Updated with Vampire Survivors and Shotgun King. Enjoy!

When it comes to modern video games, there are few more polarising terms than 'roguelike'. That divisive descriptor draws some players like moths to a flame, while others run a mile at the mere whisper of it.

These days, it often feels like 'roguelike' — which refers to dungeon crawler Rogue from 1980 — is attached to every other indie game released. The label has become so pervasive that it now stands alongside 'Metroidvania' as an increasingly vague (though very handy) shorthand for games with specific mechanics; in this case, games with randomised elements that are approached in one 'run'. You steadily acquire gear and abilities on the way until you either beat the game (yay!) or die before being sent back to the beginning, stripped of your booty, to try again.

Even if the word turns you off, the range of genres offering roguelike or lighter 'roguelite' mechanics has become so broad that it's unlikely that you'll hate every single one. Many games use a basic run-based structure but let you unlock certain equipment or abilities that persist in subsequent runs, resulting in a less brutal experience if you don't have the time (or inclination) to simply git good.

So, below you'll find our picks — in no particular order — of the best run-based games on Switch; roguelikes, roguelites, roguelike-likes, and all variations thereof. This sizeable list is subject to change and evolution in the future, so let us know your thoughts and suggestions in the usual place and we'll continue to hone and tone it over time.

Dead Cells (Switch) Publisher: Motion Twin / Developer: Motion Twin Release Date: 7th Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 7th Aug 2018 ( UK/EU )







Dead Cells is a masterclass in excellent roguelike design, mixing together nonstop intense action sequences, gorgeous vistas, and an addictive loop of unlocks and rewards into a beautiful experience that no Switch owner will want to go without. There’s dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of content available here, and though some sense of repetition can creep in every now and then, it’s remarkable how fresh Dead Cells can stay through all those hours. This game is a blast to play, full of visual splendor, and packed with things to do; don’t miss out on this one, it’s a must-buy. Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information. Dead Cells $29.95

£23.18

Amazon (US)

Ironcast (Switch eShop) Publisher: Ripstone / Developer: Dreadbit Release Date: 10th Aug 2017 ( USA ) / 10th Aug 2017 ( UK/EU )











A match-three puzzler that manages to juggle a lot of different genres elements, Ironcast is an in-depth and engaging game; uniquely innovative and frustratingly addictive. The various mechanics being fused here make for a game that is endlessly replayable, but not at the cost of becoming repetitive or boring. If you’re looking for a game that can be a good time sink, but can also be comfortably played in short bursts, do yourself a favour and try this one out.

Yōdanji (Switch eShop) Publisher: KEMCO / Developer: KEMCO Release Date: 7th Dec 2017 ( USA ) / 7th Dec 2017 ( UK/EU )









Bite-sized but very tough to chew, Yōdanji is a devilishly tricky roguelike with a fun theme, addictive, goal-based gameplay and massive replay value. Its 21 unlockable characters are the key to the latter, with each yōkai essentially acting as its own unique class, and discovering and trying to master the mechanics of each monster is pure old-school joy. Its anachronistic presentation won’t be for everyone, and clunky controls make for a sometimes confusing crawl, but anyone looking for a tough-as-nails good time with plenty of personality will get more than their money’s worth here.

Unexplored (Switch eShop) Publisher: Digerati / Developer: Nephilim game Studios Release Date: 9th Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 9th Aug 2018 ( UK/EU )







While its overly simplistic art style isn’t going to linger long in the memory, Unexplored's unusual approach to balancing combat and map generation certainly will. There’s very little story here to be had, but like any great dungeon crawler, the real adventure is the one you write yourself. With plenty of scope for weaponsmithing and all plenty of permanent perks to unlock to help negate the sting of its permadeath, Unexplored: Unlocked Edition offers danger and delight in equal measure.

Slay the Spire (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Bundle / Developer: Mega Crit Release Date: 6th Jun 2019 ( USA ) / 6th Jun 2019 ( UK/EU )

















Slay the Spire is an endlessly addictive roguelike card-battler that’s a perfect fit for the Switch; a beautifully balanced game that arrived on Nintendo's system with all the benefits of an extended period of Early Access on PC. Its combination of ferocious battles, entertaining chance encounters and selection of three impressively different player characters make every run to the top a nerve-wracking and totally absorbing affair. Massively inventive sets of cards combine majestically into hugely destructive combos and attack and defence options fuse perfectly together, enabling players to use the information provided by the brilliantly transparent Intent system to strategise endlessly against the hordes of foul monstrosities that stand between themselves and victory. Sure, you’ll eventually see every enemy and chance encounter and yes, there are a few framerate niggles here and there, but overall this is one dungeon crawler that will live long in our system memories.

Moon Hunters (Switch eShop) Publisher: Kitfox Games / Developer: Kitfox Games Release Date: 26th Oct 2017 ( USA ) / 26th Oct 2017 ( UK/EU )









Moon Hunters is a wonderful roguelike RPG that is quite unlike anything else available on the Switch, offering a bite-sized, engaging adventure that is extremely replayable and can be enjoyed both alone and with friends. Though there are some issues with the easy difficulty and the occasionally heinous load times, we still give this one a strong recommendation. Moon Hunters offers a lot with a relatively small amount of content, and you’ll likely find yourself revisiting this one for quite some time.

NeuroVoider (Switch eShop) Publisher: Plug In Digital / Developer: Flying Oak Release Date: 7th Sep 2017 ( USA ) / 7th Sep 2017 ( UK/EU )









NeuroVoider's presentation is a futuristic pixel art masterpiece, while the synth techno soundtrack is varied, tense, moody and constantly thrilling. Failing never becomes dull and whether or not roguelikes, -lites or procedurally generated games float your proverbial boat, NeuroVoider's addictive, explosive gameplay and vibrant cyborg chic aesthetic will likely win you over. Despite ticking a lot of popular genre boxes, frantic action, satisfyingly tight controls and a wide range of customisation through parts and weapons make it hard to put down. While the idea of a roguelike RPG shooter might sound like a bit of a mish mash, NeuroVoider is an immensely enjoyable experience if you want to invest time in the customisation or just go in arcade style, all plasma cannons and laser beams blazing.