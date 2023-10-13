It's Friday the 13th of October, so what better day to update our list of the best spooky Switch games ahead of Halloween 2023? Enjoy!

Are you troubled by strange noises in the middle of the night? Do you experience feelings of dread in your basement or attic? Have you or your family ever seen a spook, spectre, or ghost?

If the answer is "no"... you obviously haven't been playing any of the excellent horror games available on Nintendo Switch. There's no shortage of scary games on the console, but you may well be wondering which are the best Switch horror games to load up when you're in the house alone on a darkened night and in the mood for a fright.

We've rounded up the best scary games on Switch — in no particular order — to get that pulse racing. Not all of them are outright horror games, but each and every single one of these titles is a spooky treat in its own way. Don't say we didn't warn you!

Observer (Switch eShop) Publisher: Bloober Team / Developer: Bloober Team Release Date: 7th Feb 2019 ( USA ) / 7th Feb 2019 ( UK/EU )









Despite threatening to fizzle under the weight of its reverence for Blade Runner, Observer manages to craft an impressive and affecting horror experience on Switch that doesn’t outstay its welcome. It’s arguably at its best when you surrender to the barrage of imagery and sounds rather than scanning pools of blood with detective vision. This port walks a technical tightrope and falters a little in docked mode, but fares much better as a handheld experience – its ambition and rich world-building are admirable enough to make up for any technical shortcomings. As for the scare factor, well, everyone’s going to have their own personal scale when it comes to what makes you moisten your trousers, but if dread, unease, and a total lack of predictability sound like your cup of tea, you could be looking forward to a long, sleepless night after playing this one.

Outlast: Bundle of Terror (Switch eShop) Publisher: Red Barrels / Developer: Red Barrels Release Date: 27th Feb 2018 ( USA ) / 27th Feb 2018 ( UK/EU )











The original Outlast: Bundle of Terror proved that indie developers can do survival horror – and do it well. You play as the freelance journalist Miles Upshur, who decides to stop writing about Brexit and new-age diets and go looking for a story inside a long-abandoned asylum. However, it might not be quite as abandoned as it looks... If you like the original there's also Outlast 2 to consider. It takes place in the same universe as the original, but has you playing as a husband and wife investigative journalists Blake and Lynn Langermann. Armed with only a camera, you have to investigate the mysterious death of an unknown pregnant woman. Nothing can go wrong there, surely? Both Outlast games are must-have experiences for those who love to be scared witless, although the first one is perhaps the best. Still, the sequel is worth a look when you're finished filling your unmentionables with...fear.

Limbo (Switch eShop) Publisher: Playdead / Developer: Playdead Release Date: 28th Jun 2018 ( USA ) / 28th Jun 2018 ( UK/EU )









Limbo is a brilliantly moody and expertly poised platform-puzzler that tells a harrowing story entirely without the use of words. It might be a little stark, but it's dense with ingenious physics puzzles and weighty platforming challenges. It's pretty powerful stuff, and your imagination will run wild at what it all means. Oh, and there's an absolutely massive spider to contend with. That provides more than enough horror to earn its place here.

Detention (Switch eShop) Publisher: Coconut Island Games / Developer: Red Candle Games Release Date: 1st Mar 2018 ( USA ) / 1st Mar 2018 ( UK/EU )







Detention is a horror classic that deserves a place on your Nintendo Switch. Its story has an important message behind it as it introduces themes that seem almost unfair when viewed through the eyes of a child, but that only helps to escalate the horror. Through a terrifying atmosphere, a series of chilling ghouls, and a soundtrack that will sink its teeth into you, Detention is a suitably horrifying title that should be experienced first-hand.

Death Mark (Switch) Publisher: Aksys Games / Developer: Aksys Games Release Date: 31st Oct 2018 ( USA ) / 22nd Feb 2019 ( UK/EU )

















Death Mark's mystical horror setting presents itself as an exploratory adventure game, and much of your time will be spent wandering around a single predetermined location trying to find clues and objects that will help solve the case and quell the spirit's thirst for revenge without getting yourself killed in the process. It's a rare game that can start off tense and then continuously ratchet up the mood to almost unbearable levels until the final moments of the final chapter – and an even rarer one that has enough alternative characters, dialogue, and endings to make it worth playing through more than once – but Death Mark succeeds where it really counts. There's plenty on offer here for both horror fans as well as those looking for a mystery that requires more than hoarding knick-knacks and waiting patiently for your character to officially notice something before you can proceed.