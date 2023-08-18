Updated with new entries. Enjoy!
Few could have predicted just how successful Nintendo's hybrid console would be prior to launch back in March 2017. For the preceding decade or so, many prolific third-party publishers tended to overlook Nintendo's systems for a variety of reasons, but Switch has attracted a huge number of the world's premier developers back to Nintendo hardware, some for the first time in a long time.
Despite its relative lack of grunt compared to the more powerful home consoles, Switch has hosted a number of incredibly ambitious and impressive ports, and the list below is our pick of the very best. They may not be the most beautiful games on Switch, but the fact they're running — and well! — on handheld hardware at all is pretty incredible. The list below includes not only technical marvels, but also a handful of retro titles that shine brightest on Switch having been given the five-star restoration treatment.
So, let's take a look — in no particular order — at some of the best Switch ports since the console launched.
SEGA AGES Virtua Racing (Switch eShop)
Not the first impressive Switch port that sprang to mind, eh? We begin with this one to highlight what a fine job port specialists M2 did with SEGA's classic arcade racer. Virtua Racing is by far the most impressive Sega Ages release to date, offering an incredible remaster that doesn’t just replicate the arcade game but actively improves its resolution and frame rate. Newcomers should be aware that it still only offers three tracks and one car, but those willing to accept this fairly meagre offering will find that the new 20-lap Grand Prix mode and the online leaderboards give it a much-needed boost of longevity. Not for everyone, then, but those who ‘get’ it will adore it.
Alien: Isolation (Switch eShop)
Alien: Isolation is a survival horror masterpiece and straight-up one of the very best horror video games ever released. It's a nerve-wracking affair – a slow, methodical game of cat and mouse against a brilliantly clever recreation of one of cinema's most infamous killers – but if you're up to the task you'll find one of the most satisfying gameplay experiences in the genre; a brilliant and beautiful homage to one of the greatest Sci-Fi movies of all time. Feral Interactive, who we've spoken to about porting this and another game coming later down the list — did a stellar job with this Switch port and the excellent motion controls and inclusion of all previously-released DLC only go to sweeten the deal. This is essential stuff for survival horror fans.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Switch)
As this list attests, Switch isn’t short of games that have already taken a bow, or several, on other hardware, but Skyrim might be the one that most deserves another look from both hardy Elder Scrolls adventurers and absolute beginners alike. Despite its age showing, with countless little cracks in its already fractured façade, it still delivers a palpable sense of space that few games before or since have managed. May its dancing northern lights never dim.
BioShock: The Collection (Switch)
BioShock: The Collection stands as yet another fantastic port in the Switch’s ever-growing library, combining three excellent games and all their DLC into one convincing package. Stable performance, engrossing narratives, fun gameplay, and lots of content make this one an easy recommendation, even if these releases show their age from time to time. If you’re looking for a good single-player shooter to pick up for your Switch, look no further - it’s tough to go wrong here.
Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Switch eShop)
What we have here is a flawless port of a game which absolutely deserves all of the praise it has received. From start to finish, Ori and the Blind Forest is a real joy to play. Challenging yet never feeling unfair or discouraging, and almost relaxing to control. The mesmerising art style and musical score are the icing on the cake that makes the player actually care about the protagonist and want to keep playing to the game’s conclusion. It was a bit of a surprise to see this game make its way to the Nintendo Switch, but we’re glad that it did. An unmissable experience.
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Switch)
While Wolfenstein II's graphical downgrade is hard to miss, that doesn’t detract from the fact that this is one of the best single-player FPS experience on the console. The lack of a multiplayer mode (the versions on other consoles didn’t have one either, so don’t worry about being short-changed) might grate, but with its brilliantly-written story and intense action, not even 2017’s excellent DOOM port can stand up to B.J.’s latest war on the Reich. Given the console's technical limitations, we're fortunate to have access to this remarkable story on Nintendo's handheld.
DOOM (Switch)
DOOM is one of the best first-person shooters we've ever played - an incredible game, flaws and all - and it's certainly one of the best in its class on Switch. There's a certain magical quality about having a game this good on the go. Its brilliant campaign is reason enough to pick it up, but DOOM's multiplayer was also surprisingly good, with small arenas that make matches feel reminiscent of the halcyon days of first-person shooters when Unreal Tournament reigned supreme. While it's perhaps not as polished as it is on other formats, having DOOM in portable form is a revelation, and developer Panic Button - who we sat down with a while ago to discuss several games on this list - deserves high praise for porting over id Software's classic title so brilliantly.
Doom (Switch eShop)
And while we're at it, how about arguably the finest way to play the original DOOM on console? After launching with a smattering of technical issues, subsequent updates improved things to the point where this ranks alongside the very best versions of DOOM available anywhere. Purists may suggest that it should only ever be played on a PC with a keyboard, but after a couple of minutes with this exquisite port you'll feel like it was made for a gamepad. If you’re looking to slay hordes of Hellspawn at home or on the move, there’s really no better way.
Dark Souls: Remastered (Switch)
While we had to wait a little longer than those playing on PS4 and Xbox One, the wait was more than worth it. Dark Souls: Remastered is a faithful remaster of a touchstone in video game design that improves overall performance while preserving all of the character traits that made the original such a memorable experience. While it’s no less forgiving — and its menus are a little fiddly — this slick Nintendo Switch iteration offers a great way to experience Lordran’s ultra-challenging odyssey in true handheld form. Praise the Sun, indeed.
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Switch eShop)
To have Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice on Switch in this form is a blessing that you shouldn’t miss out on. The game itself is a psychological sensory experience that we thoroughly recommend, but the fact that it’s been translated to Switch in such a complete fashion is the true surprise here. It doesn’t feel like a downgrade at all – it stands proudly alongside the other ‘miracle’ ports on the system, arguably surpassing them in some ways. It’s a remarkable effort and a challenge to other developers who insist Switch couldn’t handle their games. Anything’s possible, it seems, and we take our hats off to QLOC – bravo.
Cuphead (Switch eShop)
Cuphead was an absolute masterpiece when it originally launched on Xbox One and nothing has been sacrificed in its move to the Switch. A run-and-gun boss battler dressed up like a 1930s Fleischer or Disney animated short, it’s the same visually jaw-dropping, aurally delightful, knuckle-whiteningly difficult game it was on Microsoft’s console and the Switch’s library is all the better for its presence. Its focus on intense boss battles won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but as long as you know what you’re getting yourself into we can’t recommend it enough. Just look at it!
GRID Autosport (Switch eShop)
Another fine effort from Feral Interactive, with over 100 cars and more than 25 different racing venues set over five distinct disciplines (as well as bonus DLC ones like destruction derby and drag racing), GRID Autosport is that rarest of beasts: a jack of all trades that doesn't sacrifice quality as a result. The addition of all previously released paid console DLC – right down to the cynical XP boost – is extremely welcome, although the complete removal of all local and online multiplayer features meant this was strictly solo affair at launch. Pleasingly, developer Feral Interactive has since patched in local multiplayer and online multiplayer is scheduled to arrive later this year. Even without that feature, this is still one of the best racing games on Switch - assuming the online component is up to snuff when it launches, this will easily be the best 'sim-style' drive in Switch's garage.
Comments 142
Alien Isolation is really impressive. You can barely tell there has been any downgrade at all and, as Digital Foundry point out, in some areas graphical touches have actually been added and improved upon since the PS4 version.
More like Port Town 😀
Surprised that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt didn't make it on the list. It had a few problems on my playthrough, but heard that with patches it really fixed many of its issues.
EDIT: Looks like they fixed it! In that case I would add that Spyro: Reignited Trilogy was a solid port to the Switch as well as Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen!
You seemed to have missed The Witcher 3 off the list despite it being in the thumbnail. Unless, of course, I am blind. Surely that game is the pinnacle of Switch ports?
Why is Dark Souls on here? I have the Remastered version on PC, PS4 and Switch and the Switch version is by far the worst. The audio is still bad, the menu confirmation inputs are backwards and it runs at 30fps while its 60 everywhere else.
These are the games I look to when people say certain games can’t/don’t run well on Switch.
Now before you call me ignorant, I understand that some games will never be able to run on Switch because of the way they are made, but when I argue with people about this topic, it’s usually about games like Outer Worlds, for example.
Most impressive ports? Or most impressive downgrades? I lean towards the latter, where most of these games are sub-par experiences of their "bigger" versions on PC or beefier consoles.
It would be impressive if these ports didn't also come with so many compromises, just for the sake of the weak hardware that Nintendo continually puts out. Yay! Portable! I get it, but that's not a good excuse for downgrading something and then selling it for the same high price as the better versions.
If they downgrade the title, they should downgrade the price. Tired of the "switch tax" excuse! There's no excuse for bad quality!
@MisterMan I agree that it is a terrible port... Still DS is the game I put the most hours in on my Switch along with Skyrim and Witcher 3. I really wish I grabbed a physical of Divinity as well... Impossible to find one at a decent price now :/
No research on Grid Autosport which has now got local multiplayer and online and has had for a while after a patch. Also don't know why they have left off The Witcher 3
Man i do love the wolfenstein youngblood, even with the lil downgrade, it looks amazing and plays really well. Especially the coop part to plat with another in storymode.
Love it.
Solid list, Witcher 3 and Borderlands collection should definitely be on here though.
Switch is a few years old now, but I still find it impressive that now we get to play HD games on the go, with all the right buttons(four shoulder buttons, dual, clickable analogs). 😁
@MrAsild Yeah, it's still Dark Souls, which is always a good thing.
@TG16_IS_BAE Pretty sure you're a troll, but will still set the record straight. If they had to rework and fine tune the game to work on a new platform, they had to pay a group of devs to do so.
Asking them to make it cheaper on top, would lead to actually bad ports, or no ports at all.
The best one is missing: The Outer Worlds
@MrAsild best buy in US still has physical copies of DOS2
Dark Souls is probably my favourite of the ports, because of how it's an almost perfect copy of the original console game. Nothing was downgraded as far as I'm aware.
Hey! You missed {insert game here} that port was {insert remark about how good it is}. I can’t believe you forgot that one!
@Magonigal True, they completely missed that. Has the online patch gone live yet as well?
@TG16_IS_BAE
Disagree. I have no problem paying for convenience. Switch games have a USP, they usually cost money.
Played a bit of Grid Autosport recently and it’s very impressive. Also, where’s Witcher 3?
@electrolite77 So playing a game on a PC or console is inconvenient?
@PcTV That's my point. The ports are bad, because they are taking great experiences and downgrading them to weak harder. A lesser experience should not warrant the same price-tag. Porting games is much, much cheaper than producing new ones, so yeah the teams that work on these things can get paid accordingly. That's why there are different pay grades to adjust based on workload.
Protip: disagreement or dissenting opinion does not equate to trolling, especially when we have a track record for games that get downgraded to fit the weak hardware of the Switch.
Borderlands, Witcher 3 and Outerworlds all definitely deserve a place on the list. Personally, I'm really enjoying Trine, Pillars of Eternity, Night in the Woods and Banner Saga, but they're not for everyone.
@TG16_IS_BAE yes. In my household, it is inconvenient. I don’t get tv time that isn’t shared by multiple people at the same time who would rather watch something else. Nor is the space appropriate for all audiences. So, I play nearly 100% portably for any game I play. That’s just my situation and I’m glad that these ports exist.
@TG16_IS_BAE
To some people, yes. By definition it’s not as convenient as a version that can be played on a Home TV and anywhere else. To those who value that convenience, the Switch version is an upgrade and not a downgrade.
No Metro or Borderlands? What even is this list?
Skyrim is rubbish can’t get into it at all and I’ve really tried I put 60 hrs in but just don’t like it. BioShock would be a good port if it was all on one cartridge 🤷🏻♂️😆
my favourite port is Dragon Quest 11 S no question
Made the math. That is $481 dollars I saved by skipping re-buying old games on Switch (not including sales tax!)
And this list is missing tons of expensive rehash I have on PC (or closet) Xcom2, Witcher, Mirage FE, Xenoblade, Metro.
Next Gen is payed for - hell, could even be enough for a 3080 🤔
Ummm, Dragon's Dogma?
@Wavey84 Why are you even bothering with PS4 pro if you want the best? . Stick with PC, or at least get an XB1X.
Being a huge fan of shmups I can definitively call ESP Ra.De. Psi my favorite Switch port.
I’d love to see M2 ShotTriggers bring their other titles such as Battle Garegga, Dangun Feveron and Ketsui Deathtiny to the platform.
@Wavey84 In some cases you get that "better version" for Free or dirt cheap on PC.
I'm surprised, but glad, Witcher 3 isn't on here. I understand how getting the entire game on the Switch was an accomplishments, but the graphics really took me right out of the experience. It's for this reason I can't wait for the PS5. AAA titles have their place, and the Switch has its.
Overwatch. Despite being 30fps, the game still runs well and is super fun.
The port of virtua racing left me gagging for more sega goodness!
Come on sega we want Daytona, rally, jet set, 18 wheeler, nights, outrigger, virtua on, virtua striker, virtua tennis, virtua athlete, Manx TT, virtua cop, House of the dead, Virtua fighter, fighting vipers, bass fishing,......
Oh and phantasy star online! Phantasy star online 2!
Doom 64 and Duke Nukem should be on here too. Both show what can be done with 64 titles to bring them up to date and make them look and feel modern.
I can agree with everything on this list except for Dark Souls. There's noticable input lag and the sound compression is horrible. I've played Dark Souls 1 on PS3, PS4, PC and Switch and these issues are very noticable. Anyway, I don't want to be too negative, so I'll just appreciate how good the DQ11 port is. Not only is the perfomance pretty solid, the port also comes with plenty of bonus content including a 2D mode. Now that's how you port.
Bioshock. Thank you. 🙏
So.... Many.....Ads.... On..... This...... Article.
Divinity 2 blows my mind still. It was patchy on my Mac when I got it there, but it ran rather smooth for all 90 hours I spent on my Switch. Never would have beat it if I couldn't play while watching the Simpsons too, haha sometimes the AI needs a lot of time to think.
Doom, Skyrim, Witcher 3, Cuphead, Ori, NBA 2K, Burnout Paradise have all impressed me.
Outer Worlds, Dark Souls, L.A. Noire less so, but still had fun with them.
Honestly, the only game I've ever played on the Switch that I've found completely unplayable is Ark. Everything else, even with graphical and FPS downgrades I still find fun. I'm not too picky.
@HypnoVike
Also find it funny it's not on the list as it's in the Articles Picture with few others that are on the list.
@WiltonRoots Did you see the math lesson? Next-gen pays for itself because buying a system and then buying games for it keeps you from having to buy a second copy for the Switch. How have I never understood such a simple calculation before?
I wouldn't call "Virtua Racing" an impressive Switch port considering its bare bones amount of content instead of including the additions made way back on the 32X.
I actually have quite a few of those games, so I’ve done my bit to support 3rd Party’s on Switch! My favourite is still DOOM 2016, absolutely love it.
@Wavey84 @TG16_IS_BAE Maybe the ports of older games should be a little cheaper, but the games are normally priced the same as the PS4/XB1 games due to trading extra graphical quality for the benefit of portability (and occasionally other Switch features like motion controls and/or HD Rumble), which is generally a fair trade as long as it's a quality port like the ones on this list or a Switch exclusive with good performance.
In short, they're not downgrades at all but merely trading one strength for another approximately equally valuable strength. Sure, there are bad ports that aren't worth getting on the Switch, but the good ones are equally valuable by trading a downgrade for one or more upgrades.
Nintendo fans before Switch: "Nintendo never gets third party games."
Nintendo fans after Switch: "Why does Nintendo keep getting third party ports?"
It is true that Nintendo has charged less money for its portable hardware games in the past. But but but switch games have to pay for a cart which is more expensive than a disk. Hmmmm the 3DS and DS were systems that used carts in their times while still offering games cheaper than the consoles. Let's be honest and just acknowledged Nintendo taxes everything.
Forgot Civ 6 and DragonBall FighterZ.
Since I actual have my own hand draw Xenomorph as a tattoo I really need to try Alien Isolation.
@TG16_IS_BAE I'll agree that a lot of the ports we get run slower or look a little worse. But with how amazing the DQ XI S port was I believe a good port is possible, just not easy.
I recently picked up Assassins Creed 4: Black Flag and I’m blown away! That’s a beautifully made game that looks fantastic on the switch! Even better is that the game was also bundled with Assassins Creed Rogue and all DLC’s so I will get to enjoy this for a long time. I encourage everyone to check it out
GRID has had local multiplayer for a while now
I have read book reviews on Amazon that mark the score of a book down, because it was not delivered on time, or because the packing was not adequate, as though the delivery time and the story are connected.😁
I am playing Bioshock now: finished 1 last week and started 3.
Am I commenting on, or reviewing the game on how well and how little the four year old game need to be downgraded to run on the Switch? Or am I commenting on the game as I would any other game?
Most reviews point out what a good job the developers did to manage to get the game to run on the Switch at all. But end the review by saying that unless you need to play on the go and/or do not have another console, buy the Switch version. Otherwise buy it cheaper and enjoy it on the PS or Xbox.
Bioshock is an ok game, that looks 4 years old and is good value because three games are included in the one box. The fact that the Switch can run a cut down version of a four old game shows the weakness of the Switch and not so much incredibly ambitious people like to think it is.
All Nintendo needs to do is bring out a more powerful console and we could be playing a cut down version of Bioshock 4 when it's released and not 4 years later.
All Nintendo have offered me this year is Paper Mario. The PS5 is looking attractive.
I for one love all the third party ports. I quit gaming for a while after the PS2, so now I'm dipping into these games for the first time and loving many of them. Also, the Switch is my only console and I won't be buying other consoles, as I have a family, other hobbies and interests. Having these games available and playable anywhere is worth the graphical hit. I love Nintendo exclusives, but I love other games as well.
@Wavey84 A port never takes as much development as the original version, anyway. If that's your argument, then every port ever made should be sold at a discount. Developers have always taken advantage of ports to make extra money than their work required, simply because it's just as valuable to the consumer. Otherwise, the addition of portability alone does indeed justify the same price tag. No, it's not something that justifies 3rd party exclusives like on the Wii, but it's still a huge benefit to the 3rd party Switch ports and the 1st and 2nd party exclusives as to make them just as valuable from a pricing standpoint despite their lesser graphics.
I do agree that the motion controls aren't as good as they were on the Wii and Wii U though, especially when developers use it as an excuse to use a stupid dual analog hybrid system, whereas avoiding lame dual analog controls is half the benefit of having motion controls in the first place. Despite how awkward the hardware is, Nintendo really screwed up by not including some kind of IR sensor functionality with the Switch.
Also, keep in mind that over most of the Switch's lifespan to date, Nintendo either was still developing 3DS games, or their work has been hampered by COVID-19. Sony and Microsoft have also cut down on game releases this year, and I don't blame any of them for doing so.
@Wavey84 I hear ya. My girlfriend (now wife) had a Wii, so I would play Wii bowling, virtual console, Mario Galaxy at her place. I won a Wii U at a work event in 2013. It was fun, but I didn't love it. The Switch was the first console I bought with my own money since 2001 when I got the PS2.
@kingbk
‘Nintendo fans’ is a large group of people, some of whom have differing opinions.
@kingbk
Was it PS2 that put you off? I loved that system. So many good games.
@dartmonkey Yeah, you totally forgot the Witcher 3. Not sure if you noticed yet from some comments.
I have 17 of these games and one of them I don't have is a free to play game. Add in the Witcher 3 and that makes 18. Shows I support the game if it gets ported to the Switch.
@electrolite77 Very true.
@JimmySpades Who knows. I mean yeah I could buy a PS4 or a gaming PC for X amount of bucks, wait around until games I was never going to buy or even remotely interested in in the first place drop to about 10 bucks so I can willy wave at Switch owners saying I could get em cheaper (and throw in a little xenophobia for good measure)...or I could buy a single game I actually wanted to buy made for the Switch and save hundreds or even thousands. Decisions decisions.
@electrolite77 Um, I liked the PS2. I think I just got burned out on gaming. I was in college and just had other interests at the time. Played a ton of NES and SNES when I was a kid, got an N64 and didn't like it as much but still played it a bit, then got a PS2. GTA III, Hot Shots Golf, Gran Turismo, FFX, Kingdom Hearts... I enjoyed my time with the PS2. I think after playing games for a while, I just wanted to try other things.
The GRID text has been edited to reflect the multiplayer update and I’ve added the Witcher 3, which mysteriously got lopped off the end. Dragon Quest didn’t enjoy being upstaged.
I’ve got most of these, and they’re all top notch quality! A few I owned on PS4 like Witcher and Doom, but never got around to finishing them until the switch version
@KingBowser86 That's exactly what I was going to say! They missed a golden Nintendo reference there.
@Wavey84 dreamcast was by far my most favourite system. That said I love arcade games and was disappointed it didn't last longer.
I do love my switch but it needs more power. If it needed more power in 2020, then 2021+ is going to be really bad.
Paper Mario 30fps Kirby 30fps, Both Zeldas -30fps, and when games run at 60fps then 504p here we go.
@KingBowser86, @Nitwit13 does that mean... there's still hope?
@Blooper987 Oh, absolutely! There are numerous exceptions, because not every game is super demanding.
@Wavey84 That's way too expensive! $80 CAD???!!!!
@Wavey84 Precisely. This is a very solid take on this idea. The Switch is a great console, and it has it's place in the market. I think where it falls short is when we start to see these "demakes" of great games like Witcher 3, etc. Dark Souls runs great, as does Skyrim. It's hard to notice the compromises, other than long load times.
Then you see something like Panzer Dragoon that takes 70+ seconds to load a level...meanwhile the Sega Saturn version loads in just a few seconds, and that's an ancient disc-based console!
Instead of these ultra-hardcore games, I wish the system was more focused on what it can actually do well, instead of being the system of compromises.
@electrolite77 Honestly, if playing something at home on a PC or console is inconvenient, you may need to make better life choices! You're literally saying that relaxing on a couch or at a desk is inconvenient. If that's what you think, I don't know how to help you!
@Itsacardgame See, there you go. You're the first person I've talked to about this issue that has actually brought up something valuable. I totally understand if you are in a large household and there is competition for a TV. That makes sense!
Still doesn't change the fact that Nintendo overcharges, though. Separate issue!
Iron Galaxy's work on the Switch ports of Skyrim, Diablo III, and Overwatch is appreciated.
https://irongalaxystudios.com/
Out Run is one of the best games on Switch and is actually better than the arcade original which is already perfect 🤯
Baldurs Gate I&II. Likewise.
Did everyone miss the button at the bottom of the article linking to the second page? Witcher 3 is there.
Good selection. Maybe I missed it, but the Borderlands has been a great addition to the Switch. And recently Vigor.
Oh and Warframe keeps impressing me. Glad to see that included 🥳
@TG16_IS_BAE ... actually an odd argument here. But the reason I prefer Switch is due to three spinal injuries, and needing to hold my arms in a fixed position hurts like hell after awhile. So the Joycons are amazing.
Btw. not looking for pity as I run, lift weights, hike and do all other normal stuff but my limited time with a mouse/keyboard is spend on working hours and a controller is really bad for me.
So a different angle on why I prefer Switch.
The "Switch tax" though and seeing my PS4pro gather dust. Oh my... that sucks.
For me, Best ports are :
FF X/X-2 HD
FF XII TZA
Yonder the Cloud Catcher Chronicles
Dragon Quest Builders 1
Earthlock
@TG16_IS_BAE
"if playing something at home on a PC or console is inconvenient"
Actually, Yes.
Being tethered on TV monitor all the time, cannot be brought to other places is suck.
Even laptop with its portability cannot replace the Switch as being hybrid.
Perfect is Boring sometimes.
@Kiz3000 page 2 though.. : )
Dragon Quest XI still makes me smile when I think about playing it. My only regret is that it ended.
No Burnout Paradise? I am thoroughly impressed with it.
Awesome. This is absolutely great. Thank you!
Awesome list! I still have to play a lot, but I highly recommend Dragon Quest, Ori, Witcher, Bioshock and Bayonetta.
@Mrd8202
Yeah I know but I live in Japan lol impossible to import it for less than 100$ 😭
So glad you didn't leave off DQXI, one of the finest games I've played in many years!
Good list. I forgot about a couple of these titles. One title you missed that you should consider adding is: Borderlands Legendary Collection
@MrAsild yeah I found a copy of divinity for 70 usd. no way.
Alien isolation is the best looking game on Switch
@Anti-Matter lol Tethered to a TV or tethered to your handheld, it's still tethered.
@Swiftstorm More power to you for fighting past your injury. I've worked with folks with similar injuries/surgeries as a personal trainer/martial arts instructor, so I totally understand how that can be a struggle. Yet, you are overcoming it each time you train, so keep that up, and enjoy your Switch.
YS 8 and final fantasy 12 were also great
@TG16_IS_BAE
Tethered to handhelds ?
I can play my handhelds in the toilet without being tethered on TV.
I can bring them anywhere.
I own most of these titles; not a bad apple in the bunch.
I, for one, am glad these ports exist. There's no way I would have the time to play through many of these games if they weren't portable. For some of us, accessibility trumps performance.
Lots of great additions here from commenters. I really fail to understand people that come to a Nintendo site to whine and b1tch about how Switch versions are downgraded and more expensive. Ummm just buy the game for less and play it on x86 if thats your choice, but for many portability and hybrid functionality matters which is why Switch is getting these games. I think Grid is top notch and really like the grafx tuning options. A few that were missing from the list....Ni No Kuni while only a straight PS3 port was well done and still looks and playe great. AC4 an is excellent port. Valk Chronicles 4 is superb on Switch and Tales of Vesperia is also well ported. Many Indy companies have done a great job bringing their games over some of my favorites like Zen Pinball, Mark of The Ninja and Invisible Inc. and the Steam World games all got top notch efforts on Switch. Last one is Super Mega Baseball....I like 2 better than 3 but both are excellent ports of top notch arcade baseball games.
@Dualmask It is now but wasn't there when the article went live. If you look up about 10 to 15 comments you will see it got added along with Grid being updated.
@Wavey84 well, while I do have multiple tv’s to choose from (even 2 in the bedroom), I live with elderly and children, and my wife. So, while my daughter does game, no one else does, nor wants to see it or hear it. And it wouldn’t be too great of me to lock myself in the bedroom to play games when I have family to do (you know, cook, clean, put to bed, teach, build, etc.). Maybe my situation is unique, But at least I can be present, while I game, and pause it (pretty much every 5 minutes for any reason), sleep it, take it to another room, and when I can, toss it in the dock and play it on tv. I’m glad the ports exist, and I’m personally not one to be missing out on higher res, faster frames, and whatnot. Just me. I know it’s not for everybody, but it works for me.
@TG16_IS_BAE true, Nintendo does keep they’re first party titles evergreen and rarely drop the price. However, the third party publishers also participate in the high price game (they just tend to drop their prices faster. But why is this? Back when I was in the industry, at least one of the first party platforms had a pricing guide that basically had us release at the $60 price (this was when $60 became the normal price). If it went it a box, it was $60. The sales team had to match across platforms to keep parity. There’s other factors in the operation pipeline that keep the price up there, manufacturing, shipping, taxes, storage, retail markup, plus internal overhead cost of the company.
Don't know how it has changed (been out for 5 years), but hasn’t some of there released less than full price? Dark Souls was $40, right? 2K collections were up to 3 games for $60. Other ported titles on Nintendo have also had a lower price as well. But I know it’s also silly looking when a newly polished (or not) remaster or port of a 10 year old game comes along at a new game cost. And it turns people away. Same happens with movies as well.
Okay, I see now. I searched through comments to see if anyone mentioned the addition of Witcher 3 but I didn't see it, but there were a ton of comments and admittedly I got tired of looking, but at the same time it felt like I was the only one who noticed TW3 was on the list.
My bad.
@Anti-Matter Heh, meaning YOU are tethered to it.
Wow...no Borderlands or Metro on the list despite both being perfect ports, however you list Wolfenstein and Doom despite both having horrible graphics due to dynamic scaling and frame rate issues... Wow, does this writer even have a Switch ?
Also, maybe you should have waited a week to check out Crysis...
@EVIL-C
Actually maybe the online bit isn't out yet but it's definitely got local multiplayer and splitscreen
It may be unlikely, but id LOVE to see ORI 2 come to switch! The first one was a masterpiece!
Diablo 3 is class, perfect game to play on the go because you don't need to pay attention to story and the game is tailor made for quick 20 minute bursts and it's always a rock solid 60fps
Dragons dogma is awesome as well
@kingbk
Ah I see. Yeah my College years (a few years before you by the sounds of it) were where I lost interest for a bit.
@Wavey84
I remember being totally underwhelmed by the PS2 at first. Same controller, only two Controller Ports, everything looking a bit grey. Compared to my Dreamcast with Crazy Taxi, Soul Calibur, Metropolis Street Racer, Virtua Tennis etc it all seemed so drab. But then that fell by the wayside (through o fault of its own, more the mistakes Sega had made earlier) and the PS2 just won me over through sheer quantity of good games. Christmas 2001 I finally got one when GTA 3, Jak and Daxter and SSX Tricky came out and it never really stopped. It got Rez and Virtua Tennis 2, then Frequency, Ratchet and Clank, Vice City etc.
I think of PS4 in the same way. A totally unremarkable machine, but one that facilitated tons of great games. Just wish Sega had the money to keep Dreamcast going a bit longer....
@TG16_IS_BAE
I don’t think you understand what life choices are. Some of them are made for you. When you’re a Teenager it’s easy to find time to sit in front of the TV. Adults have Jobs, commutes, appointments, partners, Children, Pets etc etc so Convenience is a big factor. No point getting better graphics on a Tethered Console version if you don’t get time to play it. That’s why Handhelds have been selling so well for thirty years.
@WiltonRoots
It’s the same on every port review or article. The same posters will put “Well I got the PS4 version for x amount less, and I wouldn’t consider paying for an inferior version.”
This ignores that for the many who value convenience more, the Switch version isn’t inferior, and that unless they’re playing on a Top end PC, they are playing a version many others will view as inferior.
It’s just part of the regular rotation on NL and it seems Gaming, that handhelds have been huge business for 30 years and some still can’t grasp why.
@electrolite77 LOL, yes, let’s try to dissect my life because of a comments section. I LOVE keyboard psychologists, you guys are always hilariously off-base. If you don’t think you are tethered to a hand-held, just as much as you are tethered to a home console, you’re simply fooling yourself.
@TG16_IS_BAE
😀 It’s you who said
“ if playing something at home on a PC or console is inconvenient, you may need to make better life choices!....If that's what you think, I don't know how to help you!”
You’re judging others lives because they find Handhelds more convenient. The reason for which is that Handhelds are more convenient. They just are. I can’t take my Xbox to work, or to bed, or in the Car. That’s nothing to do with Life Choices that you feel you can criticise others for, it’s just a fact.
@The-Chosen-one Youngblood looks and plays even better than The New Colossus. It’s a joy to play. And it’s co-op. How’s can that not be good?
The Switch version of all the games mentioned are the best versions of this games, simply because you can take them anywhere you want to, and the experience remains the same.
@electrolite77 I'm not judging your life choices, I'm sarcastically saying that I think you're lazy, pretty plain and simple. "Uhh, why do I have to play a video game, a generally lazy activity, on a TV. Can't someone make this easier for me?"
lol
@Edu23XWiiU
Exactly, and even a game to play on the go.
Switch needs more of these gems.
Mention "Virtua racing" but dont talk about Mudrunner... Ok.
@TG16_IS_BAE Wow, that's terrible! If you ask me, you're the lazy one if you have so much time to just sit in front of a monitor that you can't understand the value of hybrid functionality. Some of us actually like to go places or at least a different room and still be able to play video games (without settling for mediocre mobile games) during periods of downtime.
@BulbasaurusRex I can understand it, and I use mobile devices (including a Switch.) That doesn't stop me from making fun of someone that thinks sitting on a couch to play a video game in front of a TV is inconvenient. BOTH technologies are examples of massive convenience.
@electrolite77 If I wanted to I could buy a PS4 right now. I haven't. Why? because nothing on there appeals to me. It's chock full of all the types of games that turned me away from gaming. If my only choices were PS4 and Xbox, I doubt I would even think about gaming. It would sit there with me thinking "what am I supposed to do with this?" I'd end up just using it as a media player.
The ports are strong on the Switch, but since I missed a lot of games thanks to the Wii U or not owning a PS3/4 it isn't that big of a deal to me. As I stated elsewhere, if a game costs to much I will just wait until it doesn't on the system of my choice.
I have enjoyed some good ports though. Dragon Quest XI, Dragon's Dogma, the Original 90's Doom, and Link's Awakening is just some of the one's I have enjoyed.
@TG16_IS_BAE
Lazy? What are you on about?
The fact is Handhelds are more convenient and that means some people prefer those versions. That’s ruined your blanket claim that Switch ports are ‘a downgrade’ as to some people they simply aren’t. Rather than accept this very simple fact you’ve dug yourself into a position where you’re having to be insulting by criticising others “life choices” and calling them ‘lazy.’
Very strange behaviour.
@electrolite77 lol they are literally downgrades, just do a side by side comparison. Not my fault Nintendo fans settle for less! And very good, you’re hanging on to life choices, you want a cookie or something?
@Slowdive
I'd never notice something like compressed audio in a game like that anyway. And yes I forgot they'd improved the frame rate quite a lot for areas like Blighttown, so it's actually the far superior version.
I know I’m stupid, but I can’t get into dragonquest. Why you ask? The main character’s hair. Bugs me to no end. Yes. I am dumb. 😂
@Magonigal Thanks. That's great they patched it once already. I hope they follow through with the online addition. 🙂
@TG16_IS_BAE
I’m not explaining it again. Some people prefer Convenience (and a Portable version is the most convenient), some people prefer Graphics. Everyone is entitled to their choice, and it’s no reason for you or anyone else to throw around insults. However until you get your head around that, you will continue to be confused, and probably mocked.
@WiltonRoots
Which is totally your choice obviously. And one where occasionally buying the PS4 version cheaper is not going to cancel out the cost of the system. It’s just a surprise that personal choice confuses others.
Certainly I’ve noticed since my 6-year-old started playing games I’ve how little family friendly fare they offer. Nintendo obviously have loads, but even my Xbox sees loads more use because of Game Pass including loads of Lego games, Minecraft, Luckys Tale etc. While I prefer the Forza Horizon games (driving but fun) to any PS4 exclusive, which really creates some bafflement.
Gaming has never been more varied in terms of the amount available and the number of ways to play it, and that’s going to continue. Sitting in front of a TV with a Controller is not the one true way, and hasn’t been for a very long time.
Yep. You pretty much stole this idea from SwitchUp. GG. At least link to their video - https://youtu.be/OgVCiQ3whG0
@electrolite77 Hey man, you’re becoming the equivalent of a stalker at this point. Cease and desist.
@electrolite77 I think people assume you should have every system under the sun. I don't see gaming as being that serious. It's something I do when I can be bothered. Purely a leisure pursuit. The vast majority of games they talk about being cheaper I have no interest in, oh great, miserable bobbing gun kill everything game is cheaper and better on the PS4. I have no interest in miserable bobbing gun kill everything game in the first place so I fail to see the relevance. I just don't care.
What the Switch does is gives me opportunities to indulge without even turning my TV on, I can have a laugh playing a shootemup while lying in bed, much the same as I can level up and grind in DQXI S without plonking myself down and vegetating in front of a TV for hours on end. Convenience. Grab, play, throw it to the side. It's the laptop of consoles. Yes there's compromises power wise but what do people expect out of a unit that size?
Ohh i loved Okami, never played the old one but the artstyle was gorgeous enough to keep me hooked on the go
And here I thought this was gonna be another plug for the overhyped CRYSIS. They're pushing the hell out of that game and I see no mention. Something's up.
It is bonkers to me to see The Witcher 3 referred to as a lesser experience on Switch. I own it on PS4 and PC, and Switch is absolutely where I prefer to play it, purely for how well it runs in portable mode and how pleasant it is to play it that way. Honestly, with the most recent patch, it's as gorgeous on that small screen as anything else on the system, and that they managed to cram the entirety of that massive game onto the Switch is witchcraft.
That said, I think that almost everything on the Switch suffers from being put on a 4K TV - of course it does, it's a machine that caps output at 1080 and struggles to maintain even that resolution for many of its games. It's a 720p tablet with TV output options, not a 4K-ready home console. That's not a knock against it, that's just what it is.
The best port on the Switch, by far, is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Let's not forget that Grid Autosport also supports the Nintendo Gamecube controller and it's analog triggers!
https://support.feralinteractive.com/en/mac-linux-games/gridautosport/faqs/switch_gamecube_controller/
I'm surprised Spyro's not on here, that's a great port.
This is definitely due an update now
@nintendolife will Dying Light be on here?
