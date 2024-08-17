Updated with Cat Quest III. Enjoy!

When does an RPG become an action RPG? Is it the moment turn-based battles are switched out for real-time combat? When does an action RPG stray into adventure or hack-and-slash territory, then? Do numbers have to go up? What year is this? Who is the President?

It's questions like these that keep the more fastidious among us up at night, and it's certainly fun to debate the ins-and-outs and the ifs-and-buts of video game genres, but the cross-pollination of mechanics across categories makes it ever more difficult to break them out into specific, contained groups.

So we present to you - in no particular order - our pick of the best action RPGs on Nintendo Switch. These are games with RPG-style mechanics and real-time combat, including the odd adventure game with a hack-and-slash flavour. This selection will be updated as and when new titles are released, so you'll always know what's worth sinking your precious time into.

And please understand that we know there are edge cases, crossovers, and genre-straddlers which don't fit snugly under one label - it's a broad church! If you're more a fan of turn-based battling you'll want to check out our picks for the best RPGs on Switch, a grand selection of more traditional (J)RPGs and turn-based dungeon crawlers. Alternatively, strategy and tactics fans may want to peruse our list of the best strategy games for Switch.

And remember, if you're in doubt about a game or exactly what it entails, simply click the 'Our Review' button for a more in-depth look to help decide whether or not it's your sort of thing.

Okay, preamble over! Let's take a swing at this...

Bastion (Switch eShop) Publisher: Supergiant Games / Developer: Supergiant Games Release Date: 13th Sep 2018 ( USA ) / 13th Sep 2018 ( UK/EU )









Bastion is an unforgettable and enjoyable piece of software with a charismatic narrator, beautiful visuals, and intense action gameplay. Heavy character customisation make this a fairytale that you’ll want to dive into again and again, and while the isometric view sometimes gets in the way of the gameplay, the other aspects of Bastion more than make up for this slight misstep. We’d highly recommend you give Bastion a try if you haven’t played it elsewhere already; although this Switch port brings nothing new to the table, Bastion is a memorable modern classic and an absolute must-play.

Portal Knights (Switch) Publisher: 505 Games / Developer: Keen Games Release Date: 23rd Nov 2017 ( USA ) / 23rd Nov 2017 ( UK/EU )









Portal Knights has been designed in such a way that encourages co-operative play; sharing the fun of exploring the worlds and discovering new things together is undoubtedly one of the game’s largest selling points. If you would rather play the game alone, though, there is nothing stopping you from doing so and you’ll still find that there is an enjoyable adventure to be had (albeit with a slightly different focus on how to go about completing tasks). Sitting somewhere between the Minecraft-type gameplay of building and exploring, and the RPG-like features of crafting, battling, and upgrading your character’s skills and abilities, Portal Knights feels like it would most suit families, friends or even distant friends online, looking for a sometimes challenging - but usually charming - package. Portal Knights $19.93

£17.99

Amazon (UK)

Transistor (Switch eShop) Publisher: Supergiant Games / Developer: Supergiant Games Release Date: 1st Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 1st Nov 2018 ( UK/EU )









Supergiant Games outdid itself with Transistor, providing an engaging ARPG experience that managed to improve upon its predecessor in many ways while adding in distinct new elements that help to define its identity. It's another welcome addition to the Switch library, and is the epitome of a modern RPG classic. Its fusion of cyberpunk elements, unconventional and effective storytelling, and dynamic gameplay make for a game that you won’t want to miss out on.