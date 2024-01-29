So, without further ado, we present — in no particular order — our selection of the best puzzle games on Switch...

7 Billion Humans (Switch eShop) Publisher: Tomorrow Corporation / Developer: Tomorrow Corporation Release Date: 25th Oct 2018 ( USA ) / 25th Oct 2018 ( UK/EU )







A real winner if your melon isn’t irreparably twisted by code, 7 Billion Humans squeezes onto the list thanks to its heady mix of puzzling and Tomorrow Corps’ trademark humour. A direct sequel to Human Resource Machine, it has you programming worker drones to solve increasingly complex number-based admin tasks. It can be pretty impenetrable if you’re unwilling (or unable) to buckle down and process what it’s asking of you. The developers’ next project promises to be a ‘road trip adventure’, and after two esoteric puzzlers we’ve got our fingers crossed that it’ll be a real treat for a wider audience, but the dopamine spurt here when you finally crack a code is really something, and we’d recommend anyone with the head for it gives this a try.

Gorogoa (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Buried Signal Release Date: 14th Dec 2017 ( USA ) / 14th Dec 2017 ( UK/EU )













Six years in the making, Gorogoa is utterly unique and tough to describe. It requires you to zoom in and out of scenes to make connections between overlapping tableaus displayed in four static windows. Its inked, storybook presentation sees you aligning seemingly unrelated landscapes and architecture, making intuitive mental jumps as you guide a young boy through its pages. A brief, beautiful game that is best experienced unspoiled and in one sitting, do yourself a favour and tap that eShop icon – you won’t regret it.

Art Of Balance (Switch eShop) Publisher: Shin'en Multimedia / Developer: Shin'en Multimedia Release Date: 4th Oct 2018 ( USA ) / 4th Oct 2018 ( UK/EU ) Originally released on Wii back in 2010, Art of Balance has popped up in some form on every Nintendo console since, and we’re not tired of it yet. It has you fighting that most persistent of foes, gravity, by stacking shapes in such a manner that they don’t topple into a bowl of water. Your construction only needs to survive three seconds without falling, but that can be tough when the shapes become more cumbersome. With a variety of modes, its zen-like setting and chillout soundtrack are the perfect accompaniments to the hair-tearing frustration of trying to balance a triangle on a circle.

Toki Tori (Switch eShop) Publisher: Two Tribes / Developer: Two Tribes Release Date: 30th Mar 2018 ( USA ) / 30th Mar 2018 ( UK/EU )









Toki Tori has you guiding the titular chick to collect his half-hatched pals as they sit around five worlds of maze-like levels. Starting out on the humble Game Boy Color, Two Tribes’ waddle-puzzler has seen multiple rereleases over the years, each with a fresh lick of paint and quality-of-life improvements, and it’s never looked better than on Switch. The rewind feature is also a godsend – one wrong move or misused power-up can make collecting those hatchlings impossible. If you can’t get enough of cute chicks waddling around punishing puzzle platforms, the sequel is also well worth investigating.

Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase (Switch) Publisher: Dispatch Games / Developer: City Connection Release Date: 20th Sep 2017 ( USA ) / 31st Dec 2017 ( UK/EU )











Releasing towards the end of 2017, this highly polished presentation of a popular early ‘90s arcade game in Japan got buried as Switch releases began piling up. Screenshots show what looks like a Puyo Puyo clone; Soldam is anything but. 2x2 blocks of primary-coloured fruit fall into a well and matching fruit at the far ends of the lines (vertical, horizontal, or diagonal) link together, transforming everything in between to their colour and causing them to vanish if you change an entire line. It’s confusing and counter-intuitive for anyone who’s spent hundreds of hours with Tetris or Puyo Puyo, but its unique take on the falling-block genre is equally addictive. With a whole bunch of modes and some cursory online multiplayer, this is a gem that shouldn’t remain hidden at the bottom of the eShop.

Little Inferno (Switch eShop) Publisher: Tomorrow Corporation / Developer: Tomorrow Corporation Release Date: 16th Mar 2017 ( USA ) / 23rd Mar 2017 ( UK/EU )

















When Kyle Gabler teamed up with Allan Blomquist and Kyle Gray, their first release served as notice that Tomorrow Corporation’s output wouldn’t be your average puzzle games. Little Inferno has you buying objects from an extensive catalogue, combining them in your Tomorrow Corp-branded ‘Little Inferno Entertainment Fireplace’ and seeing what happens when they go up in smoke. Burning stuff produces coins enabling you to buy more stuff and experiment with new combinations to unlock more from the catalogue. Mining the same vein of dark satire as Gabler’s previous game, World of Goo, this pyrotechnic sandbox is oddly relaxing and a good remedy after some of the more gruelling puzzlers on our list.

Magical Drop III (Neo Geo) Publisher: Data East / Developer: Data East Release Date: 1995 ( USA ) / 14th Jan 2011 ( UK/EU )













With a wealth of newer titles to choose from, it would be easy to overlook the older gems that have found a home on Switch. Hamster’s ACA Neo Geo releases have been a regular fixture on the eShop from the start and we’ve seen some cracking puzzlers amongst the shmups and beat 'em ups; Data East’s Magical Drop III is a shining example. You control a jester at the bottom of the screen who grabs matching balloons from the descending columns and deposits them together in order to clear them. A simple objective, catchy tunes and a fun cast of characters make this one of the most addictive retro puzzlers on the console (Puzzle Bobble – or Bust-a-Move, depending on your region – is another classic you should avail yourself of).

Bomb Chicken (Switch eShop) Publisher: Nitrome / Developer: Nitrome Release Date: 12th Jul 2018 ( USA ) / 12th Jul 2018 ( UK/EU )









Your feathered friend in this wonderfully animated game has the ability to lay unlimited bombs in lieu of more traditional eggs. You use this extraordinary skill to work through a variety of installations solving problems by destroying barriers, avoiding traps, and stacking explosives to deal with enemies and environmental conundrums alike. The pixel art looks glorious on Switch, and while it's not reinventing the wheel, Bomb Chicken is an explosive little puzzle package.

BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! (Switch eShop) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: HAL Laboratory Release Date: 26th Apr 2019 ( USA ) / 26th Apr 2019 ( UK/EU )









Bigger and more fully featured than ever, BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! marks a high point in this quirky puzzle-platformer series. It's not perfect — the stripped-back aesthetic and lethargic physics won't be everyone's cup of tea — but fans of co-op puzzlers, in particular, should investigate pronto. The 'Tale for Two' campaign lets a second player take control of Qucy and you must work together to create strings of boxes and navigate through each 2D level to the exit. It remains a distinctive and deceptively layered puzzler very much in line with the trilogy on 3DS, but the fact that you can now bring a partner in on the fun makes this the best BOXBOY yet.