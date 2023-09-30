Soccer Brawl (Neo Geo) Publisher: SNK / Developer: SNK Release Date: 14th Feb 1992 ( USA ) / 22nd Nov 2017 ( UK/EU )













The Neo Geo had a number of football games, and a couple of them are on the eShop. They have awesome sound design in this writer's opinion, though of course you should expect basic 'arcadey' action. Soccer Brawl has some similarities to Super Sidekicks, for example, except the players are wearing body armour and there are practically no rules; it's silly and brash and as a result can be a lot of fun in short bursts. Rebound shots off walls, foul with impunity - it's just like the old days playing 5-a-sides at school.

New Star Manager (Switch eShop) Publisher: FiveAcesPublishing / Developer: New Star Games Release Date: 31st Jan 2019 ( USA ) / 31st Jan 2019 ( UK/EU )







You may be thinking 'Football Manager is on the list, that'll do for sim games', but it's not quite that simple. Not everyone wants to delve into complex management, for one thing, and New Star Manager — despite its mobile origins — goes for a slightly different approach. For one thing, team selection and strategy feels more like a card-based strategy game, while your club's infrastructure work can feel more like a simple building sim. Once you get into matches you actually play attacking highlights, putting the game in your hands rather than just passively watching. It's a bit low-fi, but does enough unique things in its approach to keep us interested.

Behold the Kickmen (Switch eShop) Publisher: Ant Workshop / Developer: Size Five Games Release Date: 18th Jun 2020 ( USA ) / 18th Jun 2020 ( UK/EU )

















This is a fun entry in the list, as it was made by critically acclaimed game maker Dan Marshall who happily admits to knowing nothing about football. So this is ultimately a comedic outsider's take on the beautiful game, and it's rather good. Behold the Kickmen costs less than a cup of coffee and leans heavily on humorous writing and absurdist takes on the rules — the pitch is round, the ball can bounce off the sides, scoring gets you a 'big sloppy kiss' from the referee who is called the 'Umpire', and much more madness besides. As an inexpensive and silly time it is definitely worth a look on Switch.