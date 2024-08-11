Updated with a number of 2023 and 2024 games, including Thank Goodness You're Here! Enjoy.
What does it mean to be funny? Merriam-Webster defines funny as "affording light mirth and laughter", and in these dark times, don't we all need a little bit of Light Mirth?
Well, do we have the mirth-inducing games for you! From witty writing to pants-wettingly chaotic co-op games, this list has every kind of light mirth that you could ever want. Not all games are made equal, so your mileage may vary when it comes to what makes you laugh — if you're amused by people getting their legs sawn off or whatever, nothing short of professional help can reach you now — but hopefully you'll find something to make you lol, lmao, or even roflmao (do so with caution, please).
So, grab your clown noses and your spare pair of trousers, and get ready for our rundown of the games most likely to make you cry with laughter (and light mirth!) on the Nintendo Switch...
Return to Monkey Island (Switch eShop)
The jokes and pervading silly-seriousness in Return to Monkey Island are fresher than they have ever been since 1991, picking the right moments to call back the classic lines, but not making them the main attraction. The new art style speaks for itself and is magnificent in motion – and, of course, is also harvested for metafictional jokes.
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (Switch eShop)
A thoroughly enjoyable expansion of an already classic game treated with love, care, and most importantly a meta awareness that pays tribute to everything that made the original so beloved. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe may leave a small few questioning more than they’d like, but we wouldn’t want it any other way.
Later Alligator (Switch eShop)
Later Alligator is a big, long goof of a game that'll make you smile like a crocodile. Every minute of this game is crafted with love, attention to detail, and a sense of humour that could even cause you to wee yourself a little bit. And somehow, despite being a noir story about helping out a paranoid alligator by playing a bunch of minigames, it's surprisingly relatable. Who among us has not jumped to conclusions about whether or not our weird Mafia family are plotting to kill us?
Thimbleweed Park (Switch eShop)
Thimbleweed Park initially manifests a kind of Twin Peaks-meets-The X-Files aesthetic and atmosphere. It feels spooked, not quite of this plane of existence, long before you get to play as an Actual Ghost. Soon enough, though, factoring in the silliness and highly self-referential nature of proceedings, the game’s tone becomes more Eerie, Indiana than anything where the stakes are rather more raised, its gentle drama underpinned by sharp funnies. And its keenness to let the player know it’s both a video game and part of a very specific lineage of them, where fourth-wall breaking is often part of the package, is always endearing.
Lair of the Clockwork God (Switch eShop)
Lair of the Clockwork God is a self-referential loving tribute and knowing parody of point-and-click games, starring the two developers — Ben and Dan — as adventure game versions of themselves. It's very funny and very British, and extremely silly: Early in the game, for example, adventurer Ben encounters a minuscule raised step and refuses to climb it, as doing so would be the actions of a platforming hero – not a wannabe Guybrush Threepwood like him. How do you get Ben over this impassable step? Well, it involves the discovery of an entirely new type of gravity, desecrating the corpse of a clown and, er, urinating.
South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Switch)
Ubisoft San Francisco’s superhero-aping sequel has a confidence worthy of South Park’s own ballsy residents. And while it’s no great leap from the original, the end result of The Fractured But Whole is a laugh-out loud romp that riffs and enhances in all the right places. If you’re easily offended, this might not be the game for you, but it’s an irreverent humour that’s consistently self-aware while it lashes the zeitgeist with its barbed tongue.
Paper Mario: The Origami King (Switch)
Paper Mario: The Origami King tries to do something different with its combat system and, to be honest, we aren't feeling it. That doesn't mean the rest of the game isn't thoroughly entertaining, however, and while the puzzle-based battles aren't quite what a new Paper Mario game needed, they aren't so awful that everything else shouldn't be experienced as a result. It's one of the funniest games in the series and it's got a truly likeable companion character, and while the combat is far from ideal the fact that we still thoroughly recommend the game regardless speaks volumes about every other aspect of it.
Tux and Fanny (Switch eShop)
Tux and Fanny is an extremely bizarre, absurdist game that begins as two friends needing to re-inflate their football, and quickly descends into a bunch of unexpected twists that will hopefully, eventually lead to the football being re-inflated. Segments include playing as a worm stuck in a horse's gut, a massive boss battle with a giant fly, and the sad story of a flea who seeks a land where his friends aren't all dead. It's a specific type of humour, but if absurdity is your jam, you'll love it.
Overcooked! All You Can Eat (Switch)
Overcooked's humour is more about the player chaos than the scenarios — a good Overcooked player will presumably have a very normal, not-very-funny time. But most of us are not good Overcooked players, so the game is more of a "what could go wrong" simulator that will have you rolling in the aisles while trying to rescue a burger that's on fire. Play it with the right people, and you'll have a whale of a time.
West of Loathing (Switch eShop)
Every instance of West of Loathing is packed full of so much irreverent and dry humour to the point that it’s totally and utterly inescapable; if you’re not a fan of laughing, you’d better steer well clear. Various moments even caused us to laugh quite literally out loud, despite being totally alone and with the windows open, disturbing passers-by. Whether it’s a grotesquely detailed description of you plunging your hand into a rotten spittoon or receiving a boost to your armour skill called ‘Mostly Scabs’ because you’ve walked into too many cacti, you’d have to be dead inside not to enjoy the humour this game throws at you.
WarioWare: Get It Together! (Switch)
In single player, WarioWare: Get It Together is hectic; in co-op, it's utter bedlam. Trying to co-ordinate success with a friend here while you both struggle with the quirks of your current crew member makes for constant, hilarious carnage, and it's carnage that's just so wonderfully accessible thanks to those super simple controls. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll dodge bird droppings on a skateboard.
Grim Fandango Remastered (Switch eShop)
This gem of a game is still as enchanting and evocative as it was the first time you popped open that oversized cardboard box back in PC in 1998. Even its story and dialogue is still as pithy and self-referential as ever. Following Manny Calavera, a travel agent working in the Land of the Dead who discovers a menacing conspiracy involving the souls passing through its gates, Grim Fandango pays homage to so many different inspirations through its four-act story. There’s the Dia de Muertos (the Mexican Day of the Dead celebration) aesthetic that informs its character designs; the cool yet bleak approach to storytelling that doffs its cap at the classic noir mysteries of film and literature.
I correctly guessed the author of this article based on the pun.
Afterparty, a game laser-focused on foulmouthed uncouth joviality.
Undertale may already be on the list, but Deltarune deserves a spot too. Specially Chapter 2.
Glad Lego City Undercover made the list! I loved all the movie references. The prison level probably had my favorite gags. The Dirty Harry reference was also really funny.
I only came here to say that 'Urine for a treat' made me fully laugh out loud and get a strange look from my wife at the dinner table. Top work Kate
All of this site’s articles speak about Paper Mario: The Origami King as if everyone is in agreement that the combat is terrible. I loved the combat. It felt very Paper Mario to me and the ring puzzles broke up the monotony of JRPG grinding.
@Mr_Fox Same, I honestly can't help but feel she's going to either get a promotion or move onto greener pastures. Her writing has character and stands out too much to be just another editor.
Good list!
I personally would have added Moving Out to this list as well. 4 player local co-op sessions of Moving Out are complete chaos and tend to result in a lot of laugh-out-loud moments.
@Mr_Fox You know, living in this time, I worry constantly about my privacy and peace of mind. I don't need my habits to become fodder for some mega-corporate billionaire's database.
In the case of our dear staff writer, however... someone will be able to create a frighteningly accurate personality sim and voracious AI from her writings. The very concept makes me dizzy. I wonder if it will have a more evolved taste in music...
IN SUMMARY: punning references to bodily functions and features make Kate a pretty safe guess.
@DeathlySW @Mr_Fox
Oh for sure. There are quite a few good writers on Nintendo Life, but Kate's articles always stand out. Her writing style exudes such an abundance of personality that you can't help but to want to read more.
But what should be a routine procedure in the theatre turns into a bloodbath of Eli Roth-style proportions. We’ve smashed the poor patient’s ribcage open with a hammer and pulled their lungs right out their chest like fleshy luggage.
Hm, yes. This is indeed the sort of humour that the last few Resident Evil releases were missing. Although there is very little that can top all those lusty curses from Los Ganados, to say nothing of the truly avant-garde move of having Spanish zombies threaten Leon with Latin American accents.
we’ve popped in a nearby bottle of fizzy pop instead and casually flipped the rapidly perishing subject the bird with our gore-soaked fingers.
I don't understand anything anymore.
EDIT: Wait. Was that remark about insulting a dying patient actually a clever critique of the US health-care system?
I feel that miitopia and scribblenauts should be on this list. We’ve had so many LOL moments with our weird and wacky creations in both those games! Along with Lego city and goose game, probably the games that have made me literally guffaw the most this gen
@Gitface exactly, all of the authors write very well and are a joy to read. Hers just stand out, and that's rare with gaming. It's like Jason Schreier, if he writes on Kotaku I care and am very much enraptured. Kate is similar, there's a ton of personality and it's clear she genuinely cares about what she's writing!
Ok glad we all agree that Kate is the best
I have a file precisely for this in my Switch called "silly fun games". These are cool suggestions for my file as I have enjoyed many of these. However, I'm surprised you left out "Goat Simulator" and "Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle".
Origami King is hilarious! Love it.
Why do I get the weird feeling that Alex had a part in crafting the article title? Call it a hint?
Funny games I think should be on the list:
Gal gun games, those have hillarious writing.
The Ace Attorney games.
Our world is ended.
My opionions on some of the games already on the list:
Wario and Octodad are brilliant.
Goose is charming but not something that made me laugh.
Thimbleweed park is hillarious once you learn whats actually going on, before that it was ok I guess. The ending saved that game.
Undertale is cute. Lot of charming and likeable characters, but the jokes were not particulary funny, except for Papyrus.
West of Loathing, GET IT. It's cheap and it even has DLC, which is also cheap.
where is There is No Game: Wrong Dimension?
also i know the game is not out yet, but you know the Stanley Parable will be on the list
West of Loathing is a comedic masterpiece. Never have I seen writing as witty and bonkers in a video game before or since.
Toilet humour.....classic
Where’s what the golf? That is the most I have laughed playing a game in years. It deserves to be here!
This article made me want to do another playthrough of Fractured But Whole. Can't wait to see what they have cooking up now although it's going to be 3D so probably a different genre entirely.
Golf Story was pretty funny.
I’d probably put Overboard here. Very clever writing and darkly funny.
Wrestling Empire is the most hilarious game I've played, especially the first time playing local multiplayer.
The single-player story mode has some very funny moments too.
Golf Story had some laugh out loud moments, most often involving Coach.
The Procession To Calvary is on sale right now on Steam for $6. I bought it without batting an eye.
I vouch for Origami King. The game is funny as heck from beginning to end.
Origami King certainly made me gigglesnort more than once but the combat actually had the opposite effect and while I do acknowledge there are those that liked it the general consensus says otherwise.
Me and @hotgoomba are annoyed that you didn't put EITHER Sam and Max game on here.
Good Job! Was excellent and I feel it somewhat flew under the radar. I recommend it, especially for coop play!
I can vouch for Later Alligator. Great animation and writing, and also something you can relax to and finish in a day.
Sam and Max really should be on the list. It's funnier than Tangle Tower (also a great time, just not as funny).
And my funny game recommendation? Mario and Rabbids. I realize this means I'm suggesting the Rabbids are funny. Well I don't care because in this game they are.
Two Point Hospital is frequently hilarious. And Katamari Damcy Reroll always cracks me up.
As a launch title, Snipperclips deserves some cred for being a funny tech demo for the Switch and a really fun MP game. My kid and I used to spend hours at it, laughing all the time. Snipping your coplayer at the worst possible times NEVER gets old.
Another one that I find morbidly, twistedly funny is Darkest Dungeon. Not everyone will like DD, but if you like roguelites, dark humor and Lovecraftian horror it has all of that.
Mr. Kate rules. And I have a mess of these. Gotta get going on that.
Say NO! More.
The Power of say NO....!!!
I would say Puyo Puyo Tetris 1 is a very funny game. The sequel is less funny (cuz it goes in a more serious direction at times), but it still has its moments.
You can play a character in PPT2 where their alt voice is just uwu-speak. There's your 40 bucks.
West of Loathing is a treasure of a game. Top to bottom gold.
@RubyCarbuncle I feel the consensus has been positive towards Origami King and by extension its combat, although it's definitely a departure from previous Paper Mario games in that regard. I loved it, but I definitely don't begrudge anyone who didn't.
Ever since I played Origami King, I'm convinced Bowser has "mañaneras" (daily morning speech), just like Mexico's current president.
I vouch for Miitopia. Even if the dialogues and cutscenes are mostly the same as the 3DS version, some of them can be enhanced with the makeup and wigs features.
Someone mentioned Snippeeclips, I also vouch for that. I was playing it with my nephew on Christmas Eve last year and we were laughing at how we were messing up with one another.
Some of these NL contributors really love their low brow humor. Three guesses who.
The Revolution is lost on this article.
West of Loathing is hilarious. And ditto to those who've brought up Golf Story. I actually lol'ed with that one.
Zenith is missing here. A hilarious comedy-RPG
HAAAAA! I love the subtitle of the article. ,😂
Been playing through the Ace Attorney trilogy for the first time recently - some genuinely funny moments in that!
@Anti-Matter I loved watching that game, but just can't justify buying it at any price it's been at as far as I know. NO for now, but I DO want to buy it at a deep sale. Just because learning to say NO to 'authority' has been an amazing journey for me, in 'real life'.
Yesterday evening I finished the emotional rollercoaster that is Disco Elysium. I was joyfully in tears at that point, on an incredible high, but as sober as what ten years straight edge brought me (still and still bring). But the game also has some of the most genuinely laugh out loud moments I've seen in any game. Occasional situational comedy in a very dark world can often be the most effective, and when it's this masterfully written and voiced and brought in videogame format where EVERYTHING has meaning and story... Cops dancing to hardcore in a crumbling church turned into a nightclub, for example, is insanely funny. If you know, you know.
Genuinely surprised neither of the Sam & Max games made it onto this list considering how iconic they are as far as comedy games go
Also surprised Guacamelee didn't make the list, it's one of the funniest games I've played and I don't think there's a single bad joke in the entire game
I couldn't come up with a worse headline even if I tried
I haven't finished There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension yet, but I'm surprised it's not on this list. It's been quite funny so far.
