You may or may not be aware that June 21st is World Music Day, or Fête de la Musique as they say in France. To celebrate, why not peruse our lovely updated list rounding up the best musical games on Nintendo Switch, eh? And a 5, 6, 7, 8...
Whether you're a rhythm-gaming master or just enjoy getting down to the funky beat, there are a wealth of games available on Switch that cater to the musically inclined. From games that give you a full body workout to titles that test the timing of a single digit, we were surprised to see just how many excellent rhythm and music-centric games Nintendo's console has accumulated since launch.
With that in mind, we've rounded up the very finest examples of the best rhythm and music games on Switch. Dancers, drummers, tappers, mashers — there is a wide variety of beat-based gaming to find below, all available on the go with a pair of headphones or at home with the hi-fi turned up to eleventy-stupid.
So, grab your headset, sit back and relax: it's time to take a look (in no particular order) at the best rhythm and music games on Switch.
Just Shapes & Beats (Switch eShop)
We kick things of with one of Switch's real hidden gems. The energy and verve of Just Shapes & Beats is utterly infectious. True to its name, the elements are simple, but Berzerk Studio explores and executes on its modest premise with an exceptional level of polish in this self-described ‘musical bullet hell’. Bullets are the least of your worries – objects to evade range from simple Euclidean shapes to laser beams, spinning saws, spiralling tentacles and ocean waves made from EQ bars. It's a celebratory explosion of the audio-visual in video games and showcases chiptunes in their natural habitat. Simply put, it's one of the best games on Switch.
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda (Switch eShop)
Nintendo gave indie outfit Brace Yourself Games the keys to the Zelda franchise and the studio managed not only to return it to the platform holder without any dings in the paintwork, but to craft an incredible entry in the series that feels totally at home alongside the greats. A transfusion from Crypt of the NecroDancer gives the old top-down template a fresh rhythm-based spin, but Cadence of Hyrule is a Zelda game to its core which puts the music front-and-centre and breathes new life into familiar tunes. It might take a while to get into its way of doing things, but once you've nailed the beat-based gameplay, it's an utter joy.
Floor Kids (Switch eShop)
Floor Kids is a breakdance battler and, as with many rhythm games, might take a little while to 'click'. Once it does, though, it reveals itself to be one of the most infectiously brilliant rhythm games on Switch which enables you to create your own dance moves and improvise in a way many games in the genre don't. Satisfying and unique, it's another of Switch's hidden gems you'd do well to add to your collection.
Thumper (Switch eShop)
True to its name, Thumper is brutal. You control a shiny beetle-thing hurtling on rails ever-onwards to a raw pulsing beat, repelling 'attacks' and progressing through surreal stages in a battle for survival and high scores. It's an assault on the senses and a difficult game, so bear that in mind if you're after something relaxing - you won't get an easy ride here. What you do get, though, is one of the most intense, gruelling and rewarding rhythm games on any platform.
Wandersong (Switch eShop)
A breezy tonic to the intensity of the last entry, Wandersong is a platformer with a rather unique singing mechanic that has the passionate bard you control saving the universe with the power of song. Your dulcet tones are mapped to the right stick and you'll have to hit the right notes to defeat enemies in a world that reacts to your voice. With beautiful visuals and excellent writing, Wandersong is a wonderful, colourful little ditty.
Superbeat: Xonic (Switch)
A few frustrating issues with touch controls make this one better with buttons, but Superbeat: Xonic brings an eclectic mix of stylish, club-ready beats through jazz, trance, techo and samba to Switch. You hurtle through a 'tunnel' as notes emerge and run outwards from the centre of the screen towards a ring at the outer edge. With balanced progression and a high level of polish, this is a very solid entry in Switch's rhythm game charts.
VOEZ (Switch eShop)
VOEZ is a gorgeous-looking rhythm game with a mixture of mainly J-pop, K-pop, electronic and Vocaloid tracks that started life as a touchscreen-only title thanks to its mobile roots. Don't let that put you off, though. What the soundtrack lacks in variety the game makes up for with beautiful visuals and solid rhythm gameplay which elevates it well above your average smartphone two-bit tapper. Which regular updates adding even more songs and an update adding controller support for docked play, VOEZ is well worth investigating.
DEEMO (Switch eShop)
Coming from Rayark, the developer behind VOEZ, DEEMO is another mobile game adapted for Switch and arguably improves on the studio's previous effort thanks to its eclectic mix of genres coupled with a less-hectic input mechanic. Inspired by the pianist protagonist, the game has you tapping as notes fall from the top of the screen with rhythm gameplay that's every bit as beautiful as its predecessor and a little more accessible to boot. You can also use your Nintendo Labo piano Toy-Con to play, and with a sequel in the works it's the perfect time to dip into the delights of DEEMO.
Hiragana Pixel Party (Switch eShop)
A Rōmaji rhythm runner, Hiragana Pixel Party is a hugely enjoyable game that functions as an effective Japanese language training tool for the uninitiated. Many fans of Japanese games will likely have entertained the notion of learning the language at some point or other, so what better way than with PaRappa the Rapper-style call and repeat rhythm gameplay elegantly attached to a runner? With an excellent chiptune soundtrack and a cute art style, Hiragana Pixel Party is both fun and educational.
Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Switch)
Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! is overflowing with energy and colour and gives Europeans a long-awaited taste of Japanese drum-fun we've had to import for so long. It's fun, although this game comes with a caveat. Switch’s touchscreen functions admirably, but you’ll really want to consider forking out for the taiko peripheral to see the game at its best. The motion control options here are poor to the point that they're unworkable on anything but the lowest difficulty, which is a shame. It's not a perfect game, then, but it is beautifully bold and bouncy, and the Party Game section helps shore things up, offering short bursts of multiplayer fun as a credible stopgap until Rhythm Paradise arrives on Switch.
There's also RPG genre crossover Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack to consider if you can't get enough of Don and Katsu.
Just Dance 2020 (Switch)
We've put Just Dance 2020 on the list here, although any entry in Ubisoft's long-running series will do just as well, to be honest. These games offer accessible, energetic dance-based gameplay that let's you boogie to chart-toppers along with the whole family. What else is there to say? You've seen Just Dance, you know Just Dance, there's only one thing left to do.
Don’t play thumper under the influence, you WILL freak out.
I just want another EBA game but I know it will never happen.
Play Thumper under the influence, because it WILL make you freak out.
I doubt I will ever find a rhythm game as great as Theatrhythm Curtain Call on the 3DS, In most other collections I can count the number of tracks I like with 1 or 2 hands, not so with that one. I just wish there were other rhythm games that were focused on nothing but video game music.
Ring Fit Adventure!!!!
I've played a bunch of rhythm games on Switch and most of them are really fun but the one that's really hooked me is Groove Coaster. It's such a blast in handheld with a flip grip. 260+ hours and counting, can't stop going back to it. It'd have to be the most enjoyable rhythm game I've ever played (despite my 400-500 hours in Theatrhythm Final Fantasy Curtain Call).
Also really love Just Shapes & Beats. One of my favourite games of 2018.
NL: "...wait, why do I hear Boss music...?"
RFA Rhythm Mode: SOPHIA! DUN UN, DUN UN
@aznable Challenge accepted
The thing that put me off Deemo immediately is that a lot of the music is extremely low bitrate (like 96kbps mp3) and clips frequently. It just feels so amateurish to me. What happened to games like Elite Beat Agents and Hatsune Miku: Project Mirai that put in so much damn effort?
@aznable How would you know?
I'm looking forward to Fuser from Harmonix later this year.
Cytus A was finally cheap enough for me to pull the trigger. Now I'm just waiting for Hatsune Miku.
If you are able to obtain it, Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega39's is fantastic. You don't need to know much Japanese to be able to navigate it, especially if you've played Future Tone.
The frederic games are alright for a time waster that’s usually on sale for pennies.
Groove Coaster is my favourite from this line up.
Looking forward to Project Diva the most. When's it coming out SEGA? Will it be physical and will there be a special edition?
I think Pianista is also well worth looking into. It also provides classical music, which I am not sure that a lot of rhythm games out there do!
It's not on the list, but Project DIVA Mega 39's is my favourite music/rhythm game for Switch. The series doesn't require any knowledge of Japanese and it has a decent amount of content (100+ songs, hundreds of costumes and outfits as well regularly updated season pass adding old favourites)
Unless you have already played Future Tone on PS4/Arcade I would definitely recommend it! Pretty sure it's coming to the West in 2020
I’m a huge rhythm game nut so my 3DS is still played just as much as my Switch. We’ve had Theatrhythm Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, they should do a Nintendo one or just a general Squeenix one with Nier, the original KH tracks etc.
UNTIL RHYTHM HEAVEN COMES TO THE MIX!!!
Thumper is incredible. At first I didn't like it because it's more noise than music. Or at least it doesn't have melodies like typical rhythm games. However, it's an incredible experience once you embrace it.
I just clicked this article to make sure Sayonara Wild Hearts was on the list. Everything seems to be in order, carry on.
Just shapes and beats is my favourite
Quite a few on this list I had either forgotten about our hadn't heard of. Need to add some to my wishlist.
Theathrhythm Final Fantasy Curtain Call is my favourite rhythm game yet followed by Rhythm Paradise on Wii.
A new Elite Beat Agents would be cool.
Waiting for Hatsune Miku to be available in the West
@aznable @sketchturner Thumper is absolutely brilliant and it makes sense that it’s the guy from Lightning Bolt who made the soundtrack, it’s insane. I went to see them live last year and my ears were genuinely in pain, which means it was a great night 😂😂
Not on the list (and never reviewed by NL), but Old School Musical is amazing
Thumper, Cadence of Hyrule and Sayonara Wild Hearts are all highly recommended.
@dartmonkey sleeping on Ring Fit Adventure.
Taiko is great, Cadence of Hyrule and Crypt of the Necrodancer are great too, plus their gameplay makes you want try it just that "another" time.
Never tried Groove Coaster but I need to get it, Superbeat Xonic was fun on the Vita (Switch is same but expanded game) but it can be unforgivably hard.
Not on the list but the upcoming Hatsune Miku game is a nice classic in the rhytm game genre, got the import myself because of it, however for beginners I would advice Taiko no Tatsujin more because of the huge song variation and easier gameplay.
I seriously need to look into Groove Coaster Wai Wai Party (albeit at a much cheaper price)...
I really liked Harmoknight on 3DS. Going to eventually give Cadence of Hyrule a try when it goes on sale.
Superbeat Xonic FTW!
💕💕 Loved Wandersong. 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾
The Rayark games are curently on sale. Definiyely worth it.
Lanota is pretty fun too.
Don't forget Ring Fit Adventure...I own several of the games on your list, but I play the rhythm mode of Ring Fit Adventure way more than I play the others
Whenever I'm filling out a form of some sort where I select the genres I like, I always leave off rhythm games. I've never really been a fan.
Now that being said, I own several games on this list, and absolutely adore them all, so now I'm really starting to question how well I think I know what I like. If I'm not honest with myself about the games I like, then what else am I lying to myself about?
Uugghh... I'm going to go play Thumper under the influence and go freak out for a while.
Thumper is awesome, even if rhe second half is somewhat repetitive. But the growing challenge and atmosphere, coupled with an high score chase makes it one of the best Switch games overall for me.
throwing my comment in for Old School Musical. Totally banging retro.
@AnnoyingFrenzy @mrmememan @nessisonett All I’m saying is doing so is a great way to bring a premature end to a perfectly pleasant evening with friends.
My favorite Rhythm games on the Switch so far have been Taiko, Groove Coaster, Muse Dash and Project Diva. Highly recommend Muse Dash, it's not expensive and comes with plenty of unlockable music. Also gets updated every couple months with new song packs.
Crypt of the Necrodancer should be in here, in spite of the fact that it is what Cadence of Hyrule was based on. It is its own game and a very, very good one!
@aznable Well don't worry about me, I'm not even old enough to drink
@Lordplops So amazing in vr!
Another one you guys seemed to have missed is Muse Dash.
I just want a physical copy of “Cadence of Hyrule”, (possibly in a two pack with “Crypt of the Necrodancer”)?
Wait for Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA MegaMix, or import it like I did. It may not be the most impressive of it’s series, but it’s still impressive on it’s own merits.
Good, Thumper is on here, I STILL play that game sometimes. Also, it's classified as a horror game for some reason. lol
@DockEllisD Thanks, I didn't know this, I m going to check this out
I'm with those wondering where Old School Musical is...it should certainly be on this list. The soundtrack is GREAT, and the gameplay is a ton of fun. The remixed chicken rpg bonus with the extra effects on the game is great fun too. Going to have to check out some of the other games on this list. I think one of the reasons I don't have more of them already is price...a lot of these are some seriously pricey games...and I just don't know if I can pay $40 or more for a rhythm game (as much as I enjoy them) when there are others I can get into more for the same price (namely RPG's).
I'm not sure how well Pianista plays on the Switch, but I absolutely adored it on my iPhone. Super fun daily leaderboards, plus you get to enjoy and learn about some classical music!
That said, I've played some Rhythm Heaven Fever on my Wii today, and words can't express how good that game is. I need it on the Switch badly.
@DockEllisD this was soooo good
@Highlar Good shout , Old School Musical is a great game , like finding an old treasure trove of unreleased SEGA and Nintendo tunes - Chip tune at it’s very best , combined with familiar tried and tested rhythm gameplay.
No Miku is a cardinal sin.
This list is regrettably incomplete as Arcaea isn't on there.
I wish there is Dance Dance Revolution and Beatmania IIDX on Nintendo Switch. 😟
@Anti-Matter
I wish there was too, so you wouldn't keep wishing for it on every article. 😆
You guys left out pianista, which is a fun piano rhythm game.
Ever since I played frequency on the ps2 I have loved music games. I wish that one could get rereleased someday.
Where is Rythem heaven remix remaster?
I don't know what it is with this genre. I am never drawn to a game when its genre is "rhythm" or "music". But on the other hand, Cadence of Hyrule is nice, Sayonara Wild Hearts is EXTREMELY satisfying and an absolute overload on all my senses when I play it, and they often make me smile or look amazing (like Thumper). Rhythm Heaven on DS is stuck in my head forever with those choir boys and Wario Ware animations, the music levels in Rayman Legends were awesome, Bit Trip Runner and its sequels are fun and hilarious,... It's probably something in the brain that gets intense satisfaction from rhythm based stuff, silly humour, bright colours, and lots of visual feedback. And of course the physical activity in some cases, like when playing Jungle Beat with the bongo's, it wasn't even a rhythm game, and as a DK game it would have been a bad one, but with the bongo's, it's suddenly one of the most fun platforming games I ever played, and have the fondest memories of playing a single player game with 8 people local "co-op".
Muse Dash and Groove Coaster are definitely the rhythm games I frequent the most on my Switch
Taiko no Tatsujin is super fun!
Also, everyone, time tobring "elite beat agents" to Switch, although, license might be a problem.
Groove coaster is so, so good! It’s so fun!
Groove coaster is simply the best, voez second.
I could really just use a port of Parappa the Rapper and UmJammer Lammy...
Kick, punch, it's all in the mind!
Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story
I feel this deserves some praise. Musical themes are rock and metal, it's a side scrolling auto runner platformer with a great soundtrack composed by Grant Henry (Metroid Metal fame).
Play Mad Rat Dead
These ‘best of’ posts are just turning into lists of games.
SUPER MARIO PARTY has some AMAZING music/rhythm games that are soooo much fun and VERY under appreciated!
PS I am very excited for Samba De Amigo
I can't believe you left out Tetsuya Mizuguchi's sublime - Lumines from this list!
No Muse Dash or Deemo Reborn?? And Lumines???
Finally, my genre has been recognized! Rhythm games are my favorite games. But this list is too long, all you need is Everhood, Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!, and Cadence of Hyrule. Those are the best. All others kind of suck to be honest. Especially the Runner games. Although Bit Trip Core was awesome.
Where is A MUSICAL STORY?? It`s the epitome of "groovy", the (simple) story without any dialogue is extremely well done, the style (a hommage to 70ies posters and animation) is great, it has beuatiful tunes (okay, only one, but if you like the different rock instruments, the variant arrangements are like a whole world) and in no other game you are that deep down in to the beat (brothers and sisters).
