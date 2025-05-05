We've given this list a little revamp and added the excellent Shotgun Cop Man. Enjoy!

Twin-stick shooters are ruddy good fun, right? It's a genre that allows you to just switch off your brain for a few minutes at a time while you blast enemies into the abyss. All you need is a couple of analogue sticks and a thirst for destruction and you're ready to go!

Often lumped in with roguelikes these days, with procedurally generated levels that offer up entirely unique playthroughs, there's certainly some overlap, but twin-stick shooters are also fine examples that put the focus on handcrafted levels.

So feast your eyes on what we believe to be the best twin-stick shooters on the Switch, presented in no particular order. Be sure to let us know if there are any you'd personally consider to be the best in the comments, but for now, let's get on with the show...

Archvale (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Games / Developer: Idoz & Phops Release Date: 2nd Dec 2021 ( USA ) / 2nd Dec 2021 ( UK/EU )

















Archvale is a triumphant bullet-hell/RPG genre mashup. Although you could argue its similarity to one or two recent releases, it trumps the competition with incredibly slick combat, simple and satisfying progression, and varied environments and enemies. The difficulty ramps up heavily as you progress to the later levels, so the inability to change difficulty on-the-fly may prove a bit of an issue for some players. Push through, however, and you’ll find Archvale to be one of the most satisfying twin-stick games available right now.

RIVE: Ultimate Edition (Switch eShop) Publisher: Two Tribes / Developer: Two Tribes Release Date: 17th Nov 2017 ( USA ) / 17th Nov 2017 ( UK/EU )









RIVE was a fantastic addition to the Switch eShop back in 2017 and stands as an amazing twin-stick shooter. Incredible presentation, tight gameplay, high difficulty, and lots of replayability combine for an unforgettable experience that we highly recommend you check out. Two Tribes outdid itself with its final game and although the company is sadly missed, it couldn’t have gone out with more of a bang.

Iron Crypticle (Switch eShop) Publisher: Tikipod / Developer: Tikipod Release Date: 13th Feb 2019 ( USA ) / 13th Feb 2019 ( UK/EU )







Tikipod successfully revived an old-school arcade concept with Iron Crypticle and infused it with some modern ideas. It may not do a ton of innovative or new things with that twin-stick concept, but it nonetheless hits all the right notes in recreating that gameplay that made Smash TV such a smash hit. If you’ve ever been into twin-stick shooters or want another game for local co-op, Iron Crypticle is a great choice; fun gameplay, high replayability, and decent presentation make this one worth your time.

NeuroVoider (Switch eShop) Publisher: Plug In Digital / Developer: Flying Oak Release Date: 7th Sep 2017 ( USA ) / 7th Sep 2017 ( UK/EU )









NeuroVoider is a futuristic pixel art masterpiece, while the synth techno soundtrack is varied, tense, moody and constantly thrilling. Failing never becomes dull, and whether or not roguelikes, -lites or procedurally generated games float your proverbial boat, NeuroVoider's addictive, explosive gameplay and vibrant cyborg chic aesthetic will likely win you over regardless. Despite ticking a lot of popular genre boxes, frantic action, satisfyingly tight controls and a wide range of customisation through parts and weapons make it hard to put down. NeuroVoider is an immensely enjoyable experience if you want to invest time in the customisation or just go in arcade style, all plasma cannons and laser beams blazing.

Tesla vs Lovecraft (Switch eShop) Publisher: 10tons / Developer: 10tons Release Date: 16th Mar 2018 ( USA ) / 16th Mar 2018 ( UK/EU )









Considering the source material, there probably was a lot more potential in terms of story or characterisation but when all is said and done, shooters don't tend to dwell too much on nuance. Tesla vs Lovecraft is a competent top-down, twin-stick shooter and arguably the most polished title in the developer's catalogue. It takes the fun but limited template of Crimsonland and building an entertaining and visually striking, but familiar experience. It's unlikely to get pulses racing in terms of original gameplay, however, the perks system, crazy weapons and relentless explosive action should spark enthusiasm among fans of the genre. Try the others on this list first, and swing back around to this later.

Xeno Crisis (Switch) Publisher: Bitmap Bureau / Developer: Bitmap Bureau Release Date: 28th Oct 2019 ( USA ) / 28th Oct 2019 ( UK/EU )

















Xeno Crisis feels like a lost classic from a bygone era of gaming – a brilliant twin-stick arena shooter which wears its influences on its blood-drenched sleeve. The stern challenge may prove to be off-putting for casual players, but it rewards dedication with some of the most intense and addictive blasting action you can find in the genre. Convince a fellow player to join in and you've got the makings of a co-op classic.

Nuclear Throne (Switch eShop) Publisher: Vlambeer / Developer: Vlambeer Release Date: 20th Mar 2019 ( USA ) / 20th Mar 2019 ( UK/EU )









Nuclear Throne proves to be an enjoyable and devilishly challenging roguelike shooter, even if it does tend to become more frustrating if you add in a second player. Though the visuals and music are rather disappointing, the core gameplay of Nuclear Throne more than makes up for any deficiencies through its variety and feedback loops; it’s the kind of game that’s so easy to jump into, you just can’t refuse having ‘one more go’. If you’re a fan of Enter the Gungeon, roguelikes, or difficult games in general, Nuclear Throne is going to be right up your alley.

Retro City Rampage DX (Switch eShop) Publisher: Vblank Entertainment / Developer: Vblank Entertainment Release Date: 3rd Aug 2017 ( USA ) / 3rd Aug 2017 ( UK/EU )







Despite its 2010 roots — and pop culture references to match that time — Retro City Rampage DX stands up extremely well, as pixels this stylish and action this chaotic don't lose their edge. It is still an anarchic, almost overloaded game that bombards the senses while, at the same time, maintaining impressive polish in its gameplay. Whether you're playing it for the crazy story, excessive retro-styled violence or a mix of both, Retro City Rampage still has the goods.