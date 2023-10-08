Best Nintendo Switch Strategy Games

Updated with Wargroove 2 and Disgaea 7. Enjoy!

Strategy and tactics games by their very nature require deep thought and careful consideration, and many gamers these days often find it hard to embark on epic multi-hour campaigns in a single sitting. Planning a multi-turn offensive in a 4X game like Civilization or outfitting your party with optimal gear in a Strategy RPG like Fire Emblem: Three Houses can take much trial-and-error and many of us can only grab small windows of gaming time.

Fortunately, the portability of Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED — plus their sleep function — makes them ideal machines to help squeeze these brilliant games into hectic lifestyles, and Switch has a great selection of strategy and tactics games available at retail and on the eShop. Below, we've collected together a selection of our very favourites covering all types of strategy and tactics games. And if you're looking specifically for card-based strategy games, we've got a separate list of the Best Switch Card And Deck-Building Games. Bonza!

Whether you're looking to dominate a room, a battlefield or an entire continent, fetch your thinking cap, sit back and enjoy our picks — in no particular order — of the best strategy games on Nintendo Switch.

A slice of Viking strategic combat right out of the heart of Scandinavia’s indie development scene, Bad North was at the vanguard of a wave of smart yet intrinsically accessible real-time strategy titles. Swedish developer Plausible Concept calls it ‘micro-strategy’ and it's the perfect encapsulation of a minimalist approach that covers everything from unit management to the Monument Valley-style isometric art style. With enough enemy variance to convince you you’re playing an interactive episode of the Vikings TV show, this endlessly entertaining sea of bitesize battles will teach you to fear — and love — the sound of the oncoming horde.