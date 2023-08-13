Updated with Pikmin 4! Those fruit, eh...?

While the Switch might not be able to compete with other platforms in pure processing terms, there's certainly no shortage of beautiful-looking games on the console. Switch may not output at a native 4K at 120 fps, but Nintendo diminutive little hybrid can still pack a punch for the eyeballs. Couple clever programming with excellent art direction and Switch can deliver stunning visuals on a little console you can throw in a backpack. How far we've come since the Game Boy days!

Below we've put together a list of the best-looking games on Switch — titles that prove you don't necessarily need a dozen teraflops, HDR lighting and fancy-pants liquid-cooling solutions to produce gorgeous visuals in a modern video game. Many cross-platform titles such as Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Witcher 3, Warframe and Alien: Isolation look truly remarkable on Switch considering the console's comparative power limitations, but the following list highlights games we believe stand alongside the very best visuals of the generation, regardless of platform — you'll find no 'considering the hardware' caveats here.

So, without further ado, let's dive in and swim in the graphical loveliness of the best-looking Switch games (in no particular order)...

The Touryst (Switch eShop) Publisher: Shin'en Multimedia / Developer: Shin'en Multimedia Release Date: 21st Nov 2019 ( USA ) / 21st Nov 2019 ( UK/EU ) With performance locked at a silky-smooth 60fps and the pixel count maxed out whether you're playing in docked or handheld mode, The Touryst from developer Shin'en is an absolute treat for the eyes. With a colourful voxel art style and a bright island-based setting, it's a wonderfully good-looking little adventure to embark on and we highly recommend giving it a try if this one passed you by.

Octopath Traveler (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 13th Jul 2018 ( USA ) / 13th Jul 2018 ( UK/EU ) With a style that the makers labelled 'HD-2D', Octopath Traveler features 16-bit-style sprites in a gorgeous 3D world and manages to fuse then into a coherent and quite stunning whole. Evocative depth-of-field and lighting effects give the impression of an intricate miniature model moving before your eyes. The gameplay was excellent, of course, but it was the way Octopath Traveler looks which still sticks in our memory. Octopath Traveler $57.99

£50.81

Amazon (US)

Astral Chain (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: PlatinumGames Release Date: 30th Aug 2019 ( USA ) / 30th Aug 2019 ( UK/EU ) This Switch exclusive has all the easy style you'd expect from PlatinumGames, the studio that makes Bayonetta, but we were especially impressed at the world-building effect of Astral Chain's cohesive art direction. Rich colours contrast against worn surfaces and tech of the Police department, with sharp character designs by Masakazu Katsura giving this dystopian future a unique look when it could so easily become another one-of-those. Astral Chain $59.99 $49.94

$49.94 £39.99

Amazon (UK)

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Switch) Publisher: Ubisoft / Developer: Ubisoft Release Date: 12th Sep 2017 ( USA ) / 12th Sep 2017 ( UK/EU ) This may be a leftover from the previous generation, but Rayman Legends remains one of the best-looking 2D platformers ever, and that's no less true of the Definitive Edition on Switch. Its cartoon art style is timeless and stands up just as well in 2020 as it did when it first wowed us on Wii U back in 2013. This is frequently available at a vastly discounted price in the eShop sales, so if you haven't taken the plunge, we highly recommend getting acquainted with Ubisoft's limbless wonder. Rayman Legends Definitive Edition $22.44

£20.00

Amazon (US)

GRIS (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Nomada Studio Release Date: 13th Dec 2018 ( USA ) / 13th Dec 2018 ( UK/EU ) A delicate little indie platformer, the watercolour art style of GRIS is just the ticket if you're stressed and in need of a restorative, relaxing game. Coming from indie studio Nomada, it's a magical little adventure where you bring pigmentation back to a colourless world. If you're after something that will attract the attention of others as you play, GRIS is a captivating game.