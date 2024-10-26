Nintendo Museum
Image: Nintendo

According to a new story doing the rounds, overseas visitors are causing some troubles at Nintendo's museum in Japan.

As highlighted by Twisted Voxel, a report by 'Nintendo Every' claims tourists are sharing photos of the "no-photography area" in the museum on social media platforms. One post, in particular, featuring hardware prototypes has gone viral, receiving thousands of likes:

Image: via 'Nintendo Every'

Although Nintendo is known to operate a bit differently at times, it's not uncommon for museums and places like art galleries to have a "no-photo" rule in place in certain sections, and generally touching exhibits or things you shouldn't is prohibited.

These kinds of actions follow a story last week about a museum visitor unplugging the cord of a Super Nintendo controller:

What's concerning is the possibility this kind of behaviour could result in Nintendo implementing new rules for certain visitors.

As much as Japan welcomes tourists, there's been a sharp rise in travellers in recent years - with the country implementing new restrictions and fees in response to this. There have also been some cases where tourists are not respecting the local rules, culture and laws.

Of course, this isn't the first time something like this has happened and it's only become harder for companies to police in the age of social media.

Nintendo's new Switch Online playtest launched this week, and it asked participants to not to "discuss or disclose content". Unsurprisingly, as soon as it went live, players were streaming and uploading footage of the playtest on social media and elsewhere online.

If we hear any other stories like this, we'll let you know. And if you are visiting the museum, just be careful before you take a photo, or maybe even ask a staff member just to play it safe.

