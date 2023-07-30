Updated with Disney Illusion Island. Enjoy!

The word 'Metroidvania' might rub some core gamers the wrong way, but it's a useful catch-all to describe a very specific type of game experience. Combining elements from both the Metroid series and Koji Igarashi-produced Castlevania titles, this broad platforming genre has you using an ever-growing skill set to open up new paths across an expansive, layered map. As you explore and find secrets throughout the environment, these games empower the player in a way that makes them extremely addictive.

Despite laying down the blueprint for Metroid-style explorative platforming games, neither Nintendo nor Konami have been particularly prolific in the genre for a while — MercurySteam's excellent Metroid Dread notwithstanding. Fortunately, over the past decade or so we've seen some incredible examples from independent developers inspired by the classics, and there is no shortage of great Metroidvanias to choose from on Switch.

To help you keep on top of all those releases, we've rounded up the best examples of the genre — in no particular order — to help you avoid the turkeys. The following games showcase the brilliant and varied mechanics of the genre and are sure to give you that very particular buzz you get from the exploration and combat in the best Metroidvanias.

So, let's have a look at the best Metroidvanias for Switch...

Hollow Knight (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Team Cherry / Developer: Team Cherry
Release Date: 12th Jun 2018 (USA) / 12th Jun 2018 (UK/EU)

Hollow Knight feels like it's found its natural home on Switch. The game's beautiful 2D world, tactile combat and impressive bevy of secrets constantly drag you in for more, and it proves to be as strong an experience on the move as it is on your TV. On an eShop that's already filled with top quality indie games, Hollow Knight is one of the very best; a big, beautiful, foreboding Metroidvania that's absolutely thick with detail. From its punchy combat system to its charming art and sound design, this is one of the finest adventures you can have on Nintendo Switch.

Guacamelee! 2 (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Drinkbox Studios / Developer: Drinkbox Studios
Release Date: 10th Dec 2018 (USA) / 10th Dec 2018 (UK/EU)

A dazzling, thrilling action-platformer with a potent cocktail of combat and platforming components, all set in one of the most appealing game worlds around. It's not a massive progression from the original, and its sheer relentlessness can prove tiresome, but Guacamelee! 2 is a real celebration of a sequel.

Axiom Verge (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Thomas Happ Games / Developer: Thomas Happ Games
Release Date: 5th Oct 2017 (USA) / 5th Oct 2017 (UK/EU)

Axiom Verge on Switch is truly an outstanding port of an outstanding game, no more and no less. We would strongly urge those of you that missed this game on other platforms to pick it up here; this is the full Axiom Verge experience and it's available in a format that supports both handheld and home play. For those of you who have played it before on other platforms, it’s ultimately a question of just how much you love this game. This is the exact same, excellent game that you’ve played before, so whether or not you want to buy it again is personal choice. Regardless of which side you fall on, Axiom Verge is a fantastic example of how to do a Metroidvania right.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

The Messenger (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Sabotage
Release Date: 30th Aug 2018 (USA) / 30th Aug 2018 (UK/EU)

2D side-scrolling action games like The Messenger may be a dime a dozen these days, but you’d be missing out on something special by passing this one up. Featuring a surprisingly long campaign, an incredible soundtrack and tight, challenging level designs, The Messenger stands as a shining example of great game design. We’d highly recommend you pick this one up; it’s the very definition of a modern classic.

SteamWorld Dig 2 (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Image & Form / Developer: Image & Form
Release Date: 21st Sep 2017 (USA) / 21st Sep 2017 (UK/EU)

SteamWorld Dig 2 is another confident effort from Image & Form, and a worthy successor to a game that's a treasured part of many eShop collections. Stylish and good-looking, it also has the series' trademark humour and, yes, a pretty good soundtrack. It refines and expands upon the qualities of the original and hits some delicious high points, albeit some of the smartest segments and ideas appear only briefly. It sets the scene for more content and games, too, which is pleasing to see.

For fans of SteamWorld Dig we suspect the recommendation isn't needed as they'll buy this anyway. For those that skipped the first game, however, Dig 2 is a must-have — its charming aesthetic and cast set the scene for a tightly designed and clever exploration game.

The Mummy Demastered (Switch eShop)

Publisher: WayForward / Developer: WayForward
Release Date: 24th Oct 2017 (USA) / 24th Oct 2017 (UK/EU)

They say don't judge a book by its cover, and you shouldn't judge this game based on its movie tie-in; with The Mummy Demastered, WayForward may have reached its apex. It deserves to stand on its own as one of the best recent examples of not only a pixel art aesthetic, but as an excellent combination of run 'n gunning, platforming and exploration. The game benefits from paying homage to multiple 16-bit ancestors rather than strictly sticking to its celluloid source material; The Mummy Demastered is a polished, accomplished and satisfying adventure that will entertain more than just Metroidvania fans.

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (Switch eShop)

Publisher: WayForward / Developer: WayForward
Release Date: 20th Mar 2018 (USA) / 20th Mar 2018 (UK/EU)

If you haven’t gotten around to it by now, the Switch version is certainly the best way to play Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse. Tight gameplay, detailed visuals, and charming writing combine to make this a Metroidvania that is a must play for any fans of this genre. We’d give this game a strong recommendation to anybody who hasn’t played it yet and would still encourage veterans to consider double dipping. Though there’s nothing groundbreaking about this re-release, it’s still the same great game that it was before, and the few minor additions are a nice bonus.

Dead Cells (Switch)

Publisher: Motion Twin / Developer: Motion Twin
Release Date: 7th Aug 2018 (USA) / 7th Aug 2018 (UK/EU)

Dead Cells is a masterclass in excellent roguelite design, mixing together nonstop intense action sequences, gorgeous vistas, and an addictive loop of unlocks and rewards into a beautiful experience that no Switch owner will want to go without. There’s dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of content available here, and though some sense of repetition can creep in every now and then, it’s remarkable how fresh Dead Cells can stay through all those hours. This game is a blast to play, full of visual splendor, and packed with things to do; don’t miss out on this one, it’s a must-buy.

Blaster Master Zero (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Inti Creates / Developer: Inti Creates
Release Date: 9th Mar 2017 (USA) / 9th Mar 2017 (UK/EU)

Blaster Master Zero is a lovely addition to the Switch's library. We suspect that it will help to fill the gap between major retail releases for anxious Switch owners looking for a low-impact game to play on the go. As Blaster Master Zero features simplistic visuals, we were able to squeeze some extra battery life out of our Switch while playing it when compared to some of the more visually intense titles already on offer.

If you are looking for something new, we highly recommend Blaster Master Zero; it's a great homage to the original and one you will have a blast (sorry) playing.

Iconoclasts (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Bifrost / Developer: Joakim Sandberg
Release Date: 2nd Aug 2018 (USA) / 2nd Aug 2018 (UK/EU)

Iconoclasts is a memorable, thought-provoking, and enjoyable take on the Metroidvania genre which manages to stick out from the crowd with its chipper presentation and deeper storytelling style. Couple those elements with some of the best 16-bit spritework we’ve seen and a killer lineup of awesome boss encounters, and you’ve got another must-have for the Switch library.

Yoku's Island Express (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Team 17 / Developer: Villa Gorilla
Release Date: 29th May 2018 (USA) / 29th May 2018 (UK/EU)

Yoku's Island Express is a genuine breath of fresh air, combining pinball and Metroidvania mechanics in a way that feels truly inspired. Add in one of the most appealing fantasy worlds you'll find on the eShop, and you have yourself an instant left-field classic.

Cave Story+ (Switch)

Publisher: Nicalis / Developer: Nicalis
Release Date: 20th Jun 2017 (USA) / 20th Jul 2017 (UK/EU)

If you haven’t played Cave Story yet, you need to; it’s an essential title for any fan of Metroidvania style games. Its wonderful pacing, fantastic controls and charming visuals make it a must-have for fans of the genre, especially those that have yet to play it. If there was the equivalent of a required reading list for games, Cave Story+ would be on it.

