Updated with the macabre sequel, Blasphemous 2 and the surprising stripped-down experience Bleak Sword DX.

When Dark Souls launched back in 2011, it ushered in a new era of lore-filled and inscrutable combat-focused games that gave players the freedom to follow their own path and play style, but steadfastly refused to 'go easy' on them. Every encounter in FromSoftware's series, no matter how minor, has the potential to end in tears; if you blunder in mindlessly mashing buttons, you will be punished.



What defines a 'Soulslike', though? It's not just difficulty, although that's a part of it. Games that exhibit Dark Souls-style elements demand concentration and intent if you want to overcome the challenges they present. They can be 3D or 2D (side-on or top-down), but they typically include exacting combat against unforgiving enemies, large boss fights, the loss of reclaimable 'essence' or similar currency on death, and the freedom to explore different areas of the map, with your skill often being the only gate to progress down a specific path. Bonfires — or equivalent 'safe' zones that offer respite and restoration — are another key part of the Souls experience; that tension of risk vs. reward while inching through an enemy-filled environment on just a sliver of health, desperately hoping to find a bonfire around the next corner.

For the list below we've stuck to games which feature as many of those elements as possible, although several incorporate other systems and styles, or not-quite-all of the facets described above. Some inclusions are primarily associated with another genre (Metroidvania or roguelike, for example) but they feature Soulslike gameplay in some capacity. They might not fit the Souls mould perfectly, but everything below has a Soulslike flavour to a greater or lesser degree.

As with any sub-genre definition (again, see Metroidvania), there will be debate both healthy and circuitous over whether a given title qualifies for the category of Soulslike — which is fine. You may not totally agree with the list below, but rest assured that if you enjoy Dark Souls, you'll almost certainly enjoy these games thanks to shared ideas, elements and systems.

So, let's take a look — in no particular order — at the games on Switch that'll force you to git gud or go home.