We've given this list a little revamp and added the excellent Shotgun Cop Man. Enjoy!
Twin-stick shooters are ruddy good fun, right? It's a genre that allows you to just switch off your brain for a few minutes at a time while you blast enemies into the abyss. All you need is a couple of analogue sticks and a thirst for destruction and you're ready to go!
Often lumped in with roguelikes these days, with procedurally generated levels that offer up entirely unique playthroughs, there's certainly some overlap, but twin-stick shooters are also fine examples that put the focus on handcrafted levels.
So feast your eyes on what we believe to be the best twin-stick shooters on the Switch, presented in no particular order. Be sure to let us know if there are any you'd personally consider to be the best in the comments, but for now, let's get on with the show...
The Best Twin-Stick Shooters On Switch
Archvale (Switch eShop)
Archvale is a triumphant bullet-hell/RPG genre mashup. Although you could argue its similarity to one or two recent releases, it trumps the competition with incredibly slick combat, simple and satisfying progression, and varied environments and enemies.
The difficulty ramps up heavily as you progress to the later levels, so the inability to change difficulty on-the-fly may prove a bit of an issue for some players. Push through, however, and you’ll find Archvale to be one of the most satisfying twin-stick games available right now.
RIVE: Ultimate Edition (Switch eShop)
RIVE was a fantastic addition to the Switch eShop back in 2017 and stands as an amazing twin-stick shooter. Incredible presentation, tight gameplay, high difficulty, and lots of replayability combine for an unforgettable experience that we highly recommend you check out.
Two Tribes outdid itself with its final game and although the company is sadly missed, it couldn’t have gone out with more of a bang.
Colt Canyon (Switch eShop)
Colt Canyon is an excellent roguelike with razor-sharp gameplay that’s incredibly addictive. The rhythmic action is comparable to titles like Hotline Miami, and there’s a constant temptation to have ‘just one more go’.
Some may not be too keen on the heavily-pixelated graphics, but it’s the gameplay that truly shines through here, and once you’ve conquered the steep difficulty curve you’ll find this to be a fine addition to the Switch’s selection of twin-stick roguelikes.
Enter the Gungeon (Switch eShop)
Enter The Gungeon is a brilliantly tactile, endlessly replayable twin-stick roguelike that sits right up there with the very best indie games on Nintendo Switch.
With satisfying combat, random levels, and an endless supply of inventive weapons, items and secrets, it's always a total joy to play. Yet another modern indie classic found a natural home on Nintendo's console.
Iron Crypticle (Switch eShop)
Tikipod successfully revived an old-school arcade concept with Iron Crypticle and infused it with some modern ideas. It may not do a ton of innovative or new things with that twin-stick concept, but it nonetheless hits all the right notes in recreating that gameplay that made Smash TV such a smash hit.
If you’ve ever been into twin-stick shooters or want another game for local co-op, Iron Crypticle is a great choice; fun gameplay, high replayability, and decent presentation make this one worth your time.
NeuroVoider (Switch eShop)
NeuroVoider is a futuristic pixel art masterpiece, while the synth techno soundtrack is varied, tense, moody and constantly thrilling. Failing never becomes dull, and whether or not roguelikes, -lites or procedurally generated games float your proverbial boat, NeuroVoider's addictive, explosive gameplay and vibrant cyborg chic aesthetic will likely win you over regardless.
Despite ticking a lot of popular genre boxes, frantic action, satisfyingly tight controls and a wide range of customisation through parts and weapons make it hard to put down. NeuroVoider is an immensely enjoyable experience if you want to invest time in the customisation or just go in arcade style, all plasma cannons and laser beams blazing.
Tesla vs Lovecraft (Switch eShop)
Considering the source material, there probably was a lot more potential in terms of story or characterisation but when all is said and done, shooters don't tend to dwell too much on nuance. Tesla vs Lovecraft is a competent top-down, twin-stick shooter and arguably the most polished title in the developer's catalogue. It takes the fun but limited template of Crimsonland and building an entertaining and visually striking, but familiar experience.
It's unlikely to get pulses racing in terms of original gameplay, however, the perks system, crazy weapons and relentless explosive action should spark enthusiasm among fans of the genre. Try the others on this list first, and swing back around to this later.
The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ (Switch)
After appearing on a bunch of other platforms, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ feels like a perfect fit for Switch. It's a game you can pick up and play for 15 to 20 minutes at a time, jot down or screenshot your favourite seeds, or dip into daily challenges. The Switch's control configurations and simple couch co-op only sweeten the deal. This game feels like a blend of old-school mechanics and new-age thinking; it's an homage to the challenge and style of old titles, while simultaneously presenting itself stylistically as something more contemporary. If you're looking for a game that will be different each time you play it, look no further.
There's also the Repentance Expansion to consider, which added 130 items, 100 enemies, 25 bosses and 20 new playable characters while extensively rebalancing the game.
Xeno Crisis (Switch)
Xeno Crisis feels like a lost classic from a bygone era of gaming – a brilliant twin-stick arena shooter which wears its influences on its blood-drenched sleeve.
The stern challenge may prove to be off-putting for casual players, but it rewards dedication with some of the most intense and addictive blasting action you can find in the genre. Convince a fellow player to join in and you've got the makings of a co-op classic.
Nuclear Throne (Switch eShop)
Nuclear Throne proves to be an enjoyable and devilishly challenging roguelike shooter, even if it does tend to become more frustrating if you add in a second player. Though the visuals and music are rather disappointing, the core gameplay of Nuclear Throne more than makes up for any deficiencies through its variety and feedback loops; it’s the kind of game that’s so easy to jump into, you just can’t refuse having ‘one more go’.
If you’re a fan of Enter the Gungeon, roguelikes, or difficult games in general, Nuclear Throne is going to be right up your alley.
Retro City Rampage DX (Switch eShop)
Despite its 2010 roots — and pop culture references to match that time — Retro City Rampage DX stands up extremely well, as pixels this stylish and action this chaotic don't lose their edge. It is still an anarchic, almost overloaded game that bombards the senses while, at the same time, maintaining impressive polish in its gameplay.
Whether you're playing it for the crazy story, excessive retro-styled violence or a mix of both, Retro City Rampage still has the goods.
Hotline Miami Collection (Switch eShop)
While the time since Hotline Miami's 2012 debut has somewhat diminished the freshness of this collection’s creative violence, both titles included here still offer some of the most addictive and rewarding experiences you can play. Sure, the Nintendo Switch versions don’t bring anything particularly new to the table (even the touchscreen aspects were present on PS Vita), but if you’re looking to experience these games for the first time (or again) on a portable platform, this is the place to do it.
The pixel art visuals and synthwave soundtrack have aged incredibly well – especially in the original – and while the lack of a map editor stings to this day, its brutal story missions are as engaging as they day they were released. Hotline Miami Collection still kills the old way.
Shotgun Cop Man (Switch eShop)
Shotgun Cop Man easily stands toe-to-toe with the likes of Super Meat Boy and Celeste in terms of raw, precise gameplay. Using your guns for both traversal and combat with a simple but effective twin-stick setup is a stroke of genius, and it makes for an effortlessly rewarding experience that you'll want to play again and again.
While not overly difficult in itself, nailing the optional objectives is key to achieving 100% completion, and it's here that you'll find challenge and satisfaction in equal measure. It's funny, it's violent, and it's polished – and we suspect it will go down as a cult classic.
Those are the twin-stick shooters we think you should aim for. Not a bad list, eh?
Best Twin-Stick Shooter Games FAQ
If you can't get enough of twiddling both joysticks, or just need a helping hand, we've got some commonly asked questions — along with answers here for you.
What are twin-stick shooters?
There are so many genres nowadays, but luckily, twin-stick shooters are pretty self-explanatory. It's literally in the title!
Usually described as a subgenre of the shoot 'em up, twin-stick shooters usually employ multi-directional controls, usually meaning you use both controller joysticks. Left is for movement, right is for aim. The 1975 arcade title Gun Fight is one of the earliest examples of this control scheme, so they've been around for a while.
Are all twin-stick shooters roguelikes?
Nope, though as we mentioned at the top, many modern twin-stick games are moulded in the roguelike subgenre.
Most of the ones on Switch are, but even if you're not into randomly-generated runs, we'd still suggest you give some of these a go.