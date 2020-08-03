Updated with the outstanding despelote. Enjoy!

Walking Simulators and narrative games have become more prominent over the past decade. The 'walking simulator' term, originally a pejorative descriptor of a genre where 'you just walk about', was quickly reclaimed by fans and developers looking to branch out beyond the common verbs of so many video games, especially first-person ones.

When it comes to first-person examples the term can broadly be applied to anything that doesn't involve shooting stuff and puts a focus on environmental storytelling, although things get a bit muddier in third-person. Regardless of whether you're looking through the eyes of a character or not, these games have a narrative focus where shooting stuff isn't the answer to your problems. Below we've rounded up our picks of the best walking sims on Switch.

Of course, the Venn diagram of video game genres features many crossovers, some of which we've excluded from the selection below.

So, let's take a look — in no particular order — at the best narrative-focused games on Switch.

Firewatch (Switch eShop) Publisher: Campo Santo / Developer: Campo Santo Release Date: 17th Dec 2018 ( USA ) / 17th Dec 2018 ( UK/EU )







Firewatch puts you in the hiking boots of Henry, a man assigned the job of watching for signs of fire in Shoshone National Forest. The narrative unfolds through his conversations with Delilah, a colleague from another watch tower he speaks with via walkie-talkie. Henry is good company for the duration, but it's the forest itself which is the star of the show here. While the technical performance of the Switch port falls short of the excellent efforts of the two voice actors--with an erratic framerate that may be disappointing if you've enjoyed the game elsewhere--we still heartily recommend giving this a go on Nintendo's system, especially if you've never played it before.

Valley (Switch eShop) Publisher: Blue Isle Studios / Developer: Blue Isle Studios Release Date: 7th Mar 2019 ( USA ) / 7th Mar 2019 ( UK/EU )

















Valley plonks you on an archaeological expedition to discover the secrets of a mythical MacGuffin, the Lifeseed. You soon stumble upon a special exoskeleton suit which grants you super-human movement abilities enabling all sorts of jumping and gallivanting around the game's natural, story-rich environments. There's some (mostly) low-stakes platforming and even light combat later on, involving shooting life-force projectiles, but no gunplay. Overall, Valley is a short and restorative jaunt through the caves and countryside of the Canadian Rockies that's well worth experiencing if you enjoy connecting with nature.

Shape Of The World (Switch eShop) Publisher: Hollow Tree Games / Developer: Hollow Tree Games Release Date: 6th Jun 2018 ( USA ) / 6th Jun 2018 ( UK/EU )







Bringing to mind the pixel-heavy PC game Proteus (PC owners will no doubt have that one sitting in a Humble Bundle somewhere), Shape of the World presents artistic, interactive playgrounds to lose yourself in for a couple of hours. The visual and aural landscape changes as you explore and move through triangular gates collecting seeds to plant in your surroundings. It's very short, but if you're after some mindless (or should that be mindful?) distraction--and these days, who isn't?--this is a diverting ambient curio that's worth experiencing.

Gone Home (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Fullbright Release Date: 6th Sep 2018 ( USA ) / 6th Sep 2018 ( UK/EU )











One of the most famous 'walking sims' of the bunch, Gone Home is an impressive slice of environmental storytelling set in a single, empty residence. Returning to the family home after a backpacking trip, you play as Katie and gradually uncover small details of the apparent disappearance of your younger sister through letters and other items found throughout the house. On paper, it doesn't sound scintillating, but in practice it's one of the finest games on Switch.

Florence (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Mountains Release Date: 13th Feb 2020 ( USA ) / 13th Feb 2020 ( UK/EU )











Florence is an evocation of the beauty, sadness, and hope that comes from any human connection we make in our lives, whether with art, nature, or another person. It's a succinct and incredibly successful exploration of moments you'll recognise from your own life, and the way it mirrors thoughts and feelings through small gameplay mechanics makes it one of the most affecting experiences we've enjoyed on Switch, or any other platform.

Miniatures (Switch eShop) Publisher: Other Tales Interactive / Developer: Other Tales Interactive Release Date: 14th Nov 2024 ( USA ) / 14th Nov 2024 ( UK/EU )









Experienced across four beautifully rendered vignettes, Miniatures is a short game that leans as much into the shadows as it does into the charming strangeness at the core of each narrative. It manages to navigate both awe and dread during its approximately one-hour play time, with each tale imbuing a sense of mystery that left us ruminating on all that was left unsaid long after we finished playing.

Abzu (Switch eShop) Publisher: 505 Games / Developer: Giant Squid Release Date: 29th Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 29th Nov 2018 ( UK/EU )









Soooo... is it a walking simulator if you don't actually walk anywhere? We're going to go with yes, because Abzu deserves to be highlighted. Made by the folks behind Journey, Abzu is a swimming simulator, in which you'll frogkick your way around beautiful, serene landscapes seascapes, with seaweed forests and crumbling ruins playing host to plenty of lovely little fishies. All the narrative is told through its environments, but even if you miss out on the story, you'll have a fantastic time with the visuals, anyway.

despelote (Switch eShop) Publisher: Panic / Developer: Julián Cordero Release Date: 11th Dec 2025 ( USA ) / 13th Jan 2026 ( UK/EU )

















With its distinctive presentation and light-touch mechanics, Despelote builds a mesmerising feeling of a community brought together by a fleeting football obsession. The historic moment of Ecuador’s journey towards World Cup qualification grounds the story in time and place, perfectly capturing the author’s salad days. Whether you play, watch, or avoid football, this is a beautifully-told story you can enjoy.