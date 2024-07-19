Grab your goggles, leg it to the airfield and strap yourself in for the best flight combat games on Nintendo Switch. Don't worry, we'll be back home in time for tea and medals. Tally bally-ho!

Sky Rogue (Switch eShop) Publisher: Fractal Phase / Developer: Fractal Phase Release Date: 26th Apr 2018 ( USA ) / 26th Apr 2018 ( UK/EU )

















While it lacks any storyline and the randomised nature of the missions may strike some as lazy, arcade-style dogfighter Sky Rogue has plenty of gameplay where it counts. The jet combat action is superb, aided by excellent controls, a wide range of weapons, and plenty of stuff to unlock. The 12-stage campaign mode will keep you coming back for quite some time – thanks largely to the unique roguelike approach where death means losing everything, but the experience gained means a better chance of success next time around – and the ability to rope in a friend in co-op adds even more longevity. Granted, when you do eventually complete the game there's not a great deal to bring you back, but it will take quite some time and effort to reach that point – and you'll have had such a blast you won't feel short-changed.

Skies Of Fury DX (Switch eShop) Publisher: IlluminationGames / Developer: Seed Interactive Release Date: 12th Apr 2018 ( USA ) / 12th Apr 2018 ( UK/EU )





Despite that glaring lack of online multiplayer — and a slightly awkward off-screen targeting system — Skies Of Fury DX brings a slice of fun, fast, and furious dogfighting to Switch. Whether you’re playing on your own through its 100 campaign missions or shooting your friend’s biplane to smithereens in local multiplayer, it’s one addition to Switch’s digital library of plane-based battlers.

Manticore: Galaxy On Fire (Switch eShop) Publisher: Koch Media / Developer: Deep Silver Fishlabs Release Date: 19th Apr 2018 ( USA ) / 19th Apr 2018 ( UK/EU )









Manticore: Galaxy on Fire is an outstanding example of mobile-to-Switch done right. A gorgeous looking, content-heavy slice of space shooting action with a deep plot, set in a lore-filled universe that has matured over years since the Galaxy on Fire series premiered in the mobile market. It has niche appeal, but if this itches your trigger finger, jump right in and be prepared for some great space antics ahead, hunting down alien criminals we're fairly sure were named when the developer’s cat ran over their keyboards. See you, space cowboys.

Star Fox 2 (SNES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Argonaut Software Release Date: 29th Sep 2017 ( USA ) / 29th Sep 2017 ( UK/EU ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online

















While we're on the subject, Star Fox 2 was previously exclusive to the Super Nintendo Classic Mini console but is now also part of the SNES catalogue available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. This game was fully developed for the Super Nintendo but shelved at the last minute when Nintendo saw the writing on the wall for 16-bit 3D graphics. The original game is a classic, and its use of the Super FX chip resulted in an experience that felt awe-inspiring to anybody who witnessed it on their SNES back in 1993. Its unreleased sequel is a fascinating curio and fans of the series will enjoy seeing the ideas that began here and eventually saw the light of day in other games. This includes sections where you're able to move freely in every direction as you would in the 'All-Range mode' in later games. If you're not one to forgive frame rates in the single digits, you may want to look elsewhere. However, having this museum piece in your hands is an utter treat and anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription and an interest in space combat should set aside a couple of hours for Star Fox 2.

Bomber Crew (Switch eShop) Publisher: Curve Digital / Developer: Runner Duck Games Release Date: 10th Jul 2018 ( USA ) / 10th Jul 2018 ( UK/EU )













Despite its unyielding nature and curiously juxtaposing approach to its characters, Bomber Crew is a sometimes thrilling and constantly rewarding title. It's a half-flight/half-management sim title, so be prepared for more than just dogfighting. Favouring roguelite progression, strategy, and resource management over frantic arcade-style combat, if you can get past the simple, cute visuals and steep learning curve you’ll find a rich, intense, and satisfying experience here. Space Crew, Runner Duck Games' space-based follow-up, is also pretty good.