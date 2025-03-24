Updated with Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. Enjoy!

You see that mountain on the horizon? You can go there! That old gaming chestnut has been around for a very long time now, but for old-school gamers who remember the compartmentalised kingdoms of yore, there's a special magic still to be derived from being able to trek your way to a distant summit in modern open worlds. Video games, eh? Marvellous.

Despite the console's diminutive size, Nintendo Switch has accrued a selection of vast kingdoms and open worlds to explore and enjoy since launch, and below we've collected our picks of the very best open-world games on Switch.

How do we define an 'open world'? Well, exploration of a large overworld is fundamental, preferably with as little gating as possible. The non-linear ability to go anywhere, anytime, is a key part of the titles below — whether you've got the chops to survive or not. If you're after 2D platformers that gradually reveal a large open map to explore, you should check out our guide to the best Switch Metroidvanias.

So, let's take a look at a selection — in no particular order — of the best open worlds on Switch.