Update: With Mario Party 3 now available on Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack, we're republishing this list to celebrate. Let's-a-go!

If you had a Nintendo 64, there's no doubt you managed to wrangle your family (or friends) in for a few games of a few multiplayer games featuring the Italian plumber at Christmas. But, of all of them, Mario Party may have spawned a few too many arguments that have spawned an amusing life-long legacy of familial rivalries and blistered hands.

There have been 17 main Mario Party games since the series debuted in 1998, and with that many titles out there, how on earth do you choose which Party to pack to your next school (or family) reunion? Well, we're counting on you lovely lot for that. No, we don't want any bickering — it's our (your) job to give the stars out, not win them this time around. We asked you to rank every single Mario Party game that you've played, and below, you'll be able to find out which one is the prime party candidate, and what should be left in their gift wrap and returned.

We've excluded the Japan-only arcade games and that rather odd GBA e-Reader title from the rankings — mostly because we're old and we can't afford to go to Japan to seek these gems out, or because the e-Reader is a fickle beast and never showed its face on European shores...

You can rank the Mario party games going forward. The order below is updated in real-time, and changed depending on the overall User Rating in our secret little database. Things might be very different the next time you look at this list. So, if you haven't had the chance to hand out some stars, simply click the star by the game you want to rate below, and assign a score right now.

So, line up at the start, roll your dice, and move the appropriate number of spaces forward to see who comes out on top with the most stars: