What exactly makes a game cozy? Is it the player's state of mind while playing? Is it an adherence to specific aesthetics or messages? Is it the inclusion of birds? Well, you might be forgiven for thinking it's the last one, because at least ten of the games on this list are about birds specifically, but the idea of a "cozy" game is a bit more nebulous than that.

It's more of a feeling, really: a game that you can relax to, that can be challenging but never punishing, with elements of friendship, community, and kindness. But not always — some "cozy" games (like a certain game about a bad goose) are more about letting the player go a little bit wild, but always in a way that's gentler and less severe than chopping people's heads off in a Dark Souls or a Witcher game.

Without further ado, here we are: the bestest coziest games on the Nintendo Switch.

Unpacking (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Games / Developer: Witch Beam Release Date: 2nd Nov 2021 ( USA ) / 2nd Nov 2021 ( UK/EU )









The multi-award-winning Unpacking sounds simple: take stuff out of boxes, put it in the house you just moved into. However, the interactions with the items you own and the rooms you're unpacking into are surprisingly — forgive the pun — moving. It's a charming little experience that's perfect for winding down after a long day.

A Short Hike (Switch eShop) Publisher: Whippoorwill / Developer: Adam Robinson-Yu Release Date: 18th Aug 2020 ( USA ) / 18th Aug 2020 ( UK/EU )

















A Short Hike has a lot of the hallmarks of a great cozy indie game: talking animals, a message about stopping to smell the roses, and the kind of soundtrack that you want to listen to in the bath. It's just downright lovely. For a game that's nominally about a "short hike" up a mountain (to get reception on your phone), A Short Hike becomes about a lot more quite quickly, whether that's finding secrets, helping people out, or just exploring the world on your way up (and down, and back up again). There's plenty of joyful, wonderful moments to be discovered in A Short Hike, but the best one of all is when you realise that the journey is sometimes more important than the destination.

Yoku's Island Express (Switch eShop) Publisher: Team 17 / Developer: Villa Gorilla Release Date: 29th May 2018 ( USA ) / 29th May 2018 ( UK/EU )

















Bugs in pinball might sound more like a job for the vacuum cleaner than a video game, but hear us out: Yoku's Island Express is one of the most hidden-est gems on the Nintendo Switch. You're a lil beetle, and you need to deliver post; what better way to do it than to fling yourself around the map in a pinball-puzzle-platformer game? Along the way, you'll learn about the inhabitants of the island, their various secrets, and best of all, you'll find that size is no limit when you're heart's big enough for the task. No bugs were harmed in the making of this game.

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Switch eShop) Publisher: PiD / Developer: Ustwo Games Release Date: 9th Jun 2021 ( USA ) / 9th Jun 2021 ( UK/EU )











From the makers of Monument Valley comes Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, a charming little bird-watching, animal-identifying, squirrel-washing game that's all about saving the wildlife in a cute little pastel town. The titular Alba is partaking in an "island cleanup initiative", which involves rescuing critters, picking up trash, and literally cleaning up puddles of toxic goop. There are plenty of townspeople to talk to as well, including your grandparents, who you'll be staying with. Alba can also take photos of the animals she sees, so just like real life, your phone will be stuffed with pics of tiny, round birbs. Developer UsTwo Games call Alba a "chillectathon", and that's what you can expect: despite its rather ominous environmental message, it's a very calm and relaxing game.

Littlewood (Switch eShop) Publisher: SmashGames / Developer: Sean Young Release Date: 25th Feb 2021 ( USA ) / 25th Mar 2021 ( UK/EU )

















We imagine that actual farmers would probably dispute their livelihood being constantly touted as "cozy", given how much poo, death, and screaming is involved, but Littlewood is yet another game that makes farming look very appealing. It's not just farming in this one, though — it's your standard combo of farm-fight-friendship. What sets Littlewood apart is its story. Rather than being a dead guy's granddaughter in a cosy little town in the middle of nowhere, you are the hero who saved the world, but you don't remember any of it. Neither does the villain, in fact — but you'll have to revitalise the ruins of your last battle together. What a lovely way to start a tale!