Yep. It's almost like having nearly all products for the entire population of the entire planet all made in a single country then shipped to everywhere else through a limited number of ports to each place was a bad idea..... And here, I thought planting a single species of potato in Ireland in the 40's was a good idea, too...

I kind of get it. Part of the problem is the nature of how "technology" items evolved (through planned obsolescence) that when a new one comes out, everybody wants the new one at the same time, and it's impossible to manufacture enough demand to sell to so much population all at once and not have to buy acres and acres of warehouse space to store it all before you sell it. There's a logistical impossibility there. But the take-away from that should be regional distribution in waves where manufacturing can meet demand reasonably. Not "oh well we have 5 years to make enough product for world demand, get in line and race to the register, no pushing, sorry about that baseball bat to the face!

If anything Valve probably did it the best possible way. Allocation per region, existing customers first, and when they're gone, you can still order and get in line for the next wave....a year from now. At least you can have your order in the queue whenever it becomes available. But then that raises a new problem. If demand for an item is so high, and tech moves so fast, and it takes a year + from announcement for even the second wave of customers to get one, an item is roughly obsolete by the time it's available. Why bother at all? Just buy whatever's cheap on the shelf when you get there and that's the era of tech you're in.

We've built a completely broken completely unserviceable model for the modern world. The pandemic made it worse, but we know it wouldn't be all that much better even without it. Thats what happens when you have 8 billion people, with a market of 4 billion, and one physical factory in a dictatorship to produce it all to be available for sale at the same moment worldwide. How did they THINK this was going to work? I'd give anything to go back to a world where a locale's products were made in that locale, and anything imported was considered rare and exotic. Not out of a matter of "national pride" but simply because it's a system that actually made sense for anyone but banker financiers. And it incorporated redundancy rather than streamlining to the efficiency of a single point of failure for the entire planet.

And the large number of people with disposable income for bragging rights, as you said, keeps making matters worse, as it keeps driving costs up when the promise of tech was to drive costs down. After all, as population doubles every 10 years, that means even if the same percentage of the population is actually rich compared to the poor and those just getting by, there's still double the number of people every decade who can afford to throw money at whatever they want because they feel like it. It distorts the market severely.