15th July 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the launch of the Famicom, the Japanese console that would be transformed into the NES in the West. To mark the occasion, we're republishing this reader-ranked list of the best games on the system.

Remember, this is a dynamic list that's updated in real-time according to each game's User Rating in our database. If you haven't rated the ones you've played, feel free to rate any of the games below and potentially alter the ranking. Enjoy!

The Nintendo Entertainment System, or NES (ness? nezz? enn-eee-ess?), is the archetypal home video game console. Sure, earlier machines such as the mighty Atari 2600 pioneered the basic concept of an under-the-TV console with interchangeable software and controller accessories, but the utilitarian design and hardware innovations of Nintendo's 8-bit system set the stage for modern console gaming.

NES Classic Mini
Image: Nintendo Life

Following the video game 'crash' of 1983, the NES (or Famicom in Japan) defied naysayers and singlehandedly brought the industry back stronger than ever thanks to canny marketing and — more significantly — an excellent software library. In the early days, solid ports of hits like Donkey Kong gave players a taste of the arcade in their homes, and game design innovations (and the introduction of on-cartridge chips) further enhanced and expanded the potential for developers making games on the humble NES. Compare 1983's Donkey Kong port to 1988's Super Mario Bros. 3 and it's hard to believe they're running on the same system.

Below you'll find a list of the top 50 NES games ever made. As with many of our other Top 50 system lists, the ranking below is governed by User Ratings submitted by Nintendo Life readers, so this list is not set in stone. The ordering will continue to evolve automatically according to each game's User scores (from 0-10) on the Nintendo Life game database. Disagree with the order? Have your say by scrolling down and rating them now! And if you've rated them already? Thank you kindly — sit back and enjoy.

If there's a game bubbling under the top 50 that you'd like to rate, feel free to find it using the search tool below and give it a score out of 10. Otherwise, scroll down and enjoy our round-up of the very best NES games ever...

Note. In order for games to become eligible, they need a minimum of 25 User Ratings in total.

50. Excitebike (NES)

Excitebike (NES)
Excitebike (NES)
Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD
Release Date: 18th Oct 1985 (USA) / 1st Sep 1986 (UK/EU)

The existence of VS. Excitebike on Famicom Disk System made the original Excitebike somewhat superfluous, but this was the base version of the game we got in the West. Providing a deceptively deep 8-bit ride that plays beautifully with acceleration and the pitch of your bike as you land, we'd say it's definitely worth a spin. We just like VS. and its expanded modes a bit better.

49. Metroid (NES)

Metroid (NES)
Metroid (NES)
Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1
Release Date: 15th Aug 1987 (USA) / 15th Jan 1988 (UK/EU)

While it set the template of the series and pioneered the delicate mix of exploration and gradual empowerment, we have to be honest here: the original Metroid can be tough to return to, even if you played it back in the day. The audio and atmosphere it conjures remains incredible, but control refinements and quality-of-life features we're used to these days are largely absent from the Famicom Disk System/NES original and going back without the right mindset and context can be jarring.

Its biggest issue is that the fantastic Game Boy Advance remake Metroid: Zero Mission exists — truly the best way to experience Samus' first adventure. The original has its charms, though. You just need to dig a deeper to find them these days.

48. Fire 'n Ice (NES)

Fire 'n Ice (NES)
Fire 'n Ice (NES)
Publisher: Tecmo / Developer: Tecmo
Release Date: 11th Mar 1993 (USA) / 18th Mar 1993 (UK/EU)

Enjoyment in Fire ‘n Ice is largely dependent on how much you enjoy logic puzzles, but while the game lacks a hint function, it does its best to ease you into the basic concepts, before eventually introducing new mechanics, like the jars that can be ignited. The framework around all of this is well done – there’s a cutesy story of an old woman telling her grandkids the story of Dana like a fairy tale, and while the visuals are simple, they’re extremely well animated. There are also an extra fifty stages beyond the initial one hundred, plus an option to make your own levels.

47. Mighty Final Fight (NES)

Mighty Final Fight (NES)
Mighty Final Fight (NES)
Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom
Release Date: 1st Jul 1993 (USA) / 1st Aug 1993 (UK/EU)

Don't let Mighty Final Fight's kid-like art and style fool you. This is a challenging beat 'em up that has a surprising amount of combat complexity, and the story and art are refreshing and funny, especially compared to the gritty realism many games go for today. Gamers looking for some old school fun are encouraged to check out Mighty Final Fight — they sure don't make 'em like this any more.

46. Battletoads & Double Dragon (NES)

Battletoads & Double Dragon (NES)
Battletoads & Double Dragon (NES)
Publisher: Tradewest / Developer: Rare
Release Date: Jun 1993 (USA) / 1993 (UK/EU)

This Rareware / Technos crossover was developed by the Battletoads team and adds Billy and Jimmy to the line up of toad-y brawlers. As you might expect, Battletoads & Double Dragon is far more Battletoads than Double Dragon, but it's a fun little 8-bit beat 'em up experience and we've got very fond memories of it.

45. Duck Hunt (NES)

Duck Hunt (NES)
Duck Hunt (NES)
Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1
Release Date: 18th Oct 1985 (USA) / 15th Aug 1987 (UK/EU)

A cheeky light gun shooter brimming with personality, many players experienced this as it came bundled with their NES and Zapper (on a dual cart with Super Mario Bros., no less — not a bad deal at all). Duck Hunt offers simple, wholesome light gun fun for the whole family; that is, as long as the wanton murder of countless digital waterfowl while a sniggering bloodhound watches doesn't put you off.

An official Wii U Virtual Console release in 2014 reworked the game to function on modern non-CRT televisions with a Wii Remote and an on-screen cursor. As of the end of March 2023, that version is no longer available to buy.

44. Double Dragon II: The Revenge (NES)

Double Dragon II: The Revenge (NES)
Double Dragon II: The Revenge (NES)
Publisher: Aksys Games / Developer: Technōs Japan
Release Date: 15th Jan 1990 (USA) / 1990 (UK/EU)

This beat 'em up sequel came complete with the all-important two-player component missing from the first game on NES, and while Bimmy and Jimmy's brawling is unlikely to stick with you for long, the ability to get a friend involved in the fight makes Double Dragon II: The Revenge the pick of the pair.

43. Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (NES)

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (NES)
Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (NES)
Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD
Release Date: 1st Dec 1988 (USA) / 26th Sep 1988 (UK/EU)

A radical departure from the template of the first game, Zelda II has enjoyed something of a reappraisal in recent post-Dark Souls years. It's an inscrutable game and one with which we wouldn't feel bad in the slightest using the rewind function if you were playing via Nintendo Switch Online, or save states elsewhere, but it's worth persevering with. In a series that, in the past, risked turning into a by-the-numbers adventure by slavishly sticking to a formula, this first sequel was anything but a repetition — a deeper combat system with RPG levelling elements and side-on platforming villages and dungeons made this a very different experience from the original.

You could argue that too much of its sense of adventure and 'wonder' is lost to frustration, but no more so than in other challenging 8-bit games. If you've bounced off The Adventure of Link in the past, we'd urge you to give it another go.

42. Faxanadu (NES)

Faxanadu (NES)
Faxanadu (NES)
Publisher: Hudson / Developer: Hudson
Release Date: Aug 1989 (USA) / 28th Dec 1990 (UK/EU)

No, not that '70s film with Sean Connery in a red mankini (that's Zardoz). Faxanadu is a spin-off of Nihon Falcom's Dragon Slayer series and the title melds the words 'Famicom' and 'Xanadu' (that's Dragon Slayer II) into the sort of fun portmanteau we love to say out loud.

Fortunately, the game itself is a thoroughly enjoyable 2D action-RPG and something of an underappreciated gem in the NES library, so we often have cause to speak its name. Developed by Hudson Soft under licence from Falcom, other medieval-feeling side-scrollers might grab all the attention, but Faxanadu is quietly one of the console's best games.

41. Blades of Steel (NES)

Blades of Steel (NES)
Blades of Steel (NES)
Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami
Release Date: Dec 1988 (USA) / 23rd Nov 1990 (UK/EU)

Konami's Blades of Steel is better than Nintendo's less imaginatively-named Ice Hockey, and it's held up pretty well compared to Double Dribble, too. If you liked the game back then, or just like ice hockey games in general, this is still worth a look. Even if you're not a hockey fan, there's an approximately 50% chance during the second intermission that you get to play a minigame based on Gradius, which is pretty nifty. You don't get that in Ice Hockey.