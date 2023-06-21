You may or may not be aware that June 21st is World Music Day, or Fête de la Musique as they say in France. To celebrate, why not peruse our lovely updated list rounding up the best musical games on Nintendo Switch, eh? And a 5, 6, 7, 8...

Whether you're a rhythm-gaming master or just enjoy getting down to the funky beat, there are a wealth of games available on Switch that cater to the musically inclined. From games that give you a full body workout to titles that test the timing of a single digit, we were surprised to see just how many excellent rhythm and music-centric games Nintendo's console has accumulated since launch.

With that in mind, we've rounded up the very finest examples of the best rhythm and music games on Switch. Dancers, drummers, tappers, mashers — there is a wide variety of beat-based gaming to find below, all available on the go with a pair of headphones or at home with the hi-fi turned up to eleventy-stupid.

So, grab your headset, sit back and relax: it's time to take a look (in no particular order) at the best rhythm and music games on Switch.

Just Shapes & Beats (Switch eShop) Publisher: Berzerk Studio / Developer: Berzerk Studio Release Date: 31st May 2018 ( USA ) / 21st Jun 2018 ( UK/EU )





We kick things of with one of Switch's real hidden gems. The energy and verve of Just Shapes & Beats is utterly infectious. True to its name, the elements are simple, but Berzerk Studio explores and executes on its modest premise with an exceptional level of polish in this self-described ‘musical bullet hell’. Bullets are the least of your worries – objects to evade range from simple Euclidean shapes to laser beams, spinning saws, spiralling tentacles and ocean waves made from EQ bars. It's a celebratory explosion of the audio-visual in video games and showcases chiptunes in their natural habitat. Simply put, it's one of the best games on Switch.

Floor Kids (Switch eShop) Publisher: MERJ Media / Developer: MERJ Media Release Date: 7th Dec 2017 ( USA ) / 18th Dec 2017 ( UK/EU )









Floor Kids is a breakdance battler and, as with many rhythm games, might take a little while to 'click'. Once it does, though, it reveals itself to be one of the most infectiously brilliant rhythm games on Switch which enables you to create your own dance moves and improvise in a way many games in the genre don't. Satisfying and unique, it's another of Switch's hidden gems you'd do well to add to your collection.

Thumper (Switch eShop) Publisher: Drool / Developer: Drool Release Date: 18th May 2017 ( USA ) / 18th May 2017 ( UK/EU )









True to its name, Thumper is brutal. You control a shiny beetle-thing hurtling on rails ever-onwards to a raw pulsing beat, repelling 'attacks' and progressing through surreal stages in a battle for survival and high scores. It's an assault on the senses and a difficult game, so bear that in mind if you're after something relaxing - you won't get an easy ride here. What you do get, though, is one of the most intense, gruelling and rewarding rhythm games on any platform.

Wandersong (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Bundle / Developer: Greg Lobanov Release Date: 27th Sep 2018 ( USA ) / 27th Sep 2018 ( UK/EU )

















A breezy tonic to the intensity of the last entry, Wandersong is a platformer with a rather unique singing mechanic that has the passionate bard you control saving the universe with the power of song. Your dulcet tones are mapped to the right stick and you'll have to hit the right notes to defeat enemies in a world that reacts to your voice. With beautiful visuals and excellent writing, Wandersong is a wonderful, colourful little ditty.

Superbeat: Xonic (Switch) Publisher: PM Studios / Developer: Nurijoy Release Date: 21st Nov 2017 ( USA ) / 8th Dec 2017 ( UK/EU )















A few frustrating issues with touch controls make this one better with buttons, but Superbeat: Xonic brings an eclectic mix of stylish, club-ready beats through jazz, trance, techo and samba to Switch. You hurtle through a 'tunnel' as notes emerge and run outwards from the centre of the screen towards a ring at the outer edge. With balanced progression and a high level of polish, this is a very solid entry in Switch's rhythm game charts.

VOEZ (Switch eShop) Publisher: Flyhigh Works / Developer: Rayark Release Date: 9th Mar 2017 ( USA ) / 3rd Mar 2017 ( UK/EU )









VOEZ is a gorgeous-looking rhythm game with a mixture of mainly J-pop, K-pop, electronic and Vocaloid tracks that started life as a touchscreen-only title thanks to its mobile roots. Don't let that put you off, though. What the soundtrack lacks in variety the game makes up for with beautiful visuals and solid rhythm gameplay which elevates it well above your average smartphone two-bit tapper. Which regular updates adding even more songs and an update adding controller support for docked play, VOEZ is well worth investigating.

DEEMO (Switch eShop) Publisher: Flyhigh Works / Developer: Rayark Release Date: 28th Sep 2017 ( USA ) / 28th Sep 2017 ( UK/EU )









Coming from Rayark, the developer behind VOEZ, DEEMO is another mobile game adapted for Switch and arguably improves on the studio's previous effort thanks to its eclectic mix of genres coupled with a less-hectic input mechanic. Inspired by the pianist protagonist, the game has you tapping as notes fall from the top of the screen with rhythm gameplay that's every bit as beautiful as its predecessor and a little more accessible to boot. You can also use your Nintendo Labo piano Toy-Con to play, and with a sequel in the works it's the perfect time to dip into the delights of DEEMO.