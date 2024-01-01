Welcome to our master list of the top 50 best games ever released on Nintendo Switch, as ranked by you, now updated for 2024. As you can see, it offers a clear answer to the question 'Which is best, BOTW or TOTK?'

Enjoy — and Happy New Year to you!

Nintendo Switch has amassed a huge amount of great games since the console launched back in 2017. Of course, this abundance of riches leaves us in something of a pickle — too much software, not enough time to play it all. In fairness, it's a lovely problem to have. Help! There are too many excellent games to choose from!

But what are the best games for Nintendo Switch? Well, we asked Nintendo Life readers to rate the top Nintendo Switch games since launch — the very best Switch games to play right now — and the list below is the result. As with our round-ups of the 50 Best Games from various consoles, years and series, the ranking is governed by each title's User Rating in Nintendo Life's games database and is subject to real-time change. This means our Best Switch Games list will always include new games as they are released.

If you've yet to score your favourites, simply click on each game's rating below to score it from 1-10. A game needs a minimum of 50 ratings to become eligible, so it's entirely possible to influence the best Switch games ranking below and get your favourites on the list.

Can't see your favourite? If the game you want to rate isn't in the top 50, feel free to find it using the search tool below and give it a score out of 10. If it's bubbling under, it could very well pop into the ranking below.

Without further ado, let's dive into this selection of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play right now...