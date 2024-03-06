If you own a Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED and tend to download games from the Nintendo eShop, you'll soon find yourself running out of storage space. A lack of storage is one of the Switch's few weaknesses, and the fact that there are so many amazing digital-only games on Nintendo's store means the issue's only becoming more of a problem.
The answer? Expand your Switch's memory by getting a great deal on a Micro SD card to store more games. Fortunately, there are plenty of cheap memory upgrade options for Switch in 2024 including mighty 1TB and 1.5TB Micro SD cards that will erase your storage woes for good (the Switch supports cards up to 2TB in size, although they don't actually exist just yet). You can also find fancy cards featuring Nintendo artwork that would make great gifts.
Below, we've rounded up all of the best Micro SD card deals you can get right now at the cheapest prices.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Best Switch Micro SD cards (USA)
Here are the best deals and cheapest prices on microSD cards that are perfect for your Nintendo Switch in the US:
|Category
|Product
|Value
|Price
|Best Overall Value Switch Micro SD Card:
|Samsung 512GB Evo Select Micro SD Card
|$0.05/GB
|Biggest Switch Micro SD Card at the Best Price:
|SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC
|$0.07/GB
|Best Value 1.5TB Switch Micro SD Card:
|SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC
|$0.07/GB
|Best Value 1TB Switch Micro SD Card:
|Lexar PLAY 1TB microSDXC UHS-I-Card
|$0.07/GB
|Best Value 512GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|Samsung 512GB Evo Select Micro SD Card
|$0.05/GB
|Best Value 400GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|SanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SD Card
|$0.16/GB
|Best Value 256GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|SAMSUNG PRO Plus + Adapter 256GB microSDXC
|$0.08/GB
|Best Value 200GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|SanDisk Ultra 200GB Micro SD Card
|$0.14/GB
|Best Value 128GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 128GB micro SD card
|$0.11/GB
|Best Value 64GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|Samsung EVO Select + Adapter microSDXC 64GB
|$0.19/GB
Best Switch Micro SD cards (UK)
And here are the best deals and cheapest prices on microSD cards that are perfect for your Nintendo Switch in the UK:
|Category
|Product
|Value
|Price
|Best Overall Value Switch Micro SD Card:
|Integral 512GB Micro SD Card
|£0.06/GB
|Biggest Switch Micro SD Card at the Best Price:
|SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC card
|£0.09/GB
|Best Value 1.5TB Switch Micro SD Card:
|SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC card
|£0.09/GB
|Best Value 1TB Switch Micro SD Card:
|SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSDXC
|£0.09/GB
|Best Value 512GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|Integral 512GB Micro SD Card
|£0.06/GB
|Best Value 400GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|SanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SD Card
|£0.07/GB
|Best Value 256GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC
|£0.08/GB
|Best Value 128GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|Amazon Basics - MicroSDXC, 128 GB
|£0.08/GB
|Best Value 64GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|SanDisk 64GB Ultra microSDXC 140MB/s+SD Adapter
|£0.11/GB
|Best Value 32GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|SanDisk Ultra 32 GB microSDHC Memory Card (Twin Pack)
|£0.30/GB
Officially-Licensed Nintendo Switch Micro SD Cards
These 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 400GB, 512GB, and 1TB officially licensed Nintendo Switch micro SD cards from SanDisk aren't the best value price-wise, but they sure do look pretty and will no doubt appeal to Nintendo collectors or those looking to gift an SD card to someone special.
Availability can be patchy, so if you find that these aren't available right now, we'd recommend picking up one of the better deals above rather than waiting to see if these fancier options return. Saying that, we wouldn't blame you for being tempted by that lovely yellow Starman card...
Other game-related options also exist, such as these Fortnite and Apex Legends cards: