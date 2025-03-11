We've swept and bolstered this list of great Switch games on the cheaper end of the spectrum. We've also added the lowest-ever sale price to each entry, in case you'd rather wishlist 'em and wait for a bargain.

Nintendo Switch's huge library can be overwhelming, with quite literally hundreds of incredible options on eShop. There's always something to tempt you amongst the good, the bad, and the ugly, whether there's one of those enormous sales on or not.

In this guide, we've rounded up the best cheap Switch games that cost less than $20/£20. Every single one below scored an 'Excellent' 9/10 rating or higher in our review.

We've ordered them from cheapest to most expensive with prices displayed in both USD and GBP, and we've included their lowest ever sale price, too. We believe that these games represent excellent value for money at full RRP, but they can often be found on sale for considerably less.

Of course, there are a bunch of free-to-play Switch games that cost nothing to download, so be sure to check them out. But now let's take a look at a whopping 50 of the best cheap Nintendo Switch games, starting with the most budget-friendly...

Downwell (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Moppin Release Date: 31st Jan 2019 ( USA ) / 31st Jan 2019 ( UK/EU )







Switch eShop Price: $2.99 / £2.69

Lowest ever price: $0.99 / £0.89 This is an excellent port of a game that feels like it’s found a natural home on Switch thanks to a plethora of control options and the console’s natural facility with vertical orientation. Short of popping your 4K TV on its side, Switch offers the very best way to play Downwell. Its roguelike structure and twitch platforming might not be for everyone, but you should really give it a chance. For our money, it’s a modern classic that should be in everyone’s collection.

Lunistice (Switch eShop) Publisher: Deck 13 / Developer: A Grumpy Fox Release Date: 10th Nov 2022 ( USA ) / 10th Nov 2022 ( UK/EU )













Switch eShop Price: $4.99 / £4.99

Lowest ever price: $3.74 / £3.74 Lunistice takes us back to the joys of mid-90s platforming in all of the right ways. Combining some fantastic level design with a low-poly visual style that appears to have been taken straight from a classic PS1 title, this is a game that is so dripping in nostalgia it becomes difficult to put down. An initial playthrough isn't going to require the longest of gaming sessions, but repeated runs are a must for all of the completionists out there. If 3D platforming is your vibe, this is among the top indie titles in the genre. Also, if you're a fan of nostalgia-driven 32-/64-bit platformers, the Toree games and Cavern of Dreams are also great.

Subsurface Circular (Switch eShop) Publisher: Bithell Games / Developer: Ant Workshop Release Date: 1st Mar 2018 ( USA ) / 1st Mar 2018 ( UK/EU )









Switch eShop Price: $5.99 / £4.79

Lowest ever price: $2.99 / £2.39 Subsurface Circular is a landmark moment in interactive storytelling. The elegance of its escalation is simply unmatched, as it tells a story that makes you feel like you’re in completely over your head, and yet still perfectly believable. The characters you meet along the way all feel unique with their own personality, which makes interacting with them a test of wit and cunning as you use the conversational mechanics to their full effect. There’s nothing else quite like Subsurface Circular, and when that uniqueness is combined with the phenomenal narrative at hand, you have all the ingredients for a simply unforgettable and very special journey aboard the subway.

Florence (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Mountains Release Date: 13th Feb 2020 ( USA ) / 13th Feb 2020 ( UK/EU )











Switch eShop Price: $5.99 / £4.99

Lowest ever price: $1.99 / £1.79 Florence is an evocation of the beauty, sadness, and hope that comes from any human connection we make in our lives, whether with art, nature, or another person. It's a succinct and incredibly successful exploration of moments you'll recognise from your own life, and the way it mirrors thoughts and feelings through small gameplay mechanics makes it one of the most affecting experiences we've enjoyed on Switch, or any other platform.

A Short Hike (Switch eShop) Publisher: Whippoorwill / Developer: Adam Robinson-Yu Release Date: 18th Aug 2020 ( USA ) / 18th Aug 2020 ( UK/EU )



















Switch eShop Price: $7.99 / £6.29

Lowest ever price: $4.79 / £3.77 A Short Hike is a fat-free experience from top to bottom – or should we say bottom to top? It's the kind of game that makes us just sigh with happiness when we recall our time with it, and even having played it through to its ostensible conclusion multiple times, we know for a fact there are still things to see and do on that mountain. What we have here is something of an apotheosis – a milestone in indie games akin to Cave Story, or Spelunky. The very best bits of multiple game genres, stripped of all padding and bloat, mixed perfectly into a delicious video game stew that only gets richer and richer the more you play. An exploration in every sense of the word, A Short Hike is cute without being twee, challenging without being obnoxious, and emotional without being cloying. A landmark game for all ages. Don't miss this one.

RITE (Switch eShop) Publisher: Pond Games / Developer: Pond Games Release Date: 23rd Aug 2022 ( USA ) / 23rd Aug 2022 ( UK/EU )



















Switch eShop Price: $6.99 / £5.19

Lowest ever price: $3.49 / £2.59 Rite is an absolute gem. Developer Pond Games nails the execution of a simple platforming concept and wraps things up before the game overstays its welcome. At the price of just seven bucks, this one is a no-brainer pick-up for anyone who considers themselves a fan of tough platformers; tight controls, challenging levels, and a chill soundtrack all combine to make Rite the easiest of recommendations.

Quake (Switch eShop) Publisher: Bethesda / Developer: id Software Release Date: 19th Aug 2021 ( USA ) / 19th Aug 2021 ( UK/EU )



















Switch eShop Price: $9.99 / £7.99

Lowest ever price: $3.29 / £2.63 Quake returns in a feature-rich remaster that delicately updates the classic FPS, adding lots of optional bells and whistles, packing in a ton of content, and delivering the definitive way to play this masterpiece in the process. There's a wealth of online and co-op options here, a glorious new expansion to blast through from MachineGames, super slick performance in both docked and handheld modes, and it's all available at a cracking price point. This really is a stellar port of one gaming's true greats and an absolutely essential addition to your Switch library. Also, Quake 2 is similarly epic - and cheap.

Rogue Legacy (Switch eShop) Publisher: Cellar Door Games / Developer: Cellar Door Games Release Date: 6th Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 6th Nov 2018 ( UK/EU )









Switch eShop Price: $14.99 / £10.99

Lowest ever price: $2.02 / £1.53 If you were to take everything that makes a good roguelike title (interesting level design, worthwhile replay loop, strong combat system) and mix it up with some writing which is big on laughs, then you might just end up with something like Rogue Legacy (or it's successor Rogue Legacy 2, though that's a bit too expensive for this list). This is a game that is well aware of its genre's fans and what makes them tick. Combining the high points of Castlevania, Dead Cells and the long line of 2D sidescrolling roguelike adventures, Rogue Legacy is strong enough to stand amongst the best of them.

Undertale (Switch eShop) Publisher: 8-4 / Developer: 8-4 Release Date: 18th Sep 2018 ( USA ) / 18th Sep 2018 ( UK/EU )











Switch eShop Price: $14.99 / £11.99

Lowest ever price: $8.99 / £7.19 It is difficult to talk about Undertale and still be taken seriously at the end of it. If the term "RPG" sends a shiver down your spine but you remain interested in the genre nonetheless, then this could be the one for you. The game borrows all of the tried and tested tropes of the genre before dialling it up to 11 on the weirdness scale with some excellent writing, a fantastic combat system and a series of different ways that the story can go. This isn't all sword waving and stabbing, there is a lot more to Undertale than meets the eye.

Horace (Switch eShop) Publisher: 505 Games / Developer: Paul Helman Release Date: 21st Oct 2020 ( USA ) / 21st Oct 2020 ( UK/EU )



















Switch eShop Price: $14.99 / £10.99

Lowest ever price: $2.09 / £1.09 Horace is something very special. If you have any interest in superb level design, excellent storytelling, terrific art, evocative music, great characters, hilarious situations and emotional gut punches, it's a no-brainer. It's moving without being manipulative, clever without being smug, and nostalgic without being a lazy rehash. It's a platformer, but it's so much more than that. So yes, Horace is another indie masterpiece, and every gamer who enjoys quality experiences should play it; a masterpiece that owes so much to its medium, but has the strength, creativity and identity to stand alone as something very, very special. Buy this.