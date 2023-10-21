Game Boy Color Pokémon
It's the 25th anniversary of the launch of the Game Boy Color, so we're republishing this list of the Top 50 GBC games ever — several of which are playable on Switch. Enjoy!

It was 1996 in Japan and 1998 in North America (and a year later in Europe) when the ageing Game Boy got an unexpected shot in the arm thanks to a little game named Pokémon. Nintendo's granddaddy of handheld gaming suddenly had a new lease on life, but in the West the release of the game was followed just weeks later by the arrival of a new console — the Game Boy Color — and it was on that wonderful system that many of us caught our very first Pocket Monster.

A colour update to the original DMG-001 — which had previously been revised in the smaller form of Game Boy Pocket — was a long time coming, but after nine years Game Boy Color finally gave handheld Nintendo gamers the proper upgrade they'd been waiting for.

GBC launched, appropriately, in a range of eye-catching colours and was fully backwards compatible with the existing Game Boy library. Many dual 'black cart' games would also play perfectly well on the original monochrome console, although the sexier Color-exclusive games came on clear cartridges which let you glimpse the board inside. The GBC soon built up its own great software library before the Game Boy Advance came along in 2001. Three years is a relatively short life span, especially compared to its predecessor, but we're big fans of this gorgeous system and its impressive, oft-forgotten library.

Mario Golf GBC
We've previously assembled Top 50 rankings for every other Nintendo console, each and every one based on User Ratings submitted by readers, and this list of the Best Game Boy Color games ever is the last to go live. Thank you all for contributing, to this list and all the others.

Remember, though, that just like the others, this ranking is not set in stone. The list will continue to evolve automatically based on user scores submitted to the Nintendo Life game database. If you missed out on 'voting', you can still do so right now by simply scrolling down and rating them, or hunting down a game that's missing via the search bar below. Games require a minimum of 10 ratings to become eligible, but once that threshold is reached (and if it scores highly enough) it will appear below.

Ready to take a look? Grab yourself a fresh pair of AAs, sit back, and relax as we take you on a tour of the 50 best Game Boy Color games of all time...

Note. In order for games to become eligible, they need a minimum of 10 User Ratings in total.

50. Legend of the River King 2 (GBC)

Publisher: Natsume / Developer: Natsume
Release Date: 1st Jul 2001 (USA) / 30th Mar 2001 (UK/EU)

A fantastic fishing-focused adventure with lots of heart, Legend of the River King 2 is a portable delight. There’s plenty to see and do, with bug catching, flower picking, and diving joining the line-casting central hook from the previous game. Two different routes through the story add significant replay value for avid anglers, too. Fishing fans and RPG fans will both have a blast, though those who come for the atmosphere will get the most out of the experience; the soundtrack, setting, and sense of scale all work in concert to deliver one of the most charming depictions of seaside summer ever put on an 8-bit cartridge.

A real catch, even all these years later.

49. Konami GB Collection Vol.1 (GBC)

Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami
Release Date: 1st Jan 2000 (UK/EU)

A Game Boy Color collection from Konami featuring colour versions of Gradius, Castlevania: The Adventure, Konami Racing and Operation C. Konami would go on to release a further three volumes, each with four vintage Game Boy titles in colourised form.

48. Bomberman Quest (GBC)

Publisher: Electro Brain / Developer: Hudson Soft
Release Date: Nov 1999 (USA) / May 1999 (UK/EU)

Bomberman Quest is an action-adventure game that bears more than a passing resemblance to Link's Awakening, with players exploring an overworld and, as you'd expect, using bombs to defeat enemies, open passages, and more. It also integrates a monster-catching element that was all the rage in the late '90s (can't think why), and the result is a cracking GBC title featuring Mr. Bomb R. Mann.

47. Mega Man Xtreme 2 (GBC)

Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom
Release Date: 30th Oct 2001 (USA) / 8th Feb 2002 (UK/EU)

Mega Man Xtreme 2 is a major improvement in every way over its predecessor. It looks fantastic, plays very well, offers a smooth and varied experience and draws from a whopping four Mega Man X games. This is much closer to the portable X experience that fans were looking for back in 2001, and while screen size, some minor control issues and a few unresolved problems from the first game contribute a bit of a drag factor, it's still an ultimately enjoyable experience.

46. Mr. Driller (GBC)

Publisher: Namco / Developer: Namco
Release Date: 2nd Aug 2000 (USA) / 2nd Aug 2000 (UK/EU)

The arcade game shrunk down on a handheld, Namco's simple, addictive gameplay (drill down to destroy blocks piling up beneath your feet) and clean, colourful visuals work very well on the GBC. The home console versions might look prettier, but Mr. Driller felt right at home on Nintendo's portable.

45. Lufia: The Legend Returns (GBC)

Publisher: Natsume / Developer: Neverland
Release Date: 20th Sep 2001 (USA) / 23rd Oct 2001 (UK/EU)

Lufia: The Legend Returns is a solid entry in a series that really doesn't get enough attention these days. This is a big adventure with plenty to keep players occupied, and it looks good for a Game Boy Color title, with some impressive (if sometimes repetitive) music. It's by no means perfect and certainly has some issues, not least overly complicated menus, but the combat system is a fine one and it's still worth a look.

44. Blaster Master: Enemy Below (GBC)

Publisher: Sunsoft / Developer: Sunsoft
Release Date: 24th Sep 2000 (USA) / 27th Oct 2000 (UK/EU)
Available On: Nintendo Switch Online

The mixture of old and new elements give Blaster Master: Enemy Below enough new twists to make it a worthy sequel to the amazing original. Sure, many of the same audio/visual elements have been carried over fairly unchanged, but the new bosses and open setting offer up a whole new experience for fans to enjoy. If you never gave the Blaster Master series a chance (and Switch owners don't have much excuse considering that both this and the NES original are available with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription), this great Game Boy Color title is as good a reason as any to get stuck in.

43. Survival Kids (GBC)

Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami
Release Date: Oct 1999 (USA) / 10th Dec 1999 (UK/EU)

Best described as a cross between the TV series Lost and The Legend of Zelda, Survival Kids (or Stranded Kids as it was known in Europe) is groundbreaking in how much agency it affords the player; despite looking like your typical cute and cuddly RPG, it allows you to tackle the game at your own pace and in a largely non-linear fashion. Gameplay revolves around tracking various elements such as hunger, thirst and tiredness, and there's even a crafting system present that enables you to create weapons and tools. Survival Kids is a stand-out GBC title and got a Japan-only sequel in 2000, and the series would go on to inspire the Lost in Blue franchise on DS and Wii.

42. Legend of the River King (GBC)

Publisher: Natsume / Developer: Natsume
Release Date: 23rd Nov 1999 (USA) / 14th Dec 2000 (UK/EU)

The sequel might have expanded on this game, and Legend of the River King might be a short ride, but it's highly entertaining while it lasts; there aren't a huge amount of fishing-focused RPGs out there (for shame!), so the series is pretty unique. Besides, not every RPG has to be 200 hours — this bite-sized delight from Natsume is still worth casting a line for.

41. Rayman (GBC)

Publisher: Ubisoft / Developer: Ubisoft
Release Date: 29th Mar 2000 (USA) / 24th Jul 2000 (UK/EU)

Rayman's Game Boy Color port absolutely has its charms, but it also has its share of irritations. Stiff controls, a confusing layout and a few troubling glitches mar an otherwise fine experience. It's still a lot of fun, and it offers some incentive to play through it again upon completion, but it's a port that sacrificed a lot of content in order to make the transition to handheld, and that leaves it feeling rather slight compared to the Ubisoft mascot's more celebrated platformers.