Updated with the outstanding port of Quake II. Enjoy!
Nintendo Switch's bulging catalogue of games covers practically every genre, and First-Person Shooters are no exception. It's a welcome change because Nintendo systems have historically lagged a little behind other consoles in the FPS field despite hosting some classics. After all, GoldenEye 007 and Perfect Dark helped define the FPS on consoles, and the Metroid Prime series shifted the exploration of the 2D Metroids into a first-person perspective to great effect. Still, Nintendo consoles have often missed out on the best multiplatform shooters.
The success of Switch is changing all that, though, and we've seen a raft of FPS games arrive on the handheld hybrid. From remade classics to seemingly 'impossible' ports, there's now plenty to choose from, and with Metroid Prime 4 lingering stubbornly over the horizon, there's never been a better time to gear up like John Matrix, light a cigar and blast through the demonic hordes on your handheld.
So, saddle up, lock and load, and prepare for our selection of the best First-Person Shooters on Switch. Yippee-ki-yay!
DOOM (Switch)
DOOM, or 'DOOM (2016)' as it's perhaps better known (although this actually arrived on Switch in 2017), is something of a wonder on Switch. It might not boast the frame rate or visual fidelity of other console versions, but then again it's tough to play your PS4 Pro on the bus. As well as the excellent campaign mode which brilliantly plays on the ridiculousness of the premise and Doomguy's 2D character, DOOM's multiplayer was also a pleasant surprise.
Developer Panic Button set an incredibly high bar with this 'impossible' port, and DOOM Eternal picks up where this one leaves off. If you only play one FPS on Switch, go to hell.
Metro 2033 Redux (Switch eShop)
Metro 2033 Redux is a top-class first-person shooter/survival horror game, a breathless experience that's been almost flawlessly ported to Switch by 4A Games. Artyom's desperate, haunting voyage through the irradiated remains of Moscow is every bit as engaging today as it was when it first released back in 2010, and this Redux version benefits massively from overhauled AI, gameplay mechanics and visuals. In terms of first-person shooters or survival horror games on Nintendo's console, this is one of the very best.
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Switch)
While its graphical downgrade on Switch is hard to miss, that doesn’t detract from the fact that Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is the best narrative single-player FPS experience you can have on Switch right now. The lack of a multiplayer mode might grate (although that wasn't present on other consoles either), but with its brilliantly-written story and intense action, this stands alongside DOOM as a blistering FPS campaign that feels close to 'magical' when played on Switch hardware. B.J.’s war against the Third Reich is one you definitely won't want to miss.
Doom (Switch eShop)
What is there to say about there original 1993 classic? Given that we’ve only had SNES and GBA versions before, this new Switch port of DOOM didn't have to do much to be the best version ever released on a Nintendo system, but since launch it has had annoying DRM, a smattering of small technical hiccups and an irregular framerate completely eliminated. Consequently, this ranks alongside the very best versions of DOOM available anywhere. Purists may suggest that DOOM should be played on a keyboard but after a couple of minutes with this exquisite port, you'll feel like it was made for a gamepad. If you’re looking to slay hordes of Hellspawn '93-style and on the move, there’s no better way.
Paladins (Switch eShop)
As a free-to-play game, Paladins: Champions of the Realm is an easy sell. As exciting, tense and rewarding as Overwatch, it brings the cross-platform hero shooter to a new platform without sacrificing the moreish gameplay tenants that’s made it such a hit with both casual and pro gamers. There’s a definitive learning curve for those looking to play competitively, but it’s nonetheless one of the console’s best multiplayer shooters.
Immortal Redneck (Switch eShop)
A couple of small visual and audio issues aside, Immortal Redneck is an absolute blast. By combining well-crafted room design with randomly generated maps and then giving the player the ability to smoothly run, leap and blast through them with all the grace of a shotgun-wielding swan while constantly upgrading their abilities, it offers a massively satisfying, foul-mouthed experience that’s likely to remain permanently installed on your Switch long after you’ve deleted other games to make space.
Doom II (Switch eShop)
Much like the port of the first game, DOOM II on Switch delivers a solid rendition of a classic FPS with the audio and visual issues present when the game launched eliminated in a patch and elevating this to the status of 'must-buy'. This sequel holds up just as well the original does, and its price is similarly reasonable: as a result, we naturally recommend this one just as much as its predecessor. This also includes the official user-created pack of Master Levels.
Superhot (Switch eShop)
Superhot offers a first-person shooter experience unlike any other. The campaign is a brief stint, but upon completion you open up a whole wealth of new content, including an endless mode and challenge mode. This is some serious meat right here, as you can replay the entire campaign again, but with arbitrary limitations, including only being able to use a katana which, as you might expect, makes those enemies toting pistols and shotguns a mite more complex to take out. Over time you’ll slowly realise you’re pausing to think less and less, and you find yourself slipping into a groove which is hugely satisfying. Overall, Superhot is the most innovative shooter we’ve played in years.
Crysis Remastered (Switch)
Arriving 13 years after it originally set about melting the PC of anyone who dared to try to play it, Crysis Remastered on Switch is a port that's more impressive than anyone could have realistically expected. Performance for the most part is slick and smooth – albeit with a few dips and stutters here and there – while new lighting and global illumination techniques make this a fine-looking version of the game. The addition of gyro controls is just the cherry on top of an excellent job on the part of Saber Interactive. The gameplay here has aged surprisingly well, too, and rampaging across the sandbox of Lingshan taking out human and alien foes with your nano suit technology is just as much fun now as it was way back in 2007.
Overwatch 2 (Switch eShop)
Overwatch 2 is a lot of things, but a proper sequel to the original (now unavailable) Overwatch is not one of them. Although a few new maps and heroes are welcome, and the gameplay itself remains just as enjoyably intense as it always was, there is nothing here that feels innovative or notable enough to justify that ‘2’ in the title. Overwatch 2 feels more like a few updates Blizzard could have pushed to the original release. Couple this with the heightened focus on monetization and the absence at launch of the promised co-op story content, and you’re left with an experience that feels like it falls short of the potential it had.
As a live service free-to-play game, perhaps time will eventually see this new release grow in fresh and unexpected ways to eventually prove itself a worthy sequel. At any rate, it costs you nothing but time to try, and it is just about as fun in a match as it always has been.
RICO (Switch)
RICO is simple, moreish fun in arcade FPS form; a literal corridor shooter that makes every gunfight a glorious exchange of bullets as you fight your way to the words ‘Room cleared’ over and over again. It’s great fun in single-player, but when you head into each randomised set of rooms in co-op, you’ll shoot your way into an interactive buddy cop movie right there in the palm of your hands. Loading times and the occasional bit of pop-in aside, this is another fine addition to the console’s growing list of first-person shooters.
No Rico? I haven't played it, but it looked rather good. Guess I was wrong lol.
Turok 2 needs to be on the list as well and instead of Wolfenstein Young Blood which has no place amongst those games. With Ion Fury and Dusk coming later this year along with Doom Eternal of course, the Switch is becoming a great place for fps games
@carlos82 Um...Wolfenstein Youngblood isn't up there? Unless they edited it. Wolfenstein 2 was awesome. Atleast to me anyways.
This is a rather short list though. Turok 2 should be added.
@carlos82 Oh s*** I didn't realize there was a second page lmao. Man I'm an idiot.
Good to know that the FPS genre is beginning to take shape on switch. Not my cup of tea but I recognize how important it is for mainstream success. Metroid Prime 4 will be a nice endcap for the Nintendo focused FPS gamers.
Loving all the DOOM on this console. Not a big FPS fan, but I'll happily rip and tear through demonic hordes any day.
DOOM ‘16 and Wolfenstein II on Switch are dreams come true for me.
Immortal Redneck has honestly gotta be my go-to FPS on the Switch. There is just something about it, the game really works for pick-up-n-play and it is always a bit different every time I play it. I like how I can just jump into it and I don't need to take it seriously.
That said if you want a more serious FPS the Bethesda games are hard to beat, but I would get the ones with a physical edition.
The year 20xx this list will be updated with Metroid Prime 4 as no 1.
Turok 2 should be on the list as others have said. Great article though.... That Immortal Redneck game passed me by, I might have to check it out..
Doom 2016 and Doom 3 are probably my favorites on there. I haven’t finished Doom 3 yet, but I’m 2.5 hrs in and enjoying it a ton. Hoping we get a Timesplitters on here more than anything else
Wolfenstein II is a soupy looking mess, but man did I have fun with it on Switch. I remember my sister gave it to me for my birthday last year, and I was with her and my family in the town she lives in playing it in her car as she drove us all around town. Felt like magic!
@JayJ Absolutely, Immortal Redneck is great. I just wish I had more time for it...I tend to not put as much time aside for Roguelites like I do, say, RPGs (which I'm working on the Dragon Quest series now so I definitely don't have much spare time). I really do want to play it some more though.
@Whalehome I started with Veteran difficulty on DOOM 3, and it was honestly making me angry when I'd be getting shot by dudes spawning in behind me, bit once you get about as far in as you are, and you have more ammo and guns to work with it really starts to get fun!
Wow, this list makes me miss that there isn't a HD Timesplitters 2 and Future Perfect on the Switch. Those games still hold up and would benefit greatly from Switch's Portability, Local Multiplayer Support, Gyro aiming and in the case of Future Perfect, Touch Screen level building. THQ Nordic, please make this happen.
Wolfenstein: Youngblood is a joke entry right?
I had it preordered at GameStop, then as it got close to release it was delayed like 3 times. Then the physical release was cancelled. I’m a physical junkie so I never tried it.
I’ve been tempted to try it from the eShop but cringe at the $19.99 price if I get bored with it.@GrailUK
If Panic Button can deliver the Wolfenstein’s and Doom... I’m really surprised more haven’t been pushed for release.
Example, to name a few:
Far Cry “Collection of 3, 4, and/or 5”
Call of Duty X game (Surprised Activision hasn’t wanted this for more $$$)
Tomb Raider’s (the modern reboots)
Etc.......
@CTmatic Yeah, pardon the pun but I haven't pulled the trigger on it myself yet lol. but, it looks really good. It got a very respectable 8 on this site so...
How about putting Apokryph on that list? It's kind of a spiritual successor to Hexen and Heretic.
Has the performance been improved for Immortal Redneck since launch? It looked really low res and blurry when I first played it and I just couldn't get past that.
Wolfenstein: Youngblood ???? What have they been smoking at Nintendo life,
Did you really put the New Colussus and Young Blood on here? Lmao,the Switch libary is starving for FPS games that you needed those two to fill up this pitiful list.
@MsJubilee
Nothing wrong with new colussus.
Why isn't doom 2016 discounted yet (physical)? I almost never see it below $50. Maybe black Friday i guess.
@suikoden It's a downgrade of The New Order& Old Blood in terms of story, dialogue and level design. Gameplay feels great and the graphics are amazing. But that's pretty much it, everything else is terrible.
@BANJO definitely do, especially if you like ever changing dungeons
@NintendoByNature Seems to be a Switch thing. It's $20 on everything else.
@Trajan course it is 😠
Seeing the best deal went mean much until we have a list of the worst. These are pretty much the only fps I've heard of on the system.
My favourite Switch FPS's, in no particular order
Doom
Doom 2
Doom 3
Doom 2016
Can Doom Eternal make it onto my list? It faces stiff competition.
My real complaint is the lack of fps with 4 player split screen. I'd take local wireless. Anything to have death match.
I really don't play fps for single player. Which is why this list is a let down to me.
No love for RICO?
@Joker13z Youngblood was really nowhere near as good as New Colossus in my opinion. Honestly, it's undoubtedly the worst game of the MachineGames Wolfenstein series. Much like how Fallout 76 is essentially an asset flip of Fallout 4, the same applies to Youngblood in relation to The New Colossus, except story is surprisingly and negatively deemphasized, and the stakes are no where near as intense despite what the setup in the narrative tries to entail. Honestly it deserves like a 5/10 at best. It's disturbingly lazy and cynical coming from a developer like MachineGames and especially following up from one of my top games of the year in 2017, as well as preceding Wolfenstein games.
A dreadful list. How many of these games would make a Top 20, or even Top 50, of Switch games? None.
If only the Switch had Overwatch
@brandonbwii I was hugely disappointed with RICO after NintendoLife gave it a rather positive review. The game was very repetitive, it is essentially just repeating the same breach-n-clear gimmick over and over and over with very little variety to keep it interesting thanks to the bland and terribly laid out generated levels. It didn't help how it's only real mode mode felt kinda broken with it being very time consuming and hard to complete due to design flaws. The weapons were also disappointing to use, and it was very annoying to try to buy upgrades for them. To top it off the game had some brain dead AI and awful shooting that made the game feel really cheap when you aren't just doing the whole slow motion breach thing.
It isn't often that I just tear into a game like this but there is a good reason why I deleted RICO and never looked back. I wouldn't recommend it to anyone. I think NintendoLife must have come to their senses and realized how bad it is.
@BlueBlur101 Yeah I wouldn't recommend Young Blood either, it's just a poor choice for the Switch and every other Bethesda game for the Switch is a considerably better game.
Turok and Turok 2 are the finest fps games on Switch for me.
@NintendoByNature : It's especially disgraceful because the entire game isn't on the cartridge.
I assumed that publishers did this particularly so that they can maximise profits even when the value of the game drops, but if the title is an evergreen one (that is, it holds its value for years on end) then they should be using the 32GB cartridge (they should be using them regardless, but...).
I will reluctantly consider grabbing Wolfenstein II on Switch as well, but only if the price drops further. AU$50 (the cheapest it has been available) is far too expensive for an incomplete game. I would have paid full price for the Australian and censored German versions if the game had been included in full on cartridge, as well as Youngblood (though I am tempted to skip Youngblood entirely due to the laughably anachronistic nature of the game itself).
@Morshufan1 Overwatch is great. I really think Paladins is a great alternative. I actually enjoy it a little more actually.
@Silly_G tell me about it. Not having the entire game on the cart really kills the buzz. The extra download is for multiplayer only though right? The (solo campaign) Is on the cart unless I'm mistaken? Either way it blows because the only time I've seen it discounted is when it's digital for $30(U.S.) . And whats the file size? 30 something gb? Yea, no thanks.
As for new collossus, i always see the physical discounted to $45 or so on Amazon (u.s.). So you might be able to grab that at some point for a discount. But since launch i haven't seen doom discounted 😣.
Loving Doom 3. Play it for about 30min before bed each day. Should last awhile. Never played it before, but loved Doom 1/2 back in the day.
@carlos82 Awesome. Didn’t know Dusk was coming to Switch until you mentioned it. Great game on PC.
I don’t think Youngblood should get this much hate at all. The story is not as good as New Colossus I’ll give it that but it’s fun to play. I find it more difficult with the combination of the multiplayer aspect and the enemies are tougher.
@GrailUK Rico is a lot of fun actually. So much so I double dipped again on Steam.
@NintendoByNature Yeah that’s my sticking point with the Switch. I much prefer playing my Switch to the PS4 most of the time, but it’s tough to get big games on a discount. The “wait for a discount” strategy of buying games on Switch is a long one (unless what you wanted to play was published by Ubisoft).
There definitely is a lack of good fps on Switch, imo. Waiting and hoping for Metroid Prime in some form (i.e. remastered collection) or something more like The Conduit or TimeSplitters. There’s Bulletstorm and DOOM Eternal coming, but Borderlands or BioShock would also be pretty cool to have on Switch. I wonder if Nintendo will ever revive Geist?
@Wavey84 Hell yes! GoldenEye N64 running at 60fps with 4 player splitscreen also running at 60fps would be the number one Switch 1st person shooter ever. Only Timesplitters 2 could give it a run for it's money. We seriously need a 60fps 4 player splitscreen 1st person shooter on Switch...
Right now Turok is my absolute favorite on Switch. It looks incredible running at 60fps! It often blows me away how good games can look when they're moving at 60fps on Switch. Turok feels perfect too. The jumping, motion control aiming, and quick movement simply set the standard for what a 1st person shooter should be like on Switch. Now if we could just get splitscreen running at 60fps somehow on Turok 2... THAT would rock!
i'd love to see wolfenstein: the new order, or even return to castle wolfenstein on the switch. the new order is the best of the series, and it would be a shame to not get the entire franchise on switch.
All the list says is that switch lacks a competitive fps multiplayer game. Doom 2016's multiplayer was lackluster, and a properly decent multiplayer fps from ground up for switch is really needed. The console has the install base, it seems really odd no ones released anything yet, same with some solid sports franchises (though an fps wouldn't have those licensing issues).
@NotTelevision most 3rd party games( not all), have been discounted since release on switch. So I don't understand the hold up of doom and wolfenstein. Id say Bethesda is milking it but doom 1-3 were all priced phenomenally
I feel handicapped when playing an FPS with a game controller. No thanks.
Switch definitely doesn't have the best FPS selection but still, having DOOM 2016 and DOOM 3 on the go is great. Can't wait for DOOM Eternal. Would love to see Nintendo partner up with Ubisoft for the long overdue Red Steel 3.
Doom 2016
Wolfenstein 2
Doom/Doom II
Immortal Redneck
The rest
Turok 2 not on the list but Turok is??? 2 is far better in every single way even if we are missing the (terrible) multiplayer.
I want Wolfenstein 2 but not at £45 when I can get it half the price on PC.
@Joker13z haha, my comment would have been a lot worse without the second page 😉
Not strictly just a First Person Shooter but I'd have Red Faction Guerrilla near the top of that list. The destruction physics alone make it worth playing on Switch
@HalBailman At least one: Doom 2016. But a top 20 list is subjective, so if you like fps games, your top 20 list will probably contain a few more, like Wolfenstein. And if you don't, well, chances are you'll even write something close to what you did.
I think this list just goes to prove how bad of a shape the FPS genre is in on Switch. The fact that Immortal Redneck and age old Doom games have made the list of best FPS games speaks volumes in my opinion.
No warframe but this site likes to ignore it for some reason anyway.
RICO is clearly underrated, its brilliant fun
@TreonsRealm Yes please!! Love those games.
@brendon987 Doom 3 will take you around 10 hours. Great game, just finished it.
... Best FPS games list, they add Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Okay. The eff?
Turok 1 aged really horribly, and it still has slowdown in places. Turok 2 should be in its place.
Can't wait for Ion Fury. I hope we get older build games, like Blood, Shadow Warrior, Redneck Rampage, Duke Nukem 3D.
Cya
Raziel-chan
@NintendoByNature Because nearly every AAA title ported to the Switch never drops in price. I love collecting indie games and limited/special releases for the Switch, but I absolutely loathe collecting for the Switch in terms of AAA games. I own 55 physical Switch games and I've only bought 6 major third party titles. I refuse to pay $50+ for objectively inferior ports of these games.
Plays doom.
Enjoys doom.
Little voice in my head "I think I have an idea for solving that infuriating "baba is you". Play it. Play it. Baba is YOU!"
I really want a decent FPS on Switch but I’m not willing to accept a gimped version of something than runs better elsewhere (I already have a PS4 Pro).
I was tempted to pick up Doom 2 but Bethesda’s botching of the launch put me off and even they do/have patched out the log in issue my trust in them has been irrevocably shaken. I won’t be rewarding them for fixing an issue that shouldn’t have ever been there.
I think there’s a real gap in the market for an exclusive, built from the ground up for Switch FPS that looks great and runs smoothly. I know there’s Prime 3 on the horizon but that’s never been a tried and true FPS, more of its own, admittedly wonderful, thing.
So much DOOM
And that's not a bad thing 😀
@JayJ I've even heard that Youngblood had performance issues across the board on console. When you disabled dynamic scaling settings on the Xbox One X, performance stuttered like mad and never reached 60FPS, always meandering around mid 30s - high 40s.
Tbh, I wouldn't recommend Bethesda games in general on Switch outside of Skyrim because playing at a lower resolution, compounded by the performance issues, does a massive disservice to the amount of effort the developers put into the richly detailed environments, while retaining crisp resolutions and smooth as hell performance on other platforms, especially PC. Same goes with DOOM Eternal imo.
The more FPS' we can get on Switch, the better, be them old ports or brand new games, i'm really glad the XIII remake is coming to Switch next year, that game is fantastic, i wish Nintendo would hurry up with the all-but-confirmed Prime HD Trilogy and just release it already.
@Wavey84 Yeah, I agree with all of that!
Playing Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask at 60fps on Switch would be a dream come true. Same with Mario 64 and Pilotwings 64. I want to play those at native frame rate, don't care what resolution!
@Wavey84 Yeah, I prefer the 3DS versions. I'd be cool with increased texture resolution, more polygons, etc, but not at the expense of 60fps.
@BlueBlur101 Yeah, I like Skyrim on Switch. It seems to be perfectly frame paced at 30fps, which means it looks like 60fps at all times on my TV with dejudder. But when games are only targeting 30fps, like Doom 2016 and both Wolfensteins, it just becomes to difficult to aim for me. Not to mention it is very unpleasant to look at a game that's running at 22 to 28fps. Give me Virtua Racing, Turok, and anything that runs at 60fps on Switch and I'm very happy, otherwise it's got to have incredible gameplay to overcome the choppiness.
Y'all do not want to see Immortal Redneck on an XboxOnex + 4k monitor.
@Wavey84 Sounds good to me. Also, it would be a dream come true if they'd release Twilight Princess and Wind Waker on Switch with a performance mode. I know they won't devote the resources necessary to do this, but they could get them running at 720p 60fps in docked mode, and maybe 540p 60fps in handheld.
And I appreciate what you mean about 3DS Zelda graphics. A couple years ago a friend mentioned she was playing through Majora's Mask on N64. I pulled out my 3DS and handed it to her with Majora's Mask started up. She gasped! It looks great. Even the 30fps looks pretty good, but damn it would be perfect in 3D at 60fps! Or on Switch at 60fps. Do it Nintendo!
Red Faction: Guerrilla Remarstered is much better than most of the games listed here. I'd say the only FPSs that are better are Doom 2016 and the two Wolfensteins. Warframe should be number 5.
Also, if an FPS doesn't have motion controls, it's not really worth playing on the Switch.
Added Superhot and, after some consideration, RICO to the list.
And now Bulletstorm!
Please add warning for Immortal Redneck - it's very blurry, low resolution port. Pain in the eyes after 5 minutes of playing.
I have no idea why they added RICO to the list, I thought that was a terrible game and I was honestly kind of pissed at the staff here for recommending it to me considering how bad and repetitive it was.
Turok 2 should have been on the list as well.
Added a couple of Metros and bid adieu to Wolfenstein Youngblood The competition is heating up.
Just here to complain about no Warframe. At least, I think it’s worth placement in the Top 10: FPS...
Paladins runs in 60fps - thats awesome and feels soooo goood!
Played 2 games on this list spent 40 bones and both of them suck 👍
Sometimes I feel like someone has just literally listed games rather than actually play them
@CodyDogg It's not an FPS.
Added The Persistence and Journey to the Savage Planet
It's refreshing to see a Nintendo console have a decent library of FPS games again. Wii U barely had any, and many on Wii were terrible.
Payday 2 and Turok drop off as the Borderlands and BioShock Collections climb aboard.
I very much enjoyed Doom 2016 from beginning to end. Never noticed much about the graphical downgrade because I was so distracted with how much fun I was having. That always takes the cake in anything I play.
Its still original Doom and then Bulletstorm.
No love for Warface? I think it's decent enough to have a spot on the list.
@Gil316 I gave it two days. And tbh, I don't. OuO
So RICO is here, but no Ion Fury?
Best FPS on switch is without a doubt the Metro series. Beautiful graphics, exciting story and very good optimization.
No other fps game have all 3 of these.
Crysis Remastered joins the roster.
@dartmonkey yet still no Ion Fury
@Coach_A We enjoyed it, but not enough.
https://www.nintendolife.com/reviews/nintendo-switch/ion_fury
@Joker13z Wait till you hear about the 3rd page
@mist Yeah, but it is a pretty good game to show off to your jealous and ignorant friends who don't fully understand how incredible the Switch is........
oh wait, you have wolfenstein 2 for that, yep you're right it is a joke
Your article "The Only FPS games on Switch" called and wants its content back.
@locky-mavo Both BioShock and Bulletstorm have been on Switch for ages
@psychoBrew Ugh.. I always disable those dumb gyro controls. It makes it unplayable for me. I only play handheld since I have the Lite but even once I get the OLED I still plan on handheld only mode.
@JustMonika
Look at the date I made my comment, 15th of August, 2019. Why are you replying to a comment I made 2 years ago, a couple of weeks before Bulletstorm release on Switch and a year before Bioshock and Borderlands collections were announced for Switch.
I'm surprised Warface hasn't made it onto this list. It holds up pretty well aside from a few minor hiccups. The only thing that I think is missing are skilled players.
My top 10 FPS:
1. DOOM Eternal.- Looks fantastic, way better than the other ID/Panic Button games, which says a lot about the Switch's power and Id Tech 7 maleability. Expansions are great, gyro and HD Rumble work like, in this case, hell hehehe. The only downside is the multiplayer, but it's still fun to play it from time to time.
2.- Wolfensteing Youngblood.- This game SHINES for its gameplay, and the action level is unique. This game focuses more on killing Nazis than on the narrative, and it still tells a good story.
3.- Duke Nukem 20th Anniversary World Tour: What a fantastic remaster this is. Gyro and HD Rumble work SOOOO WEEEELL, the developers did a tremendous job on giving Switch players the extra job for this port to be the definitive edition of a true classic.
4. Doom 2016: The best surprise a Switch gamer could have. Campaign mode is great, multiplayer is awesome, RIP AND TEAR!
5.- Doom 3: The change of pace turns this into a survival horror game, and you see the roots of games like Alien Isolation and the last two RE games, on this gem.
6.- Doom 64: The best of the classic Dooms.
7.- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossuss: The story of this game is what keeps you engaged. Graphics are good, but it's also kinda short, and there's not so much replayability on this one, and always feeling like you're the Jesus 3000 makes the game feel a little easy. But that last hidden mission, it's FANTASTIC.
8.- Crysis Remastered: A good and fun game, but too short.
9.- Doom II: Still a blast to play to this day.
10.- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger: A great western game. Weapon customization makes this a fun, but short experience.
No love for Serious Sam and Turok? It’s a shame…
Yeah, Project Warlock is awesome, great music and style.
Strafe is another good pick if you want to see one of the earliest examples of an FPS/RPG and somewhat of a precursor to imm sims.
Both DOOM 2016 and DOOM Eternal are amazing. I just wrapped up Bioshock and absolutely loved it, but I'm not sure I'd call that strictly an FPS since there are other elements involved with it.
And Serious Sam.
Where's Doom 64?
I'd have to go with Quake, I think it's one of the best FPS on Switch both in terms of single player and multiplayer. But I do like the original DOOM as well. DOOM 2016 I'd rather play on something else, I kind of don't like the blurry visuals on Switch.
Looking forward to Metroid Prime on Switch
Another voice adding to the call for DOOM 64 to be added to the list. Now that the "too dark to see" and "too fuzzy to see" limitations of the N64 original have been cleared up, it really showed how incredible the level designs always were, and the remake of DOOM 64 is in the running for my favourite DOOM game - which is really saying something considering the quality of the other entries!
Im honestly surprised Warface isnt here, unless i overlooked it. Its a pretty solid F2P military FPS with crossplay, and well done balance even for people who dont spend a dime on it.
While there are decent fps on switch.. nothing quite captures the feel of cod, battlefield, or halo.. warface is a joke
Immortal redneck is one of my biggest surprises on the switch. One of my favorite rogue likes for sure. Possibly my favorite FPS on system. I don’t play a lot on my switch
Ion Fury is worth noting.
There's nothing like a good FPS on the OLED handheld with gyro aiming.
Allow Uncle Jax to give you the real rundown on choice picks for your libraries 😀. Picks will be categorized based on fun, performance, visual quality and controls (such as whether gyro is included or not)
Absolutely Incredible
All games in this category run like butter and are an absolute joy to play handheld. One exception is Dying Light, which still runs very well but actually fluctuates above 30 and makes it a bit less smooth. Thankfully, devs have acknowledged and are working on an update.
Great
Games in this category are still great FPS experiences on Switch, but for various reasons don't match the heights of those in the top category.
Good
These are fun FPS experiences on Switch, but are either not as good as other FPS or have more severe visual and performance compromises.
Avoid
Games in this category simply aren't worth playing at all.
@JaxonH thanks Uncle Jax!
@JaxonH Avoid
Games in this category simply aren't worth playing at all.
Wolfenstein Youngblood
....
Hell yeah, Dude! endlessly repeats in the background.
@Joker13z happens to the best of us
Doom 2016.
A truly great FPS.
Y'all forgot one of the best first person shooter of all time for Switch, New Pokemon Snap. First person shooter doesn't mean it had to only shoot guns ya know, you can shoot photos too in first person.
WARNING
Immortal Redneck is one of my favourite games of all time but after playing this on Xbox one it feels unbearable on the Switch. It is soooo much smoother on the Xbox!!!
I’d put Outerworlds on here. Although there are RPG elements it’s a first person perspective game with guns. It’s also got on of the best stories in a game I’ve played in ages and I beat it before the performance enhancing patches were released. Recently got both the dLC so can’t wait to replay
There's not a killer FPS on Switch yet. Its a miracle that some of these games even run on Switch, but thats that. They don't look so good.
Ηope Metroid Prime 4 runs 1080p/60fps and show them all how its done.
I have all the DOOM games on Switch, from the original to Eternal and I LOVE it. Quake, Duke Nukem, Wolf2 and Alien Isolation too. I want Crysis next, never played any of them.
Usually a genre I am fussy about but I have 9 of those games. Good gaming to be had up there.
No Warface on the list? Idk if any of these FPS are online and competitive like warface 🙃
I'm loving quake and the mouse and keyboard support needs more love, and I can think of a number of games that would benefit from implementing the same.
new colossus is not all that good, new order on the other hand...
@mist My sister and I love to play this game online together. It's a great game. I don't understand an the hate. It's a great co-op experience.
Isn't Dying Light an FPS? It's rpg-y like Deus Ex. Sure, a gun shot sounds like a dinner bell to every zombie in a mile radius, but still!
Anyhoo, Dying Light is one of the best games on the Switch Techland made the Switch sing!
@SetupDisk I love Warframe, but it isn't a First Person Shooter. It's a Hack n' Slash game with Third Person Shooter perspective. Edit: I just saw that the comment was years ago so sorry for such a late reply if you are still there.
I would have included Ion Fury, it's a fantastic game. It's considered one of the best Boomer Shooters along with Dusk, and I usually see lots of fans of the genre praising it. Also, arguably the best Zombie game in the system, Dying Light, deserves a spot.
Crazily enough, it wasn't until the Switch version that I had finally completed Ultimate DOOM in Ultra Violence last year, and I'm up to Map 15 in DOOM II. Ironically, I had already completed DOOM 2016 before I completed the originals. Well, I probably completed up to Episode 3 in the original DOOM, but I had only recently completed Thy Flesh Consumed (which I hadn't even attempted in the easiest difficulty).
For decades, I've played the games with cheats; blowing everything up with a rocket launcher and/or BFG, as well as throwing LAN parties in the computer lab during my high school years, but not caring enough to play the campaigns as intended.
I would have done a lot better had I played it on PC though as switching between weapons is a pain.
I look forward to grabbing a complete edition of DOOM Eternal on cartridge (likely by LRG) at some point, otherwise, I'll hold out for a GOG release one of these years. Weirdly enough, the most recent Wolfenstein games are all available, barring Youngblood, but there's still no sign of DOOM (2016).
Dying Light should be added if Bioshock is here
I've been on a real FPS kick lately. In the last month I've beaten Borderlands, Doom 2016 and Dusk, and now I'm near the end of Bioshock Infinite (all which have been really fun). With all the sales going on right now, I've also picked up Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein Youngblood and New Colossus, Project Warlock and Quake. The next few months are gonna be quite action-packed. Classic Doom and Doom 2, as well as Duke Nukem 3D are amazing games as well. I really wish we had Wolfenstein 3D on Switch though. The FPS selection doesn't feel complete to me without it.
It's really pretty slim pickings, isn't it? I think I'd sub in Borderlands for that Immortal Redneck, for sure, if that meets the criteria.
Best Switch FPS games, Doom, Doom, Doom Eternal, Doom 2, Doom 3, Doom 64, Quake, Duke 3D and Ion Fury
I really want a physical release of Doom Eternal on Switch. Call me stupid but I refuse to buy the game unless its announced.
Hmmmm. Needs more Doom
Finally bought Wolfenstein 2 the other day - it's down to £15 in the current sale - and it's been really good so far. I'm not massive on the fps genre, but I quite enjoy the odd campaign every so often and this fits the bill nicely. I'm playing in handheld and it looks and feels great. You can't really go wrong for £15 - highly recommend it if you haven't played it yet.
What about Turok or The Outer Worlds? Are they any good?
No Hypercharge unboxed on this list? That's one of the few switch games with 4 player split screen.
Isn't this list basically every FPS on the Switch? There are four or five Dooms on there, two Metros, two Cryses... they can't all be "the best", surely.
Seriously, I understood several years ago that these "best of" lists are just NL's way of dressing up some affiliate links, but with a little editing you could make this an actually useful feature for readers, and you'd still get the affiliate revenue, because when people see a Best Of list that is actually curated, they tend to click. Whereas when people see a list of Every FPS Game You Can Find On The Switch, they realise the list is meaningless and go to another site to find out what the ACTUAL best FPSes are on the Switch.
I don’t think you can overstate how amazing this lineup is for a Nintendo console, even if it’s lacking compared to its competitors. Nintendo used to have terrible 3rd party support, and now we just take it for granted.
@GregamanX You're in for a mind trip upon completing BioShock Infinite. Add Bulletstorm to your list as well. It's fantastic!
@NoLife OH hell yes.. especially The Outer Worlds. If you enjoyed Fallout and Mass Effect then you'll love The Outer Worlds. The DLC is also excellent for it!
Doom/2/64, Quake, Dusk.
We hope Amid Evil and Prodeus.
Yes, Wrath and Graven are great too !
I would also like new wad for Doom II and levels for Dusk next year...
No Ion Fury? Is Journey to the Savage Planet an FPS? First Person sure, but it's not really a shooter. All three Crysis games individually feels a bit like padding.
New Colossus was a massive failure in game design, shouldn't be on the switch, if anything they should have put New Order on the system.
Turok 2 still not added. Tsk tsk…
Ion Fury wipes the floor with Doom 2 and Doom 3 (which is way worse than Doom 64).
@JasmineDragon
what are you talking about?
this isn't even close to a "complete FPS list" for switch.
There are dozens of other FPS games on switch.
Surprised more people haven't mentioned Call of Juarez Gunslinger. It's one of the best AA games on the Switch especially since the system has a severe lack of cowboy games that aren't RTSs.
@JR150
Well, the Switch does have the best "cowboy" game ever made:
Sunset Riders
@YusseiWarrior3000 It's absurd that Apex Legends isn't mentioned here. NL just doesn't like these kind of games I think as they scored the port a 3/10. Sure there were some rough edges when they launched the port as they might have underestimated testing vs real world gameplay but it runs mostly at a stable 30fps now. Given how big and detailed the new map for season 11 is, this game should be considered as one of the best ports in the Switch ever.
@JustMonika I just beat Bioshock Infinite last night and you're absolutely right. What a head-trip 😅. But in a good way. I've always heard about Bulletstorm, so maybe I'll have to check it out at some point. Thanks!
@JustMonika did they fix The Outer Worlds?
I got the game on the Switch in the first month it released and it was broken.
@GregamanX You'll have a damn blast with Bulletstorm. I've been pushing that game on people for 11 years. So much fun!
@Gamer_Zeus I swear I played it from top to bottom along with the DLC earlier this year and didn't have any problems.
I'd say the remastered Crysis game.
Reason 1 being them holding 30 fps so well and looking as good as they do, it impresses me the most out of any FPS on switch.
Reason 2 While Doom eternal is an impressive port and I can see people picking it, that game doesn't feel right at 30fps. It's all about fast movement, while a game like crysis you always have tactical options that are more suitable for 30fps gameplay.
This is a great list with many very good games. If anyone looks for even more good FPS action on Switch I really enjoyed the Serious Sam collection. While the story doesn't feel very fresh here and there and they sadly lack gyro-aiming, the actual games are good fast-paced fun and the package is filled to the brim with content.
Four player splitscreen for everything is great too, though your mileage might vary when it comes to framerate depending on game and number of players. I believe some patches improved upon this though and it has worked well for me this far. There is also a setting for Graphics/Performance, so it should be possible to tweak things. (For single player or two player split, with the setting optimized for graphics, I do seem to get mostly 60 fps and 1080p in the first two games at least, so that is nice.)
@GrailUK
rico was great but thers a issue on Switch easy Crash game when loading the map randomly have a multiple time 20 hours experience
You forgot Doom 64.
City of Brass should be on this list as well. Pretty neat FPS roguelike in an Arabian setting with a lot of movement freedom. It goes on sale for $2 quite often, which makes it ever so more recommendable.
@MrEvol94 I will never understand this. Telling someone NOT to play a game because it's not 60fps? Just odd. I've put over 500 hours of Fortnite in on my switch and while I don't play competitive with the sweats, I still collect my fair share of wins even at 30fps with dips and always enjoy it.
I'll take a wild guess and say frames aren't most people's top priority here considering where we are at and knowing the hardware we have..
I haven't seen the following game in the comments yet so I'll share this fun fps with you:
Screen Cheat is a local splitscreen multiplayer arena shooter for 1 to 4 players. The gimmick of this game is that every player is invisible and you have to figure out where to aim by looking at the screens of your opponents.
_____
I'm surprised that Doom 2016 is listed here and it has positive comments too. I have really trouble recognizing things in the port because of the visuals (was sometimes lost). It's a great game so I played through it on PC instead.
Oh thank God DUSK finally made the update
@GrailUK I have played Rico, it was fun for a while, but has some very annoying bugs, like getting stuck in infinite loading screens, forcing you to quit, and counting as a failed attempt on a mission. It's kind of 'rogue like' I guess, so a failed attempt blocks of the further path in that randomly generated campaign. Failed several campaigns due to a combination of this bug, timed missions that were impossible due to bad randomisation, and normal failure on my part. It doesn't take long to have seen everything and max out your level. It felt like it could have been great, making it all the more disappointing that neither the original nor the sequel WERE great...
Ion Fury is one of my favourite shooters ever
I too really enjoyed Ion Fury. Quite a severe omission.
Sigh... I have most of these, with only bioshock infinite giving me that tense fast action with not having to just aim and spray like with the doom games which honestly feel incredibly dated with their health packs and Fighting...demons ... again... Still have yet to have anything close to call of duty, far cry, halo...games where you have lots of guns and have to actually aim for headshots...apex would be nice if there was anyone to actually play with on switch without having to turn on crossplay... The only game that gets me my ..i guess tactical shooting fix...would be the cloud version of Control...and i have gig speed internet and it still lags at times..
What about Dying Light? Does that count as an FPS?
Still can't get over how well Doom 2016 and Doom Eternal runs on Switch. I thought the system would really struggle even with the compromises made. I swear the developers are wizards, we thought it would be impossible but they made the impossible possible.
I got Metro 2033 Redux recently, and while its a fun game, it has constant sound issues. The NPCs cant be heard unless super close and looking to either side of them? like the games stuck in surround sound or something, and gun fire cant be heard at all. Completely ruins the experience for me...
As a FPS fan I appreciate this article. Would love to see your list of multiplayer games as I almost exclusively play multiplayer.
Once again. Where’s Serious Sam?))
I feel the Gal gun games should be on this list
As story driven FPS go, Wolfenstein 2 is one of the finest I've played. I'm not really that big into modern FPS, much preferring the classic style but that game had me hooked from beginning to end.
My favourite FPS on Switch are...
Classic - DOOM 64
Modern classic - DUSK
Modern - Wolfenstein 2
I'm very tempted to get Doom 2016 and Eternal on Switch when they get a good enough discount. I've played through them on PS4, but haven't played the DLC yet. I'm intrigued to see such a beautiful console game on my tiny lil Switch Lite lol.
(Assuming, of course, that the DLC has been released for Switch by this point. I haven't been keeping up with it but I seem to recall them being delayed when they first launched on other consoles.)
https://chng.it/QbrNHxQCY7
I know I'm late (I still like to come back to this lost when I get FPS cravings) but Ion Fury is another great one I'd like to throw in-despite the controversy, it's still exactly the kind of retro FPS fun I've been craving.
I really want Unreal Tournament to make a comeback.
Also, Dusk is an absolutely gem!
Quake. All. Day. Long.
Especially the local multiplayer.on switch.
Got Wolfenstein II when it was on sale for about $10. Really loved it and wondered why it's not widely considered one of the best FPS out there, or in the least, a cult classic. I quickly understood though when the unnecessarily crude, over the top, teenage locker room humor kicked in. It was cute and funny at times, but it just wasn't needed and that's exactly why IMO it never reached the masses. Quite a shame because the gameplay was right up there with Half-Life and Doom Eternal and the cutscene production quality was top notch. I think the game would have been a hit if it was rated PG (or at least PG-13) and not R or worse.
Immortal Redneck a great time sink even if it's a little tough.
Metro is the only one I am fully in love with.
I’m not sure how Risk of Rain 2 didn’t make the list. Maybe that’s another game that isn’t officially acknowledged on this site… like Monster Train. Both great games by the way.
@neonpizza
My brain can life pretty good with the Switch Version of Doom 2016
I played it even more than on my PC :>
I like that Quake has Crossplay, played yet a bit out of Multiplayer on it, even if you never can compete perfectly with PC Players, it is much fun
Doom 64 has i also played more on Switch as on PC.
But non has local wireless multiplayer. Except Serious sam collection (lan) and Duke nukem. I strictly boykott online only and autoaiming only, thats why i'm such a happy gamer. I own as good as all AAA local wireless games that fulfills my rules. Except Doom 2016 and Fortnite, but i will always keep nagging to finally implement local wireless. The world doesnt get more beautiful from shut down servers and such great consoles in the trash. I hope this will heal some day !
For me on Switch and from this list too are some great and extremely playable FPS's. I personally love....
Quake (Superb rework and port)
Metroid Prime Remaster is perfection.
Doom (2016) was brilliant. Loved it.
Prodeus - is insane Doom-like retro looking FPS that feels and plays sooooo well.
Doom & Doom II - Are retro perfection as well.
Doom III - Is a creepy horror that has so much atmosphere.
Bioshock Collection - Superb ports and the story is pretty cool.
The Switch has a decent array of great FPS's. People scoffed at the idea that the Switch could do these, and yet here we are.
@KevinLo9 Correct me if I'm wrong (I'm not) Risk of Rain 2 is a Third Person Shooter, not an FPS.
@Chlocean
Wow, you’re totally right… I will climb off of my soapbox now and sheepishly slink back into the shadows.
Overwatch 2 continues to impress me daily with how well it runs on the Switch.
Minus disconnects, but that's just because NSO is a laughable excuse for a modern online system.
@neonpizza Weird how Bioshock is and was considered one of the greatest FPS games ever when it released, and shocker, it was 30 fps. Needing 60 for games to be "playable" is just entitled kid talk.
What will be the next first-person shooter from Nintendo?
Im not a big fan of the first person ganre, but i do enjoy Doom and look forward to seeing what FPS comes next.
Paladins needs to be taken off since the switch port is discontinued and unplayable. For those looking for a similar game, Overwatch 2 is just like it but better in every way. It looks outstanding and runs nearly flawlessly on switch as well!
