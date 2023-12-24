Best Fighters
Image: Nintendo Life

It's ironic that one of the most violent video game genres is also one which has pulled millions of people together; ever since the early days of Fatal Fury and Street Fighter II, the humble 'fighting game' genre has created (and arguably ended) countless friendships.

For anybody wondering Does Switch have fighting games?, you should remember that this style of game is perfect for social multiplayer malarkey – so it should come as no surprise to learn that there are plenty of fine examples on Switch thanks to the console's natural affinity for quick blasts of local multiplayer.

We've compiled a selection of the best fighters on Switch, concentrating on versus experiences and competitive slugfests. Switch's mix of new titles, ports from other consoles, and the vintage fighters of Hamster's ACA Neo Geo line make it a wonderful place for head-to-head fighting fans, giving you plenty of amazing options for when you simply have to take out your frustrations on somebody – anybody.

So, in no particular order, may we present our selection of the very best fighting games for Nintendo Switch...

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Switch)

Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Digital Eclipse
Release Date: 29th May 2018 (USA) / 29th May 2018 (UK/EU)

Capcom's Street Fighter is responsible for popularising the one-on-one fighting game genre, as well as siring movies, comics, toys and much more besides. This collection pulls in every mainline entry to create an utterly essential package for fans of the franchise; from the game that started it all in 1987 to the polished and technical masterpiece that is Street Fighter III: Third Strike, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection leaves no stone unturned when it comes to celebrating the history of this amazing lineage. Essential.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
Blade Strangers (Switch)

Publisher: Nicalis / Developer: Studio Saizensen
Release Date: 28th Aug 2018 (USA) / 28th Aug 2018 (UK/EU)

This cross-over brawler looks and sounds amazing, and is blessed with characters from Code of Princess, Shovel Knight and even Cave Story. It's gloriously accessible, too, making it a solid option for genre newcomers. However, with this simplicity comes a drawback – it's quite a shallow experience and one that won't keep veterans interested for very long.

Blade Strangers
Mortal Kombat 11 (Switch)

Publisher: Warner Bros / Developer: NetherRealm Studios
Release Date: 23rd Apr 2019 (USA) / 10th May 2019 (UK/EU)

Mortal Kombat 11 is the best Mortal Kombat since MK2, a bold and bombastic entry that boasts a fighting model that finally matches the slapstick theatrics of gory Fatalities. It's further proof that MK, much like Street Fighter, has just as much relevance today as it did in the '90s thanks to the way its evolved while retaining its core identity. On Switch, it's a performance-first experience that nails 60fps, and boasts every mode and mechanic from other versions, only with a noticeable downgrade in the aesthetics department. The heavy-handed application of microtransactions makes customisation far less appealing than it should, but that aside, MK11 is one of the best fighters on the console.

Mortal Kombat 11
Nidhogg 2 (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Messhof / Developer: Messhof
Release Date: 22nd Nov 2018 (USA) / 22nd Nov 2018 (UK/EU)

This certainly ranks as one of the most original fighting games included on this list. You fight with fencing swords and death comes swiftly and often, but thankfully you respawn after each death. The objective isn't to destroy your enemy, but to make your way as far into their side of the arena as possible; it feels like a game of tug-of-war in this regard, and its appeal is expanded further by the surprising amount of depth involved. Like so many fighting games, Nidhogg 2 only really comes to life when a second player is in the mix, so make sure you've got a carbon-based challenger close at hand before downloading.

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy (Switch)

Publisher: NIS America / Developer: SNK
Release Date: 7th Sep 2018 (USA) / 7th Sep 2018 (UK/EU)

SNK and Capcom ruled the one-on-one fighting genre back in the early '90s, so it's easy to understand why people were so excited by this brawler. Like Blade Strangers, it's very much aimed at novices and won't satisfy seasoned pros – you may also find its half-naked and over-sexualised characters to be slightly off-putting. However, even with these potential drawbacks, it's clear that SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy is a game that has been made with a sense of fun in mind, and it's perfect for social multiplayer sessions.

Snk Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Bandai Namco / Developer: Bandai Namco
Release Date: 26th Apr 2018 (USA) / 26th Apr 2018 (UK/EU)

While it's online portion is lacking, this collection of games will be the dream ticket for fans of the Naruto series. The cel-shaded visuals make it feel like you're playing an episode of the anime, while the fun and slick ninja combat only serves to reinforce this impression. The ability to tag in other characters is a nice touch as well, making Naruto Shippuden a welcome addition to the Switch's brawling game library – even if you don't know anything about the media property it's based on.

Samurai Shodown II (Neo Geo)

Publisher: SNK / Developer: SNK
Release Date: 28th Oct 1994 (USA) / 8th Aug 2008 (UK/EU)

SNK's Samurai Shodown series recently got a new lease of life on modern consoles, so what better way to get a grounding in the franchise than going back to what is arguably one of its best entries? This second instalment improved on the already amazing original with new characters and fine-tuned mechanics and boasts some utterly gorgeous 2D sprite art and stirring music. The sequels may offer improvements of their own, but this is the one Samurai Shodown offering we'd recommend without hesitation.

Pocket Rumble (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Chucklefish / Developer: Cardboard Robot Games
Release Date: 5th Jul 2018 (USA) / 5th Jul 2018 (UK/EU)

If you were lucky enough to own a Neo Geo Pocket back in the day, then you'll be familiar with SNK's selection of pint-sized ports of its famous fighting game properties, which included Fatal Fury, Samurai Shodown and King of Fighters. Pocket Rumble is heavily inspired by these games, using the same limited colour scheme you'd see on SNK's underrated portable. It's also deep and engaging, making it a solid option for fans of old-school competitive fighters.

Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Edition (Switch)

Publisher: PQube / Developer: Arc System Works
Release Date: 17th May 2019 (USA) / 17th May 2019 (UK/EU)

Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Edition is a fantastic addition to the Switch’s roster of fighting games and sits right up there with the very best examples of the genre the platform has to offer, mostly due to the fact that XX Accent Core Plus R is just about the strongest, most technically refined entry in the series. The original game is showing its age, but it’s still an absolute blast and together these two games provide fight fans with a neat look at how the 2D era of Guilty Gear developed from inception to its most polished and refined point. Disappointing online performance sullies what is otherwise an absolutely essential purchase, but there's still more than enough single-player content here to make this collection highly recommended.

Pokkén Tournament DX (Switch)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Bandai Namco
Release Date: 22nd Sep 2017 (USA) / 22nd Sep 2017 (UK/EU)

This re-heated Wii U port is a Pokémon fan's dream come true – rather than relying on turn-based combat to see who is the very best, you can take to a 3D arena and smash the seven shades of poop out of a rival 'mon to finally decide once and for all who is king (or queen). Robust single and multiplayer options make Pokkén Tournament DX one of the most impressive competitive fighters on Switch, although the lack of mechanical depth may put off serious fighter fans.

Pokken Tournament DX
