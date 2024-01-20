Updated with The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo and Another Code: Recollection. Enjoy!

In the years since launch, Nintendo Switch has hosted games from across the genres, including an array of old-school point-and-click adventure games, a genre that flourished on PCs in the old days and one which Nintendo's hybrid console offers a convenient way to play. The system's touchscreen makes it an ideal match for games which would have traditionally been best paired with a mouse, but many adventure games these days function just as well whether you're playing docked to your TV with a pad or you're out and about with your Switch in handheld mode.

Below you'll find our recommendations — in no particular order — for the best adventure games on Switch; games less swashbuckling and more navigating conversation trees and tapping verbs and objects. Of course, some of the very best point and clicks ever made are swashbuckling adventures, and the infamous Guybrush Threepwood swang to Switch in the triumphant Return to Monkey Island. The arrival of his previous adventures is only a matter of time, surely?

If you prefer first-person narrative games, we've got another list of the best Switch 'walking simulators' and environmental narrative adventure games for you to peruse, and we've also covered visual novels. Due to the large Venn diagram of adventure game types, you'll find a few edge cases in the list below but we wanted to cast our net wide, even if that means stretching the definition in order to get more quality games under your nose — games which otherwise might not sit comfortably on any of our Switch essentials genre collections.

So, sit back and prepare to scroll through the best point-and-click adventure games on Switch.