The Game Boy Advance — or GBA — was Nintendo's first true successor to the original Game Boy line, and would be the company's final handheld family to carry the Game Boy branding.
And when it comes to whittling down a list of the very best GBA games, what a library there is to choose from! Still, we think this article represents the essential guide to the best games this pocket wonder has to offer.
Whether you want to catch up on some old classics you've got stashed away in a cupboard somewhere, or just fancy a stroll down memory lane, here's our pick of the top GBA games you need to know about.
It's a GBA port of Rare's SNES classic Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble! — a good one! Really not much else to say about it, to be honest. Good game is good. Next.
Building on the good foundation put down in the previous entry, this middle game in the Sonic Advance trilogy upped the difficulty to a level that put some players off, but Sonic Advance 2 retained the elements that made the first game such a good translation of the 2D Sonic formula to the GBA platform: great music, lovely visuals, clever level design, and — above all — that proper Sonic 'feel'.
You haven't got to go fast, but it's highly encouraged.
A 2003 remake of Seiken Densetsu (what we knew on the Game Boy as Final Fantasy Adventure or Mystic Quest in the West), this was largely the work of Brownie Brown (of Mother 3, Magical Starsign, Fantasy Life fame) and strips out any remnants of FF for a 16-bit overhaul that gave you the option to play as the hero or the heroine, each with different abilities.
Naturally, if time has taught us anything about video games, it's that there's no such thing as too many remakes; this one got a second reworking, Adventures of Mana, for PS Vita in 2016.
It's a shame Ninja Five-O (or Ninja Cop as it was known in Europe) didn't receive wider distribution; minor gripes aside, it's a fantastic side-scrolling action game from Hudson Soft, with a well-balanced difficulty curve and excellent level design. The unique blend of frantic rope swinging and clever combat still feels fresh today.
If you're a fan of 16-bit action games or you're just looking for something cool to add to your GBA collection, Ninja Cop comes highly recommended. If you can afford the eye-watering prices it reaches on the secondhand market these days, of course.
Alternatively, there's Limited Run's Switch re-release to consider.
Veteran developer Camelot proved it still belonged on Centre Court with this one.
With a comprehensive story mode, tight and entertaining tennis gameplay mechanics and a surprising amount of depth, Mario Tennis: Power Tour (or Mario Power Tennis as it's known in Europe) is a winning return for the plumber and his pals.
It's pretty dialogue-heavy, but there’s a deep, rewarding experience to be found underneath all the waffle, with the story mode serving up a satisfying sense of progression from the very beginning to this Game-Set-Match.
In the decades since the shocking first appearance of Sega's mascot on a Nintendo handheld, not every team that's worked on a 2D Sonic game has nailed the delicate sense of inertia and tight physics that characterise the original 16-bit titles.
Sonic Advance is one such example that just gets it. Developer Dimps retains the classic feel and course design that made the originals special while adding fresh elements that prevent it from feeling like a re-tread of old ideas.
Vibrant visuals, charming animation, excellent audio; add multiplayer into the mix — as well as the Tiny Chao Garden that linked to the GameCube — and Sonic Advance is a platforming treat up there with hedgehog's finest.
The Game Boy Advance was blessed with an enviable and near-endless parade of platformers over its lifespan, and Klonoa: Empire of Dreams stands among the very best of them.
With thoroughly satisfying mechanics and more charm in the opening stages than many games manage by their closing credits, it's an absolute joy to revisit. If you enjoyed Klonoa's big screen adventures, you'll love Empire of Dreams and its distinct, pocket-sized personality.
And if you've never had the pleasure of taking a trip with Namco's fuzzy Dream Traveller, this is a wonderful place to start.
Pokémon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire is an enjoyable entry-level pinball game designed to appeal to as broad an audience as possible.
Its colourful, charming visuals look great, and the vast number of Pokémon available to catch and evolve means that if you’re looking for a long-term dip-in, dip-out sort of game, you’ll have plenty to keep you occupied.
It can become a bit tedious if played extensively, though, so it’s much better to enjoy it in short bursts. One of the more unusual GBA Pokemon games, but definitely one for the collection.
Mario Golf: Advance Tour is a fantastic portable golf game and then some.
Camelot nailed the mixture of RPG and straight-up golf action in the Game Boy Color entry, and it works this time around, too — so well, in fact, that there's not much need to rely on the stable of Mario characters to flesh out the experience, although we're always happy to join the plumber on the fairway, or for the various minigame modes available.
Throw in multiplayer options and Advance Tour is still worth firing up when tee time comes around.
While the Metroid-esque gameplay is a refreshing change of pace for the Kirby series and works well in some parts, it also fails in others. The Metroid games have backtracking as well, yes, but it's not nearly as frequent and annoying as it is in Kirby & The Amazing Mirror.
The multiplayer features are optional, but the game was arguably designed around the multiple Kirby aspect and it's at its best with other people.
The first of the GBA's Super Mario platformer ports (and the one that kicked off the most convoluted naming convention in gaming history), Super Mario Advance brought Super Mario Bros. 2 to the GBA in the 16-bit style of Super Mario All-Stars.
With the ability to choose between four characters carrying over from the original, it gained a point system in addition to its facelift, as well as several collectibles to find throughout each stage.
Overall, it's still one of the best ways to revisit the game, and you also get the remake of original Mario Bros. bundled in — that little multiplayer bonus would feature on multiple other entries in this GBA port series going forward.
Mario vs. Donkey Kong kicked off an entire series that pitted the plumber and the ape against each other for old times' sake.
Originally, it was planned as a sequel to the excellent Game Boy version of Donkey Kong, and this is the only game in the series that gives you direct control of Mario rather than his Lemming-like Minis. You still guide the Mini-Mazzas here and there, but for the most part you control the plumber in a lovely little platform puzzler which really carries the spirit of the original Donkey Kong with it.
It's a good 'un, and there's good reason Nintendo saw fit to bring it back nearly 20 years later with a Switch remake.
Diminishing returns? Pah! — there's no such thing as too much Mega Man!
Mega Man Zero 2 made some drastic changes to the first game's formula to make it more enjoyable, and Mega Man Zero 3 finetunes things a little more, but stops short of major changes; a classic example of not messing with something that works.
If you enjoyed the previous titles, you will absolutely get a kick out of this one as well, and all the collectibles should keep you entertained. Again!
What's better than some friends? More friends, of course!
Silly title aside, Harvest Moon: More Friends of Mineral Town may be very quaint by modern standards, but it has the same charm as its predecessor with just a bit of icing added on the cake. Those who have already played the original FoMT wouldn't be missing much by passing on this version, although this one does enable you to play as a female and take on a new set of potential mates.
For those who have yet to play or own either title, however, More Friends of Mineral Town has the edge with more suitors and the ability to increase funds quicker by flogging them to travelling merchant Won. When all's been tilled and it's time to bring the chickens home to roost, it's hard to go wrong with either of the classic Harvest Moon experiences - this one just has a tad more.
Actually, maybe it was a good title after all.
This port package of the first Final Fantasy and its first sequel came courtesy of Tose and improved the look of the 8-bit originals, added a handful of new dungeons and various other tweaks and modifications that makes them more approachable than the originals these days.
Handhelds are arguably the perfect environment for JRPGs; you're able to play them in those spare minutes throughout the day or settle down as you would a home console version — the fact is that portability gives you some flexibility in a genre that can be mighty inflexible.
If you're looking to find out how it all started, Final Fantasy I & II: Dawn of Souls is a great introduction.
While these developers are mainly famous for putting out games infested with Pocket Monsters, Drill Dozer shows that Game Freak is no one-trick Ponyta.
The story in this breezy drill-based action platformer will keep you entertained for the duration, as will fine music, decent use of the cartridge's in-built rumble function, and effective sound effects that complement the gameplay nicely.
It's a game that can be cleared quickly, but tracking down all the hidden treasure and clearing the additional levels adds to its longevity and gives you an excuse to return to this fun little GBA title. All-driller, no filler.
The third game in Wario's microgame series, WarioWare Twisted! never found its way to Europe, but its gyro sensor added a new element to the manic formula, established two games prior and made it one of the highlights of Wario's back catalogue.
Thanks to that sensor in the cart, it's not a game you'll want to plug into the Game Boy Player on your GameCube, but the basic bite-sized gameplay holds up just as well today as it did in the mid-2000s. Let's Twist(ed) again.
Gunstar Super Heroes (or Gunstar Future Heroes in Europe) is a sequel that lives up to the prestige of the name it awkwardly sandwiches a 'Super' in the middle of.
The gameplay and controls of Treasure's classic 1993 Mega Drive game are altered to work better on the portable, but the result is every bit as compelling, even if it's on the short side and doesn't feature co-op play. As run-and-gun games go, Gunstar Heroes is up there with the very best. This sequel is also very good - one might even say super.
Or future if you're European and want to be awkward.
This Treasure-developed take on Osamu Tezuka's classic character was a real looker in the GBA's library — fitting given the prestige of the property and the adoration of manga and anime fans around the world.
As opposed to Treasure's usual output, Astro Boy: The Omega Factor is more platforming beat 'em up than run-and-gunner (with a few shmup-style stages thrown in for good measure). It successfully blends traditional manga-style presentation of the characters in dialogue portraits with more rounded 3D-esque sprites and backgrounds for the action.
It's a real winner; a licensed game that lives up to the source material.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team may have lacked some of the DS version's useful features, but we enjoyed how these games bridged the GBA/DS hardware divide in an interesting way. Missions tend to play similarly to one another, but a variety of locations and Pokémon (friendly and otherwise) help dull the sense of sameness in this Chunsoft dungeon crawler.
As with many games in this genre, the repetitive nature can still drag things down at times, although an interesting plot development usually grabs your attention. It has its faults, but Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team is still an enjoyable game — and one that's easier to find these days on Switch in the form of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX.
Final Fantasy V Advance on GBA is the version of the game that put the Super Famicom title on the map for many. The port touched up the visuals and added a sprinkling of new content and features to make it arguably the best version to play.
Beyond that, this is easily the best version of the classic job system, and the lighthearted story makes this a fun Final Fantasy romp. If you don't fancy the Pixel Remaster, the GBA version is no slouch at all.
Final Fantasy IV Advance is one of the many, many rereleases of Final Fantasy IV on the SNES, but that doesn't mean you should skip it over.
New dungeons, weapons, and challenges make this an extremely fleshed-out version of an already beloved title in the series. You also have more party options at the end of the game rather than relying on the late-game faithful five.
There might be better versions of this game available on other consoles, but Final Fantasy IV Advance is still a wonderful way to experience a classic.
Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town might be available on Switch (carrying the Story of Seasons branding in the West nowadays), but the GBA version is still a good pick-up for cultivating types who enjoy that core Harvest Moon portable gameplay with 16-bit style visuals.
Additional fun and secrets outside land-working are present, but the game isn't overwhelmed with the twists or gimmicks we've seen introduced in more recent entries to 'keep things fresh'.
This remains a great jumping in point for anyone new to the series — it's undeniably lacking in some areas by modern standards, but it's still got charm to spare.
This Quest-developed tactical RPG was published by Nintendo in Japan and Atlus in the West and serves as a prequel to SNES and N64 entries in the Ogre series.
The Game Boy Advance is certainly blessed in the tactics department, with tough competition from genre titans such as the Final Fantasy and Fire Emblem series, but Tactics Ogre: The Knight of Lodis stands proud alongside those games as one of the finest turn-based games on the system. Shame it never came to Europe, but thankfully the GBA wasn't region-locked.
Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land is a worthy remake of the pink puffball's first home console adventure. While what it offers is a tad basic compared to more modern Kirby titles, it's still very playable, and there are little creative moments where the game shines.
As with practically every other game featuring the Kirbster, its delightful, colourful visuals make it a supremely charming experience, and one which will be most appreciated by players looking for only a very light challenge.
Following the non-canon exploits of Circle of the Moon, series producer Koji Igarashi took control of the next Game Boy Advance entry, bringing on board Symphony of the Night artist Ayami Kojima to handle the character design.
Putting you in the role of Juste Belmont, who looks a lot like Alucard, the developers learned their lesson from Circle of the Moon and punched up the contrast and colour values, making Harmony of Dissonance a much brighter entry for the GBA's dim little screen. Of course, this means playing it on a modern backlit display supercharges all those hues, but it remains a pleasing visual change from the murkiness of its predecessor and the pervading darkness of the series in general.
While its immediate successor refined things further, Harmony of Dissonance is still a fantastic game that can be found on Switch in the Castlevania Advance Collection, so there's no excuse for missing out on CHOD, as nobody abbreviates it.
Wario Land 4 is a testament to quality over quantity, with the clever nonlinear level structures that lend themselves to multiple playthroughs and further exploration to unlock all the extras.
It's a platformer for platforming veterans, full of impeccable level design and a quirky audiovisual presentation that would go on to set the precedent for the WarioWare series.
If you're a fan of platformers — which will probably be the majority of you if you're Nintendo aficionados — Wario Land 4 is an absolute must-play.
Coming a couple of years after the original GBA entry in Intelligent Systems' Wars series, Advance Wars 2 might not have shaken things up a whole lot, but it offered a slew of nice additions, as well as a fun new campaign to work your way through.
Certain COs were tweaked to be less overpowered (Max, anyone?) making this a more balanced game than its predecessor. It's arguably more of the same, but when the first course was so delicious, who wouldn't want a second helping?
Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire ushered in the third generation of Pocket Monsters and moved the series on from the stalwart 8-bit Game Boy hardware onto the more capable, wider platform of the Advance.
The removal of the night-day cycle irked some of the Poké-faithful, but Gen III brought with it a host of new features, including 2 vs. 2 battles and the natures mechanic that gave Poké Trainers a whole new stat-filled rabbit hole to go down. The widescreen presentation of the GBA improved the look of the battle screens, and the entire Hoenn region looked incredibly lush compared to 8-bit Kanto and Johto.
The microgames on offer in WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$! may be simple affairs, but the frantic, fast–paced and challenging experience that results from knitting them together in quick succession is incredibly addictive, and Wario's patented brand of mania is well suited to a handheld.
It isn’t the longest game, and beyond the single-player mode there isn’t much else to do, but it’s stuffed full of magical, creative moments, not to mention an abundance of that classic Nintendo nostalgia and charm.
With its deep exploration-based gameplay and gorgeous art style, Yoshi's Island is still a joy to play all these years later — it's a platformer with considerable depth and challenge.
Exploring is made fun thanks to Yoshi's egg-based abilities and collecting everything will require a gargantuan effort, but it's never less than immensely entertaining (provided you can put up with Baby Mario's whining).
The smaller canvas of the handheld screen inevitably reduces the impact of the SNES original's incredible pastel-shaded world, but this remains one of Nintendo’s 2D platforming finest efforts.
If you've never played it before (or have a hankering to go through it all again), the GBA version is a fine one.
Is Final Fantasy Tactics Advance the FFT sequel fans wanted? Probably not. But don't let that dissuade you, as this is one of the best GBA RPGs that you can play.
Levelling up your clan, finding the best weapons and trying to out-think the enemy leads to endlessly enjoyable battling with enough variables in location, laws and opponent abilities to prevent things becoming too repetitive. Even when battles get easy with an OP clan, they remain entertaining.
It can be tricky to find what you are looking for amongst the many menu screens, but once you know where to look Final Fantasy Tactics Advance will divert and delight you for a long ol' time.
The eighth instalment to be made, The Sacred Stones was only the second to get an international release. It stars royal twins Eirika and Ephraim in a story that sees them separate to protect their homeland of Magvel from invading forces.
While it didn't add much to the established formula, it's an exceptionally solid and enjoyable entry and a fittingly impressive swansong for the series on GBA.
It was included as part of the 3DS' Ambassador Program for early adopters before its price cut, giving owners of that handheld an opportunity to catch up if they missed it on GBA back in 2005 and prepare for the franchise's 'awakening' on that system.
The first Advance Wars is a turn-based tactical classic. It might not have the huge amount of COs and new units that its sequels would bring, but as a result it feels more balanced and approachable; it generally feels very fair, even if you lose.
And in those rare instances that it risks infuriating you, the immensely charming graphics and top notch music keep a smile on your face. We love a bit of Fire Emblem, but we've had our fingers crossed for years that Advance Wars will return some day. Keep 'em crossed.
Just like it did with the original Game Boy, Konami was an early supporter of the Game Boy Advance, supplying Konami Krazy Racers and Castlevania: Circle of the Moon for the system's launch.
The latter gained the most interest back in 2001, largely because it was the first Castlevania to emulate the 'Metroidvania' approach that Symphony of the Night had popularised in 1997, although it's worth noting that the development team was different, with Konami Computer Entertainment Kobe in charge instead of Konami's Tokyo studio.
Despite some dark visuals (which were frustratingly hard to see on the unilluminated display of the original Game Boy Advance) and some simplified mechanics, Circle of the Moon is a decent attempt at taking the Metroidvania concept into the portable realm.
While it pales in comparison to Symphony of the Night and some of its later Metroidvania successors, it's still an entertaining romp, and can be played on modern systems as part of the Castlevania Advance Collection.
Also known as Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade, this was the very first entry to come to the West and is actually a prequel to the Japan-only Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade which starred series stalwart Roy.
The Blazing Blade (or just plain old Fire Emblem if you prefer) follows Roy's old man Eliwood and served as a thoroughly decent introduction to the series for us Westerners, the majority of whom had been wondering about the series after seeing Roy and Marth as fighters in Super Smash Bros. Melee.
Following Circle of the Moon and Harmony of Dissonance — both of which fell short of hitting the same highs of Symphony of the Night — Koji Igarashi and his team returned to the Game Boy Advance with Aria of Sorrow, a game which many fans consider to be the second best 'Igavania' in the franchise.
The action takes place in 2035, but the setting is still resolutely gothic, with little in the way of modern or futuristic elements. Aria of Sorrow's 'Soul System' offers an incredible amount of replayability, and the sheer number of items, weapons and pieces of gear to collect is staggering – even more so when you consider this is a portable release.
While it never quite beats Symphony of the Night in terms of scale, it's a match in many other ways and is a must-play for all fans of the series, and the Metroidvania genre.
Aria of Sorrow is included on the Castlevania Advance Collection, which is good because the Game Boy Advance original is prohibitively expensive these days.
When it comes down to choosing between Super Mario World or Super Mario Advance 2, you really can't lose whichever version you pick.
The GBA rework is a faithful rendition of the timeless original where it counts most, and the parts where it strays can either be seen as handy little improvements or minor inferiorities — it truly comes down to personal taste.
If forced to choose, the original has the edge for us due to its more consistent sound quality, two-player capabilities, and larger screen real estate. However, if you've already played the SNES original a ton and want to take on something a little bit different — or finally feel up to nabbing all those pesky Dragon Coins — then the GBA option remains a stellar choice. Everyone's a winner.
Mother 3 began life as a Nintendo 64 title before eventually transferring to the Game Boy Advance.
In the West, it's become something of a cult — a near-mythical Japan-only release that fans of Earthbound have been desperate to play in an official capacity since 2006. That fervent fanbase has taken matters into its own hands with (excellent) unofficial translations, but beyond the Lucas Smash Bros. amiibo and the arrival of the game for Japanese Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, there's been no indication we'll get a localised version soon.
Or has there? We've seen games like Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light for Famicom come to the West, albeit as a limited-time release. Then there was the Wii U release of the original NES Mother, renamed Earthbound Beginnings, and more recently the Western debut of the Famicom Disk System's Famicom Detective Club duo boasting a brand new localisation.
If we had to put money on it, we'd say that we will see this given an official English release at some point. Goodness knows there's an appetite for it! In the meantime, brush up on your Japanese and you can play it easy enough.
Well done for making it all the way to the very end of our guide to the best Game Boy Advance games!
Game Boy Advance FAQ
Before we go, let's wrap up by answering some fairly common questions about the GBA.
When did the Game Boy Advance launch?
The GBA was released worldwide in 2001, although the exact launch date depended on the territory. Japan was the first region to get the system:
- Japan - 21st March 2001
- North America - 11th June 2001
- Europe & Australia - 22nd June 2001
How many GBAs were sold?
According to Nintendo, 81.51 million GBAs were sold across the system's lifetime.
This figure includes hardware variants such as the Game Boy Advance SP and the Game Boy Micro.
How many GBA games are there?
According to Wikipedia's tally, 1538 games were made for GBA and got an official, licensed release in at least one territory between 2001 and 2008.
What's the best GBA model?
That's a tough question, because each model has its pros and cons.
Opinion is unanimous on our team and in general that the screen on the original model was poor thanks to its lack of backlight, which essentially made it unplayable in the dark. And while the Game Boy Micro is a gorgeous piece of hardware, its minuscule dimensions mean it's impractical to play for any length of time.
The SP upgrade added not only a light, but its clamshell design made it more pocket-friendly, plus the screen was protected from rogue house keys and loose change. On balance, the GBA SP is the best one in our books, especially if you can find the later (and pricier) AGS-101 model, which has a proper backlight, as opposed to the front light on the earlier SP.
That said, as much as we love the SP, the original's horizontal layout is probably the most comfortable. If you're not scared of hardware mods, it's possible these days to add a backlit screen of your own, giving you the best of all worlds!