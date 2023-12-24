Best Switch Lego Games

What is the best LEGO game on Nintendo Switch? It's perhaps surprising to see just how many games based on a Danish plastic brick system (habitually melded to another juicy licence) have graced Nintendo's hybrid system since launch. Looking back, we've had Switch ports of older Lego games, all-new releases, and even a couple that weren't a port or a licensed crossover with another huge media franchise, including Lego Bricktales.

With so many Lego games on Switch, it's tough to know where to start when you're looking for a brick fix. Fortunately, you lovely Nintendo Life readers are here to help.

Yes, below is a list of every Lego game on Nintendo Switch, as ranked by you. The order here is updated in real-time according to each game's corresponding User Rating in the Nintendo Life game database, so even as you read this it's entirely possible to influence the order below.

If you haven't rated your favourites yet, simply click the 'star' of the game you wish to rate and assign a score right now. If you have, well, thank you! Go get a warm beverage and scroll down to find the best (and, conversely, the worst) Lego Nintendo Switch games. Let’s start with the worst, shall we?…

15. LEGO Brawls (Switch) Publisher: Bandai Namco / Developer: RED Games Release Date: 2nd Sep 2022 ( USA ) / 2nd Sep 2022 ( UK/EU )















Originally released back in September 2019 on Apple Arcade, LEGO Brawls is a Super Smash Bros.-style fighting game that sees you jump into eight-player action as one of over 200 unlockable Lego minifigures brawling across a slew of Lego-themed arenas in free-for-all fights or cooperative face-offs where two teams of four duel over a simple objective. It sounds exciting, it looks great, and we absolutely love Lego! Unfortunately, it's all let down by extremely basic gameplay and stuttering performance on Switch. It's hard to see anyone beyond, perhaps, very young kids getting a lot out of what's on offer here, and there are better Lego-themed games that cater for the whole family.

14. LEGO Worlds (Switch) Publisher: Warner Bros / Developer: TT Games Release Date: 5th Sep 2017 ( USA ) / 8th Sep 2017 ( UK/EU )















There are lots of great ideas in LEGO Worlds, and every now and then you can see glimpses of real potential, but this is a gaming equivalent of what happens when you pull a tray of cookies out of the oven too early, leaving you with underdone treats. The core concept behind Lego Worlds isn’t the problem, but the flawed execution is. Perhaps TT Games will figure out how to better refine the ideas it contains, but we would advise you to hold off on this one unless you're a die-hard brick fanatic who's willing to put up with some awkward, unwieldy systems. Creative players will get more enjoyment out of this game due to its sandbox mode, but it's undeniably clunky; anyone who lacks the creative gene is better off sticking with another entry — any other entry — of the Lego series.

13. LEGO Bricktales (Switch) Publisher: Thunderful / Developer: Clockstone STUDIO Release Date: 12th Oct 2022 ( USA ) / 12th Oct 2022 ( UK/EU )

















LEGO Bricktales isn’t perfect, but it offers up a refreshingly unique experience relative to the litany of action platformers based on licensed IP we’ve been getting for nearly two decades now. We sincerely appreciated the focus on low-stress building puzzles that encourage and reward creative solutions. It's the kind of game that you just take at your own pace and lose yourself for a bit to the relaxing tunes and simple act of building. It's a shame, then, that awkward controls hamper your creativity and hold it back from greatness. Couple that with performance issues on Switch, and we'd recommend playing on PC if you can. Still, Bricktales is the closest thing in years that a Lego video game has gotten to the actual feeling of playing with Lego, and those of you who appreciate the famous toy will find something to love here.

12. The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (Switch) Publisher: WB Games / Developer: TT Games Release Date: 26th Feb 2019 ( USA ) / 26th Mar 2019 ( UK/EU )









The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame wasn't the groundbreaking reinvention the franchise so desperately needed, but it was still a step in the right direction. It's got the same one-note combat you'll be familiar with if you've played any other Lego game (though with some Master Builder special attacks thrown in for good measure) and missions too often boil down to 'Go find enough resources to build this item, which opens this door, etc'. But for all the times it falls into the pitfalls of its own past, there's also plenty to appreciate. The focus on collecting resources makes total sense for a game all about breaking everything in sight, and the mixture of sandbox levels and creative building options is a reminder that LEGO Worlds had plenty of ideas worth revisiting.

9. LEGO The Incredibles (Switch) Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive / Developer: TT Games Release Date: 15th Jun 2018 ( USA ) / 13th Jul 2018 ( UK/EU )







LEGO The Incredibles is exactly the kind of inoffensive and family-friendly action adventure fun you’d expect from a TT Games offering. You’re better off watching the film before you buy as it’ll ruin the plot without a second thought — obviously — but with its activity-filled sandbox and the usual mix of platforming and puzzle-solving, it’s an ideal way to keep younger fans happy once they leave the cinema. It's slight but generally satisfying popcorn fare.