 flying around as you frantically search for the info you need. You'll need to be in a condition to read while playing this one, so it really depends on the sort of party you're throwing. Too many grown-up drinks can make negotiating the written word challenging, and when it's a race against the clock, you don't want to let the team down because you can't focus on the page numbers. Otherwise, this is a blast.