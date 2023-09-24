Updated with the fantastic NSO free download F-Zero 99. Enjoy!

While the Nintendo Switch lacks the raw processing grunt of the Xbox One and PS4, petrol heads have been increasingly well served on the hybrid console, with a steadily growing catalogue of fantastic racers that offer plenty of arcade thrills and spills — and you can do it on the move. Give it a try on your next Uber ride; it's so much more immersive!



To help you keep on top of all those releases, we've rounded up the best racing games on Switch – in no particular order – to help you avoid going off-road (unless that's what you're after, of course). The following racers showcase different facets of the genre and are all worth a look if you need a racing fix on your Switch.

To avoid any grumbling, we should note that the racing (or driving) genre is a broad church, with games such as Mario Kart obviously very different in nature from GRID Autosport. Some games in our list feature motorbikes, some have a top-down perspective and others have combat — from baseball bat to blue shell — but the objective of getting to a finish line in the shortest possible time is common to them all.

So, in no particular order, let's take a look at the best racing games on Switch...

Fast RMX (Switch eShop) Publisher: Shin'en Multimedia / Developer: Shin'en Multimedia Release Date: 3rd Mar 2017 ( USA ) / 3rd Mar 2017 ( UK/EU ) FAST RMX is as good as the Wii U original and then some. Updated visuals, more tracks, more vehicles; it was an utterly outstanding launch title for the Switch and it holds up very well to this day, keeping the futuristic high-speed racing game alive in the absence of F-Zero. It's not quite the same, of course, but with the console's ability to allow multiplayer on the go rolled in, this is without doubt essential for racing fans with a Switch. Fast RMX - Download code £17.99

Amazon (UK)

Hotshot Racing (Switch eShop) Publisher: Curve Digital / Developer: Lucky Mountain Games Release Date: 10th Sep 2020 ( USA ) / 10th Sep 2020 ( UK/EU ) If the look of Hotshot Racing appeals to you and you can appreciate the aesthetic delights of something that looks deliberately low-fi and polygonal, the action it offers on the track does an excellent job of backing up the game's style with substance. It may have its quirks and it may turn you into a paranoid conspiracy theorist ready to tell tales of rubber-banding to anyone who’ll listen to you, but hey: that just adds to the authenticity of the era it’s based on. This is a fine racing title that truly nails its driving mechanics and delivers an exhilarating experience that will captivate newcomers and veterans alike.

SEGA AGES Out Run (Switch eShop) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: SEGA Release Date: 10th Jan 2019 ( USA ) / 10th Jan 2019 ( UK/EU ) This is about as essential a retro release as you can get. An inspiration for the excellent Horizon Chase Turbo further down the page (although the Top Gear games are arguably a bigger influence there), Out Run may lack modern spit polish but it has always been an infinitely playable game, and the new unlockables and online rankings only increase its longevity further. Those with the 3DS version will have to decide whether it’s worth buying what’s more or less the same game again in order to play it on their TV, but for everyone else with an interest in retro gaming, it’s a must-have.

Road Redemption (Switch eShop) Publisher: Tripwire Interactive / Developer: Pixel Dash Studios Release Date: 6th Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 6th Nov 2018 ( UK/EU ) When it all comes together, Road Redemption can offer some of the most thoroughly entertaining and over-the-top racing action you’ll find on the Switch. It’s a little rough around the edges and the performance could have done with a little optimisation prior to launch, but when a game’s as downright fun to play as this is, that’ll always be the overriding factor. The wait’s over, Road Rash fans: this is the modern spiritual successor you've been waiting for all these years. Road Redemption £39.99 £33.95

£33.95 Amazon (UK)

Burnout Paradise Remastered (Switch) Publisher: Electronic Arts / Developer: Criterion Games Release Date: 19th Jun 2020 ( USA ) / 19th Jun 2020 ( UK/EU ) Elements of Burnout Paradise are starting to show their age now, but nobody can argue with the quality of its actual racing action. If you can put up with its various niggles and quirks and don’t mind the high price tag (relative to other systems), it’s easily one of the most entertaining – and certainly one of the fastest – racing games on the Switch. Burnout Paradise Remastered $49.99

£15.99 £13.50

£13.50 Amazon (UK)

MotoGP 20 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Milestone / Developer: Milestone Release Date: 23rd Apr 2020 ( USA ) / 23rd Apr 2020 ( UK/EU ) The MotoGP series has been a bit of a mixed bag over the years, but MotoGP 20 begins to realise Milestone's vision for a full-bodied racing simulation. The considerable Career mode offers a deep management experience, while the introduction of Historic Mode adds a fun way to earn rewards for daily challenges. But it’s the changes to on-track performance and the deeper bike mechanics that make this a truly realistic, if not particularly penetrable, experience. With impressive overall presentation and a nice stable frame rate, this is a worthy addition to Switch's garage of racers.