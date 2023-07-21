Best Nintendo Switch Exclusives

Update: Now with 100% more Pikmin 4. Enjoy!
Nintendo's Switch has become home to an almost overwhelming number of fantastic games since launching back in 2017. A great deal of them have appeared on other platforms — whether celebrated indie titles or huge AAA releases getting a second wind on Nintendo's handheld hybrid — but the console is also home to a clutch of brilliant exclusive titles.
We have collected together the best exclusive Switch games, in no particular order, for your perusal below. If you're not concerned with exclusivity, check out our best Nintendo Switch games guide for the top 50 best games on the platform, period.
All of the games below are available only on Nintendo Switch and can't currently be found on PC or any other platform. This means we've had to say goodbye to some entries such as Octopath Traveler, Monster Hunter Rise, and Live A Live (and Nintendo consoles also count, so sorry Breath of the Wild and Super Mario 3D World — although definitely check out the Switch-exclusive Bowser's Fury bit). As exclusive experiences that can't be found elsewhere, these games form the bedrock of Switch's software library. Naturally, you'll find a lot of first-party titles.
Regardless of who made them, the following represent our picks for the best exclusive games on Switch.
Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)
Super Mario Odyssey is arguably Nintendo's finest hour on Nintendo Switch so far, returning Mario to the sandbox-style environments of Super Mario 64. The creativity and pure inventiveness on display is incredible, thanks largely to the introduction of Cappy, Mario's trademark hat which he can use to perform insane platforming moves and possess enemies to solve puzzles. If this isn't on your Switch yet, what are you waiting for?
Splatoon 3 (Switch)
Splatoon 3 is more of the same, but refined to borderline mechanical perfection. It's the most fun we’ve had with an online shooter in years, and for series veterans it makes Splatoon 2 feel entirely redundant for all but its unique single-player content. It feels like the development team has solved every problem the Splatoon community was bleating on about, and then fixed some more that we didn’t even realise were problems until they were fixed. There's nothing revolutionary about it compared to its predecessors, and it's perhaps missing a Big New Idea™ that you might expect after five years, but Splatoon 3 is the pinnacle of the series, and the pinnacle of shooters on Switch.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes the series and not only drags it back onto home consoles, but improves upon every single facet imaginable. There's more to do, more to see, more to change, more to mould, and more to love; fans and first-time players are going to find themselves losing hours at a time gathering materials, creating new furniture, and making their island undeniably theirs. Every moment is unashamedly blissful, with excellently-written characters that truly feel alive and an island paradise that gives back infinitely more than you put in. Back when Animal Crossing: New Leaf hit the shelves all those years ago and created a whole new generation of fans, many people were wondering how Nintendo could possibly top it, but here we have our answer. This is a masterpiece that's worth buying a Switch (or two) to play.
Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Switch)
Speaking of creativity and cutting out stuff, Nintendo went and reinvented itself twice in a single generation with the introduction of Nintendo Labo. This solves the problem of all of those plastic peripherals you have lying around the house from previous Nintendo consoles by making the peripherals cardboard. It doesn't lose any of the magic though – you can play a piano, drive a motorbike, and make friends with a little pet inside a toy house. All with cardboard and your Nintendo Switch.
The Labo Toy Con 04: VR Kit even enables you to explore the world of VR using just your Switch, a pair of plastic goggles with lenses and a bunch of rubber bands and plastic O-rings. And, of course, cardboard. It's great, and it also allows you to experience certain other titles including Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and even Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in special VR modes.
Tetris 99 (Switch eShop)
Exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, Tetris 99 offers a truly unique way to play the tried-and-tested classic, even if the overall package feels a little lightweight. Essentially a battle royale take on Tetris, playing live against 98 others is chaotic, and the action feels fast, precise, and wonderfully addictive. It’s seriously difficult, too – we’d fancy our chances in Fortnite over this any day – and we’re impressed with the fact that it's forced us to play the game with a completely different approach to our usual slow-and-steady ways. Signing up for Nintendo Switch Online just to play this game might be a bit of a stretch, but if you’re already a member, what are you waiting for? It’s 'free', and it might just become your next favourite time sink.
Fast RMX (Switch eShop)
While Nintendo fans are falling over themselves begging for a new F-Zero (seriously Ninty, it's about time), the folks over at Shin'en Multimedia weren't in the mood to beg. Instead, the developer just went and made the Fast franchise on Nintendo platforms. You've got a wide variety of vehicles, racetracks, and an unrivalled sense of speed. Unrivalled, that is, until Nintendo pulls its finger out. F-Zero is actually quite different, but until that arrives, Fast RMX is filling the speedy anti-grav racing void admirably.
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch)
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle surprised us all when it launched. Who would have thought that an XCOM-inspired tactical RPG featuring Mario and Ubisoft's Rabbids could be so good?! So good, in fact, that it remains one of the best Nintendo Switch exclusives to this day.
Golf Story (Switch eShop)
Golf Story is like a spiritual successor to Mario Golf on the Game Boy Color, in that it marries RPG gameplay with golf. It's an odd combination that, perhaps more oddly, works really well. You'll explore eight unique environments, solving the world's (and your own!) problems by hitting them with a golf ball. The sequel, Sports Story, turned out to be disappointing, but we still love the original.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch)
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is the sequel to arguably the best JRPG on Nintendo Wii (now available on Switch) and is a very, very good game, but Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a genuine masterpiece and the highlight of Monolith Soft's superb series thus far. There's an emotionally-charged and surprisingly edgy epic to get stuck into here, a sprawling and hugely engaging narrative populated by a cast of unforgettable characters that's backed up by some of the very best combat we've had the pleasure of getting to grips with in this genre to date. Over 100 hours into this one, we're as captivated now as we were when we first booted it up and it has more than delivered every bit of the adventure, emotion, and action that its key art promised it might. Aionios awaits, it's time to seize the future.
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (Switch)
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order isn’t a groundbreaking, narrative-heavy reinterpretation of the comic characters you know and love, but then again neither were the first two games. In that regard, it’s a very faithful sequel that mines the vast roster of characters from the comics while including plenty of nods to the current state of the more modern Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it doesn’t do anything particularly new or outstanding, it embraces the brainless fun of its brawler combat with gusto, and it’s at its absolute best when played with a team of player-controlled supers. Excelsior!
ARMS (Switch)
We love ARMS and we won't hear a bad word said about it. Nintendo doesn't just make a game in a genre, it makes that genre work for it — we saw that with Splatoon, which reinvented the competitive online shooter, and now with ARMS. In many ways, this is as much of a puzzler as it is an action-packed fighter. Given that you're often fighting enemies from range, and your punches take time to land, you really have to try and catch your opponent off guard.
Super Mario Party (Switch)
Super Mario Party was a big surprise when it released. Very few people expected it to be this good, given its recent history, but the latest entry in the multiplayer party franchise turned out to be a hit. The latest entry also offers the best co-op multiplayer yet, thanks to River Survival Mode. This sees you and up to three friends rowing down a treacherous river before a timer ticks down. You'll avoid obstacles and try and collect balloons that initiate a minigame. Beat the minigame and you'll add more time to the clock. It's an absolute ton of fun that's well worth checking out.
Fire Emblem Warriors isn’t a Switch exclusive. Also, really? 1-2 Switch?
I've got to say - I love my Switch but this is a pretty depressing list.
I'd put Vroom in the Night Sky ahead of 1-2 Switch.
@gcunit Haha!
FE Warriors is not exclusive.
And you missed Senran Kagura reflexions / shinobi refle.
To lovers and haters of the Switch, remember that it's barely one years old! There are some great games on that list already, and we can check back in five years time and see how it looks then.
Though it is indeed a sad little list, I don't think many consoles had a much better year one list of exclusives...
I liked Golf Story, Mario Odyssey, Mario + Rabbids, Xenoblade 2 and Snipperclips. I couldn’t get into Splatoon or ARMS, and the demo to Octopath hasn’t really excited me. Maybe down the line I’ll pick it up tho.
Sees title. Bet there's lots of Amazon affiliate buttons.
Well I never.
@tobibra Yeah, I think we'll pass on the weird Japanese romance novels
Oof. Where's Zelda? Mariokart? (Even though it's on wiiu, but come on you put fe warriors so this should count too)
So many games like 1 2 switch, labo, don't deserve to be in this list
Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario+Rabbids & Splatoon 2 are great AAA titles but c'mon is that's it? I have Wii U so zero interest in ports, I prefer to play only not downgraded 3rd party titles, otherwise buying them on PC. And those indies aren't what I bought Switch for.
@FoxyGlen Just stating its one of my personal favorites and its missing from the list ^_^
And its coming out in English later this year.
Great to see Golf Story at No. 5, but it makes the title's omission from the 'best RPG' guide even more confusing.
@OrigamiSquirtle you said it yourself they are on Wii U so therefore not exclusive
for people that are shocking about 12switch....have you ever try that? it's one of the funniest party game in switch
Where 'Castle of Heart'?
My top 3 would be:
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Splatoon 2
Super Mario Odyssey
Most of my favourite Switch games are Wii U ports so coming up with a top 14 exclusives list would be very difficult.
Quality over quantity.
1 2 stitch
@EightBitMan What exclusives did the PS4 have in its first year? Killzone? Infamous? What exclusives did the Xbox One have? Sunset Overdrive? All of their best games until Bloodborne and Halo 5 came out were multiplatforms that either came out on PC (so PS4/Xbox versions were just pointless) and/or released last gen (MGSV, GTAV, Last of Us Remastered).
You want to talk about fanboyism, how about talking about the fanboyism of early PS4/Xbox One when even the Wii U was a better system than the PS4/Xbox One until 2015. Because their exclusives sucked (and for Xbox is coming to PC so not really exclusive anymore) until 2015 and all their multiplatform games were on PC, there was no reason to get a PS4/Xbox One then.
Switch's first few years, for what they are, is pretty dang remarkable. BotW is multiplatform so that doesn't count in this list, but Odyssey and Splatoon 2 have had real broad appeal. Then there's more solid games like Mario + Rabbids and Xenoblade 2, and we just got another solid exclusive with Octopath. Already there are more worthwhile exclusives to play on Switch than PS4/Xbox early life ever did.
@EvilLucario
I was just going to post for as much as some people love to rip Switch's current lineup of exclusives it's still a f**k ton better than the tripe that was PS4 AND Xbox One combined in the same time frame. And PlayStation is my preferred brand and I'm a big fan of Xbox as well, but facts are facts. PS4 and Xbox One were trash for a while if you wanted exclusives.
The incredible stuff with that list is that it's so obvious that the Switch lacks of real exclusives.
And the worst thing is that on the ONLY 12 games list, I could argue that 3 of them are not really exclusives like 100% :
Ultra Street Fighter II
Fast Racing
Splatoon 2
There is even Eshop games to make it bigger...
After 17 months of existence, the choice of great exclusives is even less than what we got with the Wii U... This is just insane ! :/
This list really should have been 13 games. As soon as you include 1-2 Switch as the first game it discredits the whole article.
@Auenegheps I like it too, but the price is still a little inappropriate for such a small title. None of the games have depth not to mention they all only take about 30 seconds to finish. It might be worth it for people who use their Switches at parties, but I think even for these kinds of players there are way better options (like Snipperclips for example).
Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Xenoblade 2 and ARMS are my favorites if we're going just exclusives. If we can count ports/collections the Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 is awesome and Bayonetta 2 is easily my favorite game on the platform and one of my favorite games of the last half decade.
Of these I own and rate:
1. Super Mario Odyssey
2. Ultra Street Fighter II
3. Kirby Star Allies
4. Fast RMX
Had bought 1,2 Switch on launch day, but family did not enjoy it, so I sold it to Gamestop. Same with Splatoon 2 when that dropped. Played through the whole campaign and after a few hours of multiplayer, got bored.
Played demos for almost all the others and I own none of them due to my dislike of puzzlers and jrpgs.
Encouraged my friend to get Mario+Rabbids though since he loves XCOM. He really enjoys it.
Note: I'm adult enough to know that all these games have their audiences, but most of them don't include me. I will only play/ hold on to games I find fun.
Not the greatest list ever, but considering the Switch is just 15 months in, it’s actually pretty decent. Most of my PS4 games from the first two years were multiplatform or remasters.
Edit: 17 months.
Smash and Pokemon should be on this list. Yes, they aren't out as of yet, but they ARE 2018 games.
That said, I'll agree this list was pretty lackluster. But the bright future ahead can't be ignored either.
@Sinton
17 months, not 15 !
Hmm yeah, it's not the strongest list ever is it? C'mon Nintendo... sort us out
@Cobalt Well it's better than what ps4 and Xbox had at this time, so why complain?
@Arcade91 sure. i bought it for 30€. 50€ is too much. same thing for sushi striker. i really love that game but 50€ is really too much. i'm waiting for a sale
@Cobalt Right!
@riChchestM Wait, you're seeing those? I guess you can't have paid your monthly sub to the site.
Could you send over the cash when you get chance? Ta.
I get the impression that Nintendo are still struggling with development times in the HD era, as they admitted five years ago.
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2013/07/miyamoto_hd_development_took_more_time_than_originally_anticipated
How about Nintendolife cheers us up with a top 20 3ds exclusives?
@Damo Put your money where your mouth is and make this a subscription site then.
Good god.... And people wonder why they getting outsold. I trade half this stuff for multiplats any day. FastRMX? I own it... But who really cares it is an exclusive on anything.
Metroid/FE/Shin/Main Poke/X Machina, Bayo3... will set the ship right next year 😎🚀
@riChchestM Just because you don't like the fact that there are a few Amazon buttons you can easily ignore to get your entirely free content, we should make this a subscription site?
Makes sense! Thanks for the ProTip (TM).
@riChchestM That's like complaining YouTubers have a Patreon when they're delivering free entertainment content.
@Damo I find the Amazon links useful actually 👍
@EvilLucario Not if it's a clickbait advertorial. If you're thinking of a YouTube channel that has sponsored content with freebies that are being showcased, with links to buy then in that case, yes this article is very much like that.
If NL had links to alternative shopping sites or even - god forbid the e-shop links - then it would be more defensible.
Should NL monetise and fund it's work? Yes. You deserve to get paid for a job. So make Amazon sponsor the advertorial and mark it as such. This one doesn't even have that old "DEALS" by "Nintendolife staff" tag.
Should it churn out clickbait adverts?
@NewAdvent totally agree but also consider we are just over a year in to a system's life cycle - it was no different for exclusives (and honestly probably worse for the xbox and ps4 in their first 1 1/2)
1-2 Switch?? Really?
And Golf Story over ARMS??
I know this is a matter of opinion, but sheesh!
@riChchestM What I'm referring to isn't sponsored content, but literally having viewers to donate to said YouTuber - optionally of course. Patreon is different from sponsored content, as you can have both at once.
@OrigamiSquirtle @NewAdvent what does oof mean? Is it an acronym? Or is it just an exasperated sound?
@Agramonte Not to mention Bayonetta 3. Anyway, I personally think the list is quite good and there is a good number of exclusives coming out in the latter half of the year, like 7 or more as well as multi plays.
@Agramonte Thanks - I'm not sure why people would have an issue. We're here to tell you if you should or shouldn't buy something, so if we're saying "this is good" then surely the next logical step is for us to offer a route to purchase? It's odd what annoys people online, I guess.
Hahaha this list...
@roboshort yes, Bayo3!... another good one!.
I dont really play fighting games so it can be Smash exclusive on Switch or SoulCalibur VI on Multiplats - not on my radar. Still on fence on "Lets GO" ... But I get Xenoblade DLC and tons of stuff next year.
@Damo makes sense to have a link to purchase, but why not post your review score in this guide too?
Why all the 1-2 Switch hate? I've had a laugh with both gamers and non-gamers playing with this and it shows off the controllers pretty well. The phone game, the shooting game, the munching game, the count the balls game, there's a lot of party fun to be had!
And we can ask to ourselves another question after those 17 months since the Switch launch...
What Nintendo is doing with their exclusive licences ?
Because after all that time, 17 months start to represent 25% of the lifetime of the Switch so it's scary even !
Mario Odyssey
Xenoblade 2
Splatoon 2
1 2 Switch
Kirby Star Allies
Mario Tennis Aces
Snipperclips
Nintendo Labo
Arms
Where are the great games ? Odyssey I can understand so OK, Xeno 2 I can understand so Ok, Splatoon 2 I start to be less Ok but OK and ??
1 2 Switch
Kirby Star Allies
Mario Tennis Aces
Snipperclips
Nintendo Labo
Arms
Sorry but just no ! The 1st quarter of the entire life of the Switch is about 3 Nintendo games ? I really hope that Nintendo is gonna wake up for the next months...
@Damo I bought my last GPU from a NewEgg link in the discription of one of my gaming youtube channel. Why show me "Best Gaming GPUs of 2017" (and 15 min of benchmarks) and not tell me how to get the parts on the list 🤔🙃
Same difference. Drives me crazy when they do not link the parts. Especially if I am on Mobile.
@Agramonte Yeah, exactly my point - the next step in the chain is giving you the chance to make the purchase.
Really? No mention to The Legend of Zelda? Should be #1 or 2. I would love to have all the games from position 6 down. I still miss some more Mario games.
@Francema Exclusives. BotW is on Wii U too.
@riChchestM As several people have said already (and, given that this is the latest in a series of lists we've done that have done incredible traffic and gained loads of comments), people enjoy these lists and don't see a massive issue with an Amazon link being there. If you don't want to click, don't click - but other people find it useful, we're open that we get money from the clicks, and it helps fund the site, which is free to read.
It also means that we can run features like these, which take days (sometimes weeks) to pull together, all of which costs money:
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2018/07/feature_sitting_down_with_panic_button_nintendo_switchs_most_important_third-party_studio
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2018/07/feature_meet_the_man_who_gave_nintendo_tetris_and_got_hiroshi_yamauchi_gaming
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2018/07/hardware_classics_uncovering_the_tragic_tale_of_the_philips_cd-i
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2018/07/feature_this_unreleased_snes_super_fx_racer_could_be_getting_a_physical_rebirth
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2018/06/feature_the_real_wizard_a_nintendo_world_champions_tale
...and that's just a handful from the past few weeks.
All that lovely, lovely content, and not a single Amazon link in sight.
@PuppyToucher We're working on it
@Damo Which is more fair to say, "diamonds in the rough" or "needles in the haystack"?
I think this is a fine list of games indeed. Everyone who is up in ARMS about these offerings should just admit that this system is not for them, and move on. Nintendo isn't going to change to fit your personal view of what they should be, and they are doing just fine.
If you take out WiiU ports this is what you get. That being said, the other consoles had very minimal exclusives of their own one year in. Even if you just compare the total active IP’s (had a release in the last gen), Nintendo has way more to play with than Microsoft or Sony..
@EightBitMan
What great Ps4 exclusive have you played since March? My PsBore been collecting dust my switch been seeing the most play time. My how the mighty have fallen
This is a divisive list. And it's understandable. Some of this games don't feel very triple A. However, it objectively is a pretty solid year one exclusives list. Even if you compare it to the PS4. The only consideration is that these exclusives don't exist in a vacuum, and the 3rd party and remake landscape of the PS4 was stronger than the Switch's.
I am lucky enough to own both a Swirch and a PS4, so I find most of the complaining useless. But as a primarily Nintendo fan, I do feel Nintendo has been lacking in great exclusives since the Wii U era. At least im regards to my particular taste. Not complaining, just stating my feelings on the matter.
@Cobalt Forgetting how bleak WiiU's exclusives were in the first 17 months? We had NSMBU, Nintendoland, Pikmin 3, W101, Lego City, Mario & Sonic at Sochi, Mario 3D World, Sonic Lost World (do we really have to include that?) And not a whole lot of multiplat in between. Not only is Switch's exclusives list a bit more heavy hitting, and is filled with most of the better WiiU exclusives, but there's also a large number of multiplats this time around (mostly RPGs but it's Nintendo, being surprised by that would be like being surprised that XBox is shooter & racer topheavy.)
@EightBitMan @ShadowWarrior PS4 has a great library of games not collecting dust now but as a launch day PS4 owner, that thing collected so much dust the first year and a half, the WiiU managed to feel like the industry leader. It was bleak. Certainly worth it in the end, but it sure didn't feel that way (and my two controllers still had their rubber stick covers disintegrate even without games. )
"Father, I've seen a list of the best switch exclusive games and I only own one of those, super Mario odissey. Have I sinned?
"Tell me the other titles in the list, son."
"1, 2 Switch..."
"Enough, son. Enough... they're just trying to elude you. Don't believe every thing you read, including the book they say I've written. Maybe you could take a look at one of the RPGs, but remember: be selective. Don't let them misguide you. And be patient. After a year and a half, the list could have been much better, but the library is far from bad. Good things come to those who wait. Let's hope and pray."
"Ok, Father. Thank you"
@Cobalt Also if you follow the life of any console. WiiU, 3DS, PS4, PS3, the first few years are pretty much always the slowest. It's rarely about being "good" those years and mostly about "don't be awful". Year 2 through year 4 are usually the years where you get tons of games that will forever be identified with the system. PS3 was bleak until year 4 or so. PS4 was bleak until year 2.5 or so. WiiU was bleak until year 2.5. 3DS actually started picking up early but with big lulls as they'd ping pong between alternating years of supporting WiiU and Switch. XBox has few exclusives overall, so for them it's just about PC multiplats, which usually come at a steady clip.
And the "less than full price" exclusives (and Mario Tennis Aces for some unknown reason at full price) represent the 3DS part of the business...Kirby Star Allies, etc are the more "dedicated handheld" line. And ARMS is a full price game, no question. It's a fighting game, it has its limits, but that's a legit 1st party game, no question. It never gets enough love.
So far, the Switch has a very good first year and a half (remember it's had only one Christmas and Pokemon and Smash are part of its second Christmas. The Spring release skews release schedules since Nintendo mostly does only Q4, but it's standard for Ninendo handhelds.) For a new console it's a good lineup, and above average for Nintendo, and is starting to pull some multiplats that skip XBox but go to Switch. The waves of titles will come in a year or so when the 3rd parties start catching up and former 3DS or PS4 projects are moved to Switch.
@Damo Technically these articles gain traffic and comments for all the wrong reasons...I admit even I poke in just to see how divisive the list is going to be and play NL Bingo with the predicted arguments
It's not that the Switch is bad, it's that this list is bad. Nintendo Life is worse about ignoring third-party developers than Nintendo is.
@NEStalgia
You forgot :
Game & Wario
Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate
Wii Sports Club
Zombi U
Mario Kart 8
The legend of Zelda Windwaker HD
From MY perspective, just :
The Wonderful 101
PIKMIN 3
Super Mario 3D World
Lego City Undercover
MarioKart 8
Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate
Zombi U
It's really better than that Switch list and FAR BETTER.
@NEStalgia Is that a "wrong" reason to run a list, though? People love to debate and discuss things, that's why we run these list pieces. The comments give people a chance to have their say.
It would be a really dull world if each list was 100% correct in everyone's eyes, right?
@WiiHawk Which must-have third-party Switch exclusives did we miss?
@EightBitMan Not relevant since the SNES? Now that's just baiting. Lol
This is actually a good list, sans 1-2 Switch. Great for a console that's been out for 17 months.
@EightBitMan
Then if u hate Nintendo so much why you are here?
Is there anyone that actually thinks 1-2 switch is the best? Or essential?
I beg your pardon? 1-2 Switch?? Seriously NL???
If I can play a game on the switch, I'll buy it on that system because of the flexibility. I'll even wait a bit like I did for Wolfenstein II. I'm sure there are many who feel the same way. So then, does Nintendo really need to dish out the cash to make something Switch exclusive? Or just make sure it is not an exclusive for other systems?
Could be an intentional shift, but it could just be Nintendo blundering around like they did for the Wii U
Very solid list. Especially for a system that is only 17 months old and swimming in other content. Comparable (at the very least) to any other system in the last 20 years.
@EightBitMan
“But at least the PS4 has a huge library of excellent, high quality games which keeps on steadily growing.”
It’s been out for 40 months longer than the Switch, one would hope so.
“Can't say the same thing about this handicap of a platform.”
I can.
“Keep on defending Nintendo's mistakes....”
The first thing they’ve got right in years....
”you'll be the death of this company which has not be relevant since the Super NES.”....Oh. Sorry. I was replying as if you were serious. My mistake.
@Damo It's less about the debate, and more about rubbernecking to see how big a predictable pile of poo is on fire Whether or not that's wrong may be in the eyes of the beholder. I'll give it that it's entertaining
@Cobalt I didn't include MH3 wasn't exclusive specifically as it was 3DS and WiiU (and 3DS massively outsold WiiU.) or WWHD (since it was just an HD remake of WW. If we're including remakes but not true exclusives Switch's list can include the enhanced WiiU ports though which makes it quite a big bigger (MK8Deluxe, Pokken Tournament DX, DKCTF.)
But compared to your own list we have:
Odyssey
Octopath
ARMS
XC2
Pokemon (do we include that, it's beyond 17mo but it's 2nd Holiday)
Smash
Mario & Rabids Kingdom Battle
Personally that's a better list than WiiU's in the same time, though WiiU's certainly was decent to me as well.
@NEStalgia Let's Go is a Yellow remake so that doesn't really count as exclusive either.
@NEStalgia
It's not the same; I'm sorry but MarioKart 8 or DonkeyKong CTF are not remastered.
Windwaker HD is a totally reworked SD game to HD.
MarioKart8 or DKCTF are ports HD to HD with just some stuffs here and there to look a little more new...
And If I follow you way of thinking, in that case the Wii U has the entire Wii libairy that you can add to the Wii U games !
Why do people who dislike Nintendo so much visit a site dedicated to Nintendo?
Though this list should have stopped after 12...
I have 6 of the 14 top games. A pretty good list but I laughed when I saw 1-2 Switch was #14.
@Grumblevolcano I guess that one's a little more complicated, it's a remake not a remaster (WWHD was the same game with updated graphics and some gameplay tweaks, LGP is a Yellow remake in the same way FFVII-R is an FFVII remake.....new game or not new game? A hard call. But we can exclude that one.)
Then again most of NL thinks it's just Pokemon Go....
@Cobalt not really, and I wasn't originally including the WiiU ports on Switch, but I also wasn't including WWHD on WiiU. Just seems unfair to count a remaster as an exclusive but not an enhanced port. Still undecided on remakes though.
@Doggedfrog Hey' it's a million seller. Someone out there thinks it's a great exclusive! Granted, 100% of those someones likely live in Japan....but still...
@NEStalgia
From my perspective, if Nintendo had taken Windwaker Gamecube and just "stretched" the game to fit 1080p, I'd be ok with you but in this case, it's a completely reworked game. So, sure it's not like an ENTIRE new game but it's clearly a real job that they did with the windwaker HD... ^^
@Pineapple_Mohawk I'd say this systems one of the worst, maybe better than the Wii U, but worst than all the other Nintendo consoles.
@Syrek24 Mario and Splatoon are probably the only big exclusives honestly. The rest are what I call B tier games, with ARMS being a C tier.
@EvilLucario ohh... right! That’s a thing. Sorry I skipped around 10 Nintendo years.
They should have made this a top ten list, because 11-14 are like a bad joke. The games in the top ten are pretty good or at least have something going for them. Case in point, I see Arms take a lot of criticism for being shallow... OK, it is shallow, but it also offers very unique game play you won't get anywhere else. It's one of those games I recommend everybody try, but not necessarily buy.
I think what's different with the Switch for me is that irrespective of the high profile Nintendo titles, there are way more smaller games for me to choose from.
There seems to have been a resurgence of point-and-click type games, which is one of my favourite genres. We also seem to be getting many of the multiplat smaller games. Wii U missed out on a lot. I tend not to be crazy about Nintendo's big titles (or Sony's/Microsoft's) anyway, with a few exceptions.
Nope.
I don't even own a Switch, but I realize there are so many great games in the Switch's library. So, I don't see how 1-2 Switch could be on any "best of" list.
@EightBitMan well... Gamecube did better than the Wii U and VB. so it's not a total failure.
Wouldn't say the list is entiiiirely fair... I mean, botw isn't an exclusive, buuut... At the same time it pretty much is. The Wii U version is really really bad compared to the Switch version. But oh well. Exclusives don't really matter much to me, the Switch is the superior console for me as a gamer. I can take it anywhere, and that's what matters. The rest is just a bonus.
How is this a 2018 list when it contains 2017 titles?
The bottom line is 2018 has been a shocking year for releases!
@gaby_gabito It's because technically it's not an exclusive (there's an inferior version on a dead console known as the wii u...) but oh well.
I still think Nintendo missed a trick not bundling 1-2 Switch with the console, even if it did go on to sell like hot cakes...
Also I'm guessing Zelda is absent due to Wii U release?
Ooph, was expecting a short but sweet list in descending order starting with the game of the decade in Breath Of The Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, got a list starting off with "1-2 Switch" and "Snipperclips Plus: Cut it out, Together!". Brutal
ARMS is still the Switch's best exclusive. Should be #1 on the list.
People flip out at the sight of 1-2 Switch and Labo, but for a system that's not even 18 months old, this is a really good exclusive lineup. Certainly better than the early months of the PS4 which really struggled with exclusives. And yeah, I don't even think the Xbox One even has 10 exclusives in its near 5 year existence, let alone 14.
I love Nintendo, and I love the Switch. However, at the current moment, my library is not full of very many Switch games. That said in my opinion, I've not been real happy with any of the consoles this year.
PS4's God or War is a pretty decent game, but it really isn't anything new. Xbox's Sea of Thieves really tanked out of the gate for me. I hear it has gotten better, but I haven't gone back to it.
So, I'm willing to give Nintendo the benefit of the doubt that the industry as a whole is down this year on solid titles. I also wouldn't put a ton of stock into exclusives either. PlayStation has a couple, but they are always living on the promise of next year. Xbox has decided to focus on this a little more, but the jury is still out on that.
@SuperWeird Stop lieing to yourself.
1-2-Switch?
...
Really?
12 switch but no Mario kart? Wow
They should make the list Nintendo exclusives and include Wii U games that were remade/re-released MK8/DKTF deserve to be considered.
There's an absolute truckload of excellent Switch games. Some 100% exclusive, some Nintendo exclusive, some multiplatform, but games are games and great games are great games, and Switch has more great games after a year and a half then any console I've ever owned, and each and everyone of them are doubly impressive because they all offer two versions in one.
Forget the fanboy trodden criteria of what constitutes an exclusive (which is really only used to say nuh uh! That one doesn't count!). If you can't play a Switch game on PS4 or Xbox One, then it's an asset to the Switch as a Nintendo console exclusive. I don't care if it's on Wii U (especially Wii U, since those 13 million people are a fraction of the new userbase, and growing smaller in proportion by the week), or DS, or 3DS, or Wii, or GameCube, or even PC for that matter... because nobody is going to go out and buy one of those systems to play the game (and PC/mobile isn't really part of console gaming which appeals to the masses) But they will go buy a Switch for it.
Nintendo exclusives on the system or that we know will be:
Zelda Breath of the Wild
Super Mario Odyssey
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Captain Toad Treasure Tracjer
Mario Tennis Aces
ARMS
Splatoon 2
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
DKC Tropical Freeze
Kirby Star Allies
Fire Emblem Warriors
Hyrule Warriors
1-2 Switch
Nintendo LABO
Pokken Tournament
Bayonetta 2
Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Octopath Traveller
Ultra Street Fighter II
Hollow Knight
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
The World Ends With You
No More Heroes Travis Strikes Again
Super Mario Party
Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee
Super Smash Bros 5
Daemon X Machina
Fire Emblem Three Houses
Bayonetta 3
Shin Megami Tensei V
Metroid Prime 4
Pokémon 2019
Yoshi 2019
That's an absolute juggernaut of a list of games that are assets to the Switch library. All games that you will not find on PS4 or Xbox One. And even if you're of the diehard stock of Wii U owners, even then they're all handheld exclusives, or if coming from a handheld they're all console exclusives. Any way you cut it, they have something to offer for every single gamer out there.
@electrolite77 I don't know... in year 2 the PS4 already had the big budget hitters like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to FallOut 4. Disgaea 5 and Blood Born were PS4 exclusive. And Holiday #2 had all the usual suspect's support. SO depends what @EightBitMan means by "quality library"
"The Switch is only been XXX months old" narrative is starting to run out. Especially we sort of know what we getting by month 23 at this point.
@AlternateButtons
I don't try to discredit Splatoon2... Do you remember when the game was launched ? God, ok it was written Splatoon2 on the box but let's be honest it was more Splatoon 1.5.
Another thing, Splatoon 1 was released only 2 years before Splatoon2. Do you really think that Splatoon2 doesn't take a huge percentage of Splatoon 1 ? Let's be honest, without Splatoon 1 on the Wii U already made, impossible that the number 2 could be out on the new system that fast...
So, you probably misunderstood what I meant but for me it's clear, Splatoon 2 was possible only because the 1st game on the Wii U was already made.
The same for Smash Bros "U"ltimate, if it'll be out that fast it's only because of the big amount of work already done on Smash Bros U.
1-2 Switch? Really? And using 3 pages for a 12 game list?
Such a shame that affiliate links and page clicks have now become more important than this website's credibility.
I just thought this article isn't really necessary, lol.
@Syrek24
Prove me that I'm wrong then...
@LaVelle It is and isn't a depressive list if you consider the criteria that these are exclusives (I'll give Fire Emblem Warriors a pass as it's a great game even though there is a 3DS version). I have every one of these minus Golf Story and Octopath Traveler though I plan to pick up the later sometime soon. Sure 1-2-Switch is a glorified tech demo, but it has it's charms and at least they didn't have to pack it in and raise the price by $20-$30 per console at launch.
One of the strengths of the Switch is that it does have so many great ports available including MK8D and Disgaea 5 among a ton of others.
Though I have an Xbox One X and PS4 Pro the Switch is my go to console for kicking back and playing at home or on the go.
It does seem the NintendoLife articles of late are trying to pick fights with other articles like the "Every Zelda game ranked" and other somewhat subjective lists.
@AlternateButtons
Bill Trinen and Sakurai themselves have said that it's an "enhanced" port of Super Smash for Wii U.
Are you explaining right now that you know better than them ? o_O
@AlternateButtons
Smash is Special – Part 1, Vol. 557
Originally published in Famitsu on June 21, 2018
Sakurai said : "We had a choice between completely overhauling the game systems and feel, or working off of what we had established in the last game. We ended up going with the latter. If we went with the former, we might have ended up with only a third of the fighters we have now. Had we gone down that route, surely some fans would have complained and said, “I preferred the way it was last time.” We’ll have to face that decision again someday, but I decided that now was not that time."
I can’t disagree with this list, good job.
As someone who is not much interested in rpg's or Splatoon, and did not think Mario Odyssey lived up to the hype, I find this list very disappointing indeed. I can objectively agree that the switch does have a few big exclusives but they're just not for me. And with games being more expensive than ever on the switch, I just can't justify buying any of these games. (edit: except Mario+Rabbids. I really enjoyed that one.)
By the way, wasn't Fast RMX on wii u?
And 1 2 switch? Seriously?
Why do people get so nit picky about things like whether or not it is a port or a new game. Either buy the game or dont buy the game.
But, on topic: I think the Switch has a lot of great exclusives and non-exclusives. It's a great system. I do have a PS4 and XBox One, but I tend to play the Switch the most due to the pick up and play nature of sleep mode
Wow. So much poison over a list of games designed to entertain. Some people take this way too seriously. If it annoys people that much then they seriously need another hobby.
@Agramonte
I think of them as pretty similar to be honest.
At 17 months PS4 had just got Bloodborne. Previous to this it was getting endlessly criticised for the lack of exclusives and for only having games you could get on PS3 (Persona 5, GTA V, TLOU) or that were better on PC. This despite having hundreds of games including a lot of good ones (I certainly had no trouble finding anything to play even if they were games available elsewhere).
Switch at 17 months has less Western AAA support but is better for exclusives. However it’s getting endlessly criticised for only having games available on PS4/PC with better graphics or that were on Wii U. This despite having literally hundreds of games including lots of very good ones (over 100 with a Metascore of 76+, I suspect PS4 was the same if not better in early 2015) (I certainly have no trouble finding something to play even if they’re games available elsewhere).
They’re both selling well, to the general confusion of a lot of loud voices on Internet forum echo chambers. PS4 really hit its stride in late 2015, late in its second year and into its third Christmas. Whether Switch will remains to be seen but it has 2 big AAA first party exclusives this Christmas with a solid backup of big names like FIFA and Monster Hunter along with more niche games like TWEWY, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Starlink etc. I think some people’s patience might run out if 2019 is vintage but I see a lot of parallels between the two at equivalent stages of their lifespan.
@Syrek24 @AlternateButtons
I wouldn’t bother. You’re dealing with somebody who dismisses Splatoon 2 and Smash Ultimate but wants to include Wind Waker HD on a list of Wii U exclusives. That’s the thing with attention seeking wind up merchants like @Cobalt, they always out themselves by going too far and ruining any chance of believing they’re for real. The Irish chap did the same, the next one will too....
@electrolite77
I don't dismiss Splatoon 2 and Super Smash...
I just say what I think that's all... You know, I always base myself on the previous systems and I'm sorry, when I see what Nintendo did with the Wii U and with the Switch, they did better with the Wii U.
When you're "new" system is based essentially on ports of the previous one + inferior multiplats + shovelwares, it's normal to call facts, facts !
Splatoon 2 is a good game, Super Smash will be a good game too, No one reported anything to contradict that.
Just that when you put out a new machine, you expect something really new not what you've already played 2 years before...
Let me put it this way :
The Switch is in reality the s -W I I- tch U...
@Cobalt
The previous wind up merchants also had an inability to grasp that ‘dubious personal opinion’ is not the same as ‘facts’. They were willing to post anything, no matter how ridiculous, to get attention. The previous one had an irrational love of the Wii U.
Cards marked.
@electrolite77
If you're not agree with me, there is no problem with that...
Just denying that the Switch is more a s-WII-tch U than a totally new system is just insane...
When I bought a Wii U, I wasn't soaked by all the big Wii games ports.
When I bought a Wii, I wasn't soaked by all the big NGC games ports.
When I bought a NGC I wasn't soaked by all the big N64 games ports.
When I bought a N64, I wasn't soaked by all the big SNES games ports.
When I bought a SNES, I wasn't soaked by all the big NES games ports.
Now with the Switch, for the 1st months of its existence :
Bayonetta 2
Lego City Undercover
Warrior Orochi 3
Zelda BOTW
Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze
Pokken Tournament
MarioKart 8
Rayman Legends
Captain Toad Treasure Tracker
Hyrule Warriors
Resident Evil Revalations
Fast Racing Neo RMX
One Piece unlimited Red
God, is there another case in the history of a Nintendo System that ressemble that thing ? No way !
And you can say what you want but I'm sorry, this is fact !
@mailman
They've already ported Mario Maker over the 3DS but I have a feeling that it will be possible that appear in some months/years, a Hyper Giga Mario Maker ++ alpha deluxe edition on Switch ^^
PS : the only problem is the dualscreen that the Switch can't do...
@mailman
Sure you're able to do that but I personally prefer to have the 2 screens .
Now, my point was more : if they port Mario Maker, the problem of a non dualscreen port could be taken immediatly as an inferior version...
@WiltonRoots Yeah, I really don't get why some people get so wound up over arguing about whether a game is a sequel or an expansion. If you enjoy the game what difference does it make how you label it?
@Syrek24 Exactly, 100% agree there. The inferior versions were pretty much just courtesies to owners of previous systems. Should still be regarded as exclusives for Switch.
@electrolite77 Have you noticed how much they love unfunny puns, and how much they insist on highlighting them to make sure you recognize them? First "SCamiibo", now "s-WII-tch U". As though we'd not see their brilliance otherwise.
@Cobalt
“Just denying that the Switch is more a s-WII-tch U than a totally new system is just insane...”
“And you can say what you want but I'm sorry, this is fact !”
You’re still failing. Your dubious opinion does not equal fact.
What is a fact is all those other systems would have been better with a lot more ports as long as they still got exclusives. Just like the Switch.
@PanurgeJr
There are very consistent patterns of behaviour here aren’t they?
The obsession with ports is another.
@Cobalt Splatoon 2? That's not on Playstation, and it's not on 3DS or Wii U. I'd love to be able to play Splatoon 2 on the Wii or something, but, that's only available on the Switch. It's a console exclusive, that's why it's on the list. Or maybe you're not calling it a sequel because it's not a space racing game or a 2d fighter or something, and instead is more similar to the first one (like every sequel ever made)
@electrolite77
I like the way you dodge my question...
Now you go so far that you even don't understand the meaning of the point.
Next step, you're probably gonna explain that you would like to have an higher price to pay for your games or maybe that the Online Service is not pricy enough or why not, that it could be great to have no cable inside the box of the next Switch like it is for the 3DS ?
What I'm trying to explain to you, is that you play against yourself basically. The points that you defend won't make the future of gaming better.
I clearly remember the time when Nintendo fans were so HAPPY to not have all these cancerous practices such as :
DLCs
paying Online
Ports
etc...
Look where we are today... You know I have nothing against you or somebody else whoever he/she is, but sometimes it's good to understand that when you like/love something you have to defend it. Not saying YES, OK, I"M IN, for everything that comes from a company, just because it's a company that you like so much.
I'm a nintendo fan since a really really long time, and what I see today, the way that evolved, we could end with a case where Nintendo will become the new SEGA...
I know that it sounds probably stupid to you but it's really what I think. (and I'd like that will never happen).
Why 1-2 Switch is on the list ???
@Cobalt
““I like the way you dodge my question...”
I didn’t dodge the question. I’d rather have a machine with lots of ports and lots of exclusives like the Switch has. Those machines you mentioned would have been better with more ports. Take the GameCube for example. If it had just an anaemic line up of exclusives I wouldn’t have bothered. But having Burnout, SSX Tricky, Tony Hawks 3 made it better. Like with the Switch. The ports didn’t come at the expense of new games, they were in addition to. Like the Switch.
“Next step, you're probably gonna explain that you would like to have an higher price to pay for your games or maybe that the Online Service is not pricy enough or why not, that it could be great to have no cable inside the box of the next Switch like it is for the 3DS ?”
I never said these things. Irrelevant.
“What I'm trying to explain to you, is that you play against yourself basically. The points that you defend won't make the future of gaming better.”
All I’m doing is pointing out you keep wrongly equating opinion with fact. You’re rambling about something else entirely.
“I clearly remember the time when Nintendo fans were so HAPPY to not have all these cancerous practices such as
DLC
Ports”
No you don’t. From Dr Mario to Super Mario All STARS and onto Donkey Kong Land, Tetris/Links Awakening/Super Mario Bros DX then the Gameboy Advance, NES Classics on GBA, Wario Ware GameCube, Mario 64 DS, Twilight Princess, New Play Control on Wii and of course Virtual Console Nintendo have always put out lots of ports and their fan base has lapped them up and clamoured for more.
DLC I can take or leave, if it’s done right (and not like Amiibo) I don’t mind.
“Look where we are today... You know I have nothing against you or somebody else whoever he/she is, but sometimes it's good to understand that when you like/love something you have to defend it. Not saying YES, OK, I"M IN, for everything that comes from a company, just because it's a company that you like so much.
I'm a nintendo fan since a really really long time, and what I see today, the way that evolved, we could end with a case where Nintendo will become the new SEGA...”
This doesn’t make any sense. Iwata and co were piledriving the company into the ground with an awful home system, a handheld hat needed dramatic rescue, almost negligent lack of foresight and a stream of bad decisions. Now they’re in a healthier position than they have been for years.
@electrolite77
Sometimes I ask myself if you're playing dumb on purpose or not ?
Do you understand that Burnout, SSX Tricky, Tony Hawks 3 are not ports of games from the N64 to the Gamecube ? Is it difficult to get that ?
Those below, were on Wii U and get instantly ported to the Switch which is the "new" system after the Wii U :
Bayonetta 2
Lego City Undercover
Warrior Orochi 3
Zelda BOTW
Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze
Pokken Tournament
MarioKart 8
Rayman Legends
Captain Toad Treasure Tracker
Hyrule Warriors
Resident Evil Revalations
Fast Racing Neo RMX
One Piece unlimited Red
Pfffff, you know what ?
There are none so deaf as those who will not listen...
Really??! Any top 50 list that has 1-2 Switch on it is sad.. Either there is really no good exclusives, or the writer hasn't played many games on the Switch.
Why did fast rmx count but Mario kart didn’t?
@Damo It's pretty telling that I didn't even notice the Amazon buttons. They're super easy to ignore and honestly not that infuriating. Sure, Amazon isn't the greatest association, but we all know this site wouldn't be here if it weren't for these links.
@Cobalt
Textbook, classic attention seeking behaviour. Zero in on one irrelevant debate and avoid any other points made that would render the attention seeking complaining irrelevant.
“I’m not just after attention, I worry about Nintendo”
“Nintendo are doing their best for years”
“But....but....ports”
@electrolite77
You're just a lost case... Even the simpliest and basic things are to difficult for you to understand.
Have a nice day.
@Cobalt
And now it’s “I’ve got nothing, my attention seeking has been rumbled, I’ll run away”. Textbook.
@electrolite77
You're pathetic...
Have a fun day !
@electrolite77 Gotta love a concern troll...
The thing is that many games on the list can't be considered "essential" seriously.
@WiltonRoots
😁 Outed!
@Cobalt @electrolite77 This whole argument is pointless. Some people are happy with the lineup of games on the switch, some people are disappointed with it. I happen to be in the latter group. I don't care for Splatoon or rpg's, and I thought Odyssey was just ok. I own a wii u and will not rebuy those games on the switch. If others want to play wii u games on switch then it's good that they're there. If you're enjoying the switch then great. For some people it's a little disappointing.
Why get all worked up over this? Life's too short!
@tedko
I have no problem with anyone being disappointed. You didn’t present your own opinion as an objective statement of fact on the quality of the line up and/or concern trolling for attention. Big difference. I personally am disappointed at the lack of Pikmin, Wave Race, F-Zero, Mario Golf, Advance Wars or Analogue triggers, I’m underwhelmed by the Online service and baffled by the lack of media apps. But I’m not extrapolating that into “this is unquestionably a terrible games selection and Nintendo are doomed. Everybody please look at me” 😉
@tedko Well said! I also own a Wii U and Switch is disappointing for me, if I said the contrary I would be lying.
@EightBitMan not really, this list is great, better nintendo games today in 2018 then in 2002, the mighty have gotten better, your wrong - exclusives are boring anyway, rather just have a bunch of ports, ports like hollow knight are best on the switch. nothing has "fallen" ps2 sucked, who cares. switch already has better games in 9 months then the entire gamecube lineup ever had, gamecube was a failure b/c its a horrible system, and as 3rd party titles, nintendo has done fine,
nobody has fallen,
switch is great
nintendo has gotten better
better titles on switch then the previous 3 generations
no debates, no argument, no responses, will change that.
ps2 sucked
ps3 sucked
rather have botw on switch
rather have xenoblade 2 on switch
rather have hollow knight on switch
rather have golf story on swi tch
rather have a robot named fight on switch
rather have binding of isaac on switch
rather have smash bros ultimate on switch
rather have the next zelda/mario/pokemon/star fox/donkey kong/xenoblade on switch.
its a cheap system, not a big deal to own it.
the mighty have fallen = just your opinion.
more ports on the switch, and support for 3rd party.
lol @ doomsday posts
you wont change nintendo fanboys opinions anyway so why debate it, I own a variety of devices, consoles & handhelds and PCs over the years. Fact is, I think playstation devices sucked until now. I only had a handful of decent PS2 era titles, I think PS1 was better then PS2 or PS3, I think only the WIi & Switch have been a succes in the last 17-18 years, GameCube had NO quality titles, RE4 & Wind Waker were better years later...and Twilight Princess, Wii Edition was better, GameCube has already been out-done in the software department by the switch, no debating will change that.
@EightBitMan "irrelevant to todays gaming"
whats relevant ? kids play games, kids want these games
i can defend it, because you are wrong in every way of the word
"non nintendo fans, posting on a nintendo post about "how nintendo is irrelevant to todays gaming"
todays gaming = children
children game = millions buy nintendo titles
more relevant then the ps4 and xbox one (look at xbox one sales statistics)
lol your wrong...you are about as "far off" as you could be
you cant defend what is already true....its true nintendo is more relevant ...just the way it is, accept it, and move on.
@EightBitMan power doesn't matter
once again for the 3rd time, you are wrong.
how old are you ?
RELEVANCE = varies per person
what is revelvant Overpriced xbox live ? failing MMos ? trendy Battle-royales
nintendo = 37 years dances to their own drummer
...and continues to succeed
power = means nothing
relevance in gaming = subjective
what YOU consider relevant I consider a joke
PS4, Xbox One, revisions, all that power...going nowhere
xbox has no exclusives
all that power, about the only decent thing xbox has IS just that an online infrastructure and I KNOW alot of people who HATE online gaming
blah blah devkits = wtf do I care about dev kits
do i care about the ps2 ?
what does any of that have to with anything ?
why do you care what nintendo fanboys defend or dont defend ?
why does it matter to you
nintendo is better today, then it ever was during the GameCube era, one of the worse eras of gaming.2002-2008
what you consider "relevant" I can guarantee you millions dont
relevant =switch is selling, and has continued to (10 months, 12 months, 16 months) to fly off the shelf
i'd take breath of the wild & hollow Knight over anything from the game cube / ps2 / wii era...by far.
I've been gaming for 30 years, and I play a wide variety of devices...but CONSIDERING the competition (VR gaming, iOS gaming, [removed] xbox devices)...what else IS there besides PC/PS4 ?
nintendo is as relevant as you want it to be
1) hate online gaming (dont care about online services, fee's, etc)
2) dont care about headsets/chats/lobbys/dedicated servers, NEVER did care
i just want ports, and indie titles, on a bigger screen then the 3DS, and I got it...and for $279.99. POCKET change.
this list is quite good, 7 of those titles are great, ports or exclusives/1st party doesn't matter...what is relevant is =what I choose to be relevant.
Monster Hunter: World & PS4 is not enjoyable
Xbox One X all that power, and the only thing your playing is Forza Horizon 4....LAUGH
these devices ^ above are not all that great...over-priced hunks of plastic/
power my ass...power leads to NOTHING 99% of the time.
I've see it year after year, always "the arms race"and yet....
nintendo continues to sell...sell OUT, sell over, quarterly revenue continues to grow
a successful nintendo system needs = indie ports & a few 1st party nintendo franchises (pokemon, fire emblem, xenoblade, mario, zelda, star fox, donkey kong, metroid, animal crossing, etc) and boom, they have a sucessful device
and with 2019, 2020, and beyond LOOMING and with future titles + more ports and a switch revision on the horizon...20 - 30 million units will become 40 million units, 45 million units, 50 million units..just a matter of time
your narrow-idea of what is 'relevant" is only YOUR opinion.
nobody has to defend anything, fact remains they are doing well, they are selling, their quarterly revenue is in the green at every junction.
If that bothers you...thats your issue, not mine.
@oji i bought switch for indies, best games on the system are the indies
@Itzsfo0 Please mind your language!
@Itzsfo0, and this makes me sad, I want a Nintendo platform full of awesome AAA/AA exclusives. For indies, I always can use GPD Win2 as in Steam there're more titles which also costs cheaper.
@Pineapple_Mohawk Well actually, Sony beats it by far. Sony always wins the exclusive list of games. Wish Nintendo was just as good but I doubt it'll ever happen at the pace they are going right now. Even Sony's PS Vita exclusive beats it.
@tobibra Of all the other exclusive, that one is so...yeah. No.
@AliceChoi oh, hey! I feel like you're a necromancer or something... Took me a minute to figure out what you were talking about. Anyway, to the point: what were year 1 exclusives for the PS4? I have to confess ignorance when it comes to Sony
@EightBitMan This list is definitely awful but what are you talking about... The switch is the farthest thing from irrelevant, it's been completely popping off in sales in 99% of switch released games are bangers, LoZBotW, and Mario Odyssey were games of the year, smash ultimate and Mario kart 8 Delux and splatoon 2 are all amazing, Mario party is well made for the people who are into that kinda thing, and third party support has been popping off all year with tons of big games being released and hundreds of indies on the eshop (honestly too much most of them are crap I miss when they had quality control). I don't really know why you're since you hate the Switch so much...
I think most games on this list are great but this made me realize there are still many games I need to play. I think that Breath of the wild still should have been included even though it technically came out on wii u too it was the Nintendo switches launch title come on. This did make me also realize how good the non exclusives are on the switch compared to previous Nintendo consoles. There are tons of great games not on this list and thats good because Nintendo is being backed up more than since the N64.
1. Super Mario Odyssey
2. Breath of the Wild
3. Astral Chain
As for Link's Awakening, the Gameboy Color version is much better than the Switch version, which is ugly and slow. It's the most useless remake I've ever seen. Why did they remake an excellent game? Old games that need remakes are the ones that had good potential but were bad for some reason. Like Metroid 2, which suffered from terrible screen crunch on the Gameboy and got an excellent remake on the 3DS.
Added 3D All-Stars.
You need to update this list The Touryst is no longer a Switch exclusive, it's on PC and Xbox One now
Imagine searching for a list like this, finding 3d allstars, and wanting to buy it, only to find out you aren't allowed. This may very well happen to someone now.
@Low_ink
I dunno where you live. But here it can be found everywhere and even less than full price.
And somehow this doesn't stop people from trying to sell it on eBay for 1000 Euro despite the fact that it can be bought for 40-50 easely
Mario odyssey is a complete masterpiece. Best Mario game ever. The way mario controls is pure perfection and swimming is just as easy as walking. I was amazed and still am every time I play. I have about 200 hours logged and it still feels fresh every time I play
This proves how few switch exclusives we have had In the last couple fo years.
Considering I only bought bought a Switch for the exclusives this list makes me sad
I have all those bar the labo games. Some great gaming to be had there
@GoldenSunRM I live in the US, and to be honest I haven't gone looking for it. I know that adults can easily buy it online, but what I'm moreso talking about is the kids. If they don't see it in their local store they wouldn't know why it's not there. And if all the copies get bought up, which I imagine they will in less than a year, they wouldn't know why they can't find it. And if they have parents disengaged in their hobby, well, they'll never get it.
But even if it is still in stores, it isn't in production, which makes it a bad thing that it's on the best games list.
Tbh it's not a bad list but there are some gems missing such as bravely default 2
My top 5 switch games so far are (not in order)
Pokemon sword (with both dlc)
Breath of the wild
Splatoon 2
Luigis mansion 3
Xenoblade chronicles 2
This might just be my opinion, but the top 10 switch exclusives are:
Splatoon 2
BOTW
Splatoon2
Splatoon 2 again
Xenoblade chronicles
Hyrule Warriors
Fire Emblem 3 houses
The Octo expansion for Splatoon 2
Animal Crossing
And to round off the list ... Splatoon 2
Man, I need to get back to playing Luigi’s Mansion.
Great list! Let's hope this year many more amazing games join it.
I'm missing Bravely Default 2, though. I haven't played it yet, but I wouldn't say it's bad enough not to deserve a spot here.
@Mr-Fuggles777 Well, you have to add to your wishlist the games that you cannot play everywhere else, like the Oris and Cuphead(and others) that aren't in Playstation systems, many JRPGs you can't play on a Xbox console (or even a PC), or the WiiU titles you can't play unless you are one of the few people that owned one. Add to this that the Switch is the Nintendo system with better third party support since the SNES, and it's the only way to play the games on the go nowadays.
And also remember that we are just half the life cycle of the console... Many more exclusive games will come in the next few years.
My favorite exclusives in no order:
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Mario Maker 2
Smash Ultimate
Mario Odyssey
Pikmin 3 and BOTW are up there as well although technically not switch exclusive...
@the_beaver I have a PlayStation and Xbox as well as the Wii-U. I have played the majority of the third party games long before they eventually hit the switch.
OK, now do a console only exclusive too, because I can't see Hades there, because of the PC version.
Great list. Exclusives are only part of the reason the Switch has done so well but they will certainly have helped.
Might have given Bravely Default 2, The Stretchers, Fitness Boxing and Bowsers Fury a mention though.
Go play Astral Chain and FE Three Houses.
RIP essential Nintendo Switch exclusive games 2017-2018
@ianl579 1 2 switch is the funniest local multiplayer game ever
Someone asked where's Zelda? It's not exlusive to Switch. Remember Wii U?
I would say half these games range from okay to good-ish, & the other half are "pretty good" & then a few that are bad (super Mario party, labo, 1-2 switch). Not a single one of these game is truly excellent. Compare this list of exclusives (switch has been out 4 years, mind you). To any other console & portable of theirs, & I think this is a low point (maybe the DS is worse, I'm not sure).
@the_beaver reheated leftovers is the 3rd party support of the switch. I would take the 2 second party support of Rare in the N64 days, the exclusives of the GC days, & the 3rd party hidden gems of the wii (there's a handful, armful even), over what the switch has. The switch is good for people who have either more money than they need & or no time or space to play on a TV. Otherwise its a terrible console & only a decent-ish handheld. I would have take continued 3ds & Wii U support, over the switch years.
@NintendoArchive I disagree with pretty much everything you have said lol. I think we have different consoles, or something.
@the_beaver do tell then, about switch's exciting 3rd party support, or their robust exclusive first party line up?
@LaVelle ratio
@NintendoArchive you sound crazy
@Digimon24 Between 2017-2021, 2018, & 2020 were as bad or worse than any year in the wii u 3ds days, maybe 2012 was rougher, but I doubt it. Moreover the hardware is weak & shoddy, if it was just another handheld, then it would be pretty muck lock step with the generational leaps that their handhelds take (gba a lil powerful than snes, but worse sample card, ds a lil better than 64, but with worse color saturation etc), except their previous handhelds were of better build quality. But hey! Do elaborate on my manic inflection.
@NintendoArchive Lmaooooo bro what? You sound bitter as hell. Nintendo has dropped gems for the switch. The switch's exclusives have greatly outsold every PS4 & Xbox exclusive by a mile. The switch has also sold nearly 90M copies worldwide. But somehow u think they suck that bad? I guess that's why ppl keep buying it? I mean That's your opinion I guess but you still bought the system. And im pretty sure you're still buying games for it till this day. So they can't be that bad. But whatever. Do u I guess.
@Digimon24 bought the switch, then gave it away for nothing essentially. So by your reasoning, popularity is one to one with quality, so that makes the Gamecube the second worst system, Wii U taking up the rear guard, & tropical freeze is the worst Donkey Kong Country, since it sold the least, Galaxy 2 is one of the worst Mario games. So u enjoy games according to how they sell? Or do u think that selling well is a definitive mark of quality?
I feel like not including Breath of the Wild because it was also released on the Wii U is a mistake. It might be the best game on the Switch and it was released at the very end of the Wii U’s life after it was already deemed a failure. I only played Breath of the Wild on my Wii U because I couldn’t find a Switch anywhere.
@NintendoArchive I'm in agreement, this list just reinforces that if there were any other decent handheld alternative, I'd be better off with it instead. Most Nintendo games just aren't for me and third party releases are lacking on the system. Loads of cheap indies, but not so much on the AAA front.
@Antiriad2097 Everybody loves the freaking switch though, bolstering its undeserved popularity. Hopefully, the steam handheld humbles Nintendo's top brass. I for one love Nintendo games, but their modern iterations have not been to my liking. I find the fact that half their games arent even pushing their poultry hardware power to be insulting to the consumer. As for Indies, The vita also had loads of cheap indies, & the ability to play them on the big screen too.
@nintendolife time to remove Monster Hunter Rise from the list. PC version releases today
The Best for me are:
1. Animal Crossing New Horizons
2. ARMS
3. 1-2-Switch
@nintendolife It's about time to remove No More Heroes III from the list. Also, Live A Live is a timed exclusive, I think. Like, Octopath Traveler, for example.
I was getting ready for a war in the comments. Nearly 200 comments in less than an hour! Turns out this article is just old...
Long list, but the big-name Nintendo exclusives are almost always great.
I am missing 20 titles from the list. Exclusivity is awesome and gives every console it's special character.
@Royalblues
Arms? Really? I think of Arms is one of the rare misfires of Nintendo
@Royalblues
I love me some Pokken, but ARMS was just bland to me, and I enjoy fighters as much as the next. Both Wind Waker and Odyssey are worth a peek if you can every borrow from a friend or find on the cheap. They both are not a traditional version of their long running series and both try something new.
@Royalblues We are on the same boat.
I´m a fighting gamer. Fighting games are 90% of my gaming time.
But, unfortunatly, i did not like Arms...
I couldn't make joycom accurate enough for me.
If you give me a hint on how joycom can be made more accurate I might rethink the game. I don't think about playing this game the traditional way. It matches more with the movements. Arms reminds me a lot of the Avengers fighting game on Xbox Kinect.
@steventonysmith WindWaker?... I'm 95% sure he was referring to Botw lol.
I love seeing comments at the top saying how sad that little list was, and that hopefully it'll get better. It sure has xD!
I still believe the Switch's underpower was a great idea on the short term, but in the long run probably not. Nevertheless, I'm glad I got the chance to play games like:
-Kirby and the Forgotten Land
-Metroid Dread
-Super Mario Odyssey
-Paper Mario: The Origami King (yes, I'm serious)
-Snipperclips Plus
-Luigi's Mansion 3
-Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (I don't like the game as much as "for Wii U", but that doesn't mean I don't like the characters it reunited)
As for Wii U re-releases I own (yes, I'm guilty of getting them), I've gotten:
-LEGO City Undercover (thinking I was gonna enjoy it as much as on Wii U, but the performance leaves a lot to be desired, I think it runs worse than the Wii U version).
-Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (mostly for the fact that no one would want to play it with me on Wii U)
-New Super Mario U Deluxe (same reason as MK8D)
-Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (somewhat same reason as MK8D, but also because Bowser's Fury and SM3DW is probably my favorite Wii U game. Let's say I paid on Switch what I didn't pay on Wii U since I got the Nintendo Selects edition and I paid only 400 pesos rather than the usual 600)
-Miitopia (this is a 3DS one, but still, also one of my favorites on that system)
Eventually I'll get Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Rayman Legends as well.
There are a few listed that are not exclusive and avaible also on wiiu and 3ds.
In this list: name all first party games…
@FoxyGlen — Hi, it’s me from Saturday, September 17th, 2022. Not much as changed on Switch. Duke Nukem Forever 2 just dropped and that’s about it. Food and oxygen are getting low. The moon is going to crash into the planet. Send help.
Some good additions, but more importantly, where is BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL!? I will not stand for this injustice toward Kirby's angular younger brother.
@Vyacheslav333 Ah of course, NMH3 went multiplatform! Zapped, thanks. 👍 And we’ll leave Live A Live until it jumps ships. 🙂
My top ten exclusive games, on the Nintendo Switch, that I've actually played, would be the following games...
10. New Pokémon Snap
9. Kirby Star Allies
8. Yoshi's Crafted World
7. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
6. Luigi's Mansion 3
5. Pokémon Shield
4. Mario Party Superstars
3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
2. Super Smash Bros.: Ultimate
1. Super Mario Odyssey
...Is this a list of the best exclusives or are you just listing every single exclusive that released on the switch?
Tetris 99 is pretty good and I enjoyed Link's Awakening but this list is not very interesting to me. The only exclusive that I still play is Ultra Street Fighter II. And that's pretty sad.
@nintendolife Please, can we rank the Switch exclusives for a follow up article?
Today, Sep/2022
My personal top-10 Nintendo Switch exclusives:
1º Shadowverse: Champion's Battle
2º Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3º Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle + DK
4º Super Smash Bros Ultimate
5º Mario Party Superstars
6º Warioware Get it Together
7º Fire Emblem Three Houses
8º Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
9º Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
10º Golf Story
Phantasy Star? That's an exclusive now...?
Best PlayStation 5 exclusives:
Astro's playroom I guess?
The switch price of admission has been well worth it comparatively.
What a great list of games. I know there are those who come from a different place that have nothing better to do than troll Nintendo sites, but there are lots of great games to play and more are coming.
I will always be a proud Switch owner for being able to play Astral Chain.
@LaVelle came here to say that… the end of our love story with the switch?
Some of my top Switch exclusives:
I don't think you can count remakes like Link's Awakening and 3D All Stars as "exclusives". Anyway my list:
Splatoon 2
Super Mario Odyssey
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Yoshi's Crafted World
Super Mario Maker 2
Luigi's Mansion 3
Astral Chain
Metroid Dread
Pokemon Legends Arceus
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
the switch is an absolute BEAST when it comes to exclusives.. don't be delusional and there are a ton more a comin!!! HYPE TRAIN EXCLUSIVE!! CHOOO CHOOO!!!!
As much as I was Switch crazy in the early days the list shows that, it was the early days from Nintendo in house AAA studios that made me that way. BOTW, Mario Odyssey, MK8, Splatoon 2.
Since then the in house studios have not done much big AAA wise.
In five years we have had one big AAA new in house studio platform game, Mario Odyssey.
Ok Bowers Fury add on. The rest are remakes from in house.
That’s pretty dam poor and probably why my crazy has worn off and I’ve moved on.
Shame as a true new AAA Nintendo in house platform games are incredible and second to none.
Let’s not forget they have no separate hand held console to develop games for now.
Their in house studios got more big AAA games out when you had the Wii / DS combined, so who knows what they are doing.
Actually I’m gonna answer my own question.
What have Nintendo in house studios been doing?
They have Switch 2 up and running PC based.
They are busy developing games for the release of Switch 2.
They have realised, with all that extra power that AI, graphics, effects, textures etc can all be better or more of and gone wow this takes a lot of time to use this power and programming.
Even if it’s at the power of say a PS4 to produce say a platform game utilising a lot of that power will take them ages to make a game.
That’s before we start taking possible above 1080p, HDR, VRR etc.
Their in house studios are no where as big as Sonys and Microsoft, also their talented developers will have a big learning curve up at that level of power.
Will be interesting to see where they go and how they get on with it all and what they finally produce.
@NeonPizza
I’ve always dreamt of a Zelda or Mario utilising the power of a current generation console say PS5.
Problem is if you read my post just below yours.
They don’t have big enough studios and probably not the talent at that level of power.
If Nintendo made a Zelda with say HFW graphical etc level it would at least 10 years to get out to us gamers.
@iLikeUrAttitude Well... I don't see Flip Wars/Battle Sports Mekuru here on the list, so... The answer is No.
Very nice list! I know all the games weren’t made exclusively by Nintendo, but I do have to say I'm very impressed with them. They have released quite a few incredible games on the Switch including some not on the list as they were also on WiiU. Looking forward to some of the other games announced recently at Nintendo’s direct that I can see sitting on this list!
Pretty phenomenal list. They keep coming too, 10 in the last year by my reckoning with another three to come before the end of the year
Don't overlook Golf Story.
It's fun. It's a lot of fun.
We've been truly spoiled with the Switch. Such a fantastic selection of exclusives!
Man that comment #2 from 2018 has NOT aged well…
Even if I remember the Switch more for it's incredible 3rd Party selection and for being the gateway into some of my favourite non-Nintendo games of all time (Capcom my beloved), the original 1st Party output on it has been nothing short of insane these past 6+ years. Games like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3, Link's Awakening 2019 and Pokemon Legends Arceus have become some of my favourite games ever made while others I've played such as Mario Odyssey, Smash Ultimate and Mario Maker 2 have been no slouches either (and this isn't even accounting for all the former exclusives/ports like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Miitopia and Octopath Traveler!).
It may be approaching it's twilight years (and it's certainly not escaped criticism over this past half decade), but in my eyes the Switch will easily go down as one of the greatest systems ever made and that's largely down to it's stellar lineup of games.
