It should be noted, however, that this list is not set in stone and will automatically change over time to reflect the ratings. If you look below and see a game you think deserves to be higher up, click on the 'Profile' button and score it yourself — your personal rating could boost its placement in the overall ranking.

So, settle down and prepare to scroll through the best NES games available on Nintendo Switch Online in the West (see our full list of every Nintendo Switch Online retro game for Japanese exclusives). We begin, naturally, at the bottom...

71. Volleyball (NES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 12th Nov 2007 ( USA ) / 10th Aug 2007 ( UK/EU )





Certain entries in Nintendo's 'Black Box' series have aged better than others and, unfortunately, Volleyball went off long ago. In fact, we'd go as far as to say it's the worst of Nintendo's early sports titles, providing only the very basics of the game in a rather unattractive package. We much prefer a round of Tennis when it comes to ball-based net sports, but we suppose you've got nothing to lose in firing up Volleyball for a match or two.

70. Baseball (NES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 1st Jan 2007 ( USA ) / 29th Dec 2006 ( UK/EU )



Another rather primitive take on a national sport, the 'Black Box' title Baseball is a slow-and-steady game that takes time to master, but persevere and you'll find it to be a fun, if simple, experience - especially with a second player in tow. It's more of a historical document at this point, but there's fun to be had if you give it a chance.

69. Soccer (NES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 19th Nov 2006 ( USA ) / 22nd Dec 2006 ( UK/EU )







The beautiful game has seen more than its fair share of digital iterations over the years. This quaint early effort won't keep you occupied for long, but Soccer is an intriguing look into early sports titles on the system and worth firing up at least once.

68. The Immortal (NES) Publisher: Electronic Arts / Developer: Sandcastle Release Date: Nov 1990 ( USA ) An isometic fantasy action-RPG published by EA, The Immortal might not be the NES classic that springs to mind, but it was generally well received when it released back in 1990. It dumps you in the Labyrinth of Eternity and charges you with searching the dungeon for your character's tutor, Mordamir. On the way, you'll inevitably have to battle beasties, cast spells and perform general wizard-y deeds.

67. City Connection (NES) Publisher: HAMSTER / Developer: Jaleco Release Date: 26th May 2008 ( USA ) / 25th Jul 2008 ( UK/EU )







City Connection didn't look or feel particularly good back in the day, and time has not been kind to Jaleco's city-hopping arcade port. With so many other options available in the NES library, getting behind the wheel of this one again isn't recommended unless you're determined to take every last NES title available for a quick test drive.

66. Ninja JaJaMaru-kun (NES) Publisher: Jaleco / Developer: Jaleco Release Date: 22nd Oct 2007 ( USA ) / 21st Sep 2007 ( UK/EU ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online









Jaleco's Ninja JaJaMaru-kun wasn't released outside Japan until the arrival of the Virtual Console on Wii. The game takes place on a horizontal playing field with four storeys, between which are solid concrete floors and weak brick floors that you can break to jump through. It can get pretty dang hard later in the game, so if you're one of those people who can't even beat the first stage of (Super) Ghouls 'n Ghosts, this one probably isn't for you.

65. Kung-Fu Heroes (NES) Publisher: Culture Brain / Developer: Nihon Game Release Date: 1988 ( USA ) / 5th Mar 2015 ( UK/EU )



You'll need to bring a second player along to get the most out of Kung-Fu Heroes. It's a simple martial arts game but the combination of decent moves, power-ups and the tactical options that come from having two players controlling Jacky and Lee makes this one worth a go, especially if you're a fan of kung-fu fighting.

64. Clu Clu Land (NES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 1st Sep 2008 ( USA ) / 6th Mar 2009 ( UK/EU )



If you can stomach the odd controls and steep difficulty, you may well be able to mine some fun from Clu Clu Land, and as a 'Black Box' title it's certainly got curio kudos. That said, this arcade puzzle-style maze game is unlikely to keep your attention unless you're a real Nintendo enthusiast or scholar. We'd be tempted to leave our Rupee collecting to Link.

63. Tennis (NES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 18th Dec 2006 ( USA ) / 22nd Dec 2006 ( UK/EU )







Rudimentary is perhaps too kind an adjective to describe Tennis, although we've always had a soft spot for it (and its Game Boy brethren, in particular). It's an extremely simple take on the sport, and not one that'll keep you occupied for any length of time, but at the very least it's fun to see how far we've come. Game? Why not. Set? Hmm, perhaps. Match? Nah, you're alright. Let's play Mario Bros. 3.

61. Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia (NES) Publisher: Toshiba-EMI Release Date: TBA Available On: Nintendo Switch Online Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia is, as the title suggests, the sixth entry in a seven-part series. As the only game released on the Famicom, it was apparently simplified considerably when compared to the previous games to account for Nintendo's younger audience. Nevertheless, the game displayed a pretty sophisticated visual design and certainly posed a challenge despite the apparent nerfing. Heck, weren't all NES games challenging to some degree...?

60. Pinball (NES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 18th Oct 1985 ( USA ) / 1st Sep 1986 ( UK/EU )









There just isn’t that much to say about Pinball. It’s a small piece of history, teaching us what home console video games were (essentially not-as-good versions of their arcade brethren) before they knew what they could be — a lesson that can be fully learned by most in one sitting. Nothing here is bad; in fact, the game functions quite well. It's just repetitious, lacking variety, and overshadowed by better options we've enjoyed in the decades since. Those who were around when the NES launched and have fond memories of Pinball will surely find value in revisiting it, but anyone else would probably fare much better going with a modern alternative instead. Easily accessible for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, there is fun to be had here, but it's simple and limited.

59. Mighty Bomb Jack (NES) Publisher: Tecmo / Developer: Tecmo Release Date: 7th May 2007 ( USA ) / 27th Apr 2007 ( UK/EU )







A relatively unique offering from Tecmo, Mighty Bomb Jack won't click with everyone and couldn't be described as 'essential'. However, if you've played through all the obvious NES platformers and are looking for something a bit different, this hybrid platformer offers a good challenge that's fun to control. Worth a look for arcade-style platforming fans.

58. Eliminator Boat Duel (NES) Publisher: Electro Brain / Developer: Sculptured Software Release Date: Nov 1991 ( USA ) / 29th Apr 1993 ( UK/EU ) One of the lesser-known entries in the NES lineup, Eliminator Boat Duel is worth firing up if you've never taken its powerboats for a spin. A bird's-eye view racer from the early '90s, it isn't likely to rock your world, but it's a solid addition to the console's library and there are many worse ways to spend an hour or two than at the wheel of a ruddy great 8-bit powerboat. The odd '90s mix of 12-year-old boy's fantasy and technicolor on the cover alone makes it worth investigating at least once.