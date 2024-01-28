Updated with Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy and Bahnsen Knights! Hold it (and enjoy!).

The portability of Nintendo Switch makes it a great system to play a wide variety of genres, and while visual novels can be enjoyed perfectly well on your TV, there's something about playing them on a handheld which just feels 'right'. Since launch, the console has accrued some great examples of the genre, and the catalogue of great visual novels on Switch is growing all the time. Everyone loves a good book, right?

We've collected a selection of the best visual novels on Switch for your perusal. These are our personal picks, so whether the games below are a total visual novelty, you're dipping a toe into the genre pool for a second or third time, or you regularly burn through visual novels like matches, you're sure to find something to suit all tastes below. You'll also find the odd crossover puzzle/adventure game element in some of the titles below. Be sure to check out our selection of the best point-and-click games on Switch if your VN tastes lean on the adventure-y side.

So, let's pull up a nice comfy chair, make sure your Switch is fully charged, and take a look — in no particular order — at the best visual novels on Switch.

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator (Switch eShop) Publisher: Game Grumps / Developer: Game Grumps

















Dream Daddy puts you in the shoes of a single-parent father moving to a new area improbably filled with beautifully buff and sexily sensitive dads. It’s a feelgood game, from its tongue-in-cheek Dream Weaver-esque theme tune to its message of acceptance and generally being excellent to one another. Head out to concerts and coffee shops with your newfound friends and chat about the trials of raising kids alone, keeping your finger on the pulse of modern culture as a cool dad, and — maybe — find something more. There’s real heart to the stories here, with textured characters dealing with a multitude of situations life throws at them. It's a wonderfully observed, toughing and hilarious visual novel with fun little mini games that's definitely worth a look.

Death Mark (Switch) Publisher: Aksys Games / Developer: Aksys Games

















It's a rare game that can start off tense and then continuously ratchets up the mood to almost unbearable levels until the final moments of the final chapter – and an even rarer one that has enough alternative characters, dialogue, and endings to make it worth playing through more than once – but Death Mark succeeds where it really counts. There's plenty on offer here for both horror fans as well as those looking for a mystery that requires more than hoarding knick-knacks and waiting patiently for your character to officially notice something before you can proceed. If you're a fan of this, you should also check out Spirit Hunter: NG, the follow-up.

Neo Cab (Switch eShop) Publisher: Chance Agency / Developer: Fellow Traveller

















Some chats with cab drivers can be a real trial of your patience — fortunately, the conversations you'll strike up in Neo Cab will hook you into an engaging cyberpunk story that tackles contemporary issues with characters that feel genuine and interactions that feel meaningful. It might not be the most technologically advanced title, but Neo Cab takes you on one hell of a journey.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Switch eShop) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom









The original Ace Attorney is getting on in years, although you may not realise thanks to how well it holds up. Sure, it’s been ported plenty of times and the jump to Nintendo DS certainly helped shake off the retro cobwebs, but as a piece of interactive history, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is as utterly addictive and truly rewarding as it was back at the turn of the millennium. Whether you’re brand new to the world of virtual defence law or a veteran attorney, Phoenix Wright’s first adventures are still a fine set of cases to undertake.

SeaBed (Switch eShop) Publisher: Fruitbat Factory / Developer: Paleontology

















The writing is the centrepiece of any visual novel, and so long as the reader has the patience and the attention span to contend with the rather sedate pace of the whole experience – not to mention its substantial length, clocking in at 15-20 hours or more, depending on one’s own personal reading speed – SeaBed certainly delivers on that front, providing a compelling tale that stirs the imagination and serves as a fascinating exploration of loss, grief and the mental health matters that surround such things. It's a beautiful, emotional work of digital literature that won’t be to everyone’s taste, but come in with the appropriate expectations and there’s a true masterpiece of the visual novel medium waiting to be enjoyed here.