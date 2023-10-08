Best Nintendo Switch Strategy Games

Updated with Wargroove 2 and Disgaea 7. Enjoy!
Strategy and tactics games by their very nature require deep thought and careful consideration, and many gamers these days often find it hard to embark on epic multi-hour campaigns in a single sitting. Planning a multi-turn offensive in a 4X game like Civilization or outfitting your party with optimal gear in a Strategy RPG like Fire Emblem: Three Houses can take much trial-and-error and many of us can only grab small windows of gaming time.
Fortunately, the portability of Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED — plus their sleep function — makes them ideal machines to help squeeze these brilliant games into hectic lifestyles, and Switch has a great selection of strategy and tactics games available at retail and on the eShop. Below, we've collected together a selection of our very favourites covering all types of strategy and tactics games. And if you're looking specifically for card-based strategy games, we've got a separate list of the Best Switch Card And Deck-Building Games. Bonza!
Whether you're looking to dominate a room, a battlefield or an entire continent, fetch your thinking cap, sit back and enjoy our picks — in no particular order — of the best strategy games on Nintendo Switch.
Sid Meier's Civilization VI (Switch)
If you think the world's premier 4X game (explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate) peaked at Civilization IV, the sixth entry won’t change your mind, but we envy anyone who’s never played the series, as Civilization VI on Switch is a brilliant introduction. Watching — and influencing — how the world unfolds is as addictive as ever, and the boon of portability makes this a great way to play. Lack of online play is an obvious disappointment, but the core game works fantastically well on the handheld and we had an absolute blast; with a mountain of DLC to discover after you've exhausted the substantial base game, take our advice and get stuck in.
Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch eShop)
Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble surpassed both its predecessor and Wargroove to become the number one Advance Wars 'clone' available on Switch. Indeed, it may be fair to say that this time around developer Area 35 has beaten Advance Wars at its own game with a super-tight and generous SRPG that takes the best from the greats it emulates and wraps them up in a much more modern and satisfying package. Battles here are challenging, tense and highly replayable affairs, new tactical options add even more depth to proceedings and the story, once it gets going, will keep you locked in until the fight is done.
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Deluxe Edition (Switch)
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Deluxe Edition was a great addition to the tactical RPG genre; a well-written and rewarding experience that combines the creative use of stealth found in the legacy of its ex-Hitman developers with a world that’s full of interesting characters and ideas. Almost every game in this genre lives in the shadow of XCOM, but Mutant offers enough new ideas to set itself apart. The visual downgrade on the Switch version can be a little hard on the eye, but considering how this sacrifice has preserved the quality of the game within, we’d call that a worthy trade-off.
Bad North (Switch eShop)
A slice of Viking strategic combat right out of the heart of Scandinavia’s indie development scene, Bad North was at the vanguard of a wave of smart yet intrinsically accessible real-time strategy titles. Swedish developer Plausible Concept calls it ‘micro-strategy’ and it's the perfect encapsulation of a minimalist approach that covers everything from unit management to the Monument Valley-style isometric art style. With enough enemy variance to convince you you’re playing an interactive episode of the Vikings TV show, this endlessly entertaining sea of bitesize battles will teach you to fear — and love — the sound of the oncoming horde.
Into The Breach (Switch eShop)
Coming from Subset Games, the makers of the brilliant FTL: Faster Than Light, Into The Breach is a brutal, uncompromising game of making hard decisions and living with your mistakes, but the short length of battles and endless variety of playthroughs makes for an extremely addictive experience. Though the graphics are nothing special, the gameplay is some of the very best you’ll find in the strategy genre on the Switch, and we can easily recommend this to anybody who’s looking for an in-depth game that’ll make you think. Into The Breach feels right at home on the Switch, and whether you play more at home or on the go, this is a cracking grid-based game.
Banner Saga Trilogy (Switch)
If you happen to love Norse mythology or epic fantasies full of consequence and deft storytelling, then look no further than The Banner Saga. The first game sets the scene beautifully with intriguing cast, gripping tale and absolutely stunning artwork and soundtrack to transport you to a world filled with plenty of danger and surprises. Subtle refinements in the sequel make it a series which just gets better with each entry, and the development of characters, gradual progression of the narrative and multiple choices presented throughout the trilogy lead to multiple satisfying endings with fitting outcomes in the third and final game.
Element (Switch eShop)
Element was one of the first games to show just how well the real-time strategy genre can work on the console when reinterpreted in the right way. Offering enough simplicity and depth for both newbies and old school players, Element cements itself as one of the most intriguing and unique titles you can play on the go. It’s a shame there’s no support for any form of multiplayer, but even as a purely solo effort, it’s a fresh-feeling and excellent addition to a long-in-the-tooth genre.
Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch eShop)
Invisible, Inc. is a brilliant little tactics game, right up there with Into the Breach and XCOM – if not even better. The bite-sized structure belies a deceptively complex and meaningful game, where all your decisions ultimately mean something significant for that final desperate attack. If you enjoy stealth or tactics games – or you're simply looking for a way into either genre – then Invisible, Inc. deserves your attention.
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch)
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a must-have for Switch-owning fans of turn-based tactical games. More importantly, such is the style and depth on offer that it's also ideal for those that haven't played much of the genre, for whom 'XCOM' sounds like a silly acronym from a war movie. It introduces the concept in the best possible way, and then utilises its own ideas for what becomes a smart and - at times - deliciously challenging experience. Even if you don't actually like the Rabbids, this game — and its familiar Mario cast and setting — is so good that even Ubisoft's mascots become likeable. Well, almost.
Comments
What, no Ambition of the Slimes? It's a great callback to Tactics Ogre and worth every penny for a budget price.
I love civilisation on the switch. The only problem is I put it on with the intention of playing it for a couple of hours and before I know it, its the middle of the night and over 10 hours have passed.
Why aren't the Valkyria Chronicles games on this list? They're some of the best strategy games on the system.
To me Tiny Metal is the perfect strategy game, I guess it's because I have always been such a big fan of the Advance Wars series. I am typically not a big fan of turn based strategy but there is just something about that formula that really works for me.
I keep buying strategy titles despite the fact I’m an atrocious tactician. I have Wargroove, SteamWorld Heist, and Mario+Rabbids, and I stink at all of them. 😂
There’s a shameful lack of Valkyria Chronicles in this list.
@Ralizah I honestly think that was just a mental error. Valkyria Chronicles is a great series and shouldn't be missed by any strategy fan.
The switch has an awesome library of strategy games. In addition to these there are several other quality titles such as OTTTD(dirt cheap tower defense on sale right now), Chroma Squad(Just came out, but has really good reviews), Hard West, Valkyria Chronicles, Worms WMD, Sleep Tight and Pixeljunk monsters. All the games I mentioned go on sale once in awhile and you can get them at a good price. Chroma Squad just came out, but it's one I'd assume if you're interested it'll be cheap in a few months if you wanna wait.
Of course, Valkyria Chronicles! It shall be done (in the morning)
No Valkyria Chronicles???
It ain’t a list without Valkyria Chronicles guys, come on now...
Fire Emblem Three Houses
Valkyria Chronicles
Valkyria Chronicles 4
Civilization VI
Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Those 5 are all you need right there.
Kingdom Battle is my favorite Switch game, which is crazy considering I normally hate turn-based strategy games.
Kingdom Battle is taking up my time at the moment. Trying to get back to Into The Breach and Tiny Metal FMR, and still have Valkyria Chronicles unstarted. I am in strategy hell right now.
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Tiny Metal, and Civilization 6 are probably my favorites. Oh, and Valkyria Chronicles 4 is pretty good too.
Great list, but Kingdom New Lands is also worth including.
I am not the biggest fan of strategy games but I recently bought Dreamworld heist and oh boy how good is that game (and way bigger than I was expecting). From that list I also have kingdom battle and is a very good game. I would like to try into the breach but I know I will suck at it
Just ready for the expansions to arrive for Civ 6.
Here’s hoping for a port of Final Fantasy Tactics 🤞🏻
@avarisclari I whole heartedly agree ambition of the slimes should be on here.
Fire Emblem Three Houses, Civilization 6, Wargroove, Mario+Rabbids and Disgaea 5 all on the same game console...
It's no wonder I love the Switch so much!
Funnily enough i only know Fire Emblem from Advance Wars (both Intelligent Systems) and AW2 was the first and still one of the best games I had on my GBA.
After playing out FE: Fates and Revelations on my 3DS I'll def be getting Three Houses but i have to say that Steamworld Heist is an amazing game and is definitely a must-buy!!
So until Advance Wars comes out on the Switch should i go for Tiny Metal or Wargroove?
For The King is one of the very best strategy games on the switch at the moment
Darkest Dungeon deserved some love, though it might belong in a different category.
Into the Breach and Civ VI have been my favorite strategy titles on the Switch.
Just got Disgaea 5 Complete today, the price cut was decent and sounds like a steal for a 100h+ game that had such a positive reception. Gotta check it out.
@JayJ Try Wargroove yet?
@Roronoa11 I'd say Wargroove is better though I have heard that the second tiny metal game is much better than the first one.
Wargroove let's you do more stuff though. Level editor, campaign editor, missions to do, etc.
If you like imports, there's also the Super Robot Wars series.
I think there’s a page missing. No Valkyria Chronicles.
No Valkyria Chronicles 1 OR 4?
For shame!
I just wish Nintendo would release Advance Wars, or any Wars game(like Famicom Wars, super Famicom Wars, or Gameboy wars) on Switch. Not in 1080p 3D with some choppy frame rate, but whatever combination of sprites or low resolution polygons can run at 60fps. I love all the old GBA and DS wars games, so just get M2 to emulate them on Switch. A new game would be incredible, but ports would be good enough!
I still haven't tried Element yet. I want to play it though. If it goes on sale I'll buy it immediately.
@JayJ they have just gone on sale , would you recommend playing the first before new one?
Also I’d recommend Valkyria Chronicles 4, along with all the DLC. A fine example of a great turn based SRPG, along with Valkyria Chronicles 1 (eShop).
Bloons Tower Defense 5, one of the finest Tower Defense games I’ve played and a ton of deep strategy to be had if you like that sub-genre of Real Time Strategy games.
Finally also classic Risk (Hasbro/Ubisoft) and Battleship (also Hasbro) just been released if you want some board game strategy action (Also Catan by Azmodee Digital-but I can’t recommend this one as mystifyingly there was no local multiplayer option included).
@Mince Yeah I really enjoyed that one and they have a bit of a different feel, but if you were to buy just one I would probably say the newest one is the best as it feels like a more well rounded version of the original and it is easy to get into if you are new. I would say it's all on you, if you are a fan of Advance Wars and think you would buy both I would recommend starting with the original, but if you are unsure about it and doubt your continued interest just go for the new one.
It is also worth noting how the original game got a lot of updates with content added over time, so the game that you would play today is a noteworthy improvement over what was originally released.
Civilization 6. Better than I expected on Switch.
A good list! I would recommend Battle Chasers: Nightwar if you like a good turn-based RPG.
Hard West should be on this list.
@FlashmanHarry Lol, dude, that's just Civ in general.
@Ralizah Good point. Those games absolutely deserve to be on the list!
@Roronoa11 Wargroove no question! Stellar game, better art style, way more replay value, much more like Advance Wars. I am baffled at how much NL liked either Tiny Metal game. The claim that is "beats Advance Wars at it's own game" that the reviewer made sounds like a drug induced illusion that made me disregard their entire review.
Mario+Rabbids is better than Xcom imo!
Would love a sequel to Heist...
TL;DR
1. Get Fire Emblem Three Houses, play it
2. Get Valkyria Chronicles (1 and 4), play them (they're not on the list but far better than most of what is actually on there, and they're strategy games)
3. Get Into the Breach, play it
Then look at the list for alternatives that are good.
Too many good games. So little time. But Fire Emblem has got me back gaming. Every lite piece of time I have I play it. I love it so much. The Switch really is perfect with the sleep function. It’s so easy to get inte the game fast and just play whenever you want.
When you think about it, Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey are also strategy games and should be on this list!
(Just kidding)
I have always differentiated strategy games like Civilisation and tactical games which are more RPG oriented.
Also for some reason I have never seen Steamworld Heist as a strategy game, I would only sort it in the "pure awesomeness" category.
Let’s PIK this list apart to MIN imise the sorrow 4 our lost friends.
About a third of these games I own and love.
Another third I’ve bought but are in the backlog.
The remaining third I must stop myself from buying to prevent my backlog getting bigger!
With Civilization, Fire Emblem and Valkyria Chronicles you have hundreds of hours of gaming in front of you.
No Valkyria Chonicles? Blasphemy!
I bought the first tiny metal, played 4 or 5 stages, and lost interest. I got wargroove and spent over 50 hours in it, it was all I played!! I don't get the love for tiny metal, although I haven't tried the second one....
Valkyria Chronicles has been added The person responsible for this oversight has been disciplined most vigorously.
@Namelessd Im with ya on the first TM. Ibhave a buddy who felt the same, but took the plunge (it is cheap) on the sequel, and won't shut up about it now. Its apparently a lot better, and has reviewed quite well.
@FlashmanHarry That happens almost everytime I play Civilization with friends
There are so many games in this genre that I love, that I want to play! I feel like if they stopped making games today, the games on this list would keep me busy for years.
On my Switch, I have: Civilization VI, Tiny Metal, Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, WarGroove, SteamWorld Heist, and others. I like them all. I'm currently playing Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble right now. I'm actually typing this during my opponents turn. I've 100% beaten the Story Campaign Mode, and unlocked everything. Now I'm in the middle of trying to 100% Skirmish Mode. But I still play the others. I'm a big Civilization fan. On PC too. In fact, I have part 2, 4, 5, and 6, all installed on my PC right now. Yes, I still play 2 all of these many years later. But I play the others too. I even had the DS version as well. But yeah, I like Strategy Games. I even had Chess on my Switch, and Phone, and PC, and actual board games.
@Ralizah They're on the second page.
Mutant Year Zero looks horrible on Switch. The absolute garbage visual fidelity actually effects your gameplay too, so buyer beware. NL will just ignore that kind of thing if there's an AMAZON LINK they can toss on it.
@Dang69 They are now. Not when I posted that comment almost a month ago.
@Ralizah Whoa what? I though this thing was brand new. I guess it isn't. VC4 is my 5th most played Switch, would be a crime to not be on here. Chipping away at VC1 inbetween other releases.
@Dang69 Pretty sure they re-post these lists every time they make a change to them. But it is confusing when an article pops up with comments from months in the past.
VC4 is gold. My one real issue with the original was the lack of incentive to use different soldiers in my squad once I found a nice balance, since the side missions in that one all seem to revolve around the core group of characters. But the Fire Emblem-esque Squad Stories constantly incentivize the player to change up squad composition to unlock new stories. I also love actually learning about these people. By the end, the entire giant cast of side characters in VC4 felt far more fully realized to me than most of the soldiers in the original game.
@Ralizah the layout of the maps is 4 is so much better too. A bunch of other additions really keep it from feeling samey and repetious too. The story in one, and it's maon characters are better though. Though simplier in them, they're stronger. But overall VC4 is sooooo much better. VC1 is great tho.
I love strategy games but only 1 is on Switch of my all-time favorites (Civ 6).
What else would we need on the Switch?
The list could go on but it's obvious how lacking Switch's strategy library is compared to PC, mobiles, other consoles or, well, even the Nintendo DS...
Cities Skylines should be on this list. As should be Townsmen as well as a few others. This NL list is more preferential than concise.
@spirit_flame I don’t think CS is a strategy game. It’s more a a tycoon/building game.
@construx Tropico 6 is announced for Switch 🙂https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2020/03/tropico_6_confirmed_for_nintendo_switch
@dewokkel I respectfully disagree. CS has more strategy & planning than some of the RPG's that have been compiled on the list
Despite being imports, the lack of Super Robot Wars V/X/T or SD Gundam Generation Crossways on this list is a joke!
Especially when SD and T got reviewed on this very site.
Added Faeria and SD Gundam Cross Rays.
@spirit_flame We weren't big fans of it on Switch:
https://www.nintendolife.com/reviews/switch-eshop/cities_skylines_-_nintendo_switch_edition
@Rosona The joke is now 51% less funny.
@dartmonkey
Nice I like that you have now mentioned SRW too.
2022 has a lot of good strategy games coming out.
I expect this list to be updated frequently.
Recently started Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle and I'm really enjoying it. I look forward to the sequel later this year.
I'd probably lump Disgaea 5 into Disgaea 1-5. Great game; great series.
I have Civ VI and almost all of its addon content on PC. It's really fun. The loyalty system added in the first EP is not my favorite though. (probably because I suck and can't handle it lol)
Really wish there was more Grand strategy games for Switch or at least a new C&C but those are pipe dreams
I didn't like Mario & Rabbids, although I'm normally a fan of this genre. Not gonna lie, mainly because I dislike the idea of Mario and Rabbids being in the same game. Rabbids are just dumb. But the pace of the game was also extremely slow and boring.
Why isn't south park fractured but whole on there? I never cared for the advance wars games growing up but the south park game made me a fan of the genre and opened doors for me to check out fire emblem and mario rabbids....been highly considering xcom for a minute
This is probably my favorite genre and I'm pleasantly surprised at the selection the Switch offers. Triangle Strategy so far has been impeccable.
Was really disappointed by Valkyria Chronicles.
If there is only one certain Way to win a Mission, it is definitivly not Strategy, it is a Puzzle.
Same for Mario and Rabbids.
Triangle Strategy is visual novel with a little bit of strategy.
Soon there will be many more in this list, like Advance Wars, Mario & Rabbids 2, Metal Slug Tactics or Front Mission. Good year for the genre!
@dartmonkey might be time to update the wargroove text before advance wars is released. Otherwise it will make you look a bit silly:)
I just wished to say that if SD Gundam gets representation here, Super Robot Wars must certainly deserve it too?
I imagine any mecha anime fan would love battling with their favorite robots and characters in any of the 4 Switch titles released so far: V, X, T, or 30.
My TOP-5 Switch Strategy Games:
1. Monster Train First Class
2. Disgaea 5
3. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
4. Wargroove
5. Into the Breath
Is Valkyria Chronicles like XCOM?
XCOM 2 is the best game here...but switch version is too poor.....unplayable. Later the game you need to wait 3-4 MINUTES per enemy action. U N P L A Y A B L E.
Tiny Metal is like Advance Wars BUT ONLY FOG OF WAR. But the enemies know about your position. The Fog of war is only for the player, no for I.A. Terrible. Fun = 0/10 for my taste.
Wargroove is MUCH BETTER.
I´ll buy Advance Wars! Love this franshise!
Great list and I saw a few here I'll have to check out. You guys 100% missed on not including Hard West on this list. Game has great X-Com style strategy with a western-devilish theme. Must play for strategy fans.
"Advance Wars may only exist nowadays in our memories, but Wargroove..." You might want to update this old article in light of the present
I've been playing AW 1+ 2 and I have to be honest. And this is not a hot take. It's an "ok" game. Nothing all that special. It doesn't hold a candle to triangle strategy, either mario + rabbids games, or the FE games. I feel like it has its more frustrating times than the games I just mentioned. Definitely one of the lower games I've played in terms of strategy.
Kept putting off on getting the Tiny Metal games & now AW 1 + 2 are out. Hmm
So many Valkyria Chronicles comments ...
I´ve never played any of its games, some people told me that it has similar gameplay to Codename:STEAM , which I played (and enjoyed) a lot on the 3DS
After so many recommendations and as a fan of strategy games ... I really must get at least one of them and play right now.
Who bumped this onto the front page?
@thejuice027 Pretty sure the addition of Advance Wars made this article jump to the top of the article list.
I'm not much of a tactical game person myself because the idea of moving around armies always seemed a bit dull to me, but I do enjoy the occasional strategy game such as pikmin. And Mario + Rabbids was pretty fun, though I still haven't beaten it. I did buy civilization VI because it was hard to resist at 90% off, but I still haven't played it yet. I liked civ games a lot as a small child though.
Tactics Ogre deserves a spot on the list.
I picked up Jurassic World last time it was on sale and have spent a ridiculous amount of hours on it. Sure, it struggles to run on bigger islands any time you construct a building but it's still worth investing in for any dino-zoo enthusiasts.
Amongst my favourite genres in gaming and so I have majority of these. It's missing the Valkyrie Chronicles 1,4 & Tactics Ogre, as some ppl have pointed out. Somewhat glaring omissions.
The Switch is so, so well served for this. Playing strategy in handheld feels just right as well for some reason.
I picked up Bad North on sale the other week. It's great. The minimalist aesthetic reminds me of the epic battle scenes I used to draw in my notebooks back in elementary school.
Mutant Year Zero is my favorite Tactical RPG on Switch. Fantastic game that I enjoyed even more than XCOM2, which is also a very good game.
Good chunk of a list. But leaving out Ancestors Legacy? Come on. Ambition of the Slimes? Pathway? Even Warparty? Guess we do have a ton of good strategy on the Switch.
Uh, is it me, but I didnt see Tactics Ogre?
No Tactics Ogre? Really???
And also no Pikmin 4... Strange selection.
I haven't played it, but I understand 13 Sentinels could also be included here, right?
