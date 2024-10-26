According to a new story doing the rounds, overseas visitors are causing some troubles at Nintendo's museum in Japan.

As highlighted by Twisted Voxel, a report by 'Nintendo Every' claims tourists are sharing photos of the "no-photography area" in the museum on social media platforms. One post, in particular, featuring hardware prototypes has gone viral, receiving thousands of likes:

Although Nintendo is known to operate a bit differently at times, it's not uncommon for museums and places like art galleries to have a "no-photo" rule in place in certain sections, and generally touching exhibits or things you shouldn't is prohibited.

These kinds of actions follow a story last week about a museum visitor unplugging the cord of a Super Nintendo controller: