Updated with Vampire Survivors and Shotgun King. Enjoy!
When it comes to modern video games, there are few more polarising terms than 'roguelike'. That divisive descriptor draws some players like moths to a flame, while others run a mile at the mere whisper of it.
These days, it often feels like 'roguelike' — which refers to dungeon crawler Rogue from 1980 — is attached to every other indie game released. The label has become so pervasive that it now stands alongside 'Metroidvania' as an increasingly vague (though very handy) shorthand for games with specific mechanics; in this case, games with randomised elements that are approached in one 'run'. You steadily acquire gear and abilities on the way until you either beat the game (yay!) or die before being sent back to the beginning, stripped of your booty, to try again.
Even if the word turns you off, the range of genres offering roguelike or lighter 'roguelite' mechanics has become so broad that it's unlikely that you'll hate every single one. Many games use a basic run-based structure but let you unlock certain equipment or abilities that persist in subsequent runs, resulting in a less brutal experience if you don't have the time (or inclination) to simply git good.
So, below you'll find our picks — in no particular order — of the best run-based games on Switch; roguelikes, roguelites, roguelike-likes, and all variations thereof. This sizeable list is subject to change and evolution in the future, so let us know your thoughts and suggestions in the usual place and we'll continue to hone and tone it over time.
Dead Cells (Switch)
Dead Cells is a masterclass in excellent roguelike design, mixing together nonstop intense action sequences, gorgeous vistas, and an addictive loop of unlocks and rewards into a beautiful experience that no Switch owner will want to go without. There’s dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of content available here, and though some sense of repetition can creep in every now and then, it’s remarkable how fresh Dead Cells can stay through all those hours. This game is a blast to play, full of visual splendor, and packed with things to do; don’t miss out on this one, it’s a must-buy.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Ironcast (Switch eShop)
A match-three puzzler that manages to juggle a lot of different genres elements, Ironcast is an in-depth and engaging game; uniquely innovative and frustratingly addictive. The various mechanics being fused here make for a game that is endlessly replayable, but not at the cost of becoming repetitive or boring. If you’re looking for a game that can be a good time sink, but can also be comfortably played in short bursts, do yourself a favour and try this one out.
Enter the Gungeon (Switch eShop)
Enter The Gungeon is a brilliantly tactile, endlessly replayable twin-stick roguelike that sits right up there with the very best indie games on Nintendo Switch. With satisfying combat, random levels, and an endless supply of inventive weapons, items and secrets, it's always a total joy to play. Yet another modern indie classic has found a natural home on Nintendo's console.
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda (Switch eShop)
Brace Yourself Games has crafted a unique roguelite Zelda game which somehow fits in perfectly with the rest of the family. A transfusion from Crypt of the NecroDancer gives the old top-down template a fresh spin but it still manages to feel like Zelda. Nintendo has gained a fantastic entry in the franchise that feels like a celebration. Cadence of Hyrule is not just a brilliant game, it's a brilliant Zelda game - one that you won't want to miss.
Yōdanji (Switch eShop)
Bite-sized but very tough to chew, Yōdanji is a devilishly tricky roguelike with a fun theme, addictive, goal-based gameplay and massive replay value. Its 21 unlockable characters are the key to the latter, with each yōkai essentially acting as its own unique class, and discovering and trying to master the mechanics of each monster is pure old-school joy. Its anachronistic presentation won’t be for everyone, and clunky controls make for a sometimes confusing crawl, but anyone looking for a tough-as-nails good time with plenty of personality will get more than their money’s worth here.
Darkest Dungeon (Switch eShop)
Darkest Dungeon has always been an RPG that finds ways to make life uncomfortable for the player, and this Switch version manages to add a couple of usability issues to that list. However, this remains a dauntingly deep, thoroughly absorbing dungeon crawler that will swallow you up for hours at a time.
Unexplored (Switch eShop)
While its overly simplistic art style isn’t going to linger long in the memory, Unexplored's unusual approach to balancing combat and map generation certainly will. There’s very little story here to be had, but like any great dungeon crawler, the real adventure is the one you write yourself. With plenty of scope for weaponsmithing and all plenty of permanent perks to unlock to help negate the sting of its permadeath, Unexplored: Unlocked Edition offers danger and delight in equal measure.
Slay the Spire (Switch eShop)
Slay the Spire is an endlessly addictive roguelike card-battler that’s a perfect fit for the Switch; a beautifully balanced game that arrived on Nintendo's system with all the benefits of an extended period of Early Access on PC. Its combination of ferocious battles, entertaining chance encounters and selection of three impressively different player characters make every run to the top a nerve-wracking and totally absorbing affair. Massively inventive sets of cards combine majestically into hugely destructive combos and attack and defence options fuse perfectly together, enabling players to use the information provided by the brilliantly transparent Intent system to strategise endlessly against the hordes of foul monstrosities that stand between themselves and victory.
Sure, you’ll eventually see every enemy and chance encounter and yes, there are a few framerate niggles here and there, but overall this is one dungeon crawler that will live long in our system memories.
Everspace - Stellar Edition (Switch eShop)
While reminding us just how much we’d love to see FTL on Switch, Everspace manages to carve out an impressive identity for itself as you warp between sectors steadily increasing your arsenal and skill level. With gratifying space combat, an addictive roguelite core loop and even some light, entertaining writing along the way, it performs admirably – if not flawlessly – on Nintendo’s console. We had a hell of a time with it and this port does a cracking job of preserving the full experience on a handheld.
Moon Hunters (Switch eShop)
Moon Hunters is a wonderful roguelike RPG that is quite unlike anything else available on the Switch, offering a bite-sized, engaging adventure that is extremely replayable and can be enjoyed both alone and with friends. Though there are some issues with the easy difficulty and the occasionally heinous load times, we still give this one a strong recommendation. Moon Hunters offers a lot with a relatively small amount of content, and you’ll likely find yourself revisiting this one for quite some time.
NeuroVoider (Switch eShop)
NeuroVoider's presentation is a futuristic pixel art masterpiece, while the synth techno soundtrack is varied, tense, moody and constantly thrilling. Failing never becomes dull and whether or not roguelikes, -lites or procedurally generated games float your proverbial boat, NeuroVoider's addictive, explosive gameplay and vibrant cyborg chic aesthetic will likely win you over. Despite ticking a lot of popular genre boxes, frantic action, satisfyingly tight controls and a wide range of customisation through parts and weapons make it hard to put down.
While the idea of a roguelike RPG shooter might sound like a bit of a mish mash, NeuroVoider is an immensely enjoyable experience if you want to invest time in the customisation or just go in arcade style, all plasma cannons and laser beams blazing.
The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ (Switch)
After appearing on a whole bunch of other platforms, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ feels like a perfect fit for Switch. It's a game you can pick up and play for 15-to-20 minutes at a time, jot down or screenshot your favourite seeds, or dip into daily challenges. The Switch's control configurations and simple couch co-op only sweeten the deal. This game feels like a blend of old-school mechanics and new-age thinking; it's an homage to the challenge and style of old titles, while simultaneously presenting itself stylistically as something more contemporary. If you're looking for a game that will be different each time you play it, look no further.
Black Future '88 (Switch eShop)
Black Future '88 is an intriguing, challenging but also supremely fun and rewarding game. It may be an audio-visual feast, but the tight gameplay, high degree of replayability and the sterling effort that has gone into overcoming many of the criticisms levelled at the genre mean it’s not just a pretty face. If you’re looking for a dose of intense cyberpunk action on your Switch, you can’t go wrong with this one.
Binding of Isaac is the best roguelike I’ve ever played. It works a lot better with Steam achievements though, they’re a good indicator of how much progress you’re making.
Currently in the thrall of Slay the Spire. I've gotten soooooo close, but haven't quite beaten the final final boss. I've got my eyes on Dead Cells next.
And you know, I wouldn't have labeled Tumbleseed as a roguelike, but the more I think about it, I can see that it absolutely is.
Edit: Over a year after I made this post, and I'm about 585 hours in on Slay the Spire, and I've beaten the 20th Ascension with the Defect, and working on clearing it with the others as well.
Edit Edit: 3 years after I made that post, and I'm 850 hours in, and have beaten the 20th Ascension with the Ironclad, and got 100% on the achievements. I still plan on doing the 20th with the Silent.
Man. So nice to see Ironcast, Yodanji, Black Future and Sky Rogue get some love. Bloody happy as heck Streets of Rogue and Incisible Inc are on the system now too. Cmon Spelunky. You're the only one missing. I would love to see Unreal Worlds come to the system too tho.
Lately One Way Heroics joined the roguelike club. However, the text is very small and you need a really big TV to read all the information properly. I hope there is a fix soon.
Great list. The only one on this list that I don't really get is Everspace. A lot of people seem to like it so I downloaded it but I just don't get what's supposed to be fun about this? Seems very boring. Maybe I'm missing something. I'm just bummed I spent so much on it. Great list though.
Not going to lie, I disliked Enter the Gungeon so very much that I honestly think this whole genre of games just is not for me. Darkest dungeon seemed okay, but never felt like I was progressing much (similar to has been heroes), but I liked the ideas and style of the game. I enjoy a good space game but Everspace was dull and the ship controlled all wrong for me to the point I hoped and prayed my inertial systems would be damaged so I could actually pilot the thing like a space ship. It's a whole genre that is too common and doesn't actually make for compelling gaming for me. I find them nearly as unpleasant as the Charlie's Angels game from the GC/PS2 era which I often cite as the worst video game ever made.
Really not a massive roguelike fan, but I love Into the Breach. Going to go and play a round now.
Looking forward to Shiren the Wanderer on Switch next year.
I honestly thought nothing about Slay the Spire before getting it (last August), but it soon became my favourite game on Switch (575 hours invested, and counting). If you've an interest for the roguelite/like genre and/or card-battlers, don't pass this one up. Seriously.
I haven't beaten Tangledeep yet, but I give that a mention for being a pretty solid dungeon crawler with various jobs/modifiers and a neat aesthetic.
I'll be starting Dead Cells, this Friday. Seen some gameplay already, and it looks and sounds absolutely great.
For me, I consider Caveblazers and Vertical Drop Heroes HD up there with all these games too. Two of my most played games on Switch, and some truly chaotic, memorable runs in both so far.
Edit: Can’t forget A Robot Named Fight
@nessisonett Achievements are exactly the same as Secrets which are in-game
Don't know if it counts but I would put Curious Expedition in there. I've got way more than my money's worth out of that one.
Road Redemption is a good game. Spiritual successor to Road Rash. This site scored it 8/10
You purchase upgrades to help you along your run but if you die all is lost. However, the experience gained is used to unlock permanent upgrades from a skill tree.
@Scapetti Yeah, but they’re organised terribly in game and it’s hard to look through them quickly. Switch really misses a proper achievements system.
Thank you for acknowledging my feelings towards the term, which I indeed feel is a misnomer. ^_^
Solid list, I have most of these. Some honorable mentions that didn’t make the cut - The Swindle and Children of Morta. Both really good and fun.
While I'm not surprised after its review here, I'm still a little disappointed that One Step From Eden doesn't get a mention as it's easily in my top five roguelites on the Switch (and I've played a lot of them). A tad on the easy side once you get the hang of it but still a great time.
Crypt of the Necrodancer is right up there as one of my favourites too. Cadence of Hyrule is a real blast to playthrough once but Necrodancer is still a much better roguelite in terms of replayability.
@nessisonett Switch doesn't need an achievement system. Granted, they can serve as a convenient bookkeeping tool to keep track of tasks, but they serve no real purpose beyond that, and any game which they will help can include them as part of their own design. No need to mandate that games that don't want them or wouldn't be served by them have them.
Another shout for Into The Breach, in my top 5 games of all time now I reckon. I've 100%-ed it recently but still go back to it. Had less luck with Enter The Gungeon which I absolutely SUCK at but I'm really tempted by Moonlighter especially as it's in a sale.
Shocked by how many of these games I have played. Currently have streets of rogue and slay the spire in my backlog. Can't wait to start both!
I like the look of most of these, but don't own any of them. What would people recommend for a noob, something that isn't massively difficult too? Cheers
I have most of these downloaded and it is a genre that is very hit or miss. I either love them (Has Been Heroes and Slay the Spire) or hate them (Goner and Tumbleweed).
My other honourable mentions for the list are Has Been Heroes (more like a puzzler than an RPG) and Sparklite (rogue-lite Zelda).
Wow, quite a few i haven't heard of ever! Pretty stoked to go through them, see what looks intriguing to me
Happy to see neurovoider on the list. Spent a lot of time with it when I first got my switch, coop too. Also one of the very very few games of this genre I’ve beat in its entirety
@Kiz3000 Knew I forgot one, Sparklite! Another fun game in the genre.
@PapaMurphy This list is vary varied, lol. It depends on which side genre you favor most. Rogue like/lite just means permadeath/start from scratch. What makes them fun is the unlockables that you can earn along the way that make runs easier, change gameplay entirely, etc....
That said, Dead Cells is probably the one you’ll forgive/forgive yourself most on when it comes to restarts. Binding of Isaac is another that is extremely good. Starts harder but once you get the hang of it becomes one of the easiest of the bunch. Fair warning on that one thou, extremely dark tone/story.
I love roguelikes. Damn fine list. Just missing Tangledeep and Nuclear Throne (one of my all time favourites).
@Dm9982 see, I didn't even know that's what it meant, I thought it was just a term for an exploratory type experience, cheers for that lol. I'm only just getting back into games after a long absence. I'll investigate your recommendations further, cheers mate, I appreciate that.
@FargusPelagius I agree with u on Enter the Gungeon. Maybe I should give it another chance someday. Nah....
@Dm9982 nice shout out for Children of Morta. My number two game of 2019 after Slay the Spire 😁👍
In fact the only games here I'd put ahead of it are StS, Dead Cells and Isaac.
Enter the Gungeon is cool, but the best rougelike of all time to me is Dead Cells.
It plays like all those Symphony of the Night Castlevania games I grew up on, but on cocaine.
@rockodoodle I redownloaded it when they did the advanced gungeons add on. It was still dull crap then too. I actually preferred playing Implosion and that was utterly mediocre overall. If I see Roguelike and a 8 or 9 I simply cannot believe it.
@FargusPelagius I kinda liked Implosion. It felt a little like Diablo set in the future and it had two difficulty settings iirc. And at least it looked better.
@Murbs Yeah CoM is great, and amazingly has a really good story. Something that Rogues aren’t known for usually! If you like their game design, if def recommend the rest of 11 Bit’s line up on Switch - Beat Cop, This War of Mine, and Moonlighter.
@PapaMurphy Cheers and enjoy! I’d also recommend Children of Morta as its easily accessible too and doesn’t have a huge difficulty like most rogues. Plays very similar to Diablo 3 for combat
@rockodoodle yeah kept me entertained in those early Switch months. Was worth the price, responsive controls and a by the numbers experience. It wasn't bad. Did they ever improve on it and make a sequel? Follow up?
@FargusPelagius did you play the additional added content? There is another mission that I never played. I should go check that out. Otherwise, I don't think there is anything else to it.
Isaac is the only one you need. Yeah, it's pricey but it's because it knows it's the best. Much better than second best (Gungeon)
What, no Death Road to Canada? :c
My favorite on switch is Tangledeep. No idea why it’s not on this list. :/
My favorite rogue like is ZombiU, at least in terms of potential if nothing else.
Wizard of Legend isn't in the list as well :S One of my favorite roguelites I've played in my Switch. Kinda the one I keep going back to whenever I get the itch for rogue games
But that might change with Void Terrarium release soon...
Dead Cells is favorite by far. I also really like Cademce of Hyrule, but that game is not a roguelike or even a roguelite by any means. It only has random generation, but there aren't any real penalties to dying.
After finally 100%ing (1 savefile, not all three) Binding of Isaac AB+ after 700 hours and a bunch of quarantine, I've dipped back into Flinthook recently, starting to get ghost ships on that one. Yoodanji is also so much fun. I need to get into Enter the Gungeon and Dead Cells.
I've only played Everspace and Sky Rogue. Everspace I got on PS4 for the better graphics and it was dirt cheap. I played it a few hours and haven't returned. Sky Rogue I played the Switch demo quite a bit, and got more into that. It's probably a bit more accessible as the Everspace controls I struggled with aiming. I'll get Sky Rogue when it's dirt cheap, which shouldn't be too far away now, and will give Everspace another go. Of the others listed, Dead Cells is one I'll try. I think my main beef with these games is the "one life" aspect. If it was 3 lives, they would be more accessible.
The most fun for me were Dead Cells, Rogue Aces(so fun), Streets of Rogue, Slay the Spire, Downwell, Everspace, Galak Z, and Binary Stars(so cool). I think Unexplored kinda sucks, thought Binding of Issac was over rated, and Bad North hit a wall. But Tumbleseed is the one I have the hardest time with yet I like it. Got Gonner cheap and its really fun. Also like Black Paradox
@Ralziel
Nuclear Throne is probably my favorite too but its PS4 isnt it?.
And try Feral Fury and Cryptark.
Id alsol add 2 rogue shooters Anger Force and Sky Force
@Priceless_Spork Nuclear Throne is also on Switch now!
@PapaMurphy Enter the Gungeon is awesome. Every time you play you're unlocking something, some crazy new gun or item to your Ammonomicon, or if you can pass a level (there are only 5 regular levels to get through) you get money to buy things after you die. Then you do it again and again and you get better at it, unlocking all the secret characters and merchants and game modes, and secret levels, there's just so much to do, you can play it hundreds of times and see something new each time. But, most importantly the game is really fun with the dodge roll to go through bullets as a main mechanic in addition to the twin stick shooting and crazy active & passive items/guns combos and synergies and different room layouts each time I think it's one of the best games ever made.
Like they got guns that shoot guns that shoot bullets or you can get a gun that shoots black holes, or have a dog or a wolf and/or a skeleton companion that attacks enemies or a junk man by your side or you could get lucky and get a clone or get a stop watch to activate Super Hot mode where time is down to a crawl unless you move, etc. You die a lot, but, you get better at it and with any luck you get really cool gear and you start putting the smack down and destroying everyone in your path...until your ammo starts running low and you've got a bad curse and the demons of Bullet Hell that you've been dragged down to are too tough, but there's always next time.
I thought there was some difference between 'Roguelike' and 'Roguelite' ?
Edit: Yes it seems Rogue-lite is used for games which aren't as harsh as Rogue-like. Rogue itself being a game from the 80's
@PapaMurphy Binding of isaac, hands down, tons of fun, 2 types of difficulty and a lot of replayability. Can't go wrong with this one
@rockodoodle there was a prequel bit with the guy who guides you in an older suit. It was harder and more old school. I'd have to check as it's been a good two years since I went through Implosion.
@jco83 My understanding: Roguelites are games like Dead Cells, Slay The Spire, Rogue Legacy, and really almost every game in this genre now, where over time you unlock better weapons/abilities/etc. that you can use in concurrent runs. Roguelike is for games where you truly start over from scratch every time, keeping nothing from previous runs.
Castle of no escape 2. thank me later.
Thought about getting everspace... Then saw the price yikes!!
Tangledeep is the best roguelike on the Switch. Shame shame, NintendoLife!
@rockodoodle I totally get you. When I started ETG I was struggling to get into it. Then I started to play with other people and it just clicked. It's way more fun with another person
@nagapls I think a lot of games are like that, especially if you are limited in skill like I am.
Added Hades.
My switch is a roguelike/lite machine. I love them. Great list.
@nessisonett I own half of these games and want the other half, but Binding of Isaac is the pinnacle of the genre. A game I have sunk hundreds of hours into and still finding something new whenever I play it.
Roundguard is a great rogue-like mixed with peggle mechanics.
@Magician Yeah that's a good one. It is the only game I still play regularly on my Vita.
I’ve played both and ScourgeBringer is nothing like Celeste. Not sure why game’s journalists keep saying this, other than to repeat the devs marketing statement. Dead Cells I see. The platforming is nothing like what is found in Celeste.
Interesting
Games I'd add to this list:
Children of Morta
Iris and the Giant
Dig Dog
Going Under
Imagine the Spelunkies should get added to these list.
I am not that much of a rougueliker (although loved Hades and ITB) - but having so much fun with the first Spelunky since it came to Switch.
Also - on these lists in general, shouldn't you remove some games as you add them, otherwise it just gets a bit unwieldy and not so useful to people new to the switch or genre looking at what to dabble in.
What got added today? It's nice when these top-list updates say what the latest change was; I'm always interested in what gets added to the list but I don't want to re-read through the entire article to find it.
Dead Cells is first and Hades is last so I have no clue how these are sorted since it's apparently not by release date, review score, or name. Or is it by release date except when it's not?
@FishyS agreed
Mana Spark need to be included in the list. It's fun, good, and balanced roguelite. And I recommend to buy DLC, 'cause it's adding more fun and good things to the game. Mana Spark often goes on sales, with big discount.
Just logged in to stan my all-time fave NeuroVoider. Best twin-stick roguelite ever.💎
Can I please nominate ToeJam and Earl: Back in The Groove for this list? Unless I missed it?
Aside being amazing, it very much operates under Rouge lite/like rules with random generated levels, mystery presents, exp points, levelling up, and once you run out of lives your save file for that play through will delete!
Flinthook is an amazing rogue game if you stick with the initial difficulty and learn it. It took me a few pick up and tries, fail constantly, get frustrated, give up, then try again a week later. But once I got into it, I absolutely loved it.
Enter the Gungeon is still my favorite. I would like Isaac but it's a little too poopy.
No mention of Death Road to Canada. TwT
The only problem with Binding of Isaac is how you start neglecting your other games once you get into it.
Binding of Isaac is in a league of its own, above anything else. I can’t wait for Repentance in Nov.2021
Skul the Hero Slayer should probably have a place on this list. Enjoying it so far quite a bit.
Gods Will Fall has no place on a best of list. All of the roguelike elements are so bare bone and not thought out at all. A good roguelike should offer diversity in it's replayability and Gods Will Fall is basically the same run every time with very minor changes.
I really digged enter the Gungeon and Dead Cells but I never understood the hype about Binding of Isaac. But it is good that it has it's niche.
I would add West of Dead to this list. Really fun game with zombie cowboys and Ron Perlman.
I wouldn’t say Binding Of Issac is my favorite, but I have put more time into it than any single game ever.
One rouge-lite that doesn’t get enough love is Descenders. I’d say it’s one of the uglier games I’ve played on the Switch, but so incredibly addicting!
I really enjoyed Ironcast. But does it really belong in this list?
Dungeon encounters. Look past the seemingly simplistic game style, there is tremendous depth.
Maybe that's the the game category I'm less attracted to. And it's hard to see Moonlighter, Crypt of the Necrodancer and 20XX together and call it a "category". That's crazy to me! Lol
Is blazing beaks considered to be a roguelite? I really enjoy it and wouldn't mind similar games.
Everspace was great but I haven’t been able to get into any other rogue likes. Hades, and Slay the Spire had fantastic reviews but for me the randomness and repetitiveness ruined the fun. Addictive gameplay seems to be the goal in many more than enjoyment.
@TuxDC A certain amount of repetition and randomness is basically the definition of the genre so it may just not be the genre for you.
Although if you are interested in playing more, perhaps you might like rogue lites very heavy on the 'lite'. I've been playing Rogue heroes: Ruins of Tasos from this list and it is nice because each dungeon can be learned after only a few random iterations and then you move permanently onto the next dungeon (as well as some zelda-like world map activity in-between dungeons) so there honestly isn't much repetition.
@Primarina maybe they'll add it still; it took them some months to add Spelunky 2 I think so not everything gets added instantly. I don't know what the criteria they use to make these lists beyond a Nintendo Life review of 8-10 and being in the correct genre.
hmm.. the review of Metallic Child says they are not sure if it should be categorized as a roguelite so that may be the issue; perhaps it will show up on a different top list.
Let's be real, roguelike and rougelite are interchangeable these days.
Hmmm… never heard of Yodanji before this list. Seems interesting.
No Griftlands 😞
Dear NintendoLife.
Ah'm confused.
You list Dead Cells both here and in the metroidvania lists, but don't list the vastly-superior-as-an-actual-metroidvania Sundered in either. Is your grnre tagging system broken or did you never play that gem of a game?
Why called it Rogue like? Is the game a scoundrel?
Technical term should be reincarnation - games with reincarnation. You died and reborn endlessly, accumulating knowledge or abilities from past lives to beat the game of life, to reach enlightenment when the game ends - pure emptiness.
PLAY DEATHSTATE
Oh no, not this list again. One Step From Eden would be in my top five yet it's nowhere in sight despite plenty of pretty average games making the cut. Monster Train should be there now too but I suppose that'd require NL to actually review it first.
Love Binding of Issac, cant wait for Repentance though, always keep on going back to it as still have LOADS to unlock
You are missing the recently released Skul
@Mana_Knight I was also surprised Toejam and Earl is missing from this list.
People misspelling rogue as rouge is one of my favourite things. I'm counting 4 on this page.
The lack of Monster Train still makes me sad
I'm sad that Tangledeep (still) didn't make the list. It's got a wonderful 16-bit charm while offering a meaty roguelike adventure. (I may be biased though, as I was a backer when it was on Kickstarter.)
With that said! There is a lot of good stuff on the list. I love Slay the Spire, and Yodanji is an interesting little game that I've yet to crack but find charming. And Hades, that juggernaut, is not to be missed.
@Primarina Snow Selicy is my favourite but I do like Pyro Terra too.
i love these lists. Just saying. Some stuff I'm going to try for sure...
What a huge lists, there really are lots of nice roguelike these days. Thanks God I don't like the randomness inherent to the genre, I like my games short and efficient, which is the total opposite. But I can totally understand the appeal, and I would have totally embraced the style in my younger days when I had lots of free time to play games.
Anyway, as a Megaman enthusiast, I really recommend 20XX which has a really great Megaman X gameplay. And the good news is that since pretty much all of the X games are subpar (outside of X1, 2 and 4 which are amazing), it's actually a good opportunity to get more Megaman X goodness.
Another game that seems to be missing in this list, is One Step From Eden which uses the awesome Megaman Battle Network combat mechanics but uses it a rogue RPG. I have yet to play it but it had a really good reception from both the critics and the players.
Shiren 5 should be on this list. its THE roguelike of all them all.
@shinesprites exactly. dubious list
From this list, Moonlighter is probably the one I'd most recommend, though I wouldn't even call it a roguelite. Given that you get permanent upgrades and progress through entirely separate dungeons, I'd put it in the more general dungeon crawler category. Of all the actual roguelikes/lites I've never finished, I put the most time into Enter the Gungeon before getting tired of it, so I guess that more or less makes it my favorite.
Dandy Dungeon - Legend of Brave Yamada is excellent and very funny
I really enjoy Scourge Bringer, but man, do I suck at it. I kinda wish it was a metroidvania or something instead.
@nessisonett agree, I’ve noticed I’m an addict when it comes to that game. 100s of hours on 3ds, then my pc, just yet again on Wii U, and again on switch, and again on my steam deck. I can’t stop
@Joeynator3000
I agree with you entirely.
I didn't see death road to Canada anywhere on that list.
I love rogue likes, and have played much of the list, yet death road is one I come back to more than most.
What's interesting is this isn't really my kinda genre but I have many of these game and enjoyed playing them. Simply dang good indie video games. Moonlighter, Binding of Isaac, Darkest Dungeon stand out in particular.
"Like Rogue?"
Not in the slightest
First time I actually notice this guide, it doesn't only enlight (TIL The Persistence and Invisible Inc are roguelikes) but highlights one of the fair few genres that particular fit like a glove on Switch and grow more widely represented thereon as a result. Although despite looking like one of NL's most elaborate lists of the bunch, this isn't without glaring gaps - Children of Morta where? Unless I missed it and really should stop reading NL drowsy and in bed.😅
I would also like to recommend Metallic Child, a really well made game that I can't understand not being talked about more.
I'm actually playing Little Noah now, it should be on this list.
There's a lot of sinkers on this list. This list should be half the length. Why is Gods Will Fall on here? That game is so bad.
Wizard of Legend is worth a look for anyone who likes action/rpg games like Rogue Legacy and Dead Cells from this list. It’s often on sale for $7.50 too and I think there’s an e shop demo. Very tight and satisfying combat, fun and almost limitless character customization for each run
This list is great for any rogue like lovers (like me). Working a full time job doesn’t give me as much time for AAA games as I used to have, and good Roguelikes give me that feeling of being able to experience a whole game in short bursts. Just wish listed a few games that weren’t in my radar before, thanks!
Cannot stand controls in enter the g. I’m 700h+ into Isaac though.
Shiren is sorely missing here
...2 years later and still no mention of Death Road to Canada. :c
I recently got my hands on the physical release of The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth+ and immediately bought the Repentence DLC along with it. I've been having a blast with it. It's going to be hard to find a better roguelike, although I am looking to dip into Slay the Spire, Dead Cells, Hades and Rogue Legacy. So many good games, so little time!
I'm not really into this genre, so the only game I've actually been able to finish from this list is Rogue Legacy 2. Fantastic game, even if you're not a genre fan!
Risk of Rain 2 is my favorite game of all time. Unfortunately the excellent DLC is still not available for consoles nine months after the PC release, but Hopoo recently sold the Risk of Rain rights to Gearbox, who has said their immediate focus is to bring that DLC to consoles, so it can't be much longer.
A "best of" list leads people to believe there's some discernment or curation of the games on said list. This just seems to be a running list / info dump with very little by way of qualitative comparison. "Best" and 4-pages of games are mutually exclusive terms.
Isaac is always my go-to (turn off my brain) game.. thousands of hours on multiple consoles.. my ps4 save data went ‘missing’ when I bought my ps5 a month ago.. 🤷♂️ welp guess I gotta start over again.. and again.. and again
Real shame Going Under isnt included here
@Gamehendge I'm not sure about that. These days, I think you could make a top 100 list for any major genre where each one is at least worth taking a look at. Any ranking system is inevitably tainted by bias, so all it really adds is a reason for people to argue in the comments.
No love for Ultimate ADOM? My late 90s self is screaming.
@SuperBiny64
I concur with Descenders.
Only rogue-like game I actually like. Sense of speed is unmatched.
RogueLIKES are totally different than rogueLITE.
Mechanics matter. You can not put roguelikes in the same category of roguelites.
For example, I really like roguelikes, but I can not stand roguelites.
Rogue Heroes is some of the most fun I've had on my Switch. Its old School like Gauntlet, Zelda, Dungeon Explorer with a bit of Stardew Valley and Rune Factory thrown in. Plus it has 4 player online or local play up to 4 players. Just when you think the game is over it gives you another gift. Single player is about 16 hours but you can stretch it out by doing the side quests. just a bunch of fun. on sale th egame is usually 5.99 to 8.99 I recommend to any gauntlet, (oldschool) Zelda Fan. To me it was more like a Turbografx game called Dungeon explorer except that its 10 times better. good stuff! If anyone gets it let me know I will play with ya online.
I think this is the worst genre I’ve ever seen in gaming
Monster Train…
I despise the words "roguelike", "roguelite", "metroidvania", and most especially, "Shmup".
Afterbirth+ listed but not Repentance? Lol what. That's like half of the content missing.
Seeing a list like this not include the fantastic Skul: The Hero Slayer is an absolute tragedy. Embodying similar gameplay to Dead Cells with the unique mechanic of swapping skulls to essentially change characters during runs, it makes playing through that much more exciting, particularly with its brutal difficulty. Especially with the recent Black Mirror update, which made some seriously impressive improvements on the base game, it is definitely a game that should be looked at alongside the best of these other roguelikes.
I see ToeJam and Earl is STILL missing from this list.
A Robot Named Fight from 2018 is also STILL missing from this list.
But NL did review it very ignorantly for a 6/10 while missing key features of the game because lord only knows why.
Has Been Heroes is an unsung Roguelike hero. As a launch title it's still a great title to grab when you see it.
@NewAdvent Bro it’s worth it.. been playin for over 6 years and between Switch n PS I have over 4000 hours and it’s literally the ONLY rogue like I have ever played.. get to Mom once and you’ll be hooked.. trust me man.. I play for hours every time I play
This list is awesome and I don't think you can go wrong with pretty much any title listed here! Great work!!
Roguelike must be the dumbest description ever. I'd like to know the pinhead who devised it and how it ever became lexicon. Very few people know the game Rogue so take it as a literal definition. Of course, there's nothing rogue, like, about, like, these games. I call them re-run games. At least with Metvania, we know these games so can understand the definition.
Dead Cells is definitely my favourite re-run game, then Hades and Everspace. Although, I play Everspace on PS4.
I shall keep saying it everytime this list re-emerges with updates....but...ToeJam and Earl: Back In The Groove! You die, your current playthrough save state is erased. Pick ups, Exp, random generated level scapes, top down view.
Please add.
Removed - unconstructive feedback
Fuecoco wrote:
These NL lists are useful for game discovery, if you cross-reference them with MetaCritic.
Risk of Rain 1 is getting remade and enhanced as Risk of Rain Returns, and as a 2D game is much better for controllers than Risk of Rain 2 is. I'm really looking forward to it! And Hades 2 is probably my most anticipated game of the year. They'll both make some very nice additions to this list.
@HalBailman Isn't the only real difference between modern and traditional roguelikes the presence of progression systems? I don't buy the claim there's "nothing" Rogue-like about roguelikes. The bones seem the same to me - you start with nothing (aside from the gradual upgrades/unlocks present in modern roguelikes), you die, you try again. I'd call them roguelites before "re-run". Rerun has a negative connotation.
@Bret No idea. Roguelike is named after a game - a game virtually no one knows. Calling them chair-like, blender-like or sushi-like has as much relevance. I call them re-run games because you re-run them until you reach the end. At least that description provides some basic insight.
@HalBailman But... you re-run Rogue until you reach the end.
@Bret There you go. Rogue was a re-run game. The description fits.
@HalBailman To me, re-run implies the same run every time. Before streaming existed, when TV was the only way to watch something, I only heard anyone say an old episode that's being re-aired as a re-run (or repeat). Hence, why I think this way.
Roguelike, despite never having played the original game it's derived from, I can completely understand the base concept of the game and that's why the term exists. You acknowledge metroidvania as a good descriptor and yet, there's no single game called Metroidvania. The term doesn't describe how it's like Rogue directly regarding assets, it describes the abstract concepts that make up the core gameplay and feel of the game. Exact same thing with metroidvanias; you don't need to know the original game, only what the word is trying to convey. Not seeing why roguelike would be any different.
@Kilroy Good for you. Call these games as you wish. For ME, roguelike is an idiotic term. The article even leads with it being a polarised term. To describe a genre of games is like a game virtually no one knows is the height of absurdity. That's completely opposite to Metroid and Castlevania. Then you still must explain to people it's a game you re-run over and over until completion. Sorry, I will just call it a re-run game in first place. That's ME. Not you. I'm not demanding others do. To ME, these are re-run games, end of story, bottom line, end of debate.
This list always makes me sad due to the lack of some of my absolute favourite roguelites. One Step From Eden, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Monster Train and Wildfrost are right up there as some of the best and well ahead of some others on this list IMO.
Youdanji is a pretty underrated little gem. It's really old-school, it's very hard, and it's an actual roguelike in the original sense of the word, but it's really rewarding and all the characters play very differently from each other.
Skul The Hero Slayer
This should definitely be on the list but NL doesn't even acknowledge it exists.
Great game in the same mould as Dead Cells, it even has The Prisoner as a playable character!
I know some people may not like the anime girl aesthetic, but
Super Bullet Break
is an awesome deck builder! I've had way more fun with it than either Slay the Spire or Dicey Dungeons.
@BenAV I totally agree that One Step from Eden and Monster Train was excluded from this and other lists need to be added as they're very good games.
Monster Train especially since I rate it more highly than Slay the Spire and it often comes up during recommendations in conjuction with Slay the Spire.
This list is great! I love most of these games. Many of them are nearly endlessly re-playable and if there was an apocalypse and all I had were a switch with these games and a solar panel, I'd be fine.
Personally, I would have Tangledeep in this list as a really addictive and enjoyable traditional roguelike, challenging and replayable title at a very reasonable price point.
NeuroVoider is still my fave, and if you've slept on it all this time I recommend changing that ASAP.
