Where To PreOrder Switch OLED
Hoping to find the best Nintendo Switch console deals? Looking for the best prices and discounts on Nintendo Switch OLED? Then this is the guide for you!

Below, we've been busy rounding up the best offers available for Nintendo's top-of-the-line Switch console, the OLED Model. There are a variety of colours and options available, so we've provided all the links you need to grab one at the best possible price.

Further down the page, you'll also find an FAQ that should hopefully answer any burning questions you might have about the system, and you're very welcome to read our comprehensive review here before diving in if you'd like to learn more:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED Model in the US

In the US, the standard retail price for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model is $349.99. Your current options for a standalone console (available in either White or Neon Red & Blue) are listed below:

Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon Red & Blue)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon Red & Blue)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon Red & Blue)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon Red & Blue)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon Red & Blue)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon Red & Blue)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon Red & Blue)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon Red & Blue)

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED Model in the UK

And in the UK, the standard retail price for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model is £309.99. Here's where you can pick one up in either White or Neon Red & Blue:

Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon Red & Blue)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon Red & Blue)
Nintendo Switch - White (OLED Model)
Nintendo Switch - White (OLED Model)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon Red & Blue)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon Red & Blue)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon Red & Blue)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon Red & Blue)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon Red & Blue)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon Red & Blue)

Console Bundles

One of the best ways to save money when buying a Nintendo Switch console is to keep an eye out for console bundles available at retail, where games or other accessories are sometimes thrown in free of charge. Thankfully, we've done the hard work for you here – simply check out our dedicated guide below to see current available bundles, or scroll up to see the best prices on standalone systems.

Nintendo Switch OLED - What Accessories Should I Buy?

There are plenty of fantastic accessories for Nintendo Switch out in the wild, but our top recommendations – and ones that not everyone immediately thinks of – are eShop credit and a microSD card.

By picking up some Nintendo eShop credit to go with your Switch console, you – or the recipient if you're gifting it to someone else – can buy any games or digital packages available on Nintendo's store as soon as it arrives. There are lots of different vouchers and price options available (sometimes at a discount), so make sure to check out our eShop credit guide below.

As for the SD card? Well, if you're going to be buying games, you're going to need storage to house them. Games these days can be quite large in size and the one drawback of the Nintendo Switch is its rather woeful internal storage – grab an SD card from our guide below, and you'll be all set.

Limited Edition Nintendo Switch OLED Consoles

As well as the standard Switch OLED consoles above, you can also find limited edition systems that are a perfect option for those really into their gaming. They usually only differ from the standard editions cosmetically, but look absolutely stunning on your TV unit. Check out your options here:

Nintendo Switch OLED Model FAQ

Nintendo Switch OLED Specs

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model has a 7-inch OLED screen compared to the standard Switch's 6.2-inch LCD screen and the Switch Lite's 5.5-inch LCD screen. The new console also doubles the original's internal storage from 32GB to 64GB, has enhanced audio and a wider kickstand for tabletop mode, and includes a LAN port in the dock.

For a full tech comparison between the three Switch models, check out our guide below:

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Release Date

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model first launched on 8th October 2021, the same day as Metroid Dread.

Should I buy a Switch OLED if I already own a Nintendo Switch?

Well, that's the million-dollar question, isn't it? Fortunately, it's one we've addressed in the guide below, where we've examined various use cases and scenarios and offered recommendations based on your circumstances:

Is it safe to buy a Switch from Amazon?

From experience, Amazon is generally a very reliable online retailer, with millions of customers and a decent track record when it comes to speedy delivery.

You should always exercise caution when purchasing from a third-party seller on the Amazon marketplace, as you would anywhere else. Personally, we always look for the Prime option with delivery 'fulfilled by Amazon', especially with high-value items like a Nintendo Switch.