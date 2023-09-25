Best Nintendo Switch Couch Co-Op Games

Updated with Vampire Survivors, which launched with multiplayer upon its Switch debut. Enjoy!

While there's a huge variety of gaming experiences available on Switch, there's a good chance that couch co-op games were a big part of the reason you bought Nintendo's hybrid console. After all, the Switch is tailor-made for those experiences thanks to its Joy-Con controllers, which double up as two separate pads when you've got a friend nearby, even when you're out and about.

But what are the best couch co-op games on Nintendo Switch? That's what we're here to find out in this selection of cooperative local multiplayer titles. We're going with the definition that co-op games allow players to work together as teammates, as opposed to competing against each other. We're also only including games with local multiplayer on a single device, which rules out games like Splatoon 3, for example.

If you're not concerned specifically with the local co-op experience, be sure to check out our selection of the best Nintendo Switch games, an ever-evolving list of the top 50 Switch games as ranked by Nintendo Life users. However, assuming you're looking to collaborate with a mate, we proudly present — in no particular order — the best cooperative experiences on Switch...

Rocket League (Switch eShop) Publisher: Psyonix Studios / Developer: Psyonix Studios Release Date: 14th Nov 2017 ( USA ) / 14th Nov 2017 ( UK/EU ) Rocket League is a fine online multiplayer game of driving really fast, pulling off insane tricks, and scoring ridiculous goals with an oversized ball in a car. Make no mistake, despite the odd concept, this is arguably the finest football game available on Switch right now. Local co-op is supported for up to four players, and you can battle against the CPU in 2v2, 3v3, or 4v4 matches. That's plenty to sink your teeth into. Rocket League Collector's Edition $29.40

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch eShop) Publisher: Mojang / Developer: Mojang Release Date: 11th May 2017 ( USA ) / 12th May 2017 ( UK/EU ) Minecraft was at one point the biggest game on the planet before Fortnite arrived to steal all of the limelight. Even so, its influence is far-reaching and explains the sheer number of copycat survival games and blocky builders. The original and best is available on Switch though, of course, and provides you with countless hours of co-op fun as you pretty much do anything you want from building stuff to crafting weapons and beating up enemies.

Death Squared (Switch eShop) Publisher: SMG Studios / Developer: SMG Studios Release Date: 13th Jul 2017 ( USA ) / 13th Jul 2017 ( UK/EU ) Death Squared was built with co-op in mind, and boy does it do a good job of it. You have to work your way through a bunch of increasingly-challenging puzzling levels, helping two cuboid robots to stand on their same-coloured circle without destroying each other. It sounds easy, but navigating the various pitfalls and challenging sequences can be very challenging. Packed with character and brilliant narration, Death Squared is a little cube-shaped eShop gem. SMG and DevM Games' Moving Out and Moving Out 2 are also both well worth a look if you're after a breezy, chaotic removal firm sim that has you clearing houses as quickly as possible to an excellent '80s soundtrack.