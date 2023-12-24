It's ironic that one of the most violent video game genres is also one which has pulled millions of people together; ever since the early days of Fatal Fury and Street Fighter II, the humble 'fighting game' genre has created (and arguably ended) countless friendships.

For anybody wondering Does Switch have fighting games?, you should remember that this style of game is perfect for social multiplayer malarkey – so it should come as no surprise to learn that there are plenty of fine examples on Switch thanks to the console's natural affinity for quick blasts of local multiplayer.

We've compiled a selection of the best fighters on Switch, concentrating on versus experiences and competitive slugfests. Switch's mix of new titles, ports from other consoles, and the vintage fighters of Hamster's ACA Neo Geo line make it a wonderful place for head-to-head fighting fans, giving you plenty of amazing options for when you simply have to take out your frustrations on somebody – anybody.

So, in no particular order, may we present our selection of the very best fighting games for Nintendo Switch...

Nidhogg 2 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Messhof / Developer: Messhof Release Date: 22nd Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 22nd Nov 2018 ( UK/EU )







This certainly ranks as one of the most original fighting games included on this list. You fight with fencing swords and death comes swiftly and often, but thankfully you respawn after each death. The objective isn't to destroy your enemy, but to make your way as far into their side of the arena as possible; it feels like a game of tug-of-war in this regard, and its appeal is expanded further by the surprising amount of depth involved. Like so many fighting games, Nidhogg 2 only really comes to life when a second player is in the mix, so make sure you've got a carbon-based challenger close at hand before downloading.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (Switch eShop) Publisher: Bandai Namco / Developer: Bandai Namco Release Date: 26th Apr 2018 ( USA ) / 26th Apr 2018 ( UK/EU )









While it's online portion is lacking, this collection of games will be the dream ticket for fans of the Naruto series. The cel-shaded visuals make it feel like you're playing an episode of the anime, while the fun and slick ninja combat only serves to reinforce this impression. The ability to tag in other characters is a nice touch as well, making Naruto Shippuden a welcome addition to the Switch's brawling game library – even if you don't know anything about the media property it's based on.