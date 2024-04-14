Update: We've updated this list and given it a spring clean. Along with that, we've also added two newer releases to the pack: Botany Manor and Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley. Enjoy!
What exactly makes a game cozy? Is it the player's state of mind while playing? Is it an adherence to specific aesthetics or messages? Is it the inclusion of birds? Well, you might be forgiven for thinking it's the last one, because at least ten of the games on this list are about birds specifically, but the idea of a "cozy" game is a bit more nebulous than that.
It's more of a feeling, really: a game that you can relax to, that can be challenging but never punishing, with elements of friendship, community, and kindness. But not always — some "cozy" games (like a certain game about a bad goose) are more about letting the player go a little bit wild, but always in a way that's gentler and less severe than chopping people's heads off in a Dark Souls or a Witcher game.
Without further ado, here we are: the bestest coziest games on the Nintendo Switch.
Unpacking (Switch eShop)
The multi-award-winning Unpacking sounds simple: take stuff out of boxes, put it in the house you just moved into. However, the interactions with the items you own and the rooms you're unpacking into are surprisingly — forgive the pun — moving. It's a charming little experience that's perfect for winding down after a long day.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
A Short Hike (Switch eShop)
A Short Hike has a lot of the hallmarks of a great cozy indie game: talking animals, a message about stopping to smell the roses, and the kind of soundtrack that you want to listen to in the bath. It's just downright lovely.
For a game that's nominally about a "short hike" up a mountain (to get reception on your phone), A Short Hike becomes about a lot more quite quickly, whether that's finding secrets, helping people out, or just exploring the world on your way up (and down, and back up again).
There's plenty of joyful, wonderful moments to be discovered in A Short Hike, but the best one of all is when you realise that the journey is sometimes more important than the destination.
Untitled Goose Game (Switch eShop)
What do you think of when we say the word "cozy"? Is it a little family of pigs, wearing knitted jumpers? Perhaps it's an anthropomorphic fox drinking tea? Well, you're all wrong. The most cozy thing is a horrible goose terrorising a village with a chaotic accompanying classical piano soundtrack.
You already know Untitled Goose Game, most likely, since it went very viral when it came out, but in case you haven't already played it, it's all about a naughty goose who loves stealing things and honking loudly. It's daft, silly fun, with a lot of wonderful moments that emerge out of the goose's antics, like making a man fall down by stealing his chair, or trapping a child in a phone box.
Honestly, Untitled Goose Game's humour is what sets it apart: it's the kind of game that's all about gentle pranks and being very, very annoying, but no one really gets hurt or becomes the real butt of the joke.
Yoku's Island Express (Switch eShop)
Bugs in pinball might sound more like a job for the vacuum cleaner than a video game, but hear us out: Yoku's Island Express is one of the most hidden-est gems on the Nintendo Switch. You're a lil beetle, and you need to deliver post; what better way to do it than to fling yourself around the map in a pinball-puzzle-platformer game?
Along the way, you'll learn about the inhabitants of the island, their various secrets, and best of all, you'll find that size is no limit when you're heart's big enough for the task.
No bugs were harmed in the making of this game.
A Little To The Left (Switch eShop)
Similar to Unpacking, but with its own twist, A Little To The Left is all about rearranging objects in your house just so. This means stacking papers in size order, books in height order, and lining up game cartridges perfectly. It's satisfying to make things look nice and organised, and ALTTL nails that feeling.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)
At a very specifically not-cozy time in our lives — the beginning of a global pandemic — Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out, and soothed a lot of our worries away with its candy-coloured, animal-befriending holiday island.
Sure, you can play ACNH in a number of different ways, a lot of which are stressful — like trying to collect all the pieces of furniture, terraforming your village, or visiting deserted island after deserted island to try and find Marshal because you NEED him on your island... but at the end of the day, it's a game all about relaxation, making friends, decorating houses, and placing flowers in a cute little garden that you designed.
With the co-op features, it gets even cozier, as you can welcome people to your island in order to trade, show off your designs, or just hang out in the lovely Museum. If only life were this simple.
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Switch eShop)
From the makers of Monument Valley comes Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, a charming little bird-watching, animal-identifying, squirrel-washing game that's all about saving the wildlife in a cute little pastel town.
The titular Alba is partaking in an "island cleanup initiative", which involves rescuing critters, picking up trash, and literally cleaning up puddles of toxic goop. There are plenty of townspeople to talk to as well, including your grandparents, who you'll be staying with. Alba can also take photos of the animals she sees, so just like real life, your phone will be stuffed with pics of tiny, round birbs.
Developer UsTwo Games call Alba a "chillectathon", and that's what you can expect: despite its rather ominous environmental message, it's a very calm and relaxing game.
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Switch)
We're not trying to sound smug or anything, but we liked Toads way before it was cool. Years of being teased for picking the lil mushroom guy in Mario Kart 64, and we never stopped believing. Now that the best Toad of all — Captain Toad — has his own game, we feel vindicated.
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is a neat little puzzle game that's just unnecessarily pretty, with 3D vignettes that you can rotate around to find secrets and solutions. On the Nintendo Switch, there are even more puzzles to muddle your way through, plus multiplayer Toad mayhem, if you fancy it.
What with Toads being significantly smaller and very much rounder than our usual Mario-shaped hero, everything in Treasure Tracker is at least 200% cuter. What's not to love?
Stardew Valley (Switch eShop)
Who among us hasn't dreamed of sacking it all in and going to work on a farm? Think about it: instead of emails, you get fresh strawberries. Instead of deadlines, it's all about crop rotation. And instead of having to go on some terrible dating app, you just give someone an egg every day until they love you.
Stardew Valley is all about taking life slow, but don't let that fool you into thinking it's easy — there's plenty of depth to be found, including the literal depth of the mines, which are stuffed with hazards, traps, monsters, and TREASURE.
Also, you can get really into making your farm as efficient as possible... or you can just turn it into a pig paradise, if you want. It's up to you!
Littlewood (Switch eShop)
We imagine that actual farmers would probably dispute their livelihood being constantly touted as "cozy", given how much poo, death, and screaming is involved, but Littlewood is yet another game that makes farming look very appealing. It's not just farming in this one, though — it's your standard combo of farm-fight-friendship.
What sets Littlewood apart is its story. Rather than being a dead guy's granddaughter in a cosy little town in the middle of nowhere, you are the hero who saved the world, but you don't remember any of it. Neither does the villain, in fact — but you'll have to revitalise the ruins of your last battle together. What a lovely way to start a tale!
Spiritfarer (Switch eShop)
How fitting, to finish off this list with a game about death. But wait! It's not about the horrifying reality of mortality — Spiritfarer is all about finding peace and comfort before going off to eternal rest.
As the person who ferries spirits to their final destination, you'll also have to let them live on your barge until they're ready to pass on — and that means helping them fulfil their unfinished business. We're talking "I want to tell this person what I really think about them," not "I want to get revenge on the person who murdered me", by the way.
All of the spirits are represented by animals, from snakes to hedgehogs, and best of all, you can hug them. With a gorgeously-animated look, and the ability to upgrade your barge however you please, Spiritfarer is definitely worth a play... if you can handle the weepy parts.
Comments 84
Odd that Haven Park is on the list- the site hasn’t yet published a review
The Captain Toad parts in SM3DWorld were actually what stressed me out the most! Now matter how quirkily Cap'n Toad wobbles around those dreaded cubes of doom I always tried to play those until the moment I needed those extra stars.
edit : Yes, more Littlewood !
Highly recommend a short hike for those who haven't played. The game is indeed short, but totally worth it, especially for the 4 euros or something that it costs. I'd also recommend Part Time UFO, I don't know if it really counts as wholesome but it is really chill and I've had a lot of fun playing it with friends
No House of Fata Morgana?
Asking for a friend. (Norman Bates.)
As good as Stardew Valley is, there are far more wholesome bokumono games on the Switch, including Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town. Stardew actually has a real dark streak with its functioning alcoholics and brooding teenagers - which is great, but not exactly "wholesome".
As another alternative to the legions of cute birbs and happy kittehs, I also really like Two Point Hospital in the wholesome category. Hospital sims are not what most people think of first, but TPH is so cute and upbeat about everything that it makes an amazing destressor.
So the entire article is to promote Haven Park
Thank you for the list, Kate! I didn’t realize I was so into wholesome games until seeing I owned the majority of these entries.
My kiddos and I especially enjoyed ACNH, A Short Hike, Yoku’s, and Untitled Goose.
I guess these balance out the guiltier pleasure games I’ve played on my own, like Dark Souls, Darkest Dungeon, and Road Redemption. 😅
Yoshi’s Crafted World is about 100x more wholesome than Untitled Goose Game.
I wouldn't call a game where a goose unties a boy's shoelaces, steals his glasses, and honks at him until he traps himself in a phone box "wholesome" per say, but it certainly also wouldn't be the most demented thing I've seen internet users call wholesome in earnest.
I totally agree with A Short Hike. That is the game I run to when I’m having a bad day.
@JasmineDragon it’s a huge time sink, but I’m not sure about 2.H being a destressor. I’ve had some very stressful sessions on the verge of bankruptcy at 1:00 am...
Does Pokemon snap count as wholesome?
Playing Yoku while reading this. It’s a gem.
The entire purpose of Entitled Goose Game is to take thrill in harassing people. Doesn't sound especially "wholesome" to me.
Okay, I played through Captain Toad Treasure Tracker not too long ago and, my goodness, that has to be one of the most underrated Mario games I have ever played. The puzzles are ingeniously designed, it's friggin adorable, and it's delightful from beginning to end. It's definitely worth checking out if you haven't yet.
Great article Kate, I’ve never thought of wholesome as a category. I’ve played half of these and will probably try the rest, except animal crossing.
@JasmineDragon I was actually just about to comment "Wheres Stardew?" But you're completely right. It's more of a relaxing overall experience. But it gets into some pretty serious topics. It's still my favorite game of all time most likely, but I see why it wouldn't fit into this list.
I've massively enjoyed a bunch of these, as have my kids. Spiritfarer for me has possibly been my favourite thing I've played this year - it's not necessarily the best game but it sort of came along at the right time for me, and even though I'm pretty much done with it for the moment I still think about it sometimes.
Keen to try Good Job though it never appears on a discount!
GOLF STORY!
(honorable mention)
Solid list! A Short Hike is fantastic.
I would add New Super Lucky’s Tale to the list, that’s a very wholesome feeling game. Definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a fun, laidback platformer.
May sound silly but DDLC Plus’ side stories are the most feel good things I’ve ever played in my life. So that’s something I’d vote for!
@mr_benn Good Job! Is discounted now in NA. Part of Nintendo’s “multiplayer mayhem” sale.
I started playing Alba recently with my Apple Arcade subscription and it's a wonderful game. The perfect holiday game for those who can't go on holiday. Play it if you haven't!
Wandersong is also pretty lovely as well. Made me cry! Not that that's hard but still!
Two suggested additions:
1) Cozy Grove. Talking to, listening to, and completing quests for ghosts that have unresolved issues from their lives. Through the game you help them accept things that happened to them in life and ultimately forgive themselves and others. It’s frequently touching, and very wholesome. It does touch on some sad and difficult themes at times.
2) Ni No Kuni. What’s more wholesome than helping and healing the broken hearted? It does contain a lot of combat (with creatures, not people), so this one depends on your definition of wholesome. Downright charming from beginning to end.
Where's Doki Doki Literature Club? That game is so cute and wholesome!
Calico is tragically underappreciated. It's full of heart and joy... and yes, glitches, I know. BUT! The glitches lend to the game's vibe. Deer clipping through walls? It must be magic! Floating red panda? Magic! Weird wiggle controls? Magic!
Calico is such a passion project that deserves more attention.
All the same, BIG thanks to @KateGray for curating some lovely lists lately!
I adored Yoku's Island Express. Quite possibly the most feel good title screen on the Switch! (Honestly, youtube it or something. It's brill!)
The Alto Collection deserves a place on this list I think.
I am playing Part Time UFO right now. It's a great "wholesome" game. It should be on this list. Also, good call on Yoku's Island Express. Highly enjoyable and wholesome, though stressful at times.
Yoku was my nicest suprise on Switch. Great game.
A Short Hike was a lot of fun. Very chill and genuine exploration game.
Great list. I'll also through in Thomas Was Alone.
I think a list like this needs to be broken down in to experiences and games.
Comparing the outstanding "A Short Hike" to the also outstanding "Stardew Valley" or even putting them on the same list is not that useful. It's like a list of "best building materials". You need to ask what your building first.
Anyone who wants to play a game and gets "A Short Hike" is going to be disappointed, as will anyone looking to Stardew for a narrative experience. The current title is just awkward.
Own 9 of those 10 games listed.
A decade ago I would never have touched those types of games. Guess as you get older, you just yearn for more chilled vibes.
(also have Littlewood too which is very relaxed and wholesome 👍)
Sweet list! Very wholesome stuff! Love it.
I love Stardew Valley, but putting one of the darkest, most disturbing, borderline psychological horror games ever made on a "wholesome" list is ... odd
Between causally murdering your own children who will then HUNT YOU AS GHOSTS, the fact that every home is broken by a truly horrific secret including the ONGOING sexual abuse of a child, a girl who's mother is SO desperate that her husband doesn't learn of an affair that she's been gas lit to the point where she believes and tells everyone her hair is dyed despite having no memory of that ever happening, and an abusive alcoholic who beats her adult daughter, this is a game that is always one discovery a way from completely redefining your perception of events. Don't even get me started on the post-apocalyptic nightmare world it takes place in.
Although if you just run a farm and are careful to never, EVER, read anything or click on anything in a persons house ... yeah that's super relaxing and wholesome.
Short Hike is wonderful. Some may recall the days when "controls" used to be marked in reviews? Well, for this, 9 out of 10, it's just lovely to play!
I can confirm that Untitled Goose Game is a thoroughly wholesome experience.
No mention of ‘Wandersong’? It’s only the most wholesome game ever made, no big deal 🤷♂️
a short hike was fantastic.
@HeadPirate
Spiritfarer has rekindled my love for games. It's music, story, management has really captivated me into its world. And it's one game I can safely say that I love. Even when I'm not playing I'm thinking about it.
@E_Gadds_Garage Nice One! While I think that New Super Lucky's Tale has stressful difficulty spike, the game shouldn't be missed
What I like about these is that they can be played by most of the family AND are actually quality video games. I have played and enjoyed all except Alba and Haven
I love Untitled Goose Game but I don't know if it is actually wholesome. You literally bully a child and make him fall in a puddle. If you weren't an amazingly charming and expectedly bumhole of a goose it'd be an awful game.
As others have said Part Time UFO deserves a spot! Super happy to see Yoku's Island get a mention though.
I don't do wholesome games....
I love most of these games, but I also love the topic: wholesome.
Yes we can argue over the wording, but here is the point: My coworkers try to get me to play certain games that I know are unwholesome: beating up, brutally killing people, animals, aliens etc. I say no thank you. I don't judge them, and I will even converse about their games and what I do like about them.
But, when I spend time in front of my tv, with my kids walking around, I want to play a game that lifts my spirit, a game that soothes my soul. Some parts of those games are hard in different ways: Spiritfarer, Celeste, but ultimately I feel better after playing the game.
You can play your games, I have no problem with that. But I am very glad there are wholesome games out there.
Stillness of the wind
"at the end of the day, we're all going to die". Well, there's a wholesome thought to have in mind watching the sun the sun slowly set behind the grey mass of clouds.
But there's still time to disagree, and if Untitled Goose Game is wholesome, then so is Bully.
Box Boy is on my list.
Kinda surprised Yoshi’s Crafted World didn’t make this list
Doesn’t the farmer basically collapse from the gooses antics? Murder goose might not be that wholesome
I played through Haven Park today. It's pretty good, but maybe more like a 5 out of 10 kind of game. It's no Short Hike, that's for sure. And I know it's not trying to be the same thing exactly, but the lack of polish kind of hurt the experience, along with a lack of direction (which SH also doesn't give you, but exploration feels more natural and rewarding in that game). The building of camp sites felt pretty pointless in Haven Park though. It's extremely limited, the visitors dont say anything interesting, and you get nothing really out of it. The natural exploration and finding your way up the mountain is relatively satisfying, but the main path alone only takes a couple of hours, and isn't as fun of an ascension as SH. I'm glad I only paid $10 for it.
The Last Campfire. The premise might be a little macabre and at times can feel sad but that makes it all the more remarkable just how hopeful the game is underneath it all. It's a game about helping people struggling with regret, doubt, fear and loneliness and moving forward from the past no matter how much it hurts. It is a truly uplifting game that believes in the good inside us all.
Disturbing lack of Later Alligator
Glad to see Captain Toad got the recognition it deserves, I always find myself back at that game after a while for the smiley feeling of it.
Also, where's Yoshi's Crafted World?
Nice article but Stardew and Goose Game ain't wholesome
@PoliticallyIncorrect ...so why leave a comment?
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles is a wonderful game. It starts off with a boat crash (Don't worry, everyone is fine!) But the rest of the game is spent wondering the island chopping trees, raising game, joining guilds etc. Lots of peaceful exploring.
Another game I often see overlooked is "I Am Dead" which is a short and very sweet game. It's a point and click adventure where you play from the point of view of a museum curator on an island who has passed on and uncovers history of the island and the positive impact of other individuals who had also lived on the island. That being said, although most of the game is very heartwarming, there is one point of the story near the end of the game that does become quite dark. I really did love this game.
@Damo Because I can. 😉
@PoliticallyIncorrect Well, within reason. Our community rules state:
"Do not post - unless you have something useful to say; Only post when you have something meaningful to say or something that will contribute to the discussion"
Comments which are dismissive or fail to add anything to conversation generally derail the thread and aren't helpful or productive, so try to avoid them if possible. Thanks!
Lonely Mountains Downhill is a great game that I think fits the wholesome criteria and was rated very highly by this website. Personally, I have enjoyed it quite a bit and find myself picking that game over all the others regularly. Lots of fun paths to explore and just a fun time while playing
It seems that most of the Wholesome games come from the indi sector. Maybe that's why I play very few of them.
For me, best cosy gift I done was getting retroarch on my series x and able to play (and own) so many n64 games, metroid prime etc.
These here were all my cozy go to games.
Wouldve been happy to buy these on switch, but since nintendo is so anti consumer, dev mode is the next best thing!
I would add No Mans Sky in this list, stick it in Casual mode and just potter about. In fact I'm playing an Expedition and just having a jolly good romp around and having a nice chilled time
@TruthisRare I gotta figure that out myself. I haven’t modded any consoles to make importable files yet.
@antisumo That sounds like something I’d enjoy.
(+) all the atelier games.
Sky: Children of the Light 100% belongs on this list. More than any other game I've played, it is designed to instigate friendships. For someone as socially inept as me, it's honestly unbelievable how people will stick to you like glue if you just show them a little kindness.
PAN-PAN, Boxboy+Boxgirl, the Dadish series, Sumire, Hoa, Forager, Calm Colors, Liar Princess, I Am Setsuna, Link's Awakening, Yoshi's Crafted World, and really most if not all of the recent Pokemon games are also worthy entries.
Since they're still not on the list, obligatory shoutout to a couple more examples arguably oozing coziness like Dragon Caffi, Little Dragon Cafe and Marchen Forest (and heck, why not all of Atelier while at it?). Alongside Doraemon SoS and likely a lot more I'm not recalling past 2 AM here.
My recommendation.
I would definitely add the Atelier games. Ryza 1& 2 and Sophie 2 are just about the coziest JRPGs around.
Personally I don't think Cult of the Lamb is very cozy. Cute yes - but not very relaxing. You might as well mention Hollow Knight and Hades at that point.
No Man's Sky on peaceful difficulty tho. Utterly breathtaking and very chill.
I'd also like to add Song of the Evertree. It's made by the Cloudcatcher team but you make little island worlds, collect resources to build villages.
@Nancyboy get it, you'll not be disappointed. The difficulty can be changed to suit you and how you want to play. Apparently you can farm too, it's a game that keeps giving
I would recommend Wandersong as a cozy game for this list.
Edit: Hoa too.
@Anti-Matter I've always been back and forth on whether to get this
Honestly didn't really like Alba. TOEM is a much better cozy game in a similar vein, imo
@kategray Thank you very much for all the work on this article. What a great idea. I've played some of these and agree they have a cozy and warm feeling.
@Nancyboy
On xbox series s & x you download the dev mode app, pay 20 dollar sign up fee on Microsoft website (to keep it legal and keep you from being banned) then through the dev mode you bring up retroarch and that is where you download roms (emulated games)
There's plenty of YouTube vids that shiw you step by step.
Honestly, having so many downloaded n64 games has brought back good ol gaming joy.
Pity nintendo doesn't know what they're doing anymore.
Having bugger all games on nso is just poor (not to mention you can't buy any of them, and the emulation of some of their games runs better on retroarch)
I wouldve glady bought an n64 mini console or any of their games on switch as the n64 console/games still remains my favourite out of every generation of gaming, including current gen which to me on ALL consoles is poor.
Only thing I like series x for is the ability to play 360, og, back compat games, and retroarch, that's it.
Summer in Mara definitely deserves a places on this list
The Last Campfire ...I second that. It's excellent and very cosy.
A short hike is my fav cozy game. Wish they could make a sequel 😋🥰
Seeing Snufkin here makes me feel cosy.
I usually seek out cosy games to escape from harrowing challenge. But a game that was once challenging to me, can become cosy with familiarity.
Tap here to load 84 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...