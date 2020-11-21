Secret of Evermore is a refreshing take on the Secret of Mana gameplay formula and serves up one of the more unique and interesting Squaresoft RPG storylines of the 16-bit generation.

The high level of difficulty at times might turn you off, but if you've got the mettle to stick it out, you'll find that the quest is one well worth experiencing. And if you enjoyed Mana, you'll find a lot to like here, as it's very similar in style and presentation.

33. NBA Jam (SNES) Publisher: Acclaim Entertainment / Developer: Midway Release Date: 4th Apr 1994 ( USA ) / 10th Mar 1996 ( UK/EU )













Fast-paced and addictive with catchy music and visuals that are still easy on the eyes today, NBA Jam has aged very well and stands as the definitive basketball game of its generation. This 1995 SNES port delivered an admirable home-console version of Midway's arcade original from '93. And although there were many sequels that tweaked the formula, updating the roster and adding extra bells and whistles, none bettered the original in core gameplay quality. Jam swished it first time.

32. Zombies Ate My Neighbors (SNES) Publisher: Konami / Developer: LucasArts Release Date: Sep 1993 ( USA ) / 1993 ( UK/EU )















Zombies Ate My Neighbors feels like what you get if you somehow turned Contra into a second-rate horror movie. If shooting everything in sight and blowing stuff up is your thing (and given your penchant for video games, we'll go out on a limb and say it probably is), you're going to love this unusual Super Nintendo action title. Developed by LucasArts and put out by Konami, it might be a little on the strange side, but any time you're given the opportunity to shoot a zombie in the face with a bazooka, you know you're in for a real treat.

31. ActRaiser (SNES) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Quintet Release Date: Nov 1991 ( USA ) / 18th Mar 1993 ( UK/EU )















Combining an overhead 'god' mode with some side-on, sword-swinging, platforming goodness, ActRaiser wraps put two distinct styles of gameplay with an incredible score by Yuzo Koshiro (you may have noticed that we're quite partial to his tunes around these parts). In isolation, the component gameplay parts perhaps don't hold up as well as they might, but taken as a whole with its brilliant soundtrack, Quintet's game is unmissable.

28. F-Zero (SNES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: Aug 1991 ( USA ) / 1992 ( UK/EU ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online













F-Zero was an incredible template on which its sublime successors were modelled, and for that we shall forever be thankful. That's not to say the original isn't a gem in its own right — it's a racing classic that feels fast and tight to this day — but its lack of multiplayer tends to put it behind its sequels, at least in our minds (a criticism that F-Zero 99 addressed). Still, this remains a thrilling 16-bit ride and we're more than happy to fire it up again (via Nintendo Switch Online if we don't happen to have our SNES hooked up) whenever the notion takes us.

25. Street Fighter II: The World Warrior (SNES) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 15th Jul 1992 ( USA ) / 19th Jan 2007 ( UK/EU )









Capcom essentially created a genre with this game. While one-on-one fighters existed prior to its release (the original Street Fighter being just one example), this game pioneered many concepts which are now commonplace. The first Street Fighter II on the SNES remains a solid fighter, but pure nostalgia might not be enough for some. When you consider the two direct SNES sequels added so much, it can be hard to go back. If you're one of the few who preferred the 'purity' of the game before Capcom started tweaking, adding new fighters and filling the titles with daft adjectives and punctuation, this still packs a punch, though.

24. Illusion of Gaia (SNES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Quintet Release Date: 1st Sep 1994 ( USA ) / 27th Apr 1995 ( UK/EU )



















Although not as close to perfection as its two siblings — Soul Blazer and the later Terranigma — it's not hard to see why Nintendo themselves published Illusion of Gaia outside Japan. Known as Illusion of Time in Europe, it is incredibly linear compared to the other two, with not a single side quest other than collecting Red Jewels and many areas becoming forever inaccessible as the game progresses, severely limiting your sense of freedom. Monsters don't respawn, either, making repeat visits to dungeons pointless. However, aided by a larger narrative, a great soundtrack, and improved visuals, it still manages to be one of the most entertaining action RPGs on the SNES, and a fitting second game in the trilogy.

22. Mega Man X2 (SNES) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: Jan 1995 ( USA ) / 18th Oct 1995 ( UK/EU )













Like so many games in Capcom's blue-hued back catalogue, Mega Man X2 doesn't really do much in the way of innovation. You could argue that it feels more like a level pack for the previous game if you were feeling uncharitable, but given the sheer quality of its predecessor, it's hard to get upset. While it's obviously a bit less original, X2 is very solid and delivers 'more of the same' with style.

21. Terranigma (SNES) Publisher: Enix / Developer: Quintet Release Date: 19th Dec 1996 ( UK/EU )















Few role-playing experiences are quite as enjoyable or engrossing as Terranigma, 16-bit or otherwise. Not only is the quest absolutely epic in size, but the way the storyline continues to evolve and unfold gives it a cinematic feel. Terranigma did for action RPGs what games like Final Fantasy and Chrono Trigger did for the more traditional RPG market; it's one of those games that once you play, you'll never forget it.

20. Final Fantasy II (SNES) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Squaresoft Release Date: 23rd Nov 1991 ( USA ) / 11th Jun 2010 ( UK/EU )













Final Fantasy IV (or II as US gamers knew it in '91) might show its age, but the SNES version remains a brilliant way to experience this seminal series entry. There's still something quite charming and engaging about this classic, a testament to its staying power, and any RPG fan who missed out will quickly recognise what all the fuss was about. Of course, you might want to check it out in Pixel Remaster form now — it's certainly the easiest way if you own a Switch — but whatever way you play it, just know you're picking up an all-timer.

18. Kirby Super Star (SNES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: HAL Laboratory Release Date: 20th Sep 1996 ( USA ) / 23rd Jan 1997 ( UK/EU ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online













This is less a game and more a smorgasbord of ideas thrown at the SNES which, somewhat improbably, congeals into a satisfying blend of games, sub-games, and minigames. There are nine in total but the titular character is a versatile hero that manages to suck up these experimental bits and pieces and meld them into a whole greater than the sum of its parts. 'Cohesive' might be generous, but Kirby Super Star is thoroughly entertaining and well worth a look.

14. Super Castlevania IV (SNES) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 4th Dec 1991 ( USA ) / 23rd Nov 1992 ( UK/EU )

















In Europe, Super Castlevania IV actually released before Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, which gives you some indication of why so many fans directly compare them, despite the power difference between the NES and SNES. On many levels, Super Castlevania IV (which is essentially a retelling of the original game) scales things back. There are no branching pathways and Simon Belmont is the only character you get to control. However, in practically every other respect, Super Castlevania IV is arguably the better of the two. The visuals and music are taken to an entirely new level thanks to the power of the 16-bit console, with the soundtrack, in particular, being one of the best you'll hear on any cartridge-based system. The gameplay, which makes good use of the SNES' Mode 7 capabilities, is as tight and engaging as you like, even if it's a little less challenging than the NES entries. A true classic.