The Game Boy Advance — or GBA — was Nintendo's first true successor to the original Game Boy line, and would be the company's final handheld family to carry the Game Boy branding.

And when it comes to whittling down a list of the very best GBA games, what a library there is to choose from! Still, we think this article represents the essential guide to the best games this pocket wonder has to offer.

Whether you want to catch up on some old classics you've got stashed away in a cupboard somewhere, or just fancy a stroll down memory lane, here's our pick of the top GBA games you need to know about.

50. Donkey Kong Country 3 (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Rare Release Date: 7th Nov 2005 ( USA ) / 4th Nov 2005 ( UK/EU ) It's a GBA port of Rare's SNES classic Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble! — a good one! Really not much else to say about it, to be honest. Good game is good. Next.

49. Sonic Advance 2 (GBA) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Dimps Release Date: 9th Mar 2003 ( USA ) / 21st Mar 2003 ( UK/EU ) Building on the good foundation put down in the previous entry, this middle game in the Sonic Advance trilogy upped the difficulty to a level that put some players off, but Sonic Advance 2 retained the elements that made the first game such a good translation of the 2D Sonic formula to the GBA platform: great music, lovely visuals, clever level design, and — above all — that proper Sonic 'feel'. You haven't got to go fast, but it's highly encouraged.

48. Sword of Mana (GBA) Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 1st Dec 2003 ( USA ) / 18th Mar 2004 ( UK/EU ) A 2003 remake of Seiken Densetsu (what we knew on the Game Boy as Final Fantasy Adventure or Mystic Quest in the West), this was largely the work of Brownie Brown (of Mother 3, Magical Starsign, Fantasy Life fame) and strips out any remnants of FF for a 16-bit overhaul that gave you the option to play as the hero or the heroine, each with different abilities. Naturally, if time has taught us anything about video games, it's that there's no such thing as too many remakes; this one got a second reworking, Adventures of Mana, for PS Vita in 2016.

47. Ninja Five-O (GBA) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Hudson Soft Release Date: 22nd Apr 2003 ( USA ) / 11th Apr 2003 ( UK/EU )

















It's a shame Ninja Five-O (or Ninja Cop as it was known in Europe) didn't receive wider distribution; minor gripes aside, it's a fantastic side-scrolling action game from Hudson Soft, with a well-balanced difficulty curve and excellent level design. The unique blend of frantic rope swinging and clever combat still feels fresh today. If you're a fan of 16-bit action games or you're just looking for something cool to add to your GBA collection, Ninja Cop comes highly recommended. If you can afford the eye-watering prices it reaches on the secondhand market these days, of course. Alternatively, there's Limited Run's Switch re-release to consider.

46. Mario Tennis: Power Tour (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Camelot Release Date: 5th Dec 2005 ( USA ) / 18th Nov 2005 ( UK/EU )









Veteran developer Camelot proved it still belonged on Centre Court with this one. With a comprehensive story mode, tight and entertaining tennis gameplay mechanics and a surprising amount of depth, Mario Tennis: Power Tour (or Mario Power Tennis as it's known in Europe) is a winning return for the plumber and his pals. It's pretty dialogue-heavy, but there’s a deep, rewarding experience to be found underneath all the waffle, with the story mode serving up a satisfying sense of progression from the very beginning to this Game-Set-Match.

45. Sonic Advance (GBA) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Dimps Release Date: 3rd Feb 2002 ( USA ) / 8th Mar 2002 ( UK/EU )

















In the decades since the shocking first appearance of Sega's mascot on a Nintendo handheld, not every team that's worked on a 2D Sonic game has nailed the delicate sense of inertia and tight physics that characterise the original 16-bit titles. Sonic Advance is one such example that just gets it. Developer Dimps retains the classic feel and course design that made the originals special while adding fresh elements that prevent it from feeling like a re-tread of old ideas. Vibrant visuals, charming animation, excellent audio; add multiplayer into the mix — as well as the Tiny Chao Garden that linked to the GameCube — and Sonic Advance is a platforming treat up there with hedgehog's finest.

36. Final Fantasy I & II: Dawn of Souls (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Square Release Date: 29th Nov 2004 ( USA ) / 3rd Dec 2004 ( UK/EU ) This port package of the first Final Fantasy and its first sequel came courtesy of Tose and improved the look of the 8-bit originals, added a handful of new dungeons and various other tweaks and modifications that makes them more approachable than the originals these days. Handhelds are arguably the perfect environment for JRPGs; you're able to play them in those spare minutes throughout the day or settle down as you would a home console version — the fact is that portability gives you some flexibility in a genre that can be mighty inflexible. If you're looking to find out how it all started, Final Fantasy I & II: Dawn of Souls is a great introduction.

35. Drill Dozer (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 6th Feb 2006 ( USA ) / 7th Jan 2016 ( UK/EU )













While these developers are mainly famous for putting out games infested with Pocket Monsters, Drill Dozer shows that Game Freak is no one-trick Ponyta. The story in this breezy drill-based action platformer will keep you entertained for the duration, as will fine music, decent use of the cartridge's in-built rumble function, and effective sound effects that complement the gameplay nicely. It's a game that can be cleared quickly, but tracking down all the hidden treasure and clearing the additional levels adds to its longevity and gives you an excuse to return to this fun little GBA title. All-driller, no filler.

34. WarioWare Twisted! (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo SPD Release Date: 23rd May 2005 ( USA )

















The third game in Wario's microgame series, WarioWare Twisted! never found its way to Europe, but its gyro sensor added a new element to the manic formula, established two games prior and made it one of the highlights of Wario's back catalogue. Thanks to that sensor in the cart, it's not a game you'll want to plug into the Game Boy Player on your GameCube, but the basic bite-sized gameplay holds up just as well today as it did in the mid-2000s. Let's Twist(ed) again.

33. Gunstar Super Heroes (GBA) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Treasure Release Date: 6th Oct 2005 ( USA ) / 4th Nov 2005 ( UK/EU ) Gunstar Super Heroes (or Gunstar Future Heroes in Europe) is a sequel that lives up to the prestige of the name it awkwardly sandwiches a 'Super' in the middle of. The gameplay and controls of Treasure's classic 1993 Mega Drive game are altered to work better on the portable, but the result is every bit as compelling, even if it's on the short side and doesn't feature co-op play. As run-and-gun games go, Gunstar Heroes is up there with the very best. This sequel is also very good - one might even say super. Or future if you're European and want to be awkward.

30. Final Fantasy V Advance (GBA) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Square Release Date: 6th Nov 2006 ( USA ) / 20th Apr 2007 ( UK/EU ) Final Fantasy V Advance on GBA is the version of the game that put the Super Famicom title on the map for many. The port touched up the visuals and added a sprinkling of new content and features to make it arguably the best version to play. Beyond that, this is easily the best version of the classic job system, and the lighthearted story makes this a fun Final Fantasy romp. If you don't fancy the Pixel Remaster, the GBA version is no slouch at all.

29. Final Fantasy IV Advance (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Square Release Date: 12th Dec 2005 ( USA ) / 2nd Jun 2006 ( UK/EU ) Final Fantasy IV Advance is one of the many, many rereleases of Final Fantasy IV on the SNES, but that doesn't mean you should skip it over. New dungeons, weapons, and challenges make this an extremely fleshed-out version of an already beloved title in the series. You also have more party options at the end of the game rather than relying on the late-game faithful five. There might be better versions of this game available on other consoles, but Final Fantasy IV Advance is still a wonderful way to experience a classic.

24. Wario Land 4 (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 19th Nov 2001 ( USA ) / 17th Nov 2001 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack

















Wario Land 4 is a testament to quality over quantity, with the clever nonlinear level structures that lend themselves to multiple playthroughs and further exploration to unlock all the extras. It's a platformer for platforming veterans, full of impeccable level design and a quirky audiovisual presentation that would go on to set the precedent for the WarioWare series. If you're a fan of platformers — which will probably be the majority of you if you're Nintendo aficionados — Wario Land 4 is an absolute must-play.

23. Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Intelligent Systems Release Date: 23rd Jun 2003 ( USA ) / 3rd Oct 2003 ( UK/EU )









Coming a couple of years after the original GBA entry in Intelligent Systems' Wars series, Advance Wars 2 might not have shaken things up a whole lot, but it offered a slew of nice additions, as well as a fun new campaign to work your way through. Certain COs were tweaked to be less overpowered (Max, anyone?) making this a more balanced game than its predecessor. It's arguably more of the same, but when the first course was so delicious, who wouldn't want a second helping?

22. Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 19th Mar 2003 ( USA ) / 25th Jul 2003 ( UK/EU )











Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire ushered in the third generation of Pocket Monsters and moved the series on from the stalwart 8-bit Game Boy hardware onto the more capable, wider platform of the Advance. The removal of the night-day cycle irked some of the Poké-faithful, but Gen III brought with it a host of new features, including 2 vs. 2 battles and the natures mechanic that gave Poké Trainers a whole new stat-filled rabbit hole to go down. The widescreen presentation of the GBA improved the look of the battle screens, and the entire Hoenn region looked incredibly lush compared to 8-bit Kanto and Johto.

20. Super Mario Advance 3: Yoshi's Island (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo Release Date: 24th Sep 2002 ( USA ) / 11th Oct 2002 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack













With its deep exploration-based gameplay and gorgeous art style, Yoshi's Island is still a joy to play all these years later — it's a platformer with considerable depth and challenge. Exploring is made fun thanks to Yoshi's egg-based abilities and collecting everything will require a gargantuan effort, but it's never less than immensely entertaining (provided you can put up with Baby Mario's whining). The smaller canvas of the handheld screen inevitably reduces the impact of the SNES original's incredible pastel-shaded world, but this remains one of Nintendo’s 2D platforming finest efforts. If you've never played it before (or have a hankering to go through it all again), the GBA version is a fine one.

19. Final Fantasy Tactics Advance (GBA) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 8th Sep 2003 ( USA ) / 24th Oct 2003 ( UK/EU )









Is Final Fantasy Tactics Advance the FFT sequel fans wanted? Probably not. But don't let that dissuade you, as this is one of the best GBA RPGs that you can play. Levelling up your clan, finding the best weapons and trying to out-think the enemy leads to endlessly enjoyable battling with enough variables in location, laws and opponent abilities to prevent things becoming too repetitive. Even when battles get easy with an OP clan, they remain entertaining. It can be tricky to find what you are looking for amongst the many menu screens, but once you know where to look Final Fantasy Tactics Advance will divert and delight you for a long ol' time.

18. Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Intelligent Systems Release Date: 23rd Mar 2005 ( USA ) / 4th Nov 2005 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack

















The eighth instalment to be made, The Sacred Stones was only the second to get an international release. It stars royal twins Eirika and Ephraim in a story that sees them separate to protect their homeland of Magvel from invading forces. While it didn't add much to the established formula, it's an exceptionally solid and enjoyable entry and a fittingly impressive swansong for the series on GBA. It was included as part of the 3DS' Ambassador Program for early adopters before its price cut, giving owners of that handheld an opportunity to catch up if they missed it on GBA back in 2005 and prepare for the franchise's 'awakening' on that system.

17. Advance Wars (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Intelligent Systems Release Date: 10th Sep 2001 ( USA ) / 11th Jan 2002 ( UK/EU )









The first Advance Wars is a turn-based tactical classic. It might not have the huge amount of COs and new units that its sequels would bring, but as a result it feels more balanced and approachable; it generally feels very fair, even if you lose. And in those rare instances that it risks infuriating you, the immensely charming graphics and top notch music keep a smile on your face. We love a bit of Fire Emblem, but we've had our fingers crossed for years that Advance Wars will return some day. Keep 'em crossed.

14. Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow (GBA) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 6th May 2003 ( USA ) / 9th May 2003 ( UK/EU )



















Following Circle of the Moon and Harmony of Dissonance — both of which fell short of hitting the same highs of Symphony of the Night — Koji Igarashi and his team returned to the Game Boy Advance with Aria of Sorrow, a game which many fans consider to be the second best 'Igavania' in the franchise. The action takes place in 2035, but the setting is still resolutely gothic, with little in the way of modern or futuristic elements. Aria of Sorrow's 'Soul System' offers an incredible amount of replayability, and the sheer number of items, weapons and pieces of gear to collect is staggering – even more so when you consider this is a portable release. While it never quite beats Symphony of the Night in terms of scale, it's a match in many other ways and is a must-play for all fans of the series, and the Metroidvania genre. Aria of Sorrow is included on the Castlevania Advance Collection, which is good because the Game Boy Advance original is prohibitively expensive these days.

Well done for making it all the way to the very end of our guide to the best Game Boy Advance games!

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Game Boy Advance FAQ

Before we go, let's wrap up by answering some fairly common questions about the GBA.

When did the Game Boy Advance launch?

The GBA was released worldwide in 2001, although the exact launch date depended on the territory. Japan was the first region to get the system:

Japan - 21st March 2001

North America - 11th June 2001

Europe & Australia - 22nd June 2001

How many GBAs were sold?

According to Nintendo, 81.51 million GBAs were sold across the system's lifetime.

This figure includes hardware variants such as the Game Boy Advance SP and the Game Boy Micro.

How many GBA games are there?

According to Wikipedia's tally, 1538 games were made for GBA and got an official, licensed release in at least one territory between 2001 and 2008.

What's the best GBA model?

That's a tough question, because each model has its pros and cons.

Opinion is unanimous on our team and in general that the screen on the original model was poor thanks to its lack of backlight, which essentially made it unplayable in the dark. And while the Game Boy Micro is a gorgeous piece of hardware, its minuscule dimensions mean it's impractical to play for any length of time.

The SP upgrade added not only a light, but its clamshell design made it more pocket-friendly, plus the screen was protected from rogue house keys and loose change. On balance, the GBA SP is the best one in our books, especially if you can find the later (and pricier) AGS-101 model, which has a proper backlight, as opposed to the front light on the earlier SP.

That said, as much as we love the SP, the original's horizontal layout is probably the most comfortable. If you're not scared of hardware mods, it's possible these days to add a backlit screen of your own, giving you the best of all worlds!