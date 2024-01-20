Updated with The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo and Another Code: Recollection. Enjoy!
In the years since launch, Nintendo Switch has hosted games from across the genres, including an array of old-school point-and-click adventure games, a genre that flourished on PCs in the old days and one which Nintendo's hybrid console offers a convenient way to play. The system's touchscreen makes it an ideal match for games which would have traditionally been best paired with a mouse, but many adventure games these days function just as well whether you're playing docked to your TV with a pad or you're out and about with your Switch in handheld mode.
Below you'll find our recommendations — in no particular order — for the best adventure games on Switch; games less swashbuckling and more navigating conversation trees and tapping verbs and objects. Of course, some of the very best point and clicks ever made are swashbuckling adventures, and the infamous Guybrush Threepwood swang to Switch in the triumphant Return to Monkey Island. The arrival of his previous adventures is only a matter of time, surely?
If you prefer first-person narrative games, we've got another list of the best Switch 'walking simulators' and environmental narrative adventure games for you to peruse, and we've also covered visual novels. Due to the large Venn diagram of adventure game types, you'll find a few edge cases in the list below but we wanted to cast our net wide, even if that means stretching the definition in order to get more quality games under your nose — games which otherwise might not sit comfortably on any of our Switch essentials genre collections.
So, sit back and prepare to scroll through the best point-and-click adventure games on Switch.
Thimbleweed Park (Switch eShop)
Point-and-click beginners may struggle with the myriad puzzles Thimbleweed Park lays across its curiosity-piquing plot, but its developers have rightfully made it possible to get ahead even when all you see are dead ends, with the inclusion of the tips line. This is a love letter to the LucasArts adventure games of old, updated to be as convenient as possible without stripping away the challenge or the charm. These updates mean that what would have been an essential only for a very specific audience is, with no explicit fail states, easy for anyone to not just enjoy, but actually finish. And going around for a second time is still a treat, much as Monkey Island et al were, as you can clearly see all the pieces of the grander picture coming together to comprise a fascinating whole, climaxing with one of gaming’s better twists.
Bulb Boy (Switch eShop)
Bulb Boy won’t stay in your memories forever; it is a relatively small game that shouldn’t take too long to complete, but whilst it lasts it offers nicely designed puzzles and an underlying humour that offers a different experience. It is clearly lovingly put-together and refreshingly manages to make horror cute and fun, rather than taking itself seriously. Bulb Boy appeal comes in the form of its characters, craziness and toilet humour – a deadly combination that deserves to be played.
2064: Read Only Memories INTEGRAL (Switch eShop)
2064: Read Only Memories INTEGRAL takes the classic point-and-click genre of old, strips out many of the annoyingly exacting puzzle systems, and injects a refreshingly positive and progressive outlook. A cast of memorable characters and some spot-on retro presentation should seal the deal for fans of a good story and snappy dialogue.
The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk (Switch eShop)
The first Inner World introduced the entertaining, eccentric world of Asposia and the naïve flute-nose Robert, but its lack of touchscreen support left us feeling frustrated. This sequel, however, addressed our primary issue with the original and improved things no-end, making The Last Wind Monk a much easier recommendation. Experimentation is a breeze with touch controls and the expanded possibilities offered by character-switching mean puzzles feel more varied. It maintains the original’s great writing and presentation, but offers a far better all-round experience, making it the best entry point for Switch owners. We've still got our fingers crossed for a part three.
NAIRI: Tower Of Shirin (Switch eShop)
There’s a good chance you’ve probably never heard of NAIRI: Tower of Shirin, but that doesn’t mean this hidden gem should pass you buy. Sure, it doesn’t have the pedigree of a Double Fine game or the licence exposure of something from TellTale’s back catalogue, but it still offers up a safe and engaging world full of quirky characters, challenging puzzles and all the screen-tapping backgrounds you could ask for. It’s no great reimagining of the genre, but it’s still a curio worth playing nonetheless.
Oxenfree (Switch eShop)
A genuinely creepy creation, Oxenfree combines a clever story and smart dialogue mechanics with superbly sinister music to leave a deep and lasting impression on the player, one that should encourage an all-important second playthrough. Fans of Stranger Things and Poltergeist will love the direction this game takes – if not to hell and back, exactly, then absolutely to some other place where horrors abound, just waiting for an invitation into our world. It’s yet another Switch essential, and playing with a touchscreen gives it a more point-and-click flavour.
If you end up liking this one, then you should absolutely check out the sequel, OXENFREE II: Lost Signals.
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Switch eShop)
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition is the full and complete Kentucky Route Zero experience. A magical realist point-and-click adventure that takes you on a beguiling journey to a place that exists both below and beyond. It's a trip to be savoured, ruminated on; no need to rush. Each act here brings with it some new perspective, new places and people to forge deep connections with. You may be confused, even bewildered by your initial steps down into the subterranea that exists somewhere beneath this version of Kentucky but, by the end of your journey, you'll have made friends and memories and been escorted through a rich and beautiful experience that will stay with you much longer than you may expect.
Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise (Switch eShop)
A point-and-click aventure game with a cool '60s styling and an intriguing story, we missed out on reviewing Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise, although Nintendo Life readers brought it to our attention. It's a stylish little adventure and well worth investigation if you're a fan of non-serious secret agent puzzling with the classic (or should that be cla-shic?) James Bond flavour.
The Lion's Song (Switch eShop)
An emotional story that weaves big themes across its episodes, The Lion’s Song is a poignant point-and-click adventure with excellent audio, a beautiful art style and great writing. The exploration of its subjects isn’t muddied with obstinate riddles or ill-fitting mechanics and it’s a satisfying, albeit brief, experience that is absolutely worthy of your time.
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (Switch eShop)
Point-and-click in the loosest sent of the term, whether you played this episodic narrative adventure back in 2012 or are completely new to the series, The Walking Dead: Season One is a masterpiece in video game storytelling. It features some of the best voice-over performances you’ll find on any gaming platform and sets the stage for a grand, multi-season odyssey of tragic proportions. However, this is also a satisfying and poignant collection even if you never play the subsequent episodes.
Grim Fandango is my favorite game of all time. Never played the remastered though. I love the music so much and was always afraid the remastered music loses a bit of it's mood.
Had the soundtrack CD always playing while working back in the day.
Not exactly a point and click game (though it does have some such elements) but there's a game on sale right now for $2.99 called Jenny LeClue Detectivu. It's somewhat like Night in the Woods but with some detective elements as well. I've played about an hour of it, and it's super charming.
@Yanina it doesn't plus the remastered visuals are can be toggled at any point, main thing is it has a better option than the original "tank" controls
Besides the stuff on this list, I love Layton's Mystery Journey and Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy!
Wouldn't you know it I picked up Agent A recently for just over a $1 and really enjoyed it, didn't want to put it down until completing the 5 chapters.
Also loved Oxenfree and really should pick up Afterparty. And I need to get back to Thimbleweed Park.
Oxen Free was the biggest load of balls I've ever played. I was so disappointed that I wanted to see the 'proper' ending, so I did it again in the hope it would be justified. Nope. I love this genre but Oxen Free sucked.
Grim Fandango would make a much better movie or series than it does a game. The story is great, and all the characters are really interesting, but's a really clunky and frustrating game to play. I would not recommend it to anyone except those those who are really into old school point and click games AND understands their shortcomings (although those people would probably already have played it).
The main problem with 'Stories untold' is that the first chapter is so fricking good that the rest of the game, though not bad on its own right, just can't measure up.
Oxenfree is fantastic.
As are the curiously absent Syberia and Goetia. Much better games, in my opinion, than say... Bulb Boy.
Agent a kicks ass! Xxx
I think I have played 9 of those (and 2 from the honourable mentions list). Interestingly, they all took me a bit of a while to get into. However, once I did, they provided me with satisfying gaming. Kentucky Route Zero stood out in particular I think. My teenage daughter is a fan of a couple of the games on there too.
I may investigate a few of the others you have listed there that I have not played
What a strange genre for console
If you have an Xbox One or Playstation Now (or a Wii, I guess) and you want a point and click adventure, may I recommend Sam & Max?
"and we'll cover visual novels at some point in the future, too"
I don't have particularly high hopes for that list considering how few of them get reviewed here.
Machinarium is amazing! The art is gorgeous!
But I would love some Monkey Island games on the Switch and Sanitarium which is THE BEST POINT AND CLICK ADVENTURE for me.
AI: The Somnium Files probably has the highest degree of production value (animation and voice work) over most other point'n'click games. I'm also a big fan of the Shadowgate remake.
I would love Full Throttle, Day of the Tentacle and Monkey Island series to come to the system!
Kinda shocked to see Broken Sword 5 missing. I much prefer it to some of these other choices. It deserves a spot for sure.
How playable are these without a mouse? I'd love to play some point and clicks on Switch but I'm worried my lack of a mouse would make it frustrating.
Broken Age needs to be on this list
Machinarium is easily one of the best point and clicks I’ve ever played. I grew up on those things, so it’s nice to see the genre making comeback.
Some others worth a shout out (in no special order) are the Edna & Harvey Games, The Journey Down Trilogy, Detective Gallo, and The Little Acre. The Switch has lots of hidden gems in this genre.
West of Loathing is my recommendation. It's half point-and-click, and half light rpg, with actually good writing and humour.
No love for Deponia I guess
Some of these I had never heard of before. Thanks for the list!
How did I forget the Syberia trilogy? Granted, only the first two would fit this list, but they also come recommended. Woulda been nice to at least see the first one make this list.
Gabriel Knight 2 would be great on Switch! (As far as I can remember it...)
Nintendolife you forgot a really good one.. True Fear-Forsaken Souls part 1 and 2
@graysoncharles this is what I came to say.
Deponia is an amazing point and click, but wait for a sale as like most ports it is ridiculously over priced on the switch
It's a shame that I still didn't get it through Grim Frandango after so many years, but its control scheme was and is my personal nemesis.
The list also missed some masterpieces:
Broken Age
Deponia series
Night in the Woods
Röki
Silence
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
The Journey Down
@geox30
Yep, we got Grim Fandango, but what's about DotT, Full Throttle and Monkey Island? Come on, Double Fine/LARIP!!!
@megakasp
Yes, these are safe bets given the nature of the platform. And although I haven't ever played Full Throttle and Day of the Tentacle, I can't force myself to sit in front of my PC to do so.
@Creature @yanina the Switch version does have the commentary too.
I'm not a regular point and click player, but I did enjoy and recommend Agent A. Also, kinda enjoyed Darkside Detective, but not as much.
Just bought Jenny LeClue and Agent A after seeing the comments section.
Hopefully will enjoy 😊 Only paid around £3 (a London price coffee 😂) so no harm if not.
Would love to have Grim Fandango Remastered in physical format what a fantastic game!😀
Great list Nintendo Life and thanks to the commenters for their suggestions. I prefer point and click games on a PC with a mouse or a tablet with touch controls.
Wadjet Eye Games has lots of great point n click games that remind me of the Lucas Arts games of the 90’s. None of them on the Switch though, but maybe soon according to Dave Gilbert of Wadjet Eye.
Makes absolutely no sense that Broken Age didn't make the full list. Please fix this
@Yodalovesu Totally agree. Agent A is great but Broken Age is a top notch point and click.
I played Machinarium on an ipad
I hope Nintendo bring this classic point and click adventure to NSO soon.
Night in the Woods, Gibbous, Scheming Through the Zombie Apocalypse, and (if you’re a fan of the original series) Leisure Suit Larry is a good reboot of the series. All good games and worth the time/money for any PnC fans
This list does exactly what it should do: it highlights adventure games that people might have missed. I had a ball with Broken Age, but it’s not exactly under the radar. However, I had completely missed Afterparty, had forgotten about Tangle Tower and then there are a few good suggestions here I had never even heard of.
I'm taking furious notes here. I'm a big fan of the genre, yet there's a lot in here I haven't tried.
Wow I’ve played quite a few of these already and really enjoyed them. Thimble weed Park is on my ‘must get it’ list.
One that’s been missed that I recommend is Tuberbrook, it’s not perfect in terms of story but it’s worth a play throughout the physical version comes with a lovely little booklet 😉
Yesterday Origins
Deponia1-4,
Broken Age,
Sybyria 1-2,
Myst,
Violet,
A lot of great games missing here.
@Zimon Deponia is great, but it may take longer for the main character to grow on one than one would be willing to give it. If you stick it out, it's a wonderful series, though.
No love for Broken Sword 5?
@Pak-Man I'm glad to hear that becsuse I'm almost done with part 1 and I really dislike Rufus as a character. He's not even selfish in a fun way.
Has anyone played Darkestville Castle? I really enjoyed the demo.
@Yanina
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km6bLtiSSq4
@GG11 ❤️
The bad dream series is so underrated. The games are usually on sale for about a $1. Each game is different in theme but similar in atmosphere.
Im surprised those two fantastic games haven’t been mentioned yet:
Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
❗No love for 'Secret Files 1/2/3/Sam Peters'?
For shame...
@TG1 You think so? I picked it up yesterday (luckily it was on sale), and like suspected I’m finding it mundane and uninspired.
Broken Age is real quality. And Unforeseen Incidents is quite good, even if it is not fully bug-free and some (few) puzzles are too obscure.
It's misleading to include Oxenfree here as it's not even close to the same type of experience. I bought it based on the idea that it was in fact an adventure game in the vein of Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion and quickly realized it's little more than a conversation sim. It's great for what it is, but it's absolutely NOT a puzzle game.
@nab1 As someone who didn't have access to PC games until much later, I absolutely loved point and clicks when I was a kid in the NES era after first being introduced to them by the NES version of Maniac Mansion, considered Shadowgate one of my favorite games at the time, and devoured every one of them I could get on any console I had going so far as to RENT A SEGA CD JUST TO THE FIRST MONKEY ISLAND! I even invited myself over to a friend's house who had The Fate of Atlantis and stayed up all night just to see how far I could get before wearing out my welcome. So, when I started hearing about how incredible Grim Fandango was, all the talk of this elusive game I couldn't play being the greatest of it's kind burned it's name into my brain so that I wouldn't forget about it if the time ever came when i could. When it was released on Switch I was overjoyed, bought it immediately, and I totally agree with you. Not only is it not even close to the best adventure game but it's one of my least favorite I've ever played. The ONLY reason, I'm convinced, it had and continues to enjoy it's sterling reputation is entirely due to it's presentation, setting, and dialogue. As a game it's terrible and the puzzles are almost all God-awful.
@macman I was thinking the same thing.
Deponia has a lot of charm and pretty good humor, character and puzzles.
Syberia games are also not bad really old school but nice games none the less.
@Zimon Rufus is selfish but he also tries to do what is right, the game aknowledges he is awful he is just not self aware enough to notice.
I like him as a character because he is not evil just a bit of a jerk.
I've got back into Broken Sword 5 this week. Very enjoyable and the hint system is good for those of us whose pointing and clicking ability has gotten rusty with age...
"Unavowed" is a very shocking omission.
Up there with the best if not the best.
