It's Friday the 13th of October, so what better day to update our list of the best spooky Switch games ahead of Halloween 2023? Enjoy!
Are you troubled by strange noises in the middle of the night? Do you experience feelings of dread in your basement or attic? Have you or your family ever seen a spook, spectre, or ghost?
If the answer is "no"... you obviously haven't been playing any of the excellent horror games available on Nintendo Switch. There's no shortage of scary games on the console, but you may well be wondering which are the best Switch horror games to load up when you're in the house alone on a darkened night and in the mood for a fright.
We've rounded up the best scary games on Switch — in no particular order — to get that pulse racing. Not all of them are outright horror games, but each and every single one of these titles is a spooky treat in its own way. Don't say we didn't warn you!
Little Nightmares II (Switch)
We quite enjoyed the original Little Nightmares, but the sequel — the appropriately titled Little Nightmares II — is the pick of the pair in our book. It's nothing less than engaging from start to finish, with superb pacing, entertainingly varied level design, and excellent graphics and performance. Its only real flaws are based on the imprecision that comes with all games in its sub-genre, as well as a few sections that feel more about trial-and-error than reactive survival. In our view, though, this doesn't detract from a far superior sequel and one of the best cinematic platformers we've had the privilege of enjoying. A real stylish treat.
Resident Evil Revelations Collection (Switch)
This series is granddaddy of survival horror games, so it's obviously going to feature on this list. Resident Evil Revelations Collection combines both the original 3DS title Revelations and Revelations 2 (although the sequel is a download code if you buy physical, so beware) and provides some excellent over-the-shoulder scares. Both are available separately on the eShop and the latter is ideal for co-op if you have a friend. In fact, we'd recommend you bring someone else along - it might be less scary that way...
Layers of Fear: Legacy (Switch eShop)
Layers of Fear: Legacy is a horrifying walking simulator in which you have to explore the house of a mad painter. The scares are psychological here, and even a simple pan of the camera can alter the environment considerably. You'll be terrified to take a simple step in this artistic mind-messer; the creativity in its scares helps to keep you guessing about what’s around every corner, and even then, its unique set-pieces will most certainly surprise you anyway. Slightly lacklustre gameplay aside, the plot’s descent into madness and the title’s dedication to messing with your expectations to set up a scare mean that this horrific experience is one you won’t want to miss out on.
Observer (Switch eShop)
Despite threatening to fizzle under the weight of its reverence for Blade Runner, Observer manages to craft an impressive and affecting horror experience on Switch that doesn’t outstay its welcome. It’s arguably at its best when you surrender to the barrage of imagery and sounds rather than scanning pools of blood with detective vision. This port walks a technical tightrope and falters a little in docked mode, but fares much better as a handheld experience – its ambition and rich world-building are admirable enough to make up for any technical shortcomings. As for the scare factor, well, everyone’s going to have their own personal scale when it comes to what makes you moisten your trousers, but if dread, unease, and a total lack of predictability sound like your cup of tea, you could be looking forward to a long, sleepless night after playing this one.
Outlast: Bundle of Terror (Switch eShop)
The original Outlast: Bundle of Terror proved that indie developers can do survival horror – and do it well. You play as the freelance journalist Miles Upshur, who decides to stop writing about Brexit and new-age diets and go looking for a story inside a long-abandoned asylum. However, it might not be quite as abandoned as it looks...
If you like the original there's also Outlast 2 to consider. It takes place in the same universe as the original, but has you playing as a husband and wife investigative journalists Blake and Lynn Langermann. Armed with only a camera, you have to investigate the mysterious death of an unknown pregnant woman. Nothing can go wrong there, surely? Both Outlast games are must-have experiences for those who love to be scared witless, although the first one is perhaps the best. Still, the sequel is worth a look when you're finished filling your unmentionables with...fear.
Limbo (Switch eShop)
Limbo is a brilliantly moody and expertly poised platform-puzzler that tells a harrowing story entirely without the use of words. It might be a little stark, but it's dense with ingenious physics puzzles and weighty platforming challenges. It's pretty powerful stuff, and your imagination will run wild at what it all means. Oh, and there's an absolutely massive spider to contend with. That provides more than enough horror to earn its place here.
Detention (Switch eShop)
Detention is a horror classic that deserves a place on your Nintendo Switch. Its story has an important message behind it as it introduces themes that seem almost unfair when viewed through the eyes of a child, but that only helps to escalate the horror. Through a terrifying atmosphere, a series of chilling ghouls, and a soundtrack that will sink its teeth into you, Detention is a suitably horrifying title that should be experienced first-hand.
Dark Souls: Remastered (Switch)
Dark Souls: Remastered might not be a strict horror game, but it's packing plenty of frights nonetheless. This is a faithful remaster of a touchstone in video game design that improves overall performance while preserving all of the character traits that made the original such a memorable experience. While it’s no less forgiving - and its menus are a little fiddly - this slick Nintendo Switch iteration offers the only way to experience Lordran’s ultra-challenging odyssey in true handheld form. Between the daunting difficulty, horrific monsters, and a claustrophobic dark setting, Dark Souls will have you as tense as a night spent in a haunted house. Enter, if you dare!
Death Mark (Switch)
Death Mark's mystical horror setting presents itself as an exploratory adventure game, and much of your time will be spent wandering around a single predetermined location trying to find clues and objects that will help solve the case and quell the spirit's thirst for revenge without getting yourself killed in the process. It's a rare game that can start off tense and then continuously ratchet up the mood to almost unbearable levels until the final moments of the final chapter – and an even rarer one that has enough alternative characters, dialogue, and endings to make it worth playing through more than once – but Death Mark succeeds where it really counts. There's plenty on offer here for both horror fans as well as those looking for a mystery that requires more than hoarding knick-knacks and waiting patiently for your character to officially notice something before you can proceed.
Resident Evil Origins Collection (Switch)
The first Resident Evil remains a classic of the genre. In many ways it is – and can only ever be – a product of its time, though. Even when tuned and honed and buffed to perfection, it has its own idiosyncratic personality and ways; change them and you change the game. Series veterans will know what to expect, but new players should prepare themselves for a schooling in game mechanics which have largely fallen out of fashion.
The same applies to Resident Evil 0, and while the original game is the obvious draw here, the prequel deserves another look, especially for fans who skipped it. Both games look great on Switch and the ability to play on-the-go helps alleviate some of the frustrations inherent to their old-fashioned systems, giving them the best possible opportunity to win you over in a modern context. Both are available separately on the eShop, and if you buy physical you'll still have to download REmake via a code regardless. Ultimately, there's no better way to sample that original survival horror formula in 2019, provided you’ve got the stomach - and the space on your system memory - for it.
No Vroom in the Night Sky?
This list is a joke.
The Coma isn't on this list.
I do like a good horror game, I think both Outlast games has some of the most messed up horror gaming in them that I have ever played, Love it!!
Inside--seriously good.
I was going to play Little Nightmares...but apparently it's not scary enough for this list
Wow... Spooky. Like 3 games on the list could be considered scary, but no one is afraid of 2d pixels.
Kind of a boring list in my opinion. Nothing against the article but the lack of good horror games on switch. Imagine if We had a true vc how much better this could've been. ( zombies ate my neighbors, castlevania etc).
I played the prologue on the 24th and started playing one in game day each day after that. That'll actually put me on the in-game Halloween festival "Harfest" on Halloween. I love Night in the Woods, and I want a sequel! The story and the fact it takes place in fall also make it the perfect fall/Halloween game.
Bulb Boy? Nah.
I really enjoyed both Detention and Oxenfree; fascinating tales about how past misdeeds can taint the present. Detention can get quite disturbing at certain points and Oxenfree's dialog mechanic is pretty great.
Limbo, on the other hand, just gave me cheap deaths, underused mechanics and a story that was just a barely there pile of nonsense. A total waste of money, in my opinion.
Going too try bulb boy
Dark Souls is a horror game now?
@MagnaRoader 2D pixels?!?! AAAHHHH!!!
When you realize the Switch does not have a single retail horror game...
And plz stop making lists plz.
Dark souls isn't scary, and where is little nightmares?
If you're putting Dark Souls on that list (number 1 no less) then you might as well throw Skyrim on there, lol
After all dark souls does have a very 'army of darkness' vibe to it which is a horror comedy
@Giygas_95 I couldn't agree more about a sequel. The quality of this game is so immense I would put it up there with the likes of Mario Odyssey, Xenoblade 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in terms of must have titles.
Oxenfree is a good game to and its length makes it perfect for a Halloween play through.
Outlast series looks to sadistic for me. Not my thing.
I almost didn't make it to the end of Bulb Boy - it's beyond disgusting!
@Vapeguy Yes, Skyrim should easily be able to make that list considering what else has made the cut.
Played Limbo yesterday. A real work of art.
Today Bulb Boy - I can highly recommend it for halloween.
Next will be Little Nightmare
Played through Layers of Fear yesterday in a single long sitting so can recommend that to people as a good source of creepiness.
Oxenfree is also class as a Halloween game.
Gotta give Little Nightmares a whirl- didnt release physically over here in the US so had import it- i know its not a Switch game but gotta give Killer Instinct on the XB a shout out for Halloween games- Sabrewulf vs Spinal in 4k on the XBX
I just started playing Diablo 3 on Switch, this will be my Halloween game. This game was leaked today, but I will be buying the retail cart when it's selling in the store.
@bluemage1989 This is my third play through of the game, and I'm currently doing the first hangout with Gregg, which I've never actually done before. I just dropped the crate and Gregg down the stairs a whole bunch just to see what he and Mae would say to each other. XD I restarted it so I can see what happens when you actually do it right.
Prices are way too high for these games, save for the couple of indies. 50 bucks for Doom on Switch vs 10 bucks for Doom on PS4 with better graphics. Also Resident Evil 7, The Evil Within 2 and Bloodborne are having criminally low prices right now. I’m sorry Nintendo, but I have to give it to PS4 for the horror nights.
I hope an exclusive quality horror game will come out for the Switch some day. Just like Project Zero for the Wii U.
@Giygas_95 funnily enough I'm on my third play through also doing an all Greg play through as I've only seen a little of his side and so far id say it is just as great as Bea's side.
After the great response I'm not sure why there has been no hint of a sequel.
No thanks. I'll head back to ZombiU on, of course, the WIi U.
The switch is missing some Project Zero, I'm surprised they didn't port maiden of the blackwater to switch, I thought it was quite a good game that didn't get the audience it deserved on Wii U. Also Koei Tecmo are happy to bring every Warriors game under the sun to Switch so you would think they would be quite used to the porting process now.
I would put outlast 1 & 2 on spine chilling like Silent Hill the original that gave me the creeps literally and that was on the PS. Doom series is more of shoot'em horror game instead.
wish the list had consisted of games thare are or had coming out this and last month, a good portion of these games had been out for a while
I will recognize that Binding of Isaac falls less under "Creepy" and more like "Incredibly Disturbing", I mean, no matter how many times you play it, a baby running around doing some (and having some) gruesome shnizzit is pretty bad, it wasn't very fun, I see the unique novelty that drew/draws so many people to it, but take away some of it and it was pretty boring for me, it was the first (and as yet only) Switch game I have traded away
(remember this is "personal opinion", so no one get insulted like some people do here)
...No Knock-Knock? It's not exactly scary, but it was quite creepy...
@MagnaRoader The remake of Corpse Party, a 2D pixel art horror put together in RPG Maker, scared the bejeebers out of me. So yes, 2D pixel games can be very effective. Not super keen on the one coming to Switch, though, with the chibi 3D style.
Well I watched the youtube player for Outlast and that was creepy enough for me. I did order 1 & 2 but man just watching and hearing him play was more than enough. Some games gives you the willies and some are just let's blast them to hell.
Don’t let the list fool you into believing this is a good list. Layers of Fear: Legacy deserves to be up higher and Little Nightmares also deserves to be on this list. And take out Dark Souls for goodness sakes! The Outlast games are arguably the best produced AAA horror titles on the Switch so why so low for 2? Anyway, I love horror games.
Since were on the topic I would love to see Five Nights at Freddy’s games (if they count) come to Switch as well as Amnesia! Also might as well ask for Silent Hill lol
I'd strongly recommend The Missing and Black Bird.
@jhewitt3476 For mie it was just too hard
@mgnoodle
it was incredibly frustrating, but also trying to play through, it was just Very unfulfilling also
Just seen the list on the official Switch channel. It's quite a lot better - but this features more, er, deep cuts.
No Kona on the list, bad list.
Cya
Raziel-chan
Where did "little nightmares" go?! Why is it not on the eShop!?
Fairly decent collection of games. In my experience, Silent Hill 2 was the absolute best at creating an atmosphere of fear. Pyramid Head is an iconic villian — imagine him following you around in the dark.
@nintendobynature castlevania ain’t horror tho. Just a gothic setting.
Shouldn’t Mario Odyssey be on this list? Those nipples!!!
Dark Souls is actually really creepy, although at the same time it’s very over the top, not taking itself too seriously. Some of the NPC’s feel like their taken straight from some campy B-horror movie and I love it!
Little nightmare where are thou
Oxenfree is gash. Don't bother.
Dark Souls No. 1!? Ah, Amazon...
when i think of Horror games. i think of something jump scaring me. like outlast.
@Skalgrim I hear you I was just speaking in general terms. Either way, it should be able to be played on switch is all I was saying.
@bluemage1989 I sure hope it happens. I badly want to see what Mae does next. I don't feel like the first game gave her a conclusive enough ending. At least if she had gotten a job that would have been something. I felt like the game ended too suddenly.
Truly the Dark Souls of Halloween game lists.
My own top 5 in order
Layers of Fear
Outlast 1
Outlast 2
Detention
Resident Evil Revelations
Inside would certainly be in there but it's not horror. Neither is Doom or Dark Souls. Bulboy is alright and Oxenfree was absolutely terrible.
I feel like Dark Souls is somewhat forced in here, much like many other games, while some real under-the-radar horror games that aren't half bad are once again left out of the spotlight.
A few games are discounted until Halloween... But my payday isn't until halfway next month and I don't have the spare cash now.
Trying to resist the temptation is a horror unto itself.
I've plumped for Bulb Boy and Inside on the current discounts. Worth mentioning that the (currently discounted?) Cave Story+ has a delightful (but not scary) seasonal Halloween theme right now! And co-op on Switch. Defintely worth the upgrade from the free PC version whilst on discount.
There is a Halloween sale on the eShop right now with a few more suggestions. I have played Detention for a bit. Haven't gotten to the scary parts, yet. But I like the atmosphere so far.
The other game I bought is Agatha Knife. It more gross and disturbing instead of scary so far. I like how weird an off beat it is.
@OorWullie I was beginning to think I was the only one who didn't like Oxenfree.
Soo.... Fatal Frame when?
@Kimyonaakuma I was one of the few that didnt enjoy that game.
@BANJO Right?! There are some seriously creepy and or scary moments in Skyrim
@Jack_Goetz Same here, with all of its near universal praise I expected something quite different, it's good if you like talking games I guess..
So did you change the list, but leave the original comments? 🤔
@Razzy
Kona looks interesting. Is it really that scary or just a just a bit spooky/mysterious?
Games with a spooky vibe I like but the really scary games, not so much. I've made exceptions for Dead Space 1 and 2 on PC though.
I'd add The Count Lucanor to the list, I'm not sure I'd have Dark Souls on this list either.
Is Hellblade not on the list because it wasn't yet released on Switch when this was compiled?
Where’s Night Trap?
Dark Souls? Friday the 13th?
This list just reveals how weak Nintendo Switch's horror game library currently is.
@Rapido
I hope for it every day!
Deadly Premonition
@Kimyonaakuma Little Nightmares is the first on the list. Maybe they meant to have it on the list and fixed it.
Where's Luigi's Mansion 3?
Everybody forgets Kona.
I think Ghostbusters deseves a place on the list. I was hoping Alien Isolation would have released for Halloween.
@Gwynbleidd Are you thinking of Slayaway Camp? the Friday the 13th Game isn't on mobile.
You open the article with a direct quote from Ghostbusters yet don't have the Ghostbusters Remastered game on the list....
Thumper is classified as a horror game, so I'm sticking with that. lol
EDIT: Wait, this was from last year...? What happened, I'm confused. >.<
I’m curious about welcome to hanwell. It’s on sale and I kinda want it but I’m concerned about the Y inversion and if it’s in the game or not.
This is an old article that has been updated, which is why you are seeing comments asking where X game is when you are seeing it on the list.
Detention is one of my favorites! Def eerie game. 👀🧐
alien isolation will be the king of Nintendo best horror games forever after the release
just finished hellblade senua's sacrifice and that could qualify as horror game ,in fact it's one of the most disturbing game I have ever played.
Added Stories Untold
No Alien Isolation
It's strange, it's not a genre that I really really like but I have played and enjoyed a fair fw in that list because they are just basically high quality video games.
Such as: Resi Evil 4 (especially Wii Edition, one of my fav all time games), RE Revelations, Alien Isolation, Limbo & Inside. Stories Untold is on my wishlist, haven't got round to downloading it yet.
I loved Luigi's mansion 3 and Ghostbusters Wii (a Switch version exists as well, as you know) for the cartoony fun, horror/thriller video games
@BigKing The Coma has a psychical release as I bought it £10 in Argus. Also Remothered is another I own.
Not included Remothered ‘Tormented Fathers in that list is just criminal as it’s far scarier then 90% of the games in your list. The Spider in the Limbo and the long haired ghost girl who frowns you in Inside are the only scary things in those game.
Granted Remothered has flaws such as the killers hanging around the rooms in the house you need to be. And the Mirrors only healing Laura so much before they crack. Still the best survival horror game since Maiden of the Dark Water
Sinking city is on my list with Outlast. SC has its issues, but it has an interesting open world and the most scared I've been in a boss fight since the early silent hill games. Frogware said that Silent Hill was one of its influencers when making this game. It's rough at times, but we've been loving it.
Interesting how horror games are not really a genre I am super interested in, yet I have played and enjoyed around seven on the above list. Not just the Resi Evil games either. Inside, Limbo, Alien Isolation etc... They're quality video games
@OorWullie
The original Doom 3 is
Played it back than at Night, my God, those Sounds.
I just don't like the BFG Version and can't recommend it.
Rather the original with HD-Texture Mods.
Also Doom 64 has a very dark Mood.
What about the Australian version of Control? "Your internet isn't fast enough" is probably the scariest phrase you can see in a single player game.
I really like resident evil revelations 1
Some times Outlast: Bundle of Terror I think about getting it.
Shoutout to DOOM 64, and those who play without save states like on an original Nintendo 64.
Alien Isolation is the scariest game I've ever played. Should be on this list
Is there a game among these that could be compared to Shadow Man (N64) or Eternal Darkness (GCN)? In terms of atmosphere and plot. I'm more into psychological horror than visually scary stuff.
Where tf is fnaf???
Bought Resident Evil Revelations 2 for last Halloween but never actually got around to playing it... but I am this year. My wife actually asked me could I play something else the other night, because I was jumping so much in bed lol recommendEd with the lights off, and headphones on... Happy Halloween!
Awwww no Luigi love?
The Project Zero saga belongs to Nintendo now, right? Why don´t they bring the whole thing over to Switch?? I want remasters of the original trilogy! Also a port of V.
And a new entry, of course...
Holding out for the day someone makes an "Obscure" Double Pack port, with online co-op. Maybe one day.
@RichyM agreed!!
What a horrible list. At least add Death Mark.or Spirit Hunter: NG.
Yay! Friday the 13th The Game! Love that game I can get lost in it for hours at a time. Love how each round is always a different outcome no matter what happens (as long as everyone is playing seriously because the fun completely stops when people aren't).
Would love to try Little Nightmares, but when it’s £4.99 on the PlayStation store and still full price on the eShop, I’ll pass
Very surprised Yomawari isn't here. Definitely deserves a spot.
My two favorite are Curse of the Moon 1 and 2.
Weird that they missed out Alien Isolation which is one of the creepiest games on the system.
Would also love to see a project zero game (not the 3DS one) on switch.
2Dark is another indie game that would be great to play on the go
@Boshar @ChaosBadger777 @BishopShiozawa @Jester151 Page 2, people!
Doki Doki Literature Club.
@dartmonkey you bet add MURDER HOUSE to this list QUICK or imma flip out
I need to get my 360 copy of Ghostbusters the game back from my cousin, he's had it for years now. I've had a hankering to play it again.
No Haunted Halloween '86?
Speaking of horror, Namco needs to hire someone to crank out a new Splatterhouse game. Maybe even a 2D throwback-style game. That would be sick.
@GannonBanned Murder House is great! Haven't gotten that far yet, but I love the PS1/VHS aesthetic.
@__dave Haunted Halloween was great. I also enjoyed Savage Halloween, and Halloween Forever, which offer similarly spooky 8-bit platforming.
@james_squared Is that game not on the switch ? I've got zombi on the PS4 assumed they would've ported it to switch if they ported it to PS4
@OldManHermit I’m probably about half done with the game I reckon (have cleared out half the rooms and basement) and MAN this game makes me PANIC
Playing Dying LIght at the moment. It's so impressive. The humble Switch is working overtime.
I just picked up Persistence for $6, hope it's worth it. Reviews look good!
I gotta restart Luigi's Mansion. I got stuck at a part where a redneck ghost is floating in a pool or something, and gave up. Jumping back in a year later and I can't remember the controls or story anymore
The best Horror games I played on the Switch so far:
1. Alien Isolation.
2. Outlast II.
3. Doom 3.
So many snooty people in the comments. I think it was a great list
@Would_you_kindly I don't think it's on the Switch and I wouldn't think it'd be ported as it's getting a bit old. I think it was originally a WiiU exclusive. I guess anything is possible with Ubisoft.
ZombieU was actually the game that got me most interested in the potential of the Wii U
@HeroponRiki i doubt you are scaried in luigis mansion 3 but its on my top 10 as top 1 anyway
@AcridSkull the count lucandor is not a horror game its a adventure rpg
Just coming off of playing both Outlast games on Switch and have to say these were some of the creepiest and downright uncomfortable (in a good way given the genre) experiences I've ever had. Alien Isolation remains my top game in the genre, and the Switch version is great, but Outlast is way scarier to me. The gore that goes way overboard is a big reason for this.
Not the scariest or best playing, but, Deadly Premonition definitely has a soft spot in my heart. Some pretty chilling scenes in that game and left me missing the town when done. A game I'll be remembering for a long time.
The House in Fata Morgana should qualify for this given its subject matter
@talllennart yes it is. More importantly though, why are you replying to a 2.5 year old comment?
So...wait....you have Alien: Isolation pictured on the tease, but it's not here? You also neglected to put Alien: Isolation in the games with the Switch's best graphics, even though it looks DEMONSTRABLY better than the PS4 and Xbox One versions. Did Alien: Isolation pee in your Cheerios or something?
EDIT- MY BAD! I failed to see this article had two pages.
I have to ask since nowhere reports it. I've played RE4 on so many platforms and have beaten it around 30-40 times. The switch version never has normal enemies drop ammo is this the same for other players? I have to beat the game using only the scripted ammo drops in containers and lying on tables and benches in the game world and it just sucks. I just played 2 chapters on PC and got DOZENS of ammo drops. On switch i only get money. Is this the normal behavior for anyone else?
Just want to say that I've loved Dusk '82 and regular Dusk. Dusk '82 kept me glued to my Switch for 3 or 4 hours loving the music and Atari 2600, but better, style of gameplay. A nice mix of puzzling and sort of turn based action.
Dusk is a stunning 1st person shooter on Switch! Really fun gameplay and buttery 60fps action. And both games look incredible on the OLED Switch! and both are Halloween approved!
Wow, I expected to see one comedic horror game, but instead we got two!
Alien: Isolation was one of my first legitimate horror games. Just imagine a survival-horror Metroid game in the style of Alien: Isolation. Metroid Prime, but in the same sort of stealth as Metroid Dread. Not only would it be something very cool, but it would definitely bring the Metroid series back full circle with its Alien franchise roots.
Good list except you're missing Doom 3, Blair Witch, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, Corpse Killer, Dusk, Layers of Fear 2, White Night, Tormented Souls and World War Z
@Yasume You mean like Fatal Frame: Maiden of the Black Water? Your future wishes have been granted.
@120frames-please Yeah, I pre-ordered Dusk from LRG. Can't wait.. which of course I'll be doing for at least 6 months 😅
@JustMonika It's so good. I'm sure you'll love it whenever it arrives.
@Ocaz That's strange. I'll have to get Resi 4 out and see what drops I get. I've never noticed that before, but I also haven't played it very much on my Switch.
@120frames-please I deleted my save data and redownloaded the game and still I’ve gotten very few ammo drops from enemies. I’m kinda curious why it’s this bad. Doing the opening village fight on pc I get a ton of handgun ammo drops but on switch I got nothing but money.
Did I miss something? No Metroid Dread?
@roboshort Maybe no one considers it a horror game. I mean I recommended Dusk, and it's not really a horror game either, but it has more horror elements than Metroid 5, I think.
@Ocaz I'm not at home, but if I can remember I'll dig out my Resi 4 cartridge and see what drops I get. Are you using the same difficulty level across systems?
@120frames-please yup playing normal. Fighred id get more drops
@120frames-please Metroid 5 is definitely a horror game. It has all the elements of good horror.
It’s far more a horror game than Luigi’s Mansion 3 or Dark Souls.
People consider Thumper a horror game, so I'm suggesting that one. lol
@roboshort Yeah I can see that.
@Joeynator3000 Thumper is very good at creating what I'd imagine a bad trip is like. Pretty disturbing! Very well done game, but disturbing too.
@Ocaz @120frames-please So I tried Resident Evil 4 yesterday and of course only got money from killed villagers. It does suck to run out of ammo and get stabbed to death by pitchfork wielding country folk.
@120frames-please so it isn’t just me! And u aren’t missing many shots either I’m guessing. Anything above 70% accuracy should be given ammo drops but apparently not on switch! That’s the main reason I don’t like the switch version. You eventually are forced to stop playing.
@Ocaz I don't know what my accuracy was, but it wasn't good. I'd doubt I hit 70%
Removed - flaming/arguing
@AcridSkull the article was brought back and updated, so new people will see old comments. There’s no need to defensive about new answers.
Removed - unconstructive
@120frames-please dang well with the dynamic difficulty the game has u should be getting more ammo drops if you are below 70
@AcridSkull why that hostile the article was brought back and updated
@talllennart why don't you comment on that then instead of badgering me.
Yomawari series, The Count of Lucanor, Blair Witch, Oxenfree, Call of Cthulhu, etc.
@MagnaRoader have you played Lone Survivor? That's an incredible 2D survival. It's a shame it's not on the switch (i think), but it is on the Wii U.
Where is OMORI? Best horror game ever.
Detention is a horrible little game. Scared the crap out of me early on and never tried it again since
Didn’t read all the comments to see if it was included, but DOOM 3 should easily be at the top of this list. I think it’s one of the greatest FPS games on the switch, never mind just for horror games. Just a PERFECT game, and maybe my favorite DOOM experience.
There are only two ways I can play a horror game. I can either avoid death at all costs and be perpetually on the verge of a heart attack, or I can occasionally make a suicidal charge at whatever's trying to kill me to remind myself that there are no actual consequences.
AMUNGUS is the best horror game it’s a psychological thriller
How can you have forgotten NUN MASSACRE and MURDER HOUSE?! And while you’re at it, BLOOD WASH.
Honorable mention, AMONG THE SLEEP.
I'd add tormented souls , don't know how it performs on switch but really enjoyed it on my ps4
My apologies for replying to old posts! 😂. I deleted my previous message.
Alien Isolation is missing from the ‘related games’ list (making it look like it isn’t listed).
I really enjoyed Tormented Souls on Switch. It plays very much like Resident Evil 1-3 (with a bit of Silent Hill etc. added here and there).
The game has the same attention to detail in the environments as Resident Evil 2 and 3 and the combat system is actually better (more tense) imo.
Just be ready for a lot exploration, backtracking and really challenging puzzles (just like in the good old days).
joy con drift. booga booga booga!
For anyone looking for a smaller budget spooky game but not too spooky:
I really enjoyed the 2 games from DYA Games: Viviette and Evil Tonight. Nice 2D pixelated puzzle / thriller games, I saw them as 2D versions of Resident Evil games. Great for a spooky afternoon or evening.
There are quite a few of these games that are not horror games at all.
Brought my Switch into class to allow my university students in Japan to play Luigi's Mansion 3, and they were wholly enraptured by the charm and animation.
@BigKing You're so right. My physical copies of Death Mark and Dying Light just disappeared from my shelf.
Slender: the Arrival is a great one if you want to be scared as hell with a friend! Scarier than some of these. Even more scary on the Wii U using a Wii remote to control your flashlight
@NeonPizza "My favorites ghoulish Hallow-nasties on Switch would be >
Curse of the Moon 1&2
Splatterhouse - (Arcade) from 'Namco Museum'
Ghosts n' Goblins Ressurection
Castlevania Anniversary Collection
Zombies ate my Neighbours
Shade Man's stage from 'Mega Man 7' (MM Legacy 2)"
I own all of these on Switch as well, and I appreciate your old-school frame of mind!
Now I know this is an unpopular opinion, but Alan Wake on Switch, from my experience in handheld with it, is a perfectly enjoyable and well written horror game which, I'm going to say it, despite its obvious visual downgrades, still looks great at times (and yes, terrible at other times). It runs just fine, it plays great, it moves at a fantastic pace, and its story is always a joy to return to.
Alright, at full asking price for the Switch version, I can imagine being a bit sour about it. But I managed to pick it up before they corrected the Mexican eshop price (23,99 MXN, divide by 20 to have an idea what the € or $ price is). I would have loved gyro aim in it as well. But even RE4 on Switch still doesn't have it (which is a terrible oversight, making me not even WANT one of my favourite games on the handheld... I know, double standards, but the price, and the fact that they have implemented motion controls in some other versions of the game...).
So yeah, Alan Wake is perfectly fine (which definitely does not equal "perfect") if you allow yourself to just enjoy the game in handheld, and not count pixels and frames all the time, compare with better versions, or let some other technical issues spoil a good story with good gameplay.
Other than that, most of the better ones are on the list I suppose, but there's more if you're a little bit forgiving and can enjoy despite some technical flaws here and there (and I still think Gamecube / PS2 is one of the best generations for horror, and my graphical expectations haven't really updated since then, only when it comes to lighting effects for atmosphere).
The best survival horror game on Switch right now is Alien Isolation, followed by Outlast II, and the RE4. Try those to get the best experience of horror on the Switch.
@JHDK agreed
When you put Luigi's mansion 3 on a horrorgame list, you show everyone that you have no clue 😂
Also. The only thing scary or horrorlike thing about Dark Souls is the difficulty.
This list makes me sad. 🥺
Darkwood absolutely amazing crafting survival horror game very punishing and has multiple endings would recommend its cheap as well
Wait... Where is Corpse Party, huh!? You've included Dark Souls Remastered on this list, but there is no Corpse Party!? Also, what's about Sally Face?
I know this doesn't count, but Fortnite has some pretty cool Creative 2.0 horror maps.
Where the hell is Doki Doki Literature Club?
Bloodstained Curse of the Moon!
Why isn't Pac-Man on this list? Your being relentlessly chased by ghosts the whole game.
The cloud resi games work perfectly well and should be put on here. 2, Village and Biohazard are all great.
Fully leaning into the spooky spirit this year in terms of my gaming schedule; got both Limbo and Inside on Switch (already beaten the former at that!) and also have stuff like Devil May Cry 2, Castlevania and Dead Space (2008) planned for the rest of the month as well! 👻
