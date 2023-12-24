Best Switch Lego Games

What is the best LEGO game on Nintendo Switch? It's perhaps surprising to see just how many games based on a Danish plastic brick system (habitually melded to another juicy licence) have graced Nintendo's hybrid system since launch. Looking back, we've had Switch ports of older Lego games, all-new releases, and even a couple that weren't a port or a licensed crossover with another huge media franchise, including Lego Bricktales.
With so many Lego games on Switch, it's tough to know where to start when you're looking for a brick fix. Fortunately, you lovely Nintendo Life readers are here to help.
Yes, below is a list of every Lego game on Nintendo Switch, as ranked by you. The order here is updated in real-time according to each game's corresponding User Rating in the Nintendo Life game database, so even as you read this it's entirely possible to influence the order below.
If you haven't rated your favourites yet, simply click the 'star' of the game you wish to rate and assign a score right now. If you have, well, thank you! Go get a warm beverage and scroll down to find the best (and, conversely, the worst) Lego Nintendo Switch games. Let’s start with the worst, shall we?…
15. LEGO Brawls (Switch)
Originally released back in September 2019 on Apple Arcade, LEGO Brawls is a Super Smash Bros.-style fighting game that sees you jump into eight-player action as one of over 200 unlockable Lego minifigures brawling across a slew of Lego-themed arenas in free-for-all fights or cooperative face-offs where two teams of four duel over a simple objective. It sounds exciting, it looks great, and we absolutely love Lego!
Unfortunately, it's all let down by extremely basic gameplay and stuttering performance on Switch. It's hard to see anyone beyond, perhaps, very young kids getting a lot out of what's on offer here, and there are better Lego-themed games that cater for the whole family.
14. LEGO Worlds (Switch)
There are lots of great ideas in LEGO Worlds, and every now and then you can see glimpses of real potential, but this is a gaming equivalent of what happens when you pull a tray of cookies out of the oven too early, leaving you with underdone treats. The core concept behind Lego Worlds isn’t the problem, but the flawed execution is. Perhaps TT Games will figure out how to better refine the ideas it contains, but we would advise you to hold off on this one unless you're a die-hard brick fanatic who's willing to put up with some awkward, unwieldy systems. Creative players will get more enjoyment out of this game due to its sandbox mode, but it's undeniably clunky; anyone who lacks the creative gene is better off sticking with another entry — any other entry — of the Lego series.
13. LEGO Bricktales (Switch)
LEGO Bricktales isn’t perfect, but it offers up a refreshingly unique experience relative to the litany of action platformers based on licensed IP we’ve been getting for nearly two decades now. We sincerely appreciated the focus on low-stress building puzzles that encourage and reward creative solutions. It's the kind of game that you just take at your own pace and lose yourself for a bit to the relaxing tunes and simple act of building. It's a shame, then, that awkward controls hamper your creativity and hold it back from greatness. Couple that with performance issues on Switch, and we'd recommend playing on PC if you can. Still, Bricktales is the closest thing in years that a Lego video game has gotten to the actual feeling of playing with Lego, and those of you who appreciate the famous toy will find something to love here.
12. The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (Switch)
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame wasn't the groundbreaking reinvention the franchise so desperately needed, but it was still a step in the right direction. It's got the same one-note combat you'll be familiar with if you've played any other Lego game (though with some Master Builder special attacks thrown in for good measure) and missions too often boil down to 'Go find enough resources to build this item, which opens this door, etc'. But for all the times it falls into the pitfalls of its own past, there's also plenty to appreciate. The focus on collecting resources makes total sense for a game all about breaking everything in sight, and the mixture of sandbox levels and creative building options is a reminder that LEGO Worlds had plenty of ideas worth revisiting.
11. LEGO 2K Drive (Switch eShop)
LEGO 2K Drive is a racing game that so nearly reaches its potential, but it steps on a few stray bricks along the way. The core driving feels good, the Story mode has plenty to do, and the creation tools are legitimately impressive. However, it's let down by technical shortcomings, a lack of sharing options, and somewhat slimy monetisation. The foundations of a really great arcade racer are here, but poor optimisation in this Switch version and certain design decisions mean it's unlikely to overtake the competition.
10. The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game (Switch)
Lego games are typically quite good. Movie franchise games are typically quite bad. The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game is both, but ultimately it feels more like a movie game than a Lego game. Poor level design, long load times and bugs make for a game that doesn't realise its full potential; funny dialogue and entertaining movie clips can't elevate this one to greatness. If you're looking for a great Lego game for your Switch, there are plenty more to chose from — only approach this if you're a Ninjago fanatic.
9. LEGO The Incredibles (Switch)
LEGO The Incredibles is exactly the kind of inoffensive and family-friendly action adventure fun you’d expect from a TT Games offering. You’re better off watching the film before you buy as it’ll ruin the plot without a second thought — obviously — but with its activity-filled sandbox and the usual mix of platforming and puzzle-solving, it’s an ideal way to keep younger fans happy once they leave the cinema. It's slight but generally satisfying popcorn fare.
8. LEGO DC Super-Villains (Switch)
As you’d expect, LEGO DC Super-Villains doesn’t make many attempts to change up the formula that’s served it so well for so long, but with a vast library of well-applied and famous baddies to draw from it offers a far more engaging and memorable story than the stretched-too-thin LEGO The Incredibles. With a brilliant cast on hand (can anyone really compare to Hamill’s Joker?), a huge sandbox hub and all the customisation options you could want in Danish brick form, this familiar playground has bags of charm.
Not looking at the list yet, if Marvel Super Heroes isn't No. 1, I'm gonna be angry.
Edit: ....You chose wisely.
It's a shame that the classic Lego Star Wars games (Complete Saga, III Clone Wars) aren't available. They're so good and would love them on the Switch.
@StarPoint The Skywalker Saga is coming out in a few weeks. I guess that's something 😅
Lego City Undercover<33
lego dc super villains deserved better, definitely better than lego marvel superheroes 2.
Last month I bought lego marvel super heroes 2. I was a big fan of Lego games on 3ds and Vita, bit this game is just not fun and logical. It is the worst Lego game I’ve played in years…
Won’t recommend
Lego City undercover, great game free of the franchise tie in. Criminal we haven't seen another one.
Lego DC SV was waay better then super heroes 2 in my opinion, I feel like they got gutted in this list, oh well, at least they have the first super heroes game in 2nd place.
Of the ones I've played on the Switch:
1. City Undercover
2. Marvel SH1
3. DC Super Villains
4. Harry Potter
5. Builder's Journey
6. Marvel SH2
7. Jurassic World
8. Worlds
I haven't played the others. (I played LEGO Movie 1 on the Wii or Wii U which was decent).
I think DC Super Villains ought to be higher as it was far more fun than Jurassic World and SH2.
Loved the top 5 there dearly.
As others have said, Lego Marvel 2 is absolutely awful and it's certainly not better than Lego DC. And this is coming from a Marvel fan
Mmmmmm. Nooo please. N.1 Lego city and Lego worlds don't deserve n.10
If you've played one lego game, you've played them all.
Isssh. Don't include Lego Worlds on any list unless it's a worse games of all-time list. Absolutely garbage.
The thing that's so disappointing about that game is that Lego should be able to design an amazing open-world Minecraft-esque type game. It would sell billions if done correctly.
Like others, I’d put DC Super Villains above Marvel Superheroes 2. It’s strange because the first Marvel Superheroes is great but the second one just didn’t happen for me at all. Jurassic World is very good too.
Lego City is easily best lego game ever made. So the list is bad.
Some of my favorite games. I wish they’d re release the origins Star Wars ones, LOTR, and even Indiana Jones on the switch
still super bummed lord of the rings, the hobbit and the lego batman games arent on the switch yet, they're so good
Fun fact: I used those pneumatic technic tubes way back in the days to create my own stretchy arm blue lego super hero, like in that image.
I only like LEGO CITY UNDERCOVER and I have finished the games 3 times (Wii U, Switch & PS4 version).
From what I’ve played:
Honorable Mention: Lego Jurassic World
I played it on 3DS and it was pretty good, but would probably be last place here. However, I don’t feel like the two versions are the same.
4: Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
Really good game, but is just a bit too jank at times. The story also just kind of ends, with no real climax or anything. It just can’t escape the shadow of the original.
3: Lego DC Super Villains
Very similar to Marvel Super Heroes 2, but the villain aspect adds a nice bit of flair. The level design is a bit too claustrophobic for my liking, though. Much better story and feel this time around.
2: Lego The Incredibles
This was surprisingly excellent! A new, different IP is quite good for me, and the level design here I though was much improved. The open worlds to explore here reminded me a lot of number 1…
1. Lego Marvel Super Heroes
I don’t think this will ever be topped. Great characters, story, gameplay, simple yet fun level design, actually fun boss fights, and still the best hub world in a Lego game.
I’m really pumped for Skywalker Saga.
I think this list is alright. DC Super Villains and Marvel Super Heroes are definitely the better standard games on there, but I'd still put the Harry Potter Collection above them solely because of my bias for the earlier LEGO games.
LEGO City Undercover is still my favorite out of the bunch, though. It was such a creative departure for the series and the hub world is so vast and fun to explore.
If only Nintendo wasn't 10 years behind in the online area I'd probably pick some of these up on sale for achievements. Maybe by 2030 we can have normal things like that and maybe GASP a way to message friends?!
LEGO Worlds was so fun ngl
I like Marvel and don't own a single Lego game on Switch, so I'll probably grab Marvel Superheroes, at some point.
None of the classic Lego star wars, batman, or Indiana Jones games on switch is a huge blunder
Put 2 and 3 near the bottom and then bump lego city above marvel superheroes and this list is nearly perfect.
@SteamEngenius Not meaning to sound facetious but do people still actually care about achievements?
Any Lego list that doesn't have Lego City Undercover as #1 is invalid, lol.
@SteamEngenius
So your reason for not getting these games on switch is no achievements? Why?
I appreciated LEGO Incredibles, if only because I could put a speedster in instead of a vehicle and work on some of those race challenges. I'm horrible at controlling the vehicles if something gets a little off so this was a welcome change.
