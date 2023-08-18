Updated with new entries. Enjoy!

Few could have predicted just how successful Nintendo's hybrid console would be prior to launch back in March 2017. For the preceding decade or so, many prolific third-party publishers tended to overlook Nintendo's systems for a variety of reasons, but Switch has attracted a huge number of the world's premier developers back to Nintendo hardware, some for the first time in a long time.

Despite its relative lack of grunt compared to the more powerful home consoles, Switch has hosted a number of incredibly ambitious and impressive ports, and the list below is our pick of the very best. They may not be the most beautiful games on Switch, but the fact they're running — and well! — on handheld hardware at all is pretty incredible. The list below includes not only technical marvels, but also a handful of retro titles that shine brightest on Switch having been given the five-star restoration treatment.

So, let's take a look — in no particular order — at some of the best Switch ports since the console launched.

SEGA AGES Virtua Racing (Switch eShop) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: M2 Release Date: 27th Jun 2019 ( USA ) / 27th Jun 2019 ( UK/EU )













Not the first impressive Switch port that sprang to mind, eh? We begin with this one to highlight what a fine job port specialists M2 did with SEGA's classic arcade racer. Virtua Racing is by far the most impressive Sega Ages release to date, offering an incredible remaster that doesn’t just replicate the arcade game but actively improves its resolution and frame rate. Newcomers should be aware that it still only offers three tracks and one car, but those willing to accept this fairly meagre offering will find that the new 20-lap Grand Prix mode and the online leaderboards give it a much-needed boost of longevity. Not for everyone, then, but those who ‘get’ it will adore it.

Alien: Isolation (Switch eShop) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Creative Assembly Release Date: 5th Dec 2019 ( USA ) / 5th Dec 2019 ( UK/EU )

















Alien: Isolation is a survival horror masterpiece and straight-up one of the very best horror video games ever released. It's a nerve-wracking affair – a slow, methodical game of cat and mouse against a brilliantly clever recreation of one of cinema's most infamous killers – but if you're up to the task you'll find one of the most satisfying gameplay experiences in the genre; a brilliant and beautiful homage to one of the greatest Sci-Fi movies of all time. Feral Interactive, who we've spoken to about porting this and another game coming later down the list — did a stellar job with this Switch port and the excellent motion controls and inclusion of all previously-released DLC only go to sweeten the deal. This is essential stuff for survival horror fans.

Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Switch eShop) Publisher: Microsoft / Developer: Moon Studios Release Date: 27th Sep 2019 ( USA ) / 27th Sep 2019 ( UK/EU )







What we have here is a flawless port of a game which absolutely deserves all of the praise it has received. From start to finish, Ori and the Blind Forest is a real joy to play. Challenging yet never feeling unfair or discouraging, and almost relaxing to control. The mesmerising art style and musical score are the icing on the cake that makes the player actually care about the protagonist and want to keep playing to the game’s conclusion. It was a bit of a surprise to see this game make its way to the Nintendo Switch, but we’re glad that it did. An unmissable experience.

Doom (Switch eShop) Publisher: Zenimax Media / Developer: Nerve Software Release Date: 26th Jul 2019 ( USA ) / 26th Jul 2019 ( UK/EU )













And while we're at it, how about arguably the finest way to play the original DOOM on console? After launching with a smattering of technical issues, subsequent updates improved things to the point where this ranks alongside the very best versions of DOOM available anywhere. Purists may suggest that it should only ever be played on a PC with a keyboard, but after a couple of minutes with this exquisite port you'll feel like it was made for a gamepad. If you’re looking to slay hordes of Hellspawn at home or on the move, there’s really no better way.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Switch eShop) Publisher: Ninja Theory / Developer: Ninja Theory Release Date: 11th Apr 2019 ( USA ) / 11th Apr 2019 ( UK/EU )

















To have Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice on Switch in this form is a blessing that you shouldn’t miss out on. The game itself is a psychological sensory experience that we thoroughly recommend, but the fact that it’s been translated to Switch in such a complete fashion is the true surprise here. It doesn’t feel like a downgrade at all – it stands proudly alongside the other ‘miracle’ ports on the system, arguably surpassing them in some ways. It’s a remarkable effort and a challenge to other developers who insist Switch couldn’t handle their games. Anything’s possible, it seems, and we take our hats off to QLOC – bravo.